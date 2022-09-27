You are here

Oil Updates — Crude slightly up; Iraq minister says OPEC monitoring oil prices; Qatar oil industry faces inflationary pressures
Brent crude futures for November settlement rose 65 cents, or 0.77 percent, to $84.71 per barrel by 0502 GMT. (Shutterstock)
Updated 27 September 2022
Nirmal Narayanan

Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Oil prices rose on Tuesday, after plunging to nine-month lows a day earlier, on indications that the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, known as OPEC, may enact output cuts to avoid a further collapse in prices.

Brent crude futures for November settlement rose 65 cents, or 0.77 percent, to $84.71 per barrel by 0502 GMT. 

US West Texas Intermediate crude futures for November delivery were up 64 cents at $77.35 per barrel.

OPEC monitoring oil prices, seeks market balance: Iraq oil minister

Iraq Oil Minister Ihsan Abdul Jabbar on Monday said that the OPEC and allies including Russia, known as OPEC+, are monitoring the oil price situation, wanting to have a balance in the markets.

“We don’t want a sharp increase in oil prices or a collapse,” he said in a televised interview on state TV.

“We entered a challenging period. Global factors led to the decrease [in oil prices], most importantly lower growth and higher inflation rates,” Abdul Jabbar said.

OPEC+, has this year ramped up oil output, looking to unwind record cuts put in place in 2020 after the pandemic slashed demand.

Qatar says inflationary pressures impacting oil and gas industry

Qatar’s Minister of State for Energy Affairs said on Monday that inflationary pressures have led to rising production costs, delays in investment decisions, and increased policy uncertainty in the oil and gas industry.

Minister Saad Al-Kaabi said in a statement the sector needs to help people recognize that demands to cancel hydrocarbons “are not only unrealistic but, as recent months have proven, are harmful to a realistic, accelerated transition.”

Kaabi said that hydrocarbons “are not going to disappear any time in the near future.” Therefore cleaner forms of hydrocarbons were essential for a responsible transition.

“Natural gas is certainly the cleanest fossil fuel, and a much-needed reliable and economic solution to manage intermittency issues, when the sun is not shining, or when the wind is not blowing,” he said.

(With input from Reuters) 

Topics: Oil OPEC Qatar Saudi

Netflix sets up studio in Finland to develop video games

Netflix sets up studio in Finland to develop video games
Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

Arab News

RIYADH: Online streaming giant Netflix has announced that it will be opening an internal video game studio in Helsinki, Finland, as it aims to reduce its reliance on third-party developers and expand its gaming offerings.

According to a statement released by Netflix, the new game studio will be headed by Marko Lastikka, who has worked at Zynga Inc. for five years, where he worked on FarmVille 3.

Before joining Zynga, Lastikka was the co-founder and executive producer at Electronic Arts Inc.’s Tracktwenty studio in Helsinki, according to his LinkedIn page.

In March, Netflix announced that it was buying Finland-based mobile game developer Next Games in a deal that amounted to $72 million.

The new studio in Finland will be Netflix’s fourth games studio. Earlier this year, Netflix had bought Boss Fight Entertainment, having purchased Night School Studio in September 2021.

“Why Helsinki? It is home to some of the best game talents in the world. This will be a games studio that we build from scratch, and our second games studio in Helsinki alongside Next Games, which became part of Netflix earlier this year,” said Amir Rahimi, vice-president of Netflix Game Studios, in a statement.

He added: “This is another step in our vision to build a world-class games studio that will bring a variety of delightful and deeply engaging original games — with no ads and no in-app purchases — to our hundreds of millions of members around the world.”

Netflix currently has 31 video games on its platform exclusively offered to its customers. The online streaming giant is planning to have 50 games available by the end of the year, according to a Bloomberg report.

One of the most-anticipated games from Netflix that will be released soon is Stranger Things: Puzzle Games, based on the platform’s hit series.

 

Topics: Netflix

TRSDC reveals plans for state-of-the-art Marine Life Institute

TRSDC reveals plans for state-of-the-art Marine Life Institute
Updated 27 min 15 sec ago
Arab News

Arab News

The Red Sea Development Co has disclosed its design plans for the state-of-the-art Marine Life Institute.

The 10,340 square meter institute is set to boost conservation-driven research, in addition to attracting tourists and marine-lovers from all over the world.

Located in the Triple Bay Marina at AMAALA, the three-story structure will be designed to imitate coral formations and reef patterns, integrating nature within its architecture.

Moreover, the one-of-its-kind project will enhance sustainable and innovative methods to reduce water wastage, pollution, and prevent erosion.

The Red Sea Marine life institute will hold a capacity of 650 guests at once, starting their magical journey with a "Grand Reveal" of the world’s largest man-made reefs.

Moving on, the guests will be taken on a plethora of activities—walking through underwater paths, snorkeling with rare species,exploring research labs,  and diving the depth of the Red Sea in a submarine.

“The Red Sea Marine Life Institute will take guests on a vibrant, educational, and awe-inspiring journey that unveils the natural wonders of the Red Sea and blurs the boundaries between the institute and the ocean,” stated Gerard Evenden, Head of Studio at Foster + Partners, the architectural design firm working on the project.

 “With 10 zones that provide everything from augmented reality experiences to night diving, and spaces for the scientific community to effectively progress their environmental projects, the Red Sea Marine Life Institute is undeniably unique,” said John Pagano, Group CEO of TRSDC.

Topics: Red Sea Development Co. (TRSDC) #tourism #SAUDI ARABIA

Saudi Arabia leading G20 nations in tourist inflow numbers for 2022: WTO report

Saudi Arabia leading G20 nations in tourist inflow numbers for 2022: WTO report
Updated 38 min 7 sec ago
Arab News

Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has topped the G20 countries for the flow rating of international tourists in the first seven months of 2022, according to a report released by the World Tourism Organization.

The report, released during the G20 tourism ministers’ meeting held in Bali, Indonesia, did not detail the exact number of travelers who visited the Kingdom, but claimed the sector saw a growth rate of 121 percent in the first half of 2022.

During the event Saudi Arabia’s tourism minister Ahmed Al-Khateeb said the surge in tourist inflow aligns with the Kingdom’s economic diversification policies and aims to increase tourism’s contribution to the country’s gross domestic product, as outlined in Vision 2030, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Calling Saudi Arabia one of the fastest growing markets for tourism, Al-Khateeb said the Kingdom’s tourism sector is accelerating at a rate of 14 percent compared to the pre-coronavirus pandemic period. 

The tourism minister stressed that G20 countries need to collaboratively work together to build a more resilient and sustainable future for the sector.

According to Al-Khateeb, collective action is necessary to revive the tourism sector which has been negatively impacted due to the outbreak of the pandemic.

He also stressed the necessity of partnerships between the public and private sectors and multilateral cooperation in order to shape an efficient tourism sector for the future.

“Collaboration is key as we strive to secure a more resilient and sustainable future,” Al-Khateeb said.

He added: “Let us continue working together across sectors to drive our continued growth. Let us continue to support one another to take collective action to shape a more resilient sector and let us build sustainability into the core of every decision we make.”

Earlier in June, Al-Khateeb said that Saudi Arabia has allocated $100 million to provide training for 100,000 people to work in the tourism and sustainability sector.

He added that 90 hotels were launched in the Kingdom as a part of its tourism strategy, and more hotels will be opened soon, with 70 percent being funded by the private sector.

Al-Khateeb, in June, told AFP that the Kingdom is hoping to attract 12 million foreign visitors in 2022, up from the 4 million tourists who visited Saudi Arabia in 2021.

“Saudi Arabia will change the tourism landscape globally. The destinations that Saudi will offer by 2030, it’s something completely different,” he said.

Topics: ahmad al-khateeb #tourism #SAUDI ARABIA

OPEC+ supply cut essential to buoy oil prices, UBS says

OPEC+ supply cut essential to buoy oil prices, UBS says
Updated 27 September 2022
Reuters

Reuters

RIYADH: An oil production cut by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies is vital to break the negative momentum in prices amid recession fears and a stronger dollar, analysts at UBS said on Tuesday.

“A lack of action by the group to remove barrels from the market is likely to spur further downside pressure on oil prices,” UBS said in a note.

“The group has to announce a production cut of at least 0.5 million barrels per day over the coming days.”

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, Russia and other producers known as OPEC+, is scheduled to meet next on Oct. 5.

Crude is falling on fears that a recession will lead to weaker demand and a better supplied oil market, UBS said, adding that the broader risk-off environment caused by aggressive monetary policy tightening in the US and Europe was also weighing on prices.

Oil prices on rose more than 1 percent on Tuesday, after plunging to nine-month lows a day earlier, amid indications that producer alliance OPEC+ may enact output cuts to avoid a further collapse in prices. 

Topics: OPEC+ UBS

Saudi Islamic finance firm Nayifat appoints new CEO

Saudi Islamic finance firm Nayifat appoints new CEO
Updated 27 September 2022
Aqila Alasaeed

Aqila Alasaeed

RIYADH: Nayifat Finance co. has named Bandar Al-Baiz as CEO and managing director of the company following a formal approval by its board, a bourse filing shows.

This follows the resignation of CEO Abdulmohsen Musaed Al-Sowailem in May and the appointment of Chan Kok Veng as its acting chief in June.

The Islamic finance firm has also announced the appointment of Saleh Al Omair as a chairman and Abdulmohsen Al-Saleh as a vice chairman.

The firm’s shares increased 0.17 percent to SR22.98 ($6), as of 10:08 a.m. Saudi time.

Topics: Nayifat #Islamic finance #SAUDI ARABIA

