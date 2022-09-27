You are here

Saudi education minister tours National Science Foundation in Washington

Dr. Hamad Al-Sheikh. (Twitter @minister_moe_sa)
Dr. Hamad Al-Sheikh. (Twitter @minister_moe_sa)
SPA

Saudi education minister tours National Science Foundation in Washington

Dr. Hamad Al-Sheikh. (Twitter @minister_moe_sa)
  • The two reviewed cooperation aspects between the ministry and the foundation in the fields of scientific consultations and strategies to support and finance scientific research
SPA

WASHINGTON: Saudi Minister of Education Dr. Hamad Al-Sheikh on Tuesday visited the National Science Foundation in Washington and met its director, Sethuraman Panchanathan, as part of a tour to US universities and scientific research centers and institutions.

The two reviewed cooperation aspects between the ministry and the foundation in the fields of scientific consultations and strategies to support and finance scientific research, supporting scientific projects and enhancing cooperation means in implementing joint projects.

The meeting included a firsthand look at the role of the foundation in enhancing excellence in sciences, offering multiple programs for independent scientific consultation with high credibility for policymakers in the US.

 

 

Saudi Arabia’s King Abdullah Port wins top world award

Saudi Arabia’s King Abdullah Port in Rabigh. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia’s King Abdullah Port in Rabigh. (SPA)
Arab News

Saudi Arabia's King Abdullah Port wins top world award

Saudi Arabia’s King Abdullah Port in Rabigh. (SPA)
  • Jay New, CEO of King Abdullah Port, commented: “We are delighted to accept this prestigious accolade in recognition of King Abdullah Port’s remarkable success and growing reputation as a leading global hub connecting continents
Arab News

DUBAI: Further underlining its status as one of the world’s leading maritime logistics hubs, Saudi Arabia’s King Abdullah Port has been named “Sea Port of the Year” at the inaugural edition of the Landmarks in Logistics Awards.

The award was presented during a glittering ceremony in Dubai, which celebrated the achievements of key industry players whose products and services have had a transformative impact on the logistics sector.

Hosted by Logistics Gulf News, a fast-growing niche media portal, the awards highlight the accomplishments of leading organizations in the field.

Jay New, CEO of King Abdullah Port, commented: “We are delighted to accept this prestigious accolade in recognition of King Abdullah Port’s remarkable success and growing reputation as a leading global hub connecting continents.

“Our state-of-the-art facilities have been built to the highest international standards and are designed to support trade and economic growth in the Kingdom for decades to come. We look forward to many more milestones ahead as we continue our journey toward fulfilling the promise of Vision 2030, the wise leadership’s roadmap to enduring prosperity.”

The judging panel for the inaugural edition of the awards included experts of logistics, transport, and supply chain management, while the ceremony was attended by the region’s top industry players and other key stakeholders.

 

 

Dutch Embassy in Riyadh hosts ceremony renewing cooperation of honorary consuls

Saudi Arabia’s culinary heritage showcased at Terra Madre conference in Italy

Saudi Arabia’s culinary heritage showcased at Terra Madre conference in Italy
Rashid Hassan

Saudi Arabia's culinary heritage showcased at Terra Madre conference in Italy

Saudi Arabia’s culinary heritage showcased at Terra Madre conference in Italy
  • Culinary Arts Commission registers 13 famous Saudi foods on the Ark of Taste list of endangered foods
Rashid Hassan

RIYADH: The Saudi Culinary Arts Commission is hosting a pavilion at the Terra Madre Network conference in Turin, Italy, to showcase some of the Kingdom’s unique dishes and indigenous foods.

The commission said on Tuesday: “At the conference, 13 elements of Saudi cuisine were added to the Ark of Taste Archives, an international catalogue of endangered heritage foods managed by the Slow Food movement. 

“This follows the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the Culinary Arts Commission and Slow Food to support the Kingdom’s burgeoning culinary sector, including the involvement of Saudi farmers’ markets in the Global Slow Food Earth Market list, and the identification of further opportunities for cooperation.”

Slow Food is a global movement that operates in over 160 countries to preserve and increase awareness of endangered foods that are unique in taste and native to a certain region.

Some of the Saudi foods that were listed in the Ark of Taste include hassawi rice, native to Saudi Arabia’s Eastern Province and considered one of the most expensive types of rice, and samh seeds, native to Al-Jouf Province. 

The list also includes the distinct white desert truffles of the Northern Region called Al-Kamaa, khawlani coffee beans from Jazan Region — among the finest in the world — and Al-Maghmi dates, a traditional Saudi dish made with molasses and sesame seeds.

Registering these foods comes as part of the commission’s efforts to preserve the historical legacy of culinary arts in the Kingdom and encourage the public to protect them from extinction.

Commenting on the participation, Mayada Badr, CEO of the Culinary Arts Commission, said: “The commission’s attendance at this event is a culmination of the work by dedicated producers around the Kingdom to elevate our culinary sector. We are delighted to showcase the best of Saudi cuisine at Terra Madre, and we hope audiences will enjoy sampling some of our unique and delicious dishes.”

The conference also saw the Aseer region in Saudi Arabia formally awarded the title of World Region of Gastronomy 2024 by the International Institute of Gastronomy, Culture, Arts, and Tourism.

The international jury of IGCAT experts recognized the welcoming spirit of the Aseer community and their willingness to showcase and share their food and culture.

The jury commented: “The light of the Middle East shines from the region of Aseer. A lot of work has been done to empower the community and prepare them for welcoming future visitors to their unique culture. The culinary scene of Aseer is rooted in tradition and it has the potential to become a culinary destination and contribute to the creative economy.”

On the award for the Aseer region, Badr said: “Saudi Arabia has a diverse culture and a rich heritage, and we are proud that the Aseer region has been formally awarded World Region of Gastronomy 2024, in recognition of their efforts to preserve the region's diverse and distinctive food culture while protecting the environment and empowering younger generations.”

Saudi chef Hatoon Altoukhi, touted as one of the best authentic Italian food chefs on social media, told Arab News: “We have reached a great milestone towards our (Vision) 2030 goals. The Saudi region of Aseer is awarded World Region of Gastronomy in Italy, where the Italians respect and give much more attention to the food industry.

“Being a Saudi chef who specializes in Italian cuisine and (who) married into an Italian family, I immediately shared the news with our family in Italy and felt so much pride that we are now en route to greatness and international gastronomy recognition,” he said.

The Kingdom’s participation at Terra Madre is part of broader efforts to stimulate cultural exchange and dialogue with counterparts worldwide while introducing Saudi Arabia’s diverse culinary heritage and native agricultural crops to the world.

Terra Madre is a network of food communities that holds a major conference every two years in Turin to foster discussion and present innovative concepts on food, globalization, and economics.

The conference aims to connect producers from across the food supply chain to encourage collaboration and improve their skills for a more developed global food system.

First Qur’anic verse beamed into Makkah sky with lasers

The first Qur’anic verse revealed to Prophet Muhammad was featured through laser light on Jabal Al-Noor in Makkah. (Supplied)
The first Qur’anic verse revealed to Prophet Muhammad was featured through laser light on Jabal Al-Noor in Makkah. (Supplied)
Tareq Al-Thaqafi

First Qur'anic verse beamed into Makkah sky with lasers

The first Qur’anic verse revealed to Prophet Muhammad was featured through laser light on Jabal Al-Noor in Makkah. (Supplied)
  • “Throughout history, it was called Mount Hira, but it has been named Jabal Al-Noor in reference to the light that radiated throughout the earth after the first verse of the Holy Qur’an, ‘Read in the name of thy Lord who created,’ was revealed”
Tareq Al-Thaqafi

MAKKAH: Residents of Makkah have been treated to a laser light display that filled the sky with the first Qur’anic verse revealed to the Prophet Muhammad.

The verse was beamed over the district of Jabal Al-Noor, 4 km northeast of the Grand Mosque in Makkah and home to the Cave of Hira, where the prophet received the first revelation by the Angel Gabriel.

Dr. Fawaz Al-Dahas, director of the Makkah History Center, said: “Jabal Al-Noor has a historical value for Muslims in general, and is one of the most important historical and archaeological sites in Makkah.

• Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 aims to enrich the religious and cultural experience of visitors, especially at sites that hold historical importance for Muslims.

• The laser display was organized by Samaya Investment Co., which is also building two cultural projects in Makkah: A Museum of Revelation in Jabal Al-Noor and a Museum of Migration.

• Under the direct supervision of the Royal Commission for Makkah City and Holy Sites and other agencies, work has also begun to establish the Hira Cultural District on an area of more than 67,000 sq. meters.

“Throughout history, it was called Mount Hira, but it has been named Jabal Al-Noor (Mount of Light) in reference to the light that radiated throughout the earth after the first verse of the Holy Qur’an, ‘Read in the name of thy Lord who created,’ was revealed.”

He added that the prophet remained secluded for days at Jabal Al-Noor, reflecting on God’s greatness and rejecting polytheism.

Al-Dahas said: “What distinguishes Makkah from the rest of the world’s cities is that it is an open museum. All its mountains, valleys, rocks and cemeteries represent a unique history, telling immortal stories of the prophet and his honorable companions.”

Abdullah Al-Azhari, a resident of Jabal Al-Noor, said: “The first revealed verse of the Holy Qur’an with laser lights on Jabal Al-Noor gave a spiritual dimension to the place, adding prestige and veneration.”

Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 aims to enrich the religious and cultural experience of visitors, especially at sites that hold historical importance for Muslims.

The laser display was organized by Samaya Investment Co., which is also building two cultural projects in Makkah: A Museum of Revelation in Jabal Al-Noor and a Museum of Migration.

The cultural centers aim to acquaint visitors with the history and legacy of the prophet’s mission, through presentations from the pre-Islamic era to the present.

Under the direct supervision of the Royal Commission for Makkah City and Holy Sites and other agencies, work has also begun to establish the Hira Cultural District on an area of more than 67,000 sq. meters.

It will comprise many cultural and tourist spots such as the Revelation Gallery and the Holy Qur’an Museum.

The gallery, one of the main parts of the Hira Cultural District, will highlight the revelations to the prophet through an advanced technical presentation, and the museum will highlight the Holy Qur’an’s content through presentations.  

Mohammed Al-Hussaini, a local resident, said: “The great cultural projects would put an end to the randomness that we used to live in. The place will become more organized and have a civilized look.

“We are eagerly waiting for the completion of the entire project, which will reflect spiritually, socially and culturally on the place.”

 

 

