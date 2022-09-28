MAWANI achieves 14% increase in container volume this year

RIYADH: The Saudi Ports Authority, MAWANI, has achieved an increase in the volume of handling containers during the current year by 14 percent to reach 212 million tons.

The head of the Public Transport Authority, Rumaih Al-Rumaih, said at the Saudi Maritime Conference the King Abdulaziz Port now stands 14th in the world for container volume — up from 88th.

The Kingdom’s strategic location and its view of the most important waterways for world trade contributed to the transit of 70 percent of the Kingdom’s imports and 90 percent of its exports, Al-Rumaih added.

Meanwhile, MAWANI signed agreements to establish five logistic zones in Jeddah Islamic Port with an investment value of nearly SR2 billion ($531 million), the head of Saudi Ports Authority, Omar Al-Hariri said.

The Kingdom has all the ingredients for success, and through the national transport strategy, we will reach a bright future, Al-Rumaih added.