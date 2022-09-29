OPEC+ has begun talks on output cut for Oct. 5 meeting, source tells Reuters

DUBAI: Leading members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, known as OPEC+, have begun discussions about an oil output cut when the group meets on Oct. 5, according to Reuters.

One OPEC source told Reuters a cut is “likely” and two other OPEC+ sources said key members had spoken about the topic.

A source familiar with Russian thinking told Reuters earlier this week that Moscow could suggest a cut of up to 1 million barrels per day.

The latest comments suggest that key OPEC members have started communicating over the matter, although the volume of any potential cut is still unclear.

Next week’s meeting takes place against a backdrop of falling oil prices from multi-year highs hit in March, and severe market volatility.

OPEC+, which combines OPEC countries and allies such as Russia, agreed a small oil output cut of 100,000 barrels a day at its September meeting to bolster prices.

Top OPEC producer Saudi Arabia flagged in August the possibility of output cuts to address market volatility.

Also at the group’s last meeting, OPEC+ members agreed to stick to their forecasts for robust global oil demand growth in 2022 and 2023, citing signs that major economies were faring better than expected despite headwinds such as surging inflation.

Oil demand will increase by 3.1 million barrels per day in 2022 and by 2.7 million bpd in 2023, unchanged from last month, OPEC said in its monthly report.