You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi ministry wins 2 communication awards in UAE

Saudi ministry wins 2 communication awards in UAE

Saudi ministry wins 2 communication awards in UAE
The ministry scooped awards for best systems in government communication and initiative to empower women globally. (SPA)
Short Url

https://arab.news/nqn7w

Updated 19 sec ago
SPA

Saudi ministry wins 2 communication awards in UAE

Saudi ministry wins 2 communication awards in UAE
  • 53 candidates were shortlisted in 19 award classes
Updated 19 sec ago
SPA

SHARJAH, UAE: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development won two accolades at the 9th Sharjah Government Communication Awards in the UAE.

The ministry scooped awards in the categories for best systems in government communication in the Arab world, and best government communication initiative to empower women globally.

Fifty-three candidates were shortlisted in 19 award classes, with the Saudi ministry recognized for the methodology used in the implementation of its projects, the impact and results achieved, the effective use of technology and media to reach target audiences, and its innovative and proactive visions.

The ministry’s assistant minister for shared services, Mohammed bin Nasser Al-Jasser, said the awards success was down to the hard work of employees.

He added that the ministry sought to create an effective communication media system capable of keeping pace with the rapid changes taking place in the sectors it supervised while responding to the digital transformation that had seen a transformation in government media over recent years.

 

 

Topics: Sharjah Government Communication Awards Saudi Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development

Related

First-ever Arabic Communications Awards honors top PR teams
Media
First-ever Arabic Communications Awards honors top PR teams
Saudi CITC hosts meeting to discuss future of digital communications ahead of ITU elections
Business & Economy
Saudi CITC hosts meeting to discuss future of digital communications ahead of ITU elections

Diriya Gate Development Authority launches project to encode Diriyah history in Braille

Diriya Gate Development Authority launches project to encode Diriyah history in Braille
Updated 21 sec ago
Arab News

Diriya Gate Development Authority launches project to encode Diriyah history in Braille

Diriya Gate Development Authority launches project to encode Diriyah history in Braille
  • The project will help visually impaired people gain a deeper understanding of the history of Diriyah, the original home of the Saudi royal family
Updated 21 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH:  The Diriyah Gate Development Authority has teamed up with the National Association of the Blind “Kafeef” to launch an initiative for the translation of Diriyah’s history into Braille.

The project will help visually impaired people gain a deeper understanding of Diriyah’s history.

Paper copies of the content printed in Braille will help strengthen participants’ emotional connection to their rich Saudi history and heritage.

The project reflects DGDA’s commitment to the visually impaired, and is aligned with the authority’s mandate to preserve and celebrate its culture and heritage.

The first part of the initiative runs until Oct. 15, and includes a course on Diriyah’s history for young men and women from “Kafeef.”

Supporting course materials were translated into paper and digital formats, including content on the year 850 — the year that Diriyah was established — as well as the At-Turaif district and the history of the First Saudi State.

Participants with the highest scores have since been selected to teach within the program itself, based on the level of their interest in Saudi history and their Braille skills.

DGDA is committed to working with “Kafeef” to provide support to participants, including paper and digital training materials, as well as lessons for registered participants, with an official certificate available on completion of the course.

The course is expected to foster a competitive, knowledge-based atmosphere that will help bolster the connection visually impaired individuals have to their heritage; strengthen their sense of belonging to their country’s past, present, and future; and instil a sense of community and collective investment in the country’s progress.

 

 

Topics: Diriyah Diriyah Gate Development Authority (DGDA) Braille National Association of the Blind (Kafeef)

Related

Saudi Arabia’s DGDA named among top workplaces in Asia
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia’s DGDA named among top workplaces in Asia
King Abdulaziz Public Library converts children’s publications into braille
Saudi Arabia
King Abdulaziz Public Library converts children’s publications into braille

Saudi culture minister meets Jordanian, Iraqi counterparts at UNESCO meeting in Mexico

Saudi culture minister meets Jordanian, Iraqi counterparts at UNESCO meeting in Mexico
Updated 45 min 49 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi culture minister meets Jordanian, Iraqi counterparts at UNESCO meeting in Mexico

Saudi culture minister meets Jordanian, Iraqi counterparts at UNESCO meeting in Mexico
Updated 45 min 49 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Culture Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan on Friday held talks with his Jordanian counterpart, Haifa Najjar, on the sidelines of the UNESCO World Conference on Cultural Policies and Sustainable Development — Mondiacult 2022 in Mexico.
At the beginning of the meeting, Prince Badr congratulated Najjar on the Jordanian city of Irbid being chosen as the Arab Capital of Culture in 2022.
He also praised the success of the Jerash Festival for Culture and Arts, and thanked Najjar for the support in organizing the “Saudi Cultural Week” in Jordan from Spet. 12-15, stressing the depth of the relations that bind the two kingdoms, their governments and people.
During the meeting, they discussed ways to intensify and deepen cultural cooperation between their two countries in various cultural and artistic fields, exchange visits and establish cultural activities, and enhancing joint cooperation in preserving their antiquities and historical sites.
Prince Badr also met with Iraqi Minister of Culture, Tourism and Antiquities Dr. Hassan Nazim, where they praised the depth of the relations and stressed the importance of strengthening joint cultural cooperation.
The Saudi minister also praised the joint efforts between the Saudi-Iraqi work teams specialized in heritage, under the umbrella of the growing cooperation between the Kingdom’s Heritage Commission and the Iraqi State Board of Antiquities and Heritage, calling for more cooperation in all cultural fields.
During his meeting Malaysian Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Nancy Shukri, the two sides reviewed bilateral cultural relations and ways to develop cooperation and cultural exchange.
The Saudi minister also met Burkina Faso Minister of Communication, Culture, Arts and Tourism Valerie Kabore, where they discussed opportunities for cultural cooperation in the fields of crafts and folklore, artistic residency programs, seminars and events aimed at building capacities and introducing the cultures of the two countries.
He also held similar talks with his Chadian counterpart of the sidelines of the conference.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Iraq Jordan UNESCO culture Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan Hassan Nazim Haifa Najjar

Related

Lights, cameras, action as Saudi directors win 48hr film challenge photos
Saudi Arabia
Lights, cameras, action as Saudi directors win 48hr film challenge
Deals worth over $27bn available for Saudi businesses with leading national firms
Business & Economy
Deals worth over $27bn available for Saudi businesses with leading national firms

Lights, cameras, action as Saudi directors win 48hr film challenge

Lights, cameras, action as Saudi directors win 48hr film challenge
Updated 30 September 2022
Afshan Aziz

Lights, cameras, action as Saudi directors win 48hr film challenge

Lights, cameras, action as Saudi directors win 48hr film challenge
  • The challenge encourages Saudi and Saudi-resident filmmakers aged from 18-25 to produce new works
Updated 30 September 2022
Afshan Aziz

JEDDAH: Two young Saudi film directors have been presented with trophies after winning the second edition of a 48-hour filmmaking challenge, with participants racing against the clock to create a short film within a two-day limit.

Khaled Zidan and Tala Alharbi received their awards on Thursday during a special screening held at Vox Cinemas in Red Sea Mall, Jeddah.  

The 48HR Film Challenge was part of a collaboration between the Alliance Française of Saudi Arabia, the Consulate General of France in Jeddah, the French Embassy in Riyadh, the Red Sea International Film Festival, Cercle des Amis de la Culture Francaise and Vox Cinemas.

The challenge encourages Saudi and Saudi-resident filmmakers aged from 18-25 to produce new works.

A team of between two and five participants, led by a Saudi director or scriptwriter, received two days’ training to develop their film before the challenge.

Mohammed Al-Turki, CEO of the Red Sea Film Festival Foundation, congratulated the winners and said: “We watched some really amazing short films that were very intriguing and projected a lot of creativity from the young Saudi filmmakers, especially to create it within 48 hours only.” 

He told Arab News: “I believe this platform will help them reach their goals with the support of the Red Sea Fund.”

During the event, Al-Turki said that the two films will be screened at the Red Sea Film Festival as a part of the “New Saudi New Cinema Shorts” segment.

Zain Zedan, Red Sea Souk manager, described the winning efforts as “a great achievement and accomplishment.”

He added: “This will encourage other filmmakers not to be hesitant to produce the films they like.”

Catherine Corm-Kammoun, Consul General of France in Jeddah, told Arab News that she was impressed by the exceptional work of all participants. 

“It was surprising to see the deep thoughts of the young filmmakers and learn the way they see life. As the Consulate General of France, we are eager to generate new filmmakers among the youth in Saudi Arabia. Our aim is to strengthen the film industry in the Kingdom,” she said.  

“With this successful partnership with the Red Sea Film Festival, we decided to renew this challenge for the next year as it is a good cooperation and hope to keep on working like this.”

Charles-Henri Gros, cultural attache of the Consulate General of France, told Arab News: “As this was the second edition, we added a new initiative by challenging the participants to create a film in just two days. We hosted them at the residency of the French General Consulate in Jeddah and dedicated the two days to the young talents, and introduced them to some Saudi and French experts in cinema.”

He added: “This is just the beginning of a great future for them in the cinema, which is a masterpiece of arts and culture. As a French consulate, we consider ourselves lucky to initiate this with the Red Sea Film Festival.”

Zidan, who won with a short film titled “The Kid in the Closet,” told Arab News: “It wasn’t an easy challenge. There were some limitations, especially the time. Making a film in 48 hours isn’t an easy thing. We used to work on films in the pre-production area and I know it takes a lot of time to make films.” 

He said that creating a film with just three team members was also challenging. “But I am happy that it was a great learning experience, which in itself is a reward. The workshops at the French consulate allowed us to get expertise from a number of directors, producers and actors.”

Alharbi, who created a winning film titled “When Red Blooms,” said: “It is unbelievable and feels like a dream to have won. It has definitely been a lot of hard work. It was an exciting experience, but very stressful.”

The jury, chaired by award-winning actor Dhafer L’Abdine, and filmmaker and journalist Wael Abu Mansour, presented the two teams with trophies designed by the artist Rabi Alakhras. Winning team leaders will also attend an educational residency program led by leading French cinematographers.

Jana Mazin, writer and director of another of the short films, “LuLu,” will receive support to create a movie with the help of Vox Cinemas.

Topics: Saudi Arabia cinema Saudi cinema saudi film

Related

Red Sea International Film Festival unveils films to run in New Saudi cinema section 
Lifestyle
Red Sea International Film Festival unveils films to run in New Saudi cinema section 
Netflix launches ‘New Saudi Voices’ collection to celebrate Saudi filmmakers
Media
Netflix launches ‘New Saudi Voices’ collection to celebrate Saudi filmmakers

Saudi Arabia condemns suicide attack on Afghan educational center that killed 19 people

Saudi Arabia condemns suicide attack on Afghan educational center that killed 19 people
Updated 30 September 2022
Arab News

Saudi Arabia condemns suicide attack on Afghan educational center that killed 19 people

Saudi Arabia condemns suicide attack on Afghan educational center that killed 19 people
  • UAE, Jordan and Pakistan issued similar statements condemning the deadly attack
  • The bomber hit while hundreds of students inside were taking practice entrance exams for university
Updated 30 September 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia on Friday strongly condemned and denounced a “terrorist attack” on an educational center in the Afghan capital, Kabul, which killed and injured a number of people.
“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed the Kingdom’s total rejection of all forms of violence, terrorism and extremism,” it said in a statement, affirming that Saudi Arabia stands in solidarity with the Afghan people.
The ministry also offered condolences and sympathy to the families of the deceased, with wished the injured a speedy recovery.
At least 19 people, most of them young women, were killed and dozens more wounded after a suicide bomber attacked the Kaaj Higher Educational Center in the Dasht-e-Barchi neighborhood of western Kabul earlier on Friday, where hundreds of students were preparing for university exams.
Meanwhile, the UAE also strongly condemned the attack and expressed its permanent rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism aimed at destabilizing security and stability and inconsistent with humanitarian values ​​and principle.
Jordan and Pakistan also issued similar statements denouncing the attack and rejecting all forms of violence and terrorism. 
(With AFP)

Topics: Saudi Arabia Afghanistan kabul attack Suicide Attack Kabul

Related

In meeting with Saudi envoy, Pakistan president urges for steps to increase bilateral trade
Pakistan
In meeting with Saudi envoy, Pakistan president urges for steps to increase bilateral trade

KSrelief, UNESCO launch educational program to boost peace building in Arab states

KSrelief, UNESCO launch educational program to boost peace building in Arab states
Updated 30 September 2022
Rashid Hassan

KSrelief, UNESCO launch educational program to boost peace building in Arab states

KSrelief, UNESCO launch educational program to boost peace building in Arab states
  • Scheme provides resource packs for teachers with aim to ‘drive social cohesion’
  • ‘Access to learning opportunities during crises is lifesaving,’ KSrelief says
Updated 30 September 2022
Rashid Hassan

RIYADH: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center has teamed up with UNESCO to launch an educational resources program for teachers in a bid to promote peace building in the Arab states.

UNESCO’s regional bureau for education in Beirut on Thursday announced the publishing of resource packs in Arabic for teachers.

“The packs aim to build and develop their capacities, in order to foster peace building and drive social cohesion in the Arab states within the context of SDG4,” according to a joint statement.

“These resources, grouped under the project titled ‘Education is Peace,’ will benefit Arab children and youth, particularly out-of-school, at-risk children in crisis-affected countries, as well as marginalized communities, by meeting their diverse educational and development needs.”

SDG4 is one of 17 sustainable development goals established by the UN in 2015. Its aim is to “ensure inclusive and equitable quality education and promote lifelong learning opportunities for all.”

The reference guides for the “Education is Peace” project were developed in collaboration with experts from the Arab region, with support and funding from KSrelief.

The resources include guides on general policy and strategy in the education sector in disaster and conflict areas, inclusive education, catch-up education and teaching in multi-grade classes, distance learning and education, as well as education on citizenship and common human values.

To maximize the benefits of the resources, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization organized training sessions for 30,000 teachers and education practitioners.

More than 15 million children in the Arab region need assistance to ensure continuous learning.

Fadi Yarak, UNESCO’s senior regional adviser for education in the Arab states, said: “Children and youth living in difficult circumstances have diverse socioeconomic conditions. Their educational needs are diverse and their challenges require innovative and personalized solutions.

“However, the current educational systems should make use of these resources to meet their psychological, social or academic needs.”

Dr. Hana Omar, director of community support at KSrelief, said: “Access to learning opportunities during crises is lifesaving and life-sustaining.

“KSrelief, in partnership with UNESCO, works to ensure that inclusive and equitable quality education remains a priority in humanitarian response and recovery assistance for the students with disabilities, the elderly, migrants, refugees, internally displaced people, returnees and host communities.

“Part of that work is in preparing a pack of resources produced for teachers that will meet their diverse education and development needs that compete with the requirements of crises in the Arab regions to build peace and to face hazards, mitigate their impacts and build the educational system’s resilience.”

Topics: Saudi Arabia King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) UNESCO

Related

KSRelief ramps up aid efforts in Pakistan, Yemen, Sudan
Saudi Arabia
KSRelief ramps up aid efforts in Pakistan, Yemen, Sudan
Saudi Arabia participates in UNESCO cultural conference
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia participates in UNESCO cultural conference

Latest updates

Saudi ministry wins 2 communication awards in UAE
Saudi ministry wins 2 communication awards in UAE
Diriya Gate Development Authority launches project to encode Diriyah history in Braille
Diriya Gate Development Authority launches project to encode Diriyah history in Braille
Saudi-UK business to grow ‘significantly’ under GCC trade deal, says lord mayor of London
Saudi-UK business to grow ‘significantly’ under GCC trade deal, says lord mayor of London
Saudi culture minister meets Jordanian, Iraqi counterparts at UNESCO meeting in Mexico
Saudi culture minister meets Jordanian, Iraqi counterparts at UNESCO meeting in Mexico
Abu Dhabi’s Department of Culture and Tourism and NBA launch official countdown to The NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2022
Abu Dhabi’s Department of Culture and Tourism and NBA launch official countdown to The NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2022

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.