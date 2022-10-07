Arab Tourism Organization, King Salman International University sign agreement 

JEDDAH: The Arab Tourism Organization and King Salman International University signed a cooperation agreement aimed at improving tourism on Thursday in Sharm El-Sheikh.
Dr. Bandar bin Fahd Al-Fahid, president of the ATO, and Dr. Ashraf Saad Hussein, president of the university, signed the agreement in the presence of other officials.
The agreement stipulates that the ATO shall accredit KSIU’s College of Tourism and Hospitality as a regional hub for training Arab youth, in addition to approving programs and courses in the tourism field and managing reservations and sales for travel agencies.
Al-Fahid said that the organization is proud to sign this agreement, especially as the university bears the name of King Salman, whose government is keen to support and develop joint Arab action in all fields.
KSIU is a private university located in Sinai, Egypt, and includes a College of Tourism and Hospitality that offers distinguished academic and professional programs to train qualified participants according to the needs of the local and regional labor market.