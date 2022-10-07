You are here

Arab Tourism Organization, King Salman International University sign agreement 

Arab Tourism Organization, King Salman International University sign agreement 
The agreement stipulates that the ATO shall accredit KSIU’s College of Tourism and Hospitality as a regional hub for training Arab youth. (SPA)
Arab Tourism Organization, King Salman International University sign agreement 

Arab Tourism Organization, King Salman International University sign agreement 
JEDDAH: The Arab Tourism Organization and King Salman International University signed a cooperation agreement aimed at improving tourism on Thursday in Sharm El-Sheikh.

Dr. Bandar bin Fahd Al-Fahid, president of the ATO, and Dr. Ashraf Saad Hussein, president of the university, signed the agreement in the presence of other officials. 

The agreement stipulates that the ATO shall accredit KSIU’s College of Tourism and Hospitality as a regional hub for training Arab youth, in addition to approving programs and courses in the tourism field and managing reservations and sales for travel agencies.

Al-Fahid said that the organization is proud to sign this agreement, especially as the university bears the name of King Salman, whose government is keen to support and develop joint Arab action in all fields. 

KSIU is a private university located in Sinai, Egypt, and includes a College of Tourism and Hospitality that offers distinguished academic and professional programs to train qualified participants according to the needs of the local and regional labor market.
 

Topics: Arab Tourism Organization King Salman International University

Saudi Cabinet approves new regulations on surveillance cameras

Saudi Cabinet approves new regulations on surveillance cameras
Updated 07 October 2022
Arab News

Saudi Cabinet approves new regulations on surveillance cameras

Saudi Cabinet approves new regulations on surveillance cameras
  Public areas of hotels and residential buildings, as well as sport clubs and stadia, and mosques mong buildings required to install systems
  The Kingdom's Ministry of Interior, Presidency of State Security and Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority to implement regulations
Updated 07 October 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Regulations on the use of surveillance cameras in Saudi Arabia have been approved by the Council of Ministers, headed by King Salman.

The Kingdom’s Ministry of Interior, Presidency of State Security and Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority will now implement the regulations.

Buildings and institutions where the installation and use of cameras is mandatory, where their use is prohibited, as well as the punishments for violations of the law are outlined in the legislation.

Areas such as schools and universities, public and private health facilities, public transport and buildings such as government ministries and institutions are now required to install surveillance cameras on their premises.

Public areas of hotels and residential buildings, as well as sport clubs and stadia, and mosques, including the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque, are also among buildings required to install systems.

The regulations also stipulate that it is prohibited to install cameras in any changing rooms, medical check-up rooms and operating theaters, toilets, salons and women’s clubs.

A set of penalties for violations include SR500 for low or poor quality of cameras; SR1,000 for poor installation and maintenance of systems and no signage informing of surveillance; SR5,000 for not recording and keeping footage; SR10,000 for installing cameras in prohibited areas; and SR20,000 for transmission or destruction of footage or camera systems.

An incentive, or financial reward, to the value of 10 percent of the relevant fine will also be given to any person who assists in the prosecution of violators of the law.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Surveillance Cameras CCTV

Saudi Arabia's Border Guards rescue crew of fire-stricken ship off the Red Sea

Saudi Arabia’s Border Guards rescue crew of fire-stricken ship off the Red Sea
Updated 07 October 2022
Arab News

Saudi Arabia’s Border Guards rescue crew of fire-stricken ship off the Red Sea

Saudi Arabia’s Border Guards rescue crew of fire-stricken ship off the Red Sea
  The incident occurred on the tanker about 123 nautical miles northwest of the Jizan Port
Updated 07 October 2022
Arab News

JIZAN: Saudi Arabia’s Border Guards have rescued the crew of a Panama-flagged commercial container tanker that caught fire while sailing in the Red Sea.
The incident occurred on the tanker about 123 nautical miles northwest of the Jizan Port, according to SPA.
Border guard personnel initially received the distress call from the Panamanian ship, informing them of a fire on board, and passed the information to group’s the command-and-control center in Jizan and other relevant authorities, who then provided the necessary support, according to Colonel Misfir Al-Qarini, official spokesperson for the Border Guards.
The operation, in cooperation with a foreign ship, managed to rescue 25 crew members of various nationalities and were evacuated to the port of Jizan, SPA reported.
They were met on the port by medical teams to assess their health conditions.
All the sailors are in good health and have been transferred to their place of residence, Al-Qarini said.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Panama

KSRelief distributes food baskets in Pakistan, Lebanon

KSRelief distributes food baskets in Pakistan, Lebanon
Updated 07 October 2022
Arab News

KSRelief distributes food baskets in Pakistan, Lebanon

KSRelief distributes food baskets in Pakistan, Lebanon
Updated 07 October 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) distributed 3,147 food baskets, 96 shelter tents and 700 mosquito nets to people affected by floods in Pakistan.
The relief items benefited 22,064 individuals in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, Gilgit-Baltistan province, Baluchistan province and Azad Kashmir province.
Meanwhile, 700 food baskets were delivered to 3,895 Syrian and Palestinian refugees in Lebanon’s West Bekaa region.
The initiative is part of KSRelief’s ongoing efforts to support food security for Palestinian and Syrian refugees, in addition to the host community in Lebanon.

Topics: Saudi Arabia King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) food baskets

Al-Asheikh leads Saudi delegation to G20 Parliamentary Speakers' Summit

Al-Asheikh leads Saudi delegation to G20 Parliamentary Speakers’ Summit
Updated 07 October 2022
SPA

Al-Asheikh leads Saudi delegation to G20 Parliamentary Speakers’ Summit

Al-Asheikh leads Saudi delegation to G20 Parliamentary Speakers’ Summit
Updated 07 October 2022
SPA

JAKARTA: A delegation from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, headed by speaker of the Shoura Council Sheikh Dr. Abdullah bin Muhammad bin Ibrahim Al-Asheikh, participated at the eighth G20 Parliamentary Speakers’ Summit on Oct. 5, 2022.

The summit, held in Jakarta, was themed “Recover Together, Recover Stronger.”

Indonesian President Joko Widodo, President of the Inter-Parliamentary Union Duarte Pacheco, and Speaker of the House of Representatives of the Republic of Indonesia Puan Maharani, were also present.

Widodo delivered the opening speech and welcomed the various parliament speakers, stressing the importance of the group, which seeks to solve all problems facing the world’s population, referring to the significance of communication among all countries to realize economic recovery and create a more prosperous and developed world.

Indonesia is the host of this year's gathering of the world's top 20 economies, coming next after Italy (2021) and Saudi Arabia (2020).

The G20 members are: Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, South Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, UK, US, and the European Union. Spain is also invited as a permanent guest.

Topics: 2022 G20 G20 Parliamentary Speakers' Summit Jakarta

Saudi Arabia's Qassim launches breast cancer awareness campaign 

Saudi Arabia’s Qassim launches breast cancer awareness campaign 
Updated 06 October 2022
SPA

Saudi Arabia’s Qassim launches breast cancer awareness campaign 

Saudi Arabia’s Qassim launches breast cancer awareness campaign 
Updated 06 October 2022
SPA

QASSIM: Al-Qassim Health Cluster launched a breast cancer awareness campaign, “Qassim is Rosary,” on Wednesday as part of international Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October. 

The Qassim Health Assembly said that more than 180 of its health centers and facilities have been designated to conduct initial examinations for the early detection of breast cancer.

The campaign, targeting women aged between 18-60, aims to educate the community about the dangers and causes of breast cancer, as well as methods of prevention and early detection. 

It also encourages women to book mammogram appointments at clinics available in the region. 

The event also featured stories of women who recovered from breast cancer as well as folkloric performances.

The awareness campaign will be held at women’s government facilities, universities and colleges, and parks.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Breast Cancer Awareness Month

