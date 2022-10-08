You are here

Malta’s foreign minister tours AlUla during visit to Saudi Arabia

Malta’s Foreign Minister Ian Borg visited the Saudi city of AlUla, where he was accompanied by Saudi Deputy Foreign Minister Waleed Al-Khuraiji. (SPA)
JEDDAH: Malta’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Ian Borg on Saturday visited the Saudi city of AlUla, where he was briefed on the historical monuments and civilizations that date back thousands of years, Saudi Press Agency reported.
Borg was also briefed on the great development the area has witnessed during the past years, including hosting international conferences, forums, and cultural and entertainment events.
During the tour, where he was accompanied by Saudi Deputy Foreign Minister Waleed Al-Khuraiji, the representative of the Royal Commission for AlUla Governorate gave a detailed explanation of the programs and plans aimed at preserving the historical and human heritage in AlUla, in addition to the future visions that will enhance its position as a global tourist destination that attracts international and regional entertainment events, as part of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.

Saudi Arabia to host global health forum on Sunday

Saudi Arabia to host global health forum on Sunday
Saudi Arabia to host global health forum on Sunday

Saudi Arabia to host global health forum on Sunday
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is set to host the Global Health Exhibition on Sunday in the capital, Riyadh, with the participation of more than 112 speakers from more than 27 countries, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The three-day forum, held under the patronage of Minister of Health Fahad Al-Jalajil, will be at the Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Center, with the slogan “Transformation in the Health Sector.”

The event, which is the largest forum for health care professionals in the Kingdom, is expected to attract more than 10,000 people, and includes five conferences that will be held on the sidelines of the event, including four continuing medical education conferences in public health, quality health care, and the future of medical laboratories and radiology.

This year’s event also includes the leaders forum, which aims to enable dialogue between thought leaders and government officials on achieving the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, advancing digital transformation in the health sector, and promoting access to medicines and technologies, leadership and governance.

New additions to the event this year will also include a “medical lab zone” that highlights the latest innovations and technologies in medical laboratories, and “Innov8 Talks” sessions that will showcase the latest health care innovations, startups and ambitious projects through live product presentations.

The forum will provide opportunities for visitors to meet industry professionals, clinicians and policymakers, access the latest medical discoveries and trends, as well as to network and develop business opportunities with the global health care community.

The Kingdom has made great strides over the past few years to develop the health care sector and improve its services to improve the quality of life, along with the government’s focus on strengthening health care infrastructure and digital health, strengthening public-private partnerships and adhering to the principle of value-based health care.

Riyadh to host Cirque du Soleil’s ‘OVO’

Riyadh to host Cirque du Soleil’s ‘OVO’
Riyadh to host Cirque du Soleil’s ‘OVO’

Riyadh to host Cirque du Soleil’s ‘OVO’
  • Seven million people in 26 countries have seen the show, which features 52 performers and spectacular aerial displays backed by music from South America
RIYADH: The Saudi capital Riyadh will host Cirque du Soleil’s “OVO” touring show, the General Entertainment Authority has announced.

The production will be staged at Princess Nourah bint Abdulrahman University from Oct. 12 until Dec. 3.

Seven million people in 26 countries have seen the show, which features 52 performers and spectacular aerial displays backed by music from South America.

The dazzling performance revolves around a story of insects threatened by the arrival of a strange creature inside a mysterious egg. With dancers performing the role of the insects, the show offers a startling insight into the beauty of biodiversity in all its forms.

The show will be staged five days a week from Tuesday to Saturday, starting at 8 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday, and 4 p.m. on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Cirque du Soleil has presented seven shows in Saudi Arabia since 2018. The most recent was “Fuzion” during the Jeddah Season 2022 festival in May.

The international circus consists of 39 artists, supported by 25 technicians, and includes acrobatics, juggling games, helium balloons and flying swings.

In November 2021, Cirque du Soleil staged “Messi 10,” based on the life of the Argentine footballer Lionel Messi, as part of Riyadh Season.

Local farmers, producers brew up a storm at Saudi Coffee Festival

Local farmers, producers brew up a storm at Saudi Coffee Festival
Local farmers, producers brew up a storm at Saudi Coffee Festival

Local farmers, producers brew up a storm at Saudi Coffee Festival
  • A screen featuring videos of the “Year of Saudi Coffee 2022” activities and achievements was also showcased
JEDDAH: The Saudi Coffee Festival at the Jeddah Superdome introduced visitors to the Kingdom’s coffee story, and a whole new world of delicious drinks and flavors.

It ran from Oct. 6 to 8, highlighting Saudi coffee’s cultural heritage and increasing its global and local presence. The festival, which was organized by the Culinary Arts Commission in collaboration with the Ministry of Culture and the Quality of Life Program, was one of the activities of the “Year of Saudi Coffee 2022” initiative.

Visitors were met at the entrance with a small cup of Saudi coffee before they started their cultural journey.

The festival was divided into four different sections. The first, “Finjal Al-Daif,” consisted of the green museum that focused on the cultivation of coffee bean plants and the tools used in farming. There was also a museum displaying antiques and valuable items used in coffee consumption. Visitors also discovered different kinds of dallah, a traditional coffee pot, including one used by the late King Faisal.

A screen featuring videos of the “Year of Saudi Coffee 2022” activities and achievements was also showcased.

The most important area in this section was the kid’s area, which focused on teaching children about the diverse and rich culture of Saudi Arabia.

Mayada Badr, CEO of the Culinary Arts Commission, said: “We are educating everyone on the Saudi coffee culture and shedding light on one of our heritage ingredients — the Saudi Khawlani coffee beans. The festival serves as a platform for spreading awareness about Saudi coffee and promoting the private sector investment in our coffee and heritage.”

The second section, “Fiinjal Al-Kaif,” held coffee exhibitors and experts explaining the different kinds of Saudi beans cultivated across the Kingdom along with a special tasting experience.

This section brought together key players from the Saudi coffee industry, owners of coffee shops and roasteries who shared their love for coffee with the visitors. There were also many interactive experiences arranged for the visitors where they were taught about the various types of Saudi coffee beans and the special tools and utensils used in making the coffee. Guests were also introduced to the recipes from the Kingdom’s various regions, giving them an authentic insight into the different sweets or dates that accompany coffees from their respective region.

Speaking to Arab News, Esmail Almalki, founder of Ghosn Algod, an online coffee trading platform that sells authentic Saudi Khawlani coffee from the mountains of Jazan, said: “I am very excited to be part of the festival and glad that it has grabbed the attention of the people in Saudi coffee.”

A native of Al-Dayer Bani Malek province, Almalki owns many farms and tries to help other farmers around him by marketing and selling their products through his online store to the people who love specialty coffee. The store was created to produce high-quality Khawlani beans, which coffee connoisseurs hold in high regard.

“This unique opportunity presented by the Ministry of Culture helps an online platform like us to interact with customers since most of the work is done online,” he added.

Al-Mohanad Al-Marwai, co-founder and CEO of the Arabian Coffee Institute, said that they were using the event to spread awareness about all aspects of the coffee sector. “During the festival, we conducted different workshops to persuade the people to recognize coffee as different than out of the box strategy. Everyone thinks coffee is basically copying or tasting. But we wanted to take people out of the box in terms of evaluating coffee in a professional manner and provided them with some free informative sessions during the three days of the festival.”

He added: “We are focused heavily on sensory performance, sensory marketing, neurosensory as neuromarketing. We are training the participants to understand the ways to open a successful coffee business and start a failed business in the coffee industry. One of the workshops was on the coffee roastery trending business.”

He believes that the trend of roastery is becoming dangerous not only for the market but also for the people who are investing in the market. “With the right guidance to everyone involved in the coffee industry achieving success will be much easier.”

Along with Rakan Alsuwaydi, a senior training specialist, and Mohammed Abughazalah, co-founder of the Arabian Coffee Institute, Al-Marwai gave three workshops and sessions each day covering all the aspects of the industry, starting from the perception of the product, logo, coffee cup and the coffee itself.

Before the third section, “Finjal Al-Saif,” which featured a series of coffee dialogue and panel discussions, workshops and training, a storyteller tent hosted prominent introduced visitors to traditional coffee stories from days gone by.

The “Finjal Al-Saif” section provided a specialized platform to encourage and train those interested in Saudi coffee.

Sultan Al-Sudairi, program developer at the Royal Institute of Traditional Arts, told Arab News: “With our participation in the festival, we aim to basically preserve and maintain traditional arts by infusing coffee elements to it and engage with the community in preparing these crafts.”

A series of workshops on creating metal-based accessories for dallah and carving traditional Saudi motifs on the gypsum material was organized by the institute.

COFE, the e-commerce app, presented several workshops to teach people the techniques to get the most out of their coffee, showing them the process from bean to cup.

The first workshop helped the participants prepare the perfect cup of Saudi coffee with spices from various regions, bringing out the scent and flavor.

The second workshop centered around educating people on the wealth of flavor and taste that is hidden in Saudi coffee beans and what they can do to really create a cup of rich specialty coffee.

The festival’s collaboration with Pur Gahwa, which is a local brand, highlighted the importance of its partnership with Saudi farmers, who form an integral part of the growing chain of Saudi coffee.

COFE vendors and workshops at the festival gave people the true flavor of everything COFE stands for: Bringing together coffee communities everywhere.

Saudi coffee looks to Starbucks collaboration  

Saudi coffee looks to Starbucks collaboration  
Saudi coffee looks to Starbucks collaboration  

Saudi coffee looks to Starbucks collaboration  
  • Jazan territories are home of Khawlani coffee cultivation
  • Establishing global partnership seen as crucial in expansion of local product
MAKKAH: Saudi coffee is set to go global after a delegation from Starbucks visited the Jazan region in the Kingdom’s southwest.

Coffee is one of the region’s most important factors in its economic growth and is an important source of income for the people in the mountainous region.

Jazan territories are the home of Khawlani coffee cultivation and establishing a global partnership is seen as crucial in the expansion of the local product.

Director-General of the Jazan Mountains Development Authority, Dafer Ayed Al-Fahad, received the delegation from Starbucks, headed by Vice President Marco Paolucci, to discuss potential areas of collaboration.

The discussion looked at the feasibility of investing in and introducing high-quality Saudi coffee beans into “Starbucks Reserve” coffee shops worldwide.

The visit included representatives from the Saudi Public Investment Fund, Ministry of Investment, the Saudi Coffee Company and Alshaya Group.

The authority is the only governmental source of coffee seedlings in the Kingdom, and Al-Fahad spoke about the achievements and efforts made by the organization to promote and provide services to all coffee farmers.

He told Arab News that the delegation toured the authority’s facilities, including its coffee nurseries and experimental fields, and the sites where it is establishing a state-of-the-art Saudi Coffee Center and an automated facility to increase capacity to over 1 million seedlings per year in partnership with Saudi Aramco. 

He said the authority is in discussions with the Ministry of Culture to establish the Saudi Coffee Museum as well as a dedicated academy to train farmers and entrepreneurs in partnership with SCC. 

The authority has already proposed Saudi Arabia’s application to the World Coffee Organization, which would ensure the promotion of the industry in line with the objectives of the Kingdom's Vision 2030.

During the last International Coffee Day on Oct. 1, it participated in an exhibition and presented a paper at the opening ceremony of the Saudi Coffee Sustainability Forum in Jazan.

Al-Fahad said: “It’s worth noting that the authority has always been a strategic partner and active participant in all coffee festivals and workshops in the Kingdom.”

Pioneer swimmer Lewis Pugh: We need urgent climate action to save coral reefs

Pioneer swimmer Lewis Pugh: We need urgent climate action to save coral reefs
Pioneer swimmer Lewis Pugh: We need urgent climate action to save coral reefs

Pioneer swimmer Lewis Pugh: We need urgent climate action to save coral reefs
  • If we heat the planet by 2°C, we lose 99% of coral reefs; we are now on track for at least 2.3°C. For coral reefs, every fraction of a degree is drastic
  • Pugh, UN Patron of the Oceans, visiting Neom to swim into the Red Sea, says: ‘I would love to swim with Saudi swimmers’
RIYADH: Renowned endurance swimmer and the UN Environment Programme’s Patron of the Oceans Lewis Pugh has issued a clarion call: It’s time for urgent climate action to save coral reefs to support life on earth.

Pugh, an ocean advocate and a pioneer swimmer who has been a leading figure in efforts to protect the oceans, participated in a talk hosted by the British Embassy in Riyadh on saving coral reefs.

In an exclusive interview with Arab News, the UN patron shared his purpose for his Saudi Arabia visit: “It’s to start talking about the UN Climate Change Conference (COP27), which is happening in Sharm El-Sheikh, which is in the Red Sea. And the situation for coral reefs is very, very serious. The science is, if we heat the planet by 1.5 degrees (Celsius), 70 percent of coral reefs die. If we heat the planet by two degrees, 99 percent of coral reefs die. We are now on track for at least 2.3 to 2.4 degrees. We are on track to lose all the coral in my lifetime.”

Pugh said that coral reefs are essential for life on Earth and that about one-quarter of life in oceans lives in coral reefs: “They are the nurseries of our oceans, and they are absolutely essential for these countries like Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Sudan. This is something so precious, we cannot afford to lose these coral reefs.”

“I am here to say to everybody in Saudi Arabia that every fraction of a degree now matters,” said Pugh.

Pugh, who is the first person to complete a long-distance swim in every ocean of the world, was asked if he is going to swim into the Red Sea in the Kingdom: “Yes, I have to make an announcement very soon. I have always wanted to do a very big swim in the Red Sea, and hope to make an announcement next week.”

Praising Saudi Arabia for its green initiative and commitment to advancing the fight against climate change, Pugh underlined: “Saudi Arabia has obviously got a very important role to play. They are a G20 nation, and they have the funds now necessary to invest in new technologies and transition as we have to do this really quickly to transition from fossil fuels into renewables. I think they can play such an important role in leading the world into a sustainable future.”

On his visit in a time of transformation in various fields in line with Saudi Vision 2030, the oceans advocate said: “Well, I am very excited to be here. This is my first time in Saudi Arabia. It’s my first time going down to Neom this weekend to see that part of the country. I am really excited. A lot of my friends have dived there. And they said to me that this is one of the most incredible places to dive in our world.”

“When we think of the Red Sea in the West, we think of Egypt. But the Red Sea forms the Jordanian border all the way down to Yemen. It’s about 2,200 km, Saudi Arabia owns over half of the Red Sea, and it has, obviously, a duty and a responsibility to protect this. This is one of the great natural wonders of the world,” he said.

“Just like we say to the Brazilians, you have got the majority of the Amazon, and you must protect that for all mankind. A message to Saudi Arabia, you have something which is precious to the whole world. Let’s work together to protect this natural wonder of the world,” added the UN Patron of the Oceans.

The Saudi Swimming Federation aims to promote water sports among Saudi youth, when asked if he is open to cooperation with the federation, the endurance swimmer told Arab News: “I am here just for a few days, I never ever come to a country just once. COP27 is happening now in Sharm El-Sheikh. COP28 is going to be in Dubai. Saudi Arabia is the meat in the middle of the sandwich. I will be coming back here, for a couple of years now, talking about this transition which we have to make to a sustainable future. I do it through sport. Sport carries a message. So I would love to swim with Saudi swimmers.”

Pugh has highlighted the melting of the Arctic sea ice, the melting glaciers in the Himalayas, and the impact the reduced water supply will have on world peace, and has a message for the Saudi youth: “I tried to do a very simple swim. So it carries a message. Each swim must have a purpose; each swim must highlight a specific part of the world, and why it's important to protect it. And then afterward, I go in and meet the politicians and the business leaders and the communities in that area to try and get them protected.”

He added: “Over a period of 35 years, my team and I have done something in some incredible places. But the vast majority of the swims have been in the polar regions, in the Arctic and the Antarctic, that’s where we are seeing the huge change, we are seeing the melting of the ice. And as I mentioned, we see coral and ice as the two ground zeros of the climate crisis. This is where we see the change taking place. So I want to do more swims over coral reefs. And not just being a voice for the polar regions, but also for coral reefs, and all the magnificent wildlife that lives in.”

He concluded his comments by saying that every generation has an opportunity to change the world, to make it more sustainable and just: “We have got to be that generation.”

To save the seas, the UN Patron of the Oceans said that we need to be protecting at least 30 percent of the world’s oceans now by 2030, and the best way to do that is to create these big marine-protected areas like national parks but in the sea.

He also said that the world has to reduce carbon emissions dramatically and that people must become educated: “What I mean by that is we (have) got to become environmentally literate. We (have) got to understand the impact which we are having on the planet. It’s more than awareness.”

