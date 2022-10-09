You are here

Oil Updates — Crude up; US says OPEC oil cuts bad for global economy

Oil Updates — Crude up; US says OPEC oil cuts bad for global economy
Brent futures rose $3.50, or 3.7 percent, to settle at $97.92 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate crude rose $4.19, or 4.7 percent, to end at $92.64. (Shutterstock)
Updated 09 October 2022
Nirmal Narayanan

Oil Updates — Crude up; US says OPEC oil cuts bad for global economy

Oil Updates — Crude up; US says OPEC oil cuts bad for global economy
Updated 09 October 2022
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Oil prices jumped about 4 percent to a five-week high on Friday, lifted again by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, and its allies known as OPEC+, decided to make its largest supply cut since 2020, despite concern about a possible recession and rising interest rates.

Brent futures rose $3.50, or 3.7 percent, to settle at $97.92 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate crude rose $4.19, or 4.7 percent, to end at $92.64.

That was the highest close for Brent since Aug. 30 and WTI since Aug. 29. The price jump pushed both benchmarks into technically overbought territory for the first time since August for Brent and June for WTI.

Both contracts posted their second straight weekly gains, and their biggest weekly percentage gains since March this week, with Brent up about 11 percent and WTI 17 percent higher.

OPEC oil cuts bad for global economy, says US’s Yellen

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said a decision by the OPEC+ grouping to cut oil production was “unhelpful and unwise” for the global economy, especially emerging markets, the Financial Times said on Sunday.

“We’re very worried about developing countries and the problems they face,” Yellen told the newspaper in an interview.

She also criticized allies for being slow to send financial aid to Ukraine.

“The pace of transferring money to Ukraine is far too slow,” Yellen added, pointing out that some countries that had pledged assistance had not got around to disbursing it.

OPEC+ agreed last week to lower their output target by 2 million barrels per day. 

Putin orders seizure of Exxon-led Sakhalin 1 oil and gas project

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on Friday that establishes a new operator for the Exxon Mobil Corp-led Sakhalin-1 oil and gas project in Russia’s Far East.

Putin’s move affecting Exxon’s largest investment in Russia mimics a strategy he used to seize control of other energy properties in the country.

The decree gives the Russian government authority to decide whether foreign shareholders can retain stakes in the project.

Exxon holds a 30 percent operator stake in Sakhalin-1, with Russian company Rosneft, India’s ONGC Videsh and Japan’s SODECO as partners.

Oil production at the Sakhalin-1 project fell to just 10,000 barrels per day in July from 220,000 bpd before Russia invaded Ukraine.

Exxon has been trying to exit its Russia operations and transfer its role in Sakhalin-1 to a partner since March, after international sanctions were imposed on Moscow.

Russia’s government and Exxon have clashed, with the oil producer threatening to take the case to international arbitration.

(With input from Reuters) 

 

Topics: Oil OPEC US Russia Exxon

CBI first UAE bank to launch metaverse location

CBI first UAE bank to launch metaverse location
Updated 30 sec ago
Arab News

CBI first UAE bank to launch metaverse location

CBI first UAE bank to launch metaverse location
Updated 30 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Commercial Bank International, a corporate and retail bank headquartered in Dubai, has announced the official launch of their metaverse location, making it the first UAE bank to have a presence in the metaverse.

CBI is now among the few early adapting banks not only regionally, but globally too.

CBI’s virtual location can be accessed by visitors via Decentraland at cbi.dcl.eth or (63, -127) using the Decentraland map coordinates. The bank’s virtual location can also be accessed through portals the bank said in a statement.

CBI will debut their virtual location next week as an Activation Partner when they participate in XVERSE, a space in GITEX 2022 dedicated exclusively to those embracing metaverse technology, as an Activation Partner. 

The event will take place from 10-14 Oct. at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

CBI have strategized a future facing agenda for the event, with all plans focused on further exploring the metaverse and its potential.

As part of the agenda, CBI, in partnership with homegrown UAE burger brand Pickl, will showcase a real time metaverse use case. 

CBI and Pickl will demonstrate how the metaverse can further enable a digital economy. 

“We are proud to be the first ever bank in the UAE and among the first in the Middle East to bring the metaverse experience to our customers and people,” Ali Al-Amri, the CEO of CBI said. 

Al-Amri added: “It’s testament to our strong support and belief in the country's vision of being a leader in innovation worldwide. We aim to enhance the integration of real and digital worlds, and we will continue to implement new digitization initiatives and advanced technologies to serve our customers better.”

Showcasing CBI’s metaverse location in a technology focused event such as GITEX 2022 aligns with CBI’s commitment towards supporting the digitization and innovation aspirations of the UAE. 

The Dubai Metaverse Strategy aims to create 40,000 virtual jobs over the next five years, as the city aims to become one of the top 10 global metaverse economies.

Crown Prince of Dubai and the Chairman of Dubai Executive Council Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, who officially launched the Metaverse Strategy, said that the technology will shape a new digital future for humanity, news agency WAM reported.

“Dubai is emerging as a major contributor to shaping a new global vision for advanced technology and a pioneer in adopting next-generation digital innovation,” said Sheikh Hamdan.

The Metaverse Strategy also aims to attract over 1000 companies in the significant field of blockchain and metaverse.

Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality are the two main enablers of the metaverse, and it has created 6,700 jobs, along with contributing $500 million to the economy of the UAE

Topics: Metaverse UAE economy

SAGO buys 16k tons of wheat for $7.9m from local farmers  

SAGO buys 16k tons of wheat for $7.9m from local farmers  
Updated 50 min 55 sec ago
Arab News

SAGO buys 16k tons of wheat for $7.9m from local farmers  

SAGO buys 16k tons of wheat for $7.9m from local farmers  
Updated 50 min 55 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Grains Organization has made a payment of SR30 million ($7.9 million) to 34 local wheat farmers who supplied quantities allocated for this season.

Purchasing an amount of 16,309 tons, the payment constitutes the seventeenth batch, according to SAGO’s statement. 

It noted that the total amount spent this season so far has reached SR853.6 million.

Topics: SAGO wheat Projects payment

Saudi hospital operator Dr Sulaiman Al Habib appoints acting CEO

Saudi hospital operator Dr Sulaiman Al Habib appoints acting CEO
Updated 09 October 2022
Arab News

Saudi hospital operator Dr Sulaiman Al Habib appoints acting CEO

Saudi hospital operator Dr Sulaiman Al Habib appoints acting CEO
Updated 09 October 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Dr. Sulaiman Al Habib Medical Services Group Co. has appointed Faisal Al-Nassar as acting CEO, effective Nov. 1.

The decision was taken after Nasser Al-Huqbani stepped down as CEO due to “personal reasons”, according to a bourse filing.

Sulaiman Al-Habib Medical Group is one of the largest providers of comprehensive healthcare services in the Middle East. The company is currently operating 20 medical facilities in Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Bahrain, as well as developing Saudi Arabia's first private health city.

 

Topics: Saudi appiontment Tadawul

PIF-backed utility firm Marafiq opens IPO at up to $11 per share

PIF-backed utility firm Marafiq opens IPO at up to $11 per share
Updated 09 October 2022
Aqila Alasaeed

PIF-backed utility firm Marafiq opens IPO at up to $11 per share

PIF-backed utility firm Marafiq opens IPO at up to $11 per share
Updated 09 October 2022
Aqila Alasaeed

RIYADH: Saudi Power and Water Utility Co. for Jubail and Yanbu, which is backed by the Saudi Public Investment Fund, set the price range for its initial public offering at SR41-46 ($10.9-$12) per share, as it kicks off the book-building period on Sunday.

The book-building process for institutional investors, which will end on Oct. 14, will be led by HSBC Saudi Arabia and Riyad Capital, according to a bourse filing.

The utility company, known as Marafiq, is offering 29.24 percent of its capital, representing 73.09 million, in an attempt to join the main market.

The retail subscription to 21.93 million shares, or 10 percent of the shares offered, will run from Oct. 26 to Oct. 29.

Topics: PIF electricity initial public offerings (IPOs)

Electronic parts distributor Perfect Presentation to float 30% of its shares on TASI in an IPO

Electronic parts distributor Perfect Presentation to float 30% of its shares on TASI in an IPO
Updated 09 October 2022
Aqila Alasaeed

Electronic parts distributor Perfect Presentation to float 30% of its shares on TASI in an IPO

Electronic parts distributor Perfect Presentation to float 30% of its shares on TASI in an IPO
Updated 09 October 2022
Aqila Alasaeed

RIYADH: Perfect Presentation for Commercial Services Co. plans to proceed with an initial public offering of a 30 percent stake on Saudi Exchange’s main market.

The Saudi Exchange approved the company’s application to list 4.50 million shares on Aug. 9, and the Capital Market Authority approved the listing on Sep. 12, according to a bourse filing.

Saudi Fransi Capital was appointed to serve as Perfect Presentation's financial advisor, bookrunner, lead manager, and underwriter.

The price for all buyers of the Shares will be determined after the book-building period.

Founded in 2004, Perfect Presentation For Commercial Service distributes electronic parts and electronic communications equipment wholesale.

Topics: initial public offerings (IPOs) Saudi economy

