SAGO buys 16k tons of wheat for $7.9m from local farmers  

MENA Project Tracker—EWEC to announce Shuweihat S4 bid winner; GCCIA awards $120m contract to Indian firm

RIYADH: The Dubai Electricity and Water Authority has invested expressions of interest from international developers to work on the sixth phase of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park.

The scope of work includes producing 900 MW of solar energy using photovoltaic panels. The deadline for submissions is Oct. 10, reported the local media.

EWEC to announce Shuweihat S4 bid winner

The Emirates Water and Electricity Co. will announce the winner of a contract to develop its next independent water project in Shuweihat on Oct. 12, reported MEED.

Spain’s Acciona Agua, France’s Engie and Madrid-headquartered GS Inima were among the 18 companies that submitted proposals for the contract.

Located next to the existing Shuweihat S3 independent power project, the capacity of the Shuweihat 4 IWP is 70 million imperial gallons a day.

Upon completion, it will cover drinkable water demand in Abu Dhabi’s Al-Dhafra region.

GCCIA awards $120m contract

The Gulf Cooperation Council Interconnection Authority has selected India-based Kamani Engineering Corp. to develop an overhead transmission line project linking the substations in Wafra in Kuwait and Fadhili in Saudi Arabia.

The $120-million project’s work includes providing and installing a 400-kilovolt transmission line over 255 km, in addition to the construction of control centers, transmission stations and ground improvement works, according to MEED.