UAE In-Focus — DEWA launches DEWAVerse platform on metaverse

DUBAI: Dubai Electricity and Water Authority has launched its ‘DEWAVerse’ platform on the metaverse for its customers, employees, and members of society, becoming the first local government organization to do so, according to Dubai Media Office.

DEWA will implement and develop its current and future projects through metaverse technology, contributing to stakeholder happiness, business development, increasing efficiency, and reducing costs.

As part of DEWA’s digital transformation steering committee meeting, McKinsey presented the Digital Quotient Assessment 2022 report, highlighting DEWA’s position as a global digital leader in utilities.

Managing Director and CEO of DEWA Saeed Mohammed Al-Tayer said: “This also boosts the Dubai Metaverse Strategy launched by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai.

“It aims to turn Dubai into one of the world’s top 10 metaverse economies as well as a global hub for the metaverse community, to enhance its success in this field.”

Al-Futtaim Toyota launches new Yaris 2023

Toyota’s exclusive distributor in the UAE, Al-Futtaim Toyota, recently launched the new Yaris 2023.

Chief Engineer of the all-new Toyota Yaris Hideyuki Kamino said: “With the all-new Yaris, we set out to ensure that the vehicle is not only functional but also represents the lifestyle and values of our customers.”

Toyota said it maintains its safety standards with the all-new Yaris. Toyota Safety Sense, an advanced safety technology package containing a pre-collision system, adaptive cruise control, lane departure alert, lane departure prevention, and automatic high beams, is also a part of the car’s safety system.

As a result of a new front departure alert feature, drivers are warned visually and audibly when a stationary vehicle in front begins to move forward.

DP World adds new trade routes to ease supply chain congestion

The UAE-based global logistics company DP World said it had created more than 23,000 nautical miles of new trade routes between India, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as connections between Latin America, Europe, and Asia between January and September of this year.

The new routes, which also included multiple new routes connecting smaller ports with Rotterdam in Europe, have enabled the opening up of new trading opportunities for cargo owners.

They also led to improved access to goods and services for underserved populations, and provided alternative routes and ports to congested global routes, according to Emirates News Agency WAM.

A new route connecting Ecuador’s fruit and cocoa producers to Asia is also part of DP World’s route expansions this year.

CMA CGM launched a new service in August from DP World Posorja at Guayaquil port connecting the country to Asia.

A new direct route to Asia uses 11 vessels on rotation, reducing transit times.

With the new service, Guayaquil and Ecuador will become key hubs not only for the west coast of South America but also for the South Pacific.

This route expansion is part of DP World’s effort to provide end-to-end logistics solutions, it said.

It includes innovative technology and global intermodal transportation services across shipping, rail, and road, which enable the seamless movement of goods from production to consumer, it added.