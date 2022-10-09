You are here

UAE In-Focus — DEWA launches DEWAVerse platform on metaverse

UAE In-Focus — DEWA launches DEWAVerse platform on metaverse
DEWA will implement and develop its current and future projects through metaverse technology. (Dubai Media Office)
Updated 09 October 2022
Dana Alomar

UAE In-Focus — DEWA launches DEWAVerse platform on metaverse

UAE In-Focus — DEWA launches DEWAVerse platform on metaverse
Updated 09 October 2022
Dana Alomar

DUBAI: Dubai Electricity and Water Authority has launched its ‘DEWAVerse’ platform on the metaverse for its customers, employees, and members of society, becoming the first local government organization to do so, according to Dubai Media Office.

DEWA will implement and develop its current and future projects through metaverse technology, contributing to stakeholder happiness, business development, increasing efficiency, and reducing costs.

As part of DEWA’s digital transformation steering committee meeting, McKinsey presented the Digital Quotient Assessment 2022 report, highlighting DEWA’s position as a global digital leader in utilities.

Managing Director and CEO of DEWA Saeed Mohammed Al-Tayer said: “This also boosts the Dubai Metaverse Strategy launched by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai.

“It aims to turn Dubai into one of the world’s top 10 metaverse economies as well as a global hub for the metaverse community, to enhance its success in this field.”

Al-Futtaim Toyota launches new Yaris 2023

Toyota’s exclusive distributor in the UAE, Al-Futtaim Toyota, recently launched the new Yaris 2023.

Chief Engineer of the all-new Toyota Yaris Hideyuki Kamino said: “With the all-new Yaris, we set out to ensure that the vehicle is not only functional but also represents the lifestyle and values of our customers.”

Toyota said it maintains its safety standards with the all-new Yaris. Toyota Safety Sense, an advanced safety technology package containing a pre-collision system, adaptive cruise control, lane departure alert, lane departure prevention, and automatic high beams, is also a part of the car’s safety system.

As a result of a new front departure alert feature, drivers are warned visually and audibly when a stationary vehicle in front begins to move forward.

DP World adds new trade routes to ease supply chain congestion

The UAE-based global logistics company DP World said it had created more than 23,000 nautical miles of new trade routes between India, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as connections between Latin America, Europe, and Asia between January and September of this year.

The new routes, which also included multiple new routes connecting smaller ports with Rotterdam in Europe, have enabled the opening up of new trading opportunities for cargo owners.

They also led to improved access to goods and services for underserved populations, and provided alternative routes and ports to congested global routes, according to Emirates News Agency WAM.

A new route connecting Ecuador’s fruit and cocoa producers to Asia is also part of DP World’s route expansions this year.

CMA CGM launched a new service in August from DP World Posorja at Guayaquil port connecting the country to Asia.

A new direct route to Asia uses 11 vessels on rotation, reducing transit times.

With the new service, Guayaquil and Ecuador will become key hubs not only for the west coast of South America but also for the South Pacific.

This route expansion is part of DP World’s effort to provide end-to-end logistics solutions, it said.

It includes innovative technology and global intermodal transportation services across shipping, rail, and road, which enable the seamless movement of goods from production to consumer, it added.

Topics: DEWA Metaverse technology

MENA Project Tracker—EWEC to announce Shuweihat S4 bid winner; GCCIA awards $120m contract to Indian firm

MENA Project Tracker—EWEC to announce Shuweihat S4 bid winner; GCCIA awards $120m contract to Indian firm
Updated 09 October 2022
Hala Hisham Koura

MENA Project Tracker—EWEC to announce Shuweihat S4 bid winner; GCCIA awards $120m contract to Indian firm

MENA Project Tracker—EWEC to announce Shuweihat S4 bid winner; GCCIA awards $120m contract to Indian firm
Updated 09 October 2022
Hala Hisham Koura

RIYADH: The Dubai Electricity and Water Authority has invested expressions of interest from international developers to work on the sixth phase of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park. 

The scope of work includes producing 900 MW of solar energy using photovoltaic panels. The deadline for submissions is Oct.  10, reported the local media.

EWEC to announce Shuweihat S4 bid winner

The Emirates Water and Electricity Co. will announce the winner of a contract to develop its next independent water project in Shuweihat on Oct. 12, reported MEED.

Spain’s Acciona Agua, France’s Engie and Madrid-headquartered GS Inima were among the 18 companies that submitted proposals for the contract.

Located next to the existing Shuweihat S3 independent power project, the capacity of the Shuweihat 4 IWP is 70 million imperial gallons a day.

Upon completion, it will cover drinkable water demand in Abu Dhabi’s Al-Dhafra region.

GCCIA awards $120m contract

The Gulf Cooperation Council Interconnection Authority has selected India-based Kamani Engineering Corp. to develop an overhead transmission line project linking the substations in Wafra in Kuwait and Fadhili in Saudi Arabia.

The $120-million project’s work includes providing and installing a 400-kilovolt transmission line over 255 km, in addition to the construction of control centers, transmission stations and ground improvement works, according to MEED.

Topics: DEWA solar power EWEC Shuweihat GCCIA

Saudi flynas launches two weekly direct flights from Jeddah to Marseille

Saudi flynas launches two weekly direct flights from Jeddah to Marseille
Updated 09 October 2022
Aqila Alasaeed

Saudi flynas launches two weekly direct flights from Jeddah to Marseille

Saudi flynas launches two weekly direct flights from Jeddah to Marseille
Updated 09 October 2022
Aqila Alasaeed

RIYADH: Saudi low-cost carrier flynas has launched two weekly direct flights from Jeddah to Marseille, the southern port of France, starting Nov. 9.

Flights will depart to Marseille from King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah on Saturdays and Wednesdays, and will return back to Jeddah on Sundays and Thursdays, according to a statement. 

The new route is in line with a recently signed agreement by flynas with the Air Connectivity Program to launch four new and direct destinations to facilitate the arrival of visitors to the Kingdom. 

The destinations include Marseille in Europe, as well as Casablanca and Algiers in North Africa and Almaty in Central Asia. 

The Air Connectivity Program was launched earlier this year to support and motivate airlines to establish local and international air routes and increase flights to existing and targeted destinations, consequently contributing to tourism in the Kingdom to achieve the goals of Saudi Vision 2030.

 

Topics: aviation Saudi aviation

TASI dips on slowing global economy: Closing bell

TASI dips on slowing global economy: Closing bell
Updated 09 October 2022
Aqila Alasaeed

TASI dips on slowing global economy: Closing bell

TASI dips on slowing global economy: Closing bell
Updated 09 October 2022
Aqila Alasaeed

RIYADH: The Saudi main index closed its first session of the week lower in line with a slowing global economy, which remains a source of concern.

The Tadawul All Share Index dipped 1.63 percent to end Sunday at 11,566, while the parallel market Nomu edged 1.39 percent lower to 19,941.

Saudi oil giant Aramco ended with the session flat, while Rabigh Refining and Petrochemical Co. edged down 1.85 percent.

The Saudi National Bank, the Kingdom’s largest lender, fell 0.46 percent, while Saudi British Bank declined by 0.25 percent.

The Kingdom’s most valued bank Al Rajhi slipped 2.14 percent, while Alinma Bank slipped 2.25 percent.

Almarai Co. declined 4.15 percent, despite its net profit increasing 10 percent year-on-year to SR1.4 billion ($372 million) in the third quarter of the year.

Dr. Sulaiman Al Habib Medical Services Group Co. fell 2.95 percent, following the appointment of Faisal Al Nassar as acting CEO after Nasser Al-Huqbani resigned.

Saudi Enaya Cooperative Insurance Co. sank 3.89 percent, after it received the Saudi Central Bank’s approval to increase its capital to SR230 million.

Tanmiah Food Co. gained 4.04 percent to lead the gainers, while Salama Cooperative Insurance Co. decreased 7.93 percent to lead the fallers.

Topics: Saudi Arabia economy Tadawul All Share Index (TASI)

Al Sagr Insurance seeks shareholders’ approval to cut capital by 65%

Al Sagr Insurance seeks shareholders’ approval to cut capital by 65%
Updated 09 October 2022
Arab News

Al Sagr Insurance seeks shareholders’ approval to cut capital by 65%

Al Sagr Insurance seeks shareholders’ approval to cut capital by 65%
Updated 09 October 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Al Sagr Cooperative Insurance Co. invited its shareholders to approve a proposal to reduce capital by 65 percent.

The Saudi insurer aims to reduce its capital from SR400 million ($106 million) to SR140 million, according to a bourse filing.

The company is restructuring its capital in order to write off accumulated losses of SR260 million, it said.

Topics: Saudi Tadawul Capital

Saudi Arabia Railways launches new service to link north and east networks 

Saudi Arabia Railways launches new service to link north and east networks 
Updated 09 October 2022
Arab News

Saudi Arabia Railways launches new service to link north and east networks 

Saudi Arabia Railways launches new service to link north and east networks 
Updated 09 October 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia Railways has launched a new railway service linking the north and east networks, passing through Jubail Industrial City to ship industrial materials and goods. 

SAR also said that the internal Jubail network will serve the industrial facilities in Jubail Industrial City and extends from Sadara Co. in Jubail to King Fahd Industrial Port and Jubail Commercial Port in Jubail.

More than 6 million tons of liquid and solid materials will be transported annually from King Fahd Port, it said. 

SAR added that this connection would contribute to providing integrated solutions and complete logistical services by linking the commercial and industrial ports in Dammam and Jubail with the train network.

Topics: SAR Railways Network

