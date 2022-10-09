You are here

Over 40 real estate, housing developers expected at Restatex Jeddah Expo

Over 40 real estate, housing developers expected at Restatex Jeddah Expo
The expo aims to highlight and convey the developments and latest happenings in the Saudi real estate sector in residential, commercial, and multi-use projects. (File/Supplied)
Updated 09 October 2022
Arab News

Over 40 real estate, housing developers expected at Restatex Jeddah Expo

Over 40 real estate, housing developers expected at Restatex Jeddah Expo
Updated 09 October 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: More than 40 real estate developers and housing companies will exhibit at the Restatex Jeddah Real Estate Expo which will be held on Oct. 10-13 at Jeddah Center for Forums and Events.

Led by ROSHN, one of the Public Investment Fund companies, the event will also see participation from Saudi financing agencies, banks and relevant government agencies.

The expo will be organized under the patronage of Minister of Municipal and Rural Affairs and Housing, Majid Al-Hogail.

The expo aims to highlight and convey the developments and latest happenings in the Saudi real estate sector in residential, commercial, and multi-use projects. 

It will also showcase emerging solutions, advancements, investments, and new companies in the sector, whether in real estate development or housing projects, along with the market’s innovations in designs, spaces, features, and housing financing programs.

Meanwhile, a number of partnerships and deals are expected to take place, including exclusive offers throughout the event from the exhibitors.

 

