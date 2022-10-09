Saudi ministry monitors price levels of consumer goods

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Commerce has announced that its inspection teams have implemented more than 18,000 tours to monitor markets and prices in all regions of the Kingdom during the first week of October.

During the tours, the ministry’s teams carried out 29,000 operations for checking on the prices of goods and products at all points of sale.

The Ministry of Commerce follows up on the cost of 278 basic commodities by monitoring the prices in all regions and uploading them onto an electronic system to follow up on the charges accurately.

The ministry conducts these tours to follow up on the compliance of commercial establishments with its regulations, and also to ensure the availability of the main products and its alternatives in sales outlets, and to monitor the levels of prices in order to maintain the consumers’ rights.

The ministry called on consumers to report commercial violations through the unified number 1900 or “Balagh Tijari” (commercial report) application.