You are here

  • Home
  • Gypsum ore exploration bidders announced by Saudi government

Gypsum ore exploration bidders announced by Saudi government

Gypsum ore exploration bidders announced by Saudi government
Gypsum powder (Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/z45ak

Updated 38 sec ago
Arab News

Gypsum ore exploration bidders announced by Saudi government

Gypsum ore exploration bidders announced by Saudi government
Updated 38 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi National Gypsum Co. and El-Khayyat Gypsum are among the eight qualified bidders to compete for an exploration license for gypsum ore at Al-Qasab wells mining site.

With an area of 600,00 sq.m., the site is located south of the Nabat Center in Al Madinah Al Munawwarah region, according to the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources.

Other eligible companies include the United Cement Industrial Co., Global Gypsum Co., United Mining Industries Co., Mada Gypsum Co. and ASK Gypsum Factory.

This comes amid the Kingdom’s drive to develop its mining sector. 

Mining is a key element of Saudi Arabia’s economic development, after energy and petrochemicals, as the Kingdom seeks to wean its economy off oil production and exports.

Saudi Arabia is expecting its mineral wealth to exceed earlier estimates of $1.3 trillion as it triples spending on the exploration of metals over the next three years.

The value of the global mining market is expected to increase to $206 trillion this year, rising to $335 trillion in 2026, up from $184 trillion in 2021, constituting a rise fueled by post-pandemic surge in commodity prices, MEED reported.

Topics: Gypsum ore Saudi National Gypsum Co. Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources

Related

Update Saudi Arabia awards Moxico Resources and Ajlan & Bros Al-Khunayqiyah mining project
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia awards Moxico Resources and Ajlan & Bros Al-Khunayqiyah mining project

UAE hospital operator Burjeel shares rise 15.5 percent after $300m IPO

UAE hospital operator Burjeel shares rise 15.5 percent after $300m IPO
Updated 15 sec ago
Reuters

UAE hospital operator Burjeel shares rise 15.5 percent after $300m IPO

UAE hospital operator Burjeel shares rise 15.5 percent after $300m IPO
Updated 15 sec ago
Reuters

Riyadh: Abu Dhabi-based hospital operator Burjeel Holdings’ shares rose 15.5 percent on their first day of trading on Monday after the company raised 1.1 billion dirhams ($299.49 million) through the stock market listing.

Burjeel’s shares were trading at 2.31 dirhams each at 0905 GMT, up from an initial public offering price of 2 dirhams a share, the lower end of a 2-2.45 dirhams range indicated on Sept. 30.

The listing is the latest in a string of IPOs in the Gulf that have defied wider market trends. Neighboring Dubai listed three state-linked entities this year alongside several other flotations in Abu Dhabi and regional heavyweight Saudi Arabia, which aims to make its stock exchange among the world’s top three.

Burjeel, which operates 16 hospitals and 23 medical centers, said in a statement the IPO of 11 percent of the company’s issued share capital drew total gross demand of more than 32 billion dirhams, implying 29 times oversubscription “in aggregate.”

“At the time of listing, Burjeel Holdings is the largest health care company trading on ADX,” Burjeel said, referring to the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange and noting that the IPO price gave the company a valuation of 10.4 billion dirhams.

It said it intended to pay cash dividends from 2023 onwards with an expected pay-out ratio of 40-70 percent of net income, depending on investment needs for additional growth plans.

The company posted net income of 152.9 million dirhams in the first half of this year and 234.1 million dirhams in 2021, according to Refinitiv data.

In September, Abu Dhabi’s International Holding Company, chaired by the UAE’s national security adviser, bought a 15 percent stake in the company. VPS Healthcare Holdings, founded and chaired by Shamsheer Vayalil Parambath, continues to own 70 percent of Burjeel following the IPO.

Topics: Burjeel Holdings UAE economy

Related

UAE healthcare provider Burjeel's IPO 29 times oversubscribed, final price set at $0.54
Business & Economy
UAE healthcare provider Burjeel's IPO 29 times oversubscribed, final price set at $0.54
UAE healthcare provider Burjeel to sell 11% stake and list on ADX
Business & Economy
UAE healthcare provider Burjeel to sell 11% stake and list on ADX

Saudi health ministry to sign off 100 public-private partnerships projects by 2027: Minister

Saudi health ministry to sign off 100 public-private partnerships projects by 2027: Minister
Updated 10 October 2022
Nirmal Narayanan

Saudi health ministry to sign off 100 public-private partnerships projects by 2027: Minister

Saudi health ministry to sign off 100 public-private partnerships projects by 2027: Minister
Updated 10 October 2022
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s health ministry will give the green light to 100 projects in cooperation with the private sector in the next five years, as the Kingdom continues pursuing its goals outlined in Vision 2030. 

The deals will be worth around SR48 billion ($12.7 billion), according to Saudi Arabia Minister of Health Fahad Al-Jalajel.

Speaking at the World Health Forum and Exhibition in Riyadh on Oct. 9, Al-Jalajel said that this initiative will cover several public-private partnerships — including the establishment of two medical cities, along with providing 900 beds for medical rehabilitation and long-term services, Saudi Press Agency reported. 

The initiative also includes renovating, improving, and restructuring primary health services in the Kingdom, which begins with 200 centers in the initial phase. 

Al-Jalajel further noted that the Kingdom also aims to ensure the availability of air travel services across the country. 

The report added that the health ministry of Saudi Arabia has formulated a comprehensive licensing procedure and regulatory norms to enhance commercial activities and attract investors to the sector. 

The Saudi ministry aims to raise the private sector’s contribution to the healthcare system from 25 percent to 35 percent by 2030, Argaam reported. 

To facilitate this journey, the ministry has also opened a call center to provide services to the business sector. 

Meanwhile, while interacting with El Ekhbariya TV on the sidelines of the Forum, Al-Jalajel said that the ministry, to date, has offered up to 10 percent of projects for privatization. 

The minister further noted that the remaining projects will be offered to investors within the next few years, and that several local and international alliances have already entered the Kingdom’s healthcare sector. 

The Global Health Forum and Exhibition is being held at the Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Center from Oct. 9 to 11 and is set to host 26,000 people from 30 countries. 

The forum provides opportunities for visitors to meet industry experts, clinicians and policymakers to access the latest discoveries and trends in the sector. 

The event also includes the leaders’ forum, which aims to enable dialogue between thought leaders and government officials on achieving the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, along with advancing digital transformation in the healthcare sector and promoting access to medicines and technologies, leadership and governance.

Topics: SAUDI HEALTH MINISTRY Saudi Minister of Health Fahad Al-Jalajel

Related

Saudi Arabia to host global health forum on Sunday
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia to host global health forum on Sunday

Prime Dubai residential market values rebound at 89 percent in last year: Knight Frank

Prime Dubai residential market values rebound at 89 percent in last year: Knight Frank
Updated 10 October 2022
Arab News

Prime Dubai residential market values rebound at 89 percent in last year: Knight Frank

Prime Dubai residential market values rebound at 89 percent in last year: Knight Frank
Updated 10 October 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Prime residential market values in Dubai have risen by 88.8 percent over the last 12 months according to a report released by Global Real Estate Consultants Knight Frank.

The report, which analyzed the prime residential market areas Palm Jumeirah, Emirates Hills and Jumeirah Bay Island, found the 29 percent growth of prime residential values in the city during the third quarter was driven by the rise of ultra-high-net-worth individuals in search of a second home in Dubai.

“This insatiable demand has fueled villa price rises of over 100 percent in locations such as Palm Jumeirah since the start of the pandemic. Elsewhere, ultra-Prime homes sales, i.e., homes priced at over $10 million have also hit a fresh high,” said Faisal Durrani, partner and head of Middle East research at Knight Frank.

“The first nine months of the year have registered 152 ultra-Prime sales, eclipsing last year’s all-time high of 93. And in fact, 93 of these deals have taken place in Q3 alone,” Durrani added.

Knight Frank's analysis showed that the most affordable among the three prime residential districts surveyed is Palm Jumeirah where the average transacted price amounted to 3,054 dirhams ($870) per square feet, while it stood at 5,200 dirhams and 6,345 dirhams per square feet in Emirates Hills and Jumeirah Bay Island respectively.

“At around AED 3,200 per square foot, or about $870 per square foot, Dubai’s prime residential neighborhoods remain among the most affordable in the world. This, combined with the high quality of residential product now available in the upper echelons of the market, is cementing Dubai’s position as one of the world’s leading second homes markets,” said Andrew Cummings, Knight Frank’s head of prime residential.

Dubai’s perennial challenge has been its ‘build-it-and-they-will-come’ strategy, which has resulted in more homes being built than the market is capable of absorbing. In this cycle, however, the number of new houses planned has failed to meet the rising demands, Knight Frank noted.

“On the surface, with nearly 81,000 units due by the end of 2025, the city appears well supplied. However, once that figure is broken down, we see that just eight new villas are due in Dubai’s prime residential areas between 2023 and 2025 – all of which are on Jumeirah Bay Island,” added Durrani.

He added that developers are not yet equipped themselves to capitalize on the rising demand for luxury housing, especially to meet the growing affinity toward waterfront homes.

The Knight Frank report further pointed out that prices are likely to end the year around 60-80 percent higher than in 2021 for prime Dubai residential units. The report added that the mainstream market is expected to register a price growth of 5-7 percent by the end of this year.

Topics: Dubai real estate Knight Frank

Related

UAE In-Focus — Dubai-based Help AG launches first cybersecurity center in Saudi Arabia
Business & Economy
UAE In-Focus — Dubai-based Help AG launches first cybersecurity center in Saudi Arabia
Dubai real estate market records $435.6m in real estate transactions
Business & Economy
Dubai real estate market records $435.6m in real estate transactions

Saudi Arabia’s industrial production rises by 16.8% in August: GASTAT

Saudi Arabia’s industrial production rises by 16.8% in August: GASTAT
Updated 10 October 2022
Nirmal Narayanan
Farida Elgazzar

Saudi Arabia’s industrial production rises by 16.8% in August: GASTAT

Saudi Arabia’s industrial production rises by 16.8% in August: GASTAT
Updated 10 October 2022
Nirmal Narayanan Farida Elgazzar

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Industrial Production Index increased by 16.8 percent in August compared to the same period a year ago, according to the latest General Authority for Statistics report.

The growth in IPI was primarily driven by high production in the three subsectors — mining and quarrying, manufacturing, and electricity and gas supplies, official data showed.

The growth of the IPI turned positive in May 2021, and it has been growing continuously since then. This comes after negative trends witnessed during 2019 and 2020 due to the impacts of the pandemic.

IPI is an economic indicator that reflects the relative changes in the volume of industrial output, according to GASTAT.

According to the report, mining and quarrying grew by 15.5 percent in August from a year ago as the Kingdom increased its oil production to its highest level by more than 11 million barrels per day in August 2022.

When compared with July 2022, mining and quarrying witnessed a month-on-month growth of 2.2 percent in IPI activity, showed the data. 

The report further noted that the manufacturing activity increased by 22 percent compared to the same month of the previous year, while electricity and gas supplies increased by 11.3 percent.

Compared with the previous month, manufacturing activity recorded month-on-month growth of 3.9 percent in August, while electricity and gas grew by 10.6 percent.

Even though Saudi Arabia’s IPI is still showing positive trends, its growth has slowed down for the fourth month in a row from a 26.7 year-on-year growth recorded in April 2022.

The Kingdom’s IPI growth at 16.8 percent in August has been the slowest since January of this year when industrial production grew by 11.1 percent year-on-year. 

The GASTAT report showed that the IPI in Saudi Arabia amounted to 139.1 in August, the highest since June of 2018 when the index totaled 141.1.

Mining and quarrying witnessed an IPI growth of 135.8 in August, the highest since November 2018 when it amounted to 135.9. 

While the IPI of manufacturing, and electricity and gas amounted to 147.8 and 155.8 respectively, showed the report. 

The former last reached this peak in September 2019 at 150.4, whereas the latter reached this peak prior to 2018, as shown by GASTAT data.

Topics: ipi gstat Saudi Production manufacturing

Related

Update Saudi unemployment rate drops to 9.7% in Q2: GASTAT graphic
Business & Economy
Saudi unemployment rate drops to 9.7% in Q2: GASTAT
Update Saudi Arabia's non-oil exports increase by 26.4% to $7bn in July: GASTAT graphic
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia's non-oil exports increase by 26.4% to $7bn in July: GASTAT

Saudi retailer eXtra’s shares start lower despite 18% surge in 9-month net profits

Saudi retailer eXtra’s shares start lower despite 18% surge in 9-month net profits
Updated 10 October 2022
Arab News

Saudi retailer eXtra’s shares start lower despite 18% surge in 9-month net profits

Saudi retailer eXtra’s shares start lower despite 18% surge in 9-month net profits
Updated 10 October 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Shares of Saudi Arabia’s United Electronics Co., known as eXtra, shed 0.34  percent at the opening bell of Monday despite the news that it surged 18 percent in net profit over the first nine months of 2022.

Shares of eXtra opened lower at SR87.20 ($23), as of 10:08 a.m. Saudi time.

The Khobar-based retailer’s profit rose to SR319 million ($85 million), compared to SR271 million for the same period a year earlier, it said in a bourse filing.

The result was attributed to higher sales and consumer finance and services sector growth, which led to a gross profit increase of 10 percent.

eXtra’s revenues stood at SR4.5 billion in the first nine months of 2022, a 10 percent year-on-year rise from SR4.1 billion.

Topics: Tadawul TASI shares Profit retailer

Related

Saudi electronics retailer eXtra gets CMA approval for 33% capital hike 
Business & Economy
Saudi electronics retailer eXtra gets CMA approval for 33% capital hike 
TASI edges higher; eXtra leads the market: Opening bell
Business & Economy
TASI edges higher; eXtra leads the market: Opening bell

Latest updates

Gypsum ore exploration bidders announced by Saudi government
Gypsum ore exploration bidders announced by Saudi government
Review: A different beast, ‘Werewolf by Night’ is Marvel-meets-monsters
Review: A different beast, ‘Werewolf by Night’ is Marvel-meets-monsters
UAE hospital operator Burjeel shares rise 15.5 percent after $300m IPO
UAE hospital operator Burjeel shares rise 15.5 percent after $300m IPO
Putin says response to Ukrainian attacks will be ‘severe’
Putin says response to Ukrainian attacks will be ‘severe’
British engineer faces extradition to Qatar over ‘failure’ to pay loan
British engineer faces extradition to Qatar over ‘failure’ to pay loan

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.