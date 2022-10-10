You are here

  • Home
  • UAE In-Focus — ADNOC awards $1.53bn contract to expand offshore oil operations to 5m bpd

UAE In-Focus — ADNOC awards $1.53bn contract to expand offshore oil operations to 5m bpd

UAE In-Focus — ADNOC awards $1.53bn contract to expand offshore oil operations to 5m bpd
This two-year contract covers the provision of 12 jack-up rigs and two island rigs (Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/5hfcp

Updated 17 sec ago
Dana Alomar

UAE In-Focus — ADNOC awards $1.53bn contract to expand offshore oil operations to 5m bpd

UAE In-Focus — ADNOC awards $1.53bn contract to expand offshore oil operations to 5m bpd
Updated 17 sec ago
Dana Alomar

DUBAI: Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. has awarded its subsidiary ADNOC Drilling a 5.62 billion dirhams ($1.53 billion) contract to expand its offshore operations to produce five million barrels per day by 2030 , according to Emirates News Agency WAM.

This two-year contract covers the provision of 12 jack-up rigs and two island rigs, and integrated drilling services, and will also allow the company to become self-sufficient in gas production.

ADNOC Upstream Executive Director Yaser Saeed Al-Mazrouei said: “Through this award, ADNOC Offshore will continue to responsibly harness the energy in Abu Dhabi’s waters, as we increase production capacity to meet the world’s growing demand for energy with lower carbon intensity oil and gas. ADNOC Drilling is a world leader in drilling and completion services.

Saudi ANB acquires stake in UAE-based Cashee

Arab National Bank announced an agreement with UAE-based tech startup Cashee to acquire equity in the latter, according to a statement. 

However, neither the amount nor the value of the share it took over was disclosed in the Saudi lender’s press release.

ANB intends to enhance its banking services to target younger generations and broadens financial knowledge and inclusion through this deal.

In addition, Cashee will be able to launch its banking and knowledge solutions, applications, and products in Saudi Arabia with the help of this partnership.

In 2020, Cashee was founded in Dubai to boost financial inclusion for the youth in the Middle East and North Africa region.

ANB’s net profit increased 28.76 percent to SR1.35 billion ($3.59 million) in the first half of 2022, compared to SR1.05 billion a year earlier.

DIFC approves UAE fintech Mamo

Dubai International Financial Center has granted regulatory approval to Mamo, a UAE fintech and financial services platform for Small and Medium Enterprises, according to a statement.

The Dubai Financial Services Authority has granted the company a license to carry out regulated activities in or from the DIFC, including money services.

With the license, Mamo can offer unmatched security and expand its products and services without user restrictions, the statement added.

In June 2021, Mamo received DFSA authorization to operate under the Innovation Testing License program, allowing it to test its business model in a controlled regulatory environment.

All regulated firms must comply with frameworks that require transparency, fairness, and efficiency. 

Businesses, consumers, and users of financial services offered by regulated companies, such as Mamo, are also protected, the statement said.

Topics: Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. (ADNOC) UAE in-focus

Related

‘Hold back emissions, not progress’ says ADNOC chief in energy security warning
Business & Economy
‘Hold back emissions, not progress’ says ADNOC chief in energy security warning

Gypsum ore exploration bidders announced by Saudi government

Gypsum ore exploration bidders announced by Saudi government
Updated 3 min 42 sec ago
Arab News

Gypsum ore exploration bidders announced by Saudi government

Gypsum ore exploration bidders announced by Saudi government
Updated 3 min 42 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi National Gypsum Co. and El-Khayyat Gypsum are among the eight qualified bidders to compete for an exploration license for gypsum ore at Al-Qasab wells mining site.

With an area of 600,00 sq.m., the site is located south of the Nabat Center in Al Madinah Al Munawwarah region, according to the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources.

Other eligible companies include the United Cement Industrial Co., Global Gypsum Co., United Mining Industries Co., Mada Gypsum Co. and ASK Gypsum Factory.

This comes amid the Kingdom’s drive to develop its mining sector. 

Mining is a key element of Saudi Arabia’s economic development, after energy and petrochemicals, as the Kingdom seeks to wean its economy off oil production and exports.

Saudi Arabia is expecting its mineral wealth to exceed earlier estimates of $1.3 trillion as it triples spending on the exploration of metals over the next three years.

The value of the global mining market is expected to increase to $206 trillion this year, rising to $335 trillion in 2026, up from $184 trillion in 2021, constituting a rise fueled by post-pandemic surge in commodity prices, MEED reported.

Topics: Gypsum ore Saudi National Gypsum Co. Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources

Related

Update Saudi Arabia awards Moxico Resources and Ajlan & Bros Al-Khunayqiyah mining project
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia awards Moxico Resources and Ajlan & Bros Al-Khunayqiyah mining project

UAE hospital operator Burjeel shares rise 15.5 percent after $300m IPO

UAE hospital operator Burjeel shares rise 15.5 percent after $300m IPO
Updated 45 min 51 sec ago
Reuters

UAE hospital operator Burjeel shares rise 15.5 percent after $300m IPO

UAE hospital operator Burjeel shares rise 15.5 percent after $300m IPO
Updated 45 min 51 sec ago
Reuters

Riyadh: Abu Dhabi-based hospital operator Burjeel Holdings’ shares rose 15.5 percent on their first day of trading on Monday after the company raised 1.1 billion dirhams ($299.49 million) through the stock market listing.

Burjeel’s shares were trading at 2.31 dirhams each at 0905 GMT, up from an initial public offering price of 2 dirhams a share, the lower end of a 2-2.45 dirhams range indicated on Sept. 30.

The listing is the latest in a string of IPOs in the Gulf that have defied wider market trends. Neighboring Dubai listed three state-linked entities this year alongside several other flotations in Abu Dhabi and regional heavyweight Saudi Arabia, which aims to make its stock exchange among the world’s top three.

Burjeel, which operates 16 hospitals and 23 medical centers, said in a statement the IPO of 11 percent of the company’s issued share capital drew total gross demand of more than 32 billion dirhams, implying 29 times oversubscription “in aggregate.”

“At the time of listing, Burjeel Holdings is the largest health care company trading on ADX,” Burjeel said, referring to the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange and noting that the IPO price gave the company a valuation of 10.4 billion dirhams.

It said it intended to pay cash dividends from 2023 onwards with an expected pay-out ratio of 40-70 percent of net income, depending on investment needs for additional growth plans.

The company posted net income of 152.9 million dirhams in the first half of this year and 234.1 million dirhams in 2021, according to Refinitiv data.

In September, Abu Dhabi’s International Holding Company, chaired by the UAE’s national security adviser, bought a 15 percent stake in the company. VPS Healthcare Holdings, founded and chaired by Shamsheer Vayalil Parambath, continues to own 70 percent of Burjeel following the IPO.

Topics: Burjeel Holdings UAE economy

Related

UAE healthcare provider Burjeel's IPO 29 times oversubscribed, final price set at $0.54
Business & Economy
UAE healthcare provider Burjeel's IPO 29 times oversubscribed, final price set at $0.54
UAE healthcare provider Burjeel to sell 11% stake and list on ADX
Business & Economy
UAE healthcare provider Burjeel to sell 11% stake and list on ADX

There will be 100 new public-private health projects by 2027: Saudi Minister

There will be 100 new public-private health projects by 2027: Saudi Minister
Updated 8 min 10 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

There will be 100 new public-private health projects by 2027: Saudi Minister

There will be 100 new public-private health projects by 2027: Saudi Minister
Updated 8 min 10 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s health ministry will give the green light to 100 projects in cooperation with the private sector in the next five years, as the Kingdom continues pursuing its goals outlined in Vision 2030. 

The deals will be worth around SR48 billion ($12.7 billion), according to Saudi Arabia Minister of Health Fahad Al-Jalajel.

Speaking at the World Health Forum and Exhibition in Riyadh on Oct. 9, Al-Jalajel said that this initiative will cover several public-private partnerships — including the establishment of two medical cities, along with providing 900 beds for medical rehabilitation and long-term services, Saudi Press Agency reported. 

The initiative also includes renovating, improving, and restructuring primary health services in the Kingdom, which begins with 200 centers in the initial phase. 

Al-Jalajel further noted that the Kingdom also aims to ensure the availability of air travel services across the country. 

The report added that the health ministry of Saudi Arabia has formulated a comprehensive licensing procedure and regulatory norms to enhance commercial activities and attract investors to the sector. 

The Saudi ministry aims to raise the private sector’s contribution to the healthcare system from 25 percent to 35 percent by 2030, Argaam reported. 

To facilitate this journey, the ministry has also opened a call center to provide services to the business sector. 

Meanwhile, while interacting with El Ekhbariya TV on the sidelines of the Forum, Al-Jalajel said that the ministry, to date, has offered up to 10 percent of projects for privatization. 

The minister further noted that the remaining projects will be offered to investors within the next few years, and that several local and international alliances have already entered the Kingdom’s healthcare sector. 

The Global Health Forum and Exhibition is being held at the Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Center from Oct. 9 to 11 and is set to host 26,000 people from 30 countries. 

The forum provides opportunities for visitors to meet industry experts, clinicians and policymakers to access the latest discoveries and trends in the sector. 

The event also includes the leaders’ forum, which aims to enable dialogue between thought leaders and government officials on achieving the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, along with advancing digital transformation in the healthcare sector and promoting access to medicines and technologies, leadership and governance.

Topics: SAUDI HEALTH MINISTRY Saudi Minister of Health Fahad Al-Jalajel

Related

Saudi Arabia to host global health forum on Sunday
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia to host global health forum on Sunday

More than 50 ‘ready-made’ factories available for privatization and investment in Dammam, Al-Kharj

More than 50 ‘ready-made’ factories available for privatization and investment in Dammam, Al-Kharj
Updated 13 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

More than 50 ‘ready-made’ factories available for privatization and investment in Dammam, Al-Kharj

More than 50 ‘ready-made’ factories available for privatization and investment in Dammam, Al-Kharj
Updated 13 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: The Saudi Authority for Industrial Cities, MODON, has finished building 52 new ready-made factories in two industrial cities in Dammam and Al-Kharj.

The authority explained in a statement that the ready-made factories are part of its strategy to empower the industry and contribute to increasing local content and localizing industries important to the national economy.

The new projects include 20 factories with an area of 700 sq. m in Dammam, and 12 with an area of 1,500 sq. m in Al-Kharj Industrial City, an official spokesman for MODON said.

Topics: Saudi Authority for Industrial Cities and Technology Zones (MODON)

Related

Saudi Arabia’s Dammam port sets new record of handling containers in August
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia’s Dammam port sets new record of handling containers in August

Prime Dubai residential market values rebound at 89 percent in last year: Knight Frank

Prime Dubai residential market values rebound at 89 percent in last year: Knight Frank
Updated 10 October 2022
Arab News

Prime Dubai residential market values rebound at 89 percent in last year: Knight Frank

Prime Dubai residential market values rebound at 89 percent in last year: Knight Frank
Updated 10 October 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Prime residential market values in Dubai have risen by 88.8 percent over the last 12 months according to a report released by Global Real Estate Consultants Knight Frank.

The report, which analyzed the prime residential market areas Palm Jumeirah, Emirates Hills and Jumeirah Bay Island, found the 29 percent growth of prime residential values in the city during the third quarter was driven by the rise of ultra-high-net-worth individuals in search of a second home in Dubai.

“This insatiable demand has fueled villa price rises of over 100 percent in locations such as Palm Jumeirah since the start of the pandemic. Elsewhere, ultra-Prime homes sales, i.e., homes priced at over $10 million have also hit a fresh high,” said Faisal Durrani, partner and head of Middle East research at Knight Frank.

“The first nine months of the year have registered 152 ultra-Prime sales, eclipsing last year’s all-time high of 93. And in fact, 93 of these deals have taken place in Q3 alone,” Durrani added.

Knight Frank's analysis showed that the most affordable among the three prime residential districts surveyed is Palm Jumeirah where the average transacted price amounted to 3,054 dirhams ($870) per square feet, while it stood at 5,200 dirhams and 6,345 dirhams per square feet in Emirates Hills and Jumeirah Bay Island respectively.

“At around AED 3,200 per square foot, or about $870 per square foot, Dubai’s prime residential neighborhoods remain among the most affordable in the world. This, combined with the high quality of residential product now available in the upper echelons of the market, is cementing Dubai’s position as one of the world’s leading second homes markets,” said Andrew Cummings, Knight Frank’s head of prime residential.

Dubai’s perennial challenge has been its ‘build-it-and-they-will-come’ strategy, which has resulted in more homes being built than the market is capable of absorbing. In this cycle, however, the number of new houses planned has failed to meet the rising demands, Knight Frank noted.

“On the surface, with nearly 81,000 units due by the end of 2025, the city appears well supplied. However, once that figure is broken down, we see that just eight new villas are due in Dubai’s prime residential areas between 2023 and 2025 – all of which are on Jumeirah Bay Island,” added Durrani.

He added that developers are not yet equipped themselves to capitalize on the rising demand for luxury housing, especially to meet the growing affinity toward waterfront homes.

The Knight Frank report further pointed out that prices are likely to end the year around 60-80 percent higher than in 2021 for prime Dubai residential units. The report added that the mainstream market is expected to register a price growth of 5-7 percent by the end of this year.

Topics: Dubai real estate Knight Frank

Related

UAE In-Focus — Dubai-based Help AG launches first cybersecurity center in Saudi Arabia
Business & Economy
UAE In-Focus — Dubai-based Help AG launches first cybersecurity center in Saudi Arabia
Dubai real estate market records $435.6m in real estate transactions
Business & Economy
Dubai real estate market records $435.6m in real estate transactions

Latest updates

UAE In-Focus — ADNOC awards $1.53bn contract to expand offshore oil operations to 5m bpd
UAE In-Focus — ADNOC awards $1.53bn contract to expand offshore oil operations to 5m bpd
Sole DXB to be hosted by famed Moroccan artist Hassan Hajjaj after three-year hiatus
Sole DXB to be hosted by famed Moroccan artist Hassan Hajjaj after three-year hiatus
Gypsum ore exploration bidders announced by Saudi government
Gypsum ore exploration bidders announced by Saudi government
Review: A different beast, ‘Werewolf by Night’ is Marvel-meets-monsters
Review: A different beast, ‘Werewolf by Night’ is Marvel-meets-monsters
UAE hospital operator Burjeel shares rise 15.5 percent after $300m IPO
UAE hospital operator Burjeel shares rise 15.5 percent after $300m IPO

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.