You are here

  • Home
  • What We Are Buying Today: Selene: high-quality comfort that doesn’t comprise on elegance

What We Are Buying Today: Selene: high-quality comfort that doesn’t comprise on elegance

What We Are Buying Today: Selene: high-quality comfort that doesn’t comprise on elegance
Short Url

https://arab.news/578mx

Updated 12 October 2022
Rahaf Jambi

What We Are Buying Today: Selene: high-quality comfort that doesn’t comprise on elegance

What We Are Buying Today: Selene: high-quality comfort that doesn’t comprise on elegance
Updated 12 October 2022
Rahaf Jambi

Selene is a Saudi brand founded in 2021 that produces high-end items such as statement suits, activewear and T-shirts.

Saudi designer Shahad Al-Ruwaished established the brand in Riyadh, and it prioritizes high-quality comfort and elegance while emphasizing everyday wear for all ages and genders. 

The designer began experimenting with the plethora of textiles, patterns, and designs available in the Kingdom. Her family is full of artists and talent, which gave her the inspiration to pursue her goals.

Selene provides elegant staple pieces for its customers’ wardrobes having elevated its designs and collections to meet the exacting demands of the fashion industry. 

The brand was set up after Al-Ruwaished saw a need for high-quality, comfortable clothing suitable for special occasions and everyday use, and its team has learnt new design programs and testing swatches for quality and durability.

Late nights of brainstorming and perfecting designs have resulted in Selene becoming a highly popular brand. Its workforce has also grown to include social media managers, models, videographers, and customer support representatives.

Selene’s sizes are limited to small, medium and large. For more information, visit Instagram at @seleneofficial.sa.

Topics: What We Are Buying Today

Related

What We Are Buying Today: Spanish designer Belen Mancha’s abayas, thobes combine modern style with vintage crochet
Fashion
What We Are Buying Today: Spanish designer Belen Mancha’s abayas, thobes combine modern style with vintage crochet
Photo/Supplied photos
Fashion
What We Are Buying Today: Edgy, eclectic and elegant La Mira jewelry

Italian designer Stefano Ricci stages Luxor’s first runway show to mark label’s 50th anniversary

Italian designer Stefano Ricci stages Luxor’s first runway show to mark label’s 50th anniversary
Updated 11 October 2022
Nada Alturki

Italian designer Stefano Ricci stages Luxor’s first runway show to mark label’s 50th anniversary

Italian designer Stefano Ricci stages Luxor’s first runway show to mark label’s 50th anniversary
  • More than 1,000 staff members travelled from Italy to Luxor for the spectacular and historic unveiling ceremony
  • Many of the sartorial offerings also featured a signature print design inspired by Egyptian hieroglyphics
Updated 11 October 2022
Nada Alturki

LUXOR: The ancient Egyptian Temple of Hatshepsut recently provided the dramatic stage for the launch of Italian designer Stefano Ricci’s spring and summer 2023 collection to mark the luxury brand’s 50th anniversary.
More than 1,000 staff members travelled from Italy to Luxor for the spectacular and historic unveiling ceremony that had originally been planned for March.
Italian opera singer Andrea Bocelli provided the background music with song “Celeste Aida” as the runway hosted a flurry of hues including royal blues, yellows, greens, and reds inspired by ancient Egyptian civilization and gilded Pharaonic structures.
Many of the sartorial offerings also featured a signature print design inspired by Egyptian hieroglyphics.
The lavish event was held at the historic site because of Ricci’s long-standing relationship with Luxor. In 2003, he even published a book, “Luxor of Egypt,” dedicated to the city.
He said: “This is something I’ve been dreaming of for over 20 years, since I first visited Egypt. This was thanks to a gentleman, by the name of Mohammed Abou El-Enein.
“In those days we decided to write a book called ‘Luxor’ with the help of Dr. Zahi Hawass. Together we started dreaming about a fashion show to be held in this magnificent city. And now that dream has come true.”
The Hatshepsut mortuary temple was carved out of a mountain in a single piece and is considered a masterpiece of ancient architecture.
Dr. Mostafa Waziry, secretary-general of the Egyptian Supreme Council of Antiquities, said: “It’s not like Luxor (temple). It’s not like Karnak. It’s something really one of its kind.”
The fashion show was made possible with the help of the Egyptian government, Waziry, and Dr. Ahmed Eissa Abou Hussein, Egypt’s minister of tourism and antiquities.
The celebration also featured a luxurious dinner at Luxor Temple, backdropped by the city’s ancient ruins and attended by 400 guests from 50 countries, including artists, politicians, investors, and public figures. A personal video message was also delivered by the daughter of the late South Africa President Nelson Mandela.
Bocelli was joined by his son Matteo for a runway interlude performance and Swedish Italian singer Susanna Rigacci delivered an aria by Italian composer Ennio Morricone.
The fashion collection show involved 45 models displaying 90 exclusive looks split into 10 themes including silk, cashmere, and linen ensembles. From elegant evening wear to casual polo shirts and guru jackets, the brand celebrated ancient Egyptian luxury with a modern elevated touch.
On why he made the decision to stage his latest show in the Middle East, Ricci told Arab News: “When somebody from, let’s say Qatar, asks me, ‘Mr. Ricci, do you consider our tradition, our taste?’ Absolutely, I always think about your country. I’m a big liar, because I’m doing my collection, and thanks to God until now, it’s been fitting into every taste and culture, more or less.
“We are trying to survive in a proper, legitimate way. Only for Egypt, we will see tonight some designs inspired by this culture. The gold of the pharaohs, that royal blue of the pharaohs, you will see in the collection today. I’ve been influenced only by Egypt as a tribute to this beautiful country,” he added.
While there are currently no plans to establish stores in the region, the company’s creative director, Filippo Ricci, told Arab News of his fascination with the mega projects undertaken in Saudi Arabia.
“I had the pleasure to visit Saudi Arabia and I went to NEOM, so I know all about the project that’s coming up in that beautiful country. We hope that one day we will open a Stefano Ricci store,” he said.
 

Topics: Egyptian temple Hatshepsut fashion Stefano Ricci Andrea Bocelli Luxor

Related

Celebrity-loved designer Jean-Louis Sabaji collaborates with Barbie at Arab Fashion Week
Lifestyle
Celebrity-loved designer Jean-Louis Sabaji collaborates with Barbie at Arab Fashion Week
Fashion Commission opens applications for second edition of Saudi 100 Brands program
Lifestyle
Fashion Commission opens applications for second edition of Saudi 100 Brands program

Celebrity-loved designer Jean-Louis Sabaji collaborates with Barbie at Arab Fashion Week

Celebrity-loved designer Jean-Louis Sabaji collaborates with Barbie at Arab Fashion Week
Model Ameni Esseibi walked the runway, fresh off a Paris Fashion Week appearance.. (Supplied)
Updated 11 October 2022
Hanadi Merchant Habib

Celebrity-loved designer Jean-Louis Sabaji collaborates with Barbie at Arab Fashion Week

Celebrity-loved designer Jean-Louis Sabaji collaborates with Barbie at Arab Fashion Week
Updated 11 October 2022
Hanadi Merchant Habib

DUBAI: Pink seems to be the fashion world’s color of choice this year. As Aerosmith’s lead singer Stephen Tyler once crooned, “Pink, it’s not even a question” — and it certainly was not at Lebanese designer Jean-Louis Sabaji’s Arab Fashion Week show on Monday night.

His much-anticipated collection in collaboration with Barbie was all anyone could talk about in the run-up to the event. After all, he is the first Middle Eastern designer to partner with Mattel, and that is quite an achievement.


“My first-ever fashion experience was with a Barbie doll, and as a child, I used to dress them. I still have the dresses I made for them. There were around five,” Sabaji told Arab News.

“I can’t believe that on the 10-year anniversary of my brand, I’m doing a collaboration with them. It’s like going back to my childhood dream,” added the designer, who has dressed celebrities such as Beyonce, Cardi B and Kelly Rowland.

The vibe was buzzing as prominent magazine editors from the region took their seats. Also in attendance was model Chanel Ayan and star of Bravo TV's "Real Housewives of Dubai" – a strong supporter of Sabaji's creations. 

The runway presentation started with a bang, with curvy model Ameni Esseibi opening the show. In a tiered, black-feathered skirt with a shimmery bright pink top, she championed size inclusivity and did away with the notion that Barbie-inspired ensembles are only for traditional model body types. Sabaji’s lineup was inclusive, and it showed that his clothes are meant for every body.

More feathers followed: some of the large and stiff variety, functioning as a conceptual sleeve; on others, the plumes were wispy. Case in point: a pink, oversized heart-shaped top exploding with ostrich feathers. Overall, the silhouettes were light and playful. Whimsical, heart-shaped cutouts were recurrent throughout the show. On a floor-length pink dress with power shoulders, they served as pocket detailing, while on a pair of tailored trousers, they ran down each side. There was definitely a sporty vibe here. How else does one explain the sheer varsity jacket or the stretchy bodysuit paired with a ballgown skirt complete with stretchy gloves?

Eveningwear came in full throttle, but none of it was restrictive. Sabaji wants his women to have fun, and so they did. One standout option was a buttery soft leather strapless gown with a slit on the back for movement and an embellished sculptural sleeve that stretched around the model’s neck.

No doubt this was a celebratory show for Sabaji. In just a decade in the business, the couturier has conquered not only the red carpet but also the world’s most iconic doll.

Model Imaan Hammam designs eyewear collection with Moroccan label Port Tanger 

Model Imaan Hammam designs eyewear collection with Moroccan label Port Tanger 
Imaan Hammam is one of the most in-demand models in the industry. (File/ Getty Images)
Updated 09 October 2022
Arab News

Model Imaan Hammam designs eyewear collection with Moroccan label Port Tanger 

Model Imaan Hammam designs eyewear collection with Moroccan label Port Tanger 
Updated 09 October 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: Dutch Moroccan Egyptian model Imaan Hammam has designed a collection with eyewear label Port Tanger.

Founded by Bilal Fellah and his creative partner Daniël Sumarna, the handcrafted eyewear line, which seeks inspiration from the Moroccan city of Tangier, has been spotted on everyone from US rapper ASAP Rocky to model Nora Attal.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Port Tanger (@porttanger)

“(A) big thank you to everyone who came out to celebrate the launch of my collection with @porttanger last night. I am (so) excited to share the rest of this amazing collection with you all,” 26-year-old Hammam wrote on Instagram, referring to a recent launch party held by the brand.

The collection is yet to be unveiled, but Hammam and her guests did flaunt a few pairs of sunglasses from the new line in a video uploaded to Instagram. If the video is anything to go by, fans can expect a throwback to 1990s fashion once the collection launches, with thick frames, blue-tinted lenses and oversized shapes galore.

“It felt really warm and the culture was rich. It felt really busy and family orientated. It was kind of a stark contrast compared to London every time I went, but it felt like home,” she revealed of what it is like to visit.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Port Tanger (@porttanger)

“The difference I felt between a family environment in London and Morocco was that all of my family were in Morocco, so that’s how it was,” she added. “But when I went to Morocco it felt like a really big hug from everyone.”

Hammam has also shown love for her Arab roots in the past, and even starred in an Egypt-themed photoshoot for celebrity shoe designer Amina Muaddi this summer.  The images, shared on Muaddi and Hammam’s Instagram accounts, were shot in Cairo and featured the model posing in a number of everyday locations, including sitting opposite an elderly man smoking shisha.

Hammam is one of the most in-demand models in the industry. She was scouted in Amsterdam’s Central Station before making her catwalk debut in 2013 by walking in Jean Paul Gaultier’s couture show.

Since then, she has appeared on the runway for major fashion houses such as Burberry, Fendi, Prada, Marc Jacobs, Moschino, Balenciaga and Carolina Herrera, to name a few.

Hammam, who has been featured in leading fashion publications, such as Vogue and V Magazine, has also starred in international campaigns for DKNY, Celine, Chanel, Versace, Givenchy, Giorgio Armani and many more.

 

Topics: Imaan Hammam Port Tanger

Fashion Commission opens applications for second edition of Saudi 100 Brands program

Fashion Commission opens applications for second edition of Saudi 100 Brands program
Updated 07 October 2022
Arab News

Fashion Commission opens applications for second edition of Saudi 100 Brands program

Fashion Commission opens applications for second edition of Saudi 100 Brands program
  • The first edition last year delivered more than 5,000 hours of specialized training
  • Graduates displayed their talent at fashion week exhibitions in New York and Milan
Updated 07 October 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Designers in the Kingdom have been invited by the Fashion Commission to apply for the Saudi 100 Brands professional development program by the closing date of Oct. 16.

The program includes masterclasses, workshops, one-on-one mentorship sessions, and training from industry leaders and experts.

The first edition last year delivered more than 5,000 hours of specialized training, and saw graduates displaying their talent at fashion week exhibitions in New York and Milan.

The 10 program categories are: ready-to-wear, modest, concept, premium, demi-couture, bridal, handbags, jewelery and — new for this edition — fragrances and footwear.

Designers are chosen from a diverse group, with ages ranging from 20 to 70 and 85 percent female participation, as well as self-trained and graduates of international design schools. Those selected can choose a year-long international program for established brands or a six-month program for smaller brands.

Speaking to Arab News recently about the success of the first edition of Saudi 100 Brands, Fashion Commission CEO Burak Cakmak said the response in fashion capitals such as New York was “amazing.”

He added: “I was so excited to be able to take over the billboard in Times Square with ‘Saudi 100 brands’ logo, but also we had over 2,500 visitors in two weeks to our space, showing hundreds of unique pieces that came from a hundred Saudi designers.

“Everybody was positively impressed; they loved every piece they saw and started asking questions about who the designers were, and wanted to follow them and learn more about them.”

Topics: Saudi Arabia Fashion Commission Saudi 100 Brands

Related

Saudi 100 Brands fashion exhibition makes its way to Milan
Lifestyle
Saudi 100 Brands fashion exhibition makes its way to Milan
Saudi 100 Brands exhibition kicks off in New York, highlighting Kingdom’s culture and heritage
Saudi Arabia
Saudi 100 Brands exhibition kicks off in New York, highlighting Kingdom’s culture and heritage
Local talent on display at Saudi 100 Brands exhibition in Riyadh
Lifestyle
Local talent on display at Saudi 100 Brands exhibition in Riyadh

Saudi style star Tamaraah Al-Gabaani on how to stand out at Paris Fashion Week

Saudi style star Tamaraah Al-Gabaani on how to stand out at Paris Fashion Week
Updated 08 October 2022
Shyama Krishna Kumar

Saudi style star Tamaraah Al-Gabaani on how to stand out at Paris Fashion Week

Saudi style star Tamaraah Al-Gabaani on how to stand out at Paris Fashion Week
  • Influencer collaborated with Net-a-Porter for many looks during fashion week season
  • Al-Gabaani pulled off number of fashion-forward ensembles with help of stylist Wafa Nasser
Updated 08 October 2022
Shyama Krishna Kumar

DUBAI: Saudi designer and fashion influencer Tamaraah Al-Gabaani is back from her “manic and exhilarating” Paris Fashion Week trip and it was one for the books, she told Arab News.

“It’s like that feeling you get after doing CrossFit for 10 days and you can’t feel your legs anymore,” she said.

Tamaraah Al-Gabaani at Paris Fashion Week. (Supplied)

She attributed part of the intense nature of the trip to having her stylist and assistant both miss the trip for various reasons.

“The main challenge was definitely that I didn’t have my stylist and assistant with me. Unpacking alone took me six hours. The second challenge was that we didn’t predict that the weather would be cold and rainy. We didn’t really prepare for that,” she added.

Tamaraah Al-Gabaani wearing Saint Laurent in Paris. (Supplied)

What followed was an intense shopping exercise in Paris, while Al-Gabaani had her stylist Wafa Nasser go over all the choices with her on the phone.

“She was on the phone with me the whole time and we were selecting all the boots and everything we needed because of the change of weather conditions. And we were re-creating looks while I was in Paris and shopping right before the shoot, which was in a few hours and we had to do all this last minute over the phone,” Al-Gabaani said.

But even before she arrived in Paris, Al-Gabaani had her work cut out for her. Behind the glitz and the glamor of an influencer’s life is steady teamwork, rigorous attention to detail, and a lot of preparation.

“My stylist and I began our prep three weeks in advance. But because she was in Riyadh and I was in Dubai and then at New York Fashion week, we had to work virtually to put all my looks together. We worked online for five days straight to decide on all the looks. And this time, we collaborated with Net-a-Porter for most of the looks,” she added.

On her favorite styles from her Paris trip, Al-Gabaani picked out her Saint Laurent and Coperni outfits.

The Coperni yellow twisted cutout cady blazer combined a with an eye-catching Bottega Veneta mint-green crochet skirt, all perfectly brought together with season-favorite Barbie pink Bottega Veneta heels.

The Saint Laurent look featured a more masculine silhouette with a single-breasted tailored blazer dress in denim. Al-Gabaani paired this with thigh-high white boots and chunky gold hoops.

From the various shows she attended, Al-Gabaani said the Monot and Etam fashion shows stood out.

“And this time, I actually had time to eat. I know that sounds weird, but this is the first fashion week I actually went to lunch,” she added.

Topics: Paris Fashion Week Tamaraah Al-Gabaani

Latest updates

Stephens, Pliskova win opening matches at San Diego Open
Stephens, Pliskova win opening matches at San Diego Open
Ireland qualify for women’s World Cup as Scotland, Wales miss out
Ireland qualify for women’s World Cup as Scotland, Wales miss out
Mbappe reportedly wants out of PSG amid growing frustration
Mbappe reportedly wants out of PSG amid growing frustration
76ers counting on Maxey to form Big 3 with Harden, Embiid
76ers counting on Maxey to form Big 3 with Harden, Embiid
Meta unveils new virtual reality headset Quest Pro
Meta unveils new virtual reality headset Quest Pro

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.