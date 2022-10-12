What We Are Buying Today: Selene: high-quality comfort that doesn’t comprise on elegance

Selene is a Saudi brand founded in 2021 that produces high-end items such as statement suits, activewear and T-shirts.
Saudi designer Shahad Al-Ruwaished established the brand in Riyadh, and it prioritizes high-quality comfort and elegance while emphasizing everyday wear for all ages and genders.
The designer began experimenting with the plethora of textiles, patterns, and designs available in the Kingdom. Her family is full of artists and talent, which gave her the inspiration to pursue her goals.
Selene provides elegant staple pieces for its customers’ wardrobes having elevated its designs and collections to meet the exacting demands of the fashion industry.
The brand was set up after Al-Ruwaished saw a need for high-quality, comfortable clothing suitable for special occasions and everyday use, and its team has learnt new design programs and testing swatches for quality and durability.
Late nights of brainstorming and perfecting designs have resulted in Selene becoming a highly popular brand. Its workforce has also grown to include social media managers, models, videographers, and customer support representatives.
Selene’s sizes are limited to small, medium and large. For more information, visit Instagram at @seleneofficial.sa.