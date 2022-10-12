What We Are Buying Today: Selene: high-quality comfort that doesn’t comprise on elegance

Italian designer Stefano Ricci stages Luxor’s first runway show to mark label’s 50th anniversary

LUXOR: The ancient Egyptian Temple of Hatshepsut recently provided the dramatic stage for the launch of Italian designer Stefano Ricci’s spring and summer 2023 collection to mark the luxury brand’s 50th anniversary.

More than 1,000 staff members travelled from Italy to Luxor for the spectacular and historic unveiling ceremony that had originally been planned for March.

Italian opera singer Andrea Bocelli provided the background music with song “Celeste Aida” as the runway hosted a flurry of hues including royal blues, yellows, greens, and reds inspired by ancient Egyptian civilization and gilded Pharaonic structures.

Many of the sartorial offerings also featured a signature print design inspired by Egyptian hieroglyphics.

The lavish event was held at the historic site because of Ricci’s long-standing relationship with Luxor. In 2003, he even published a book, “Luxor of Egypt,” dedicated to the city.

He said: “This is something I’ve been dreaming of for over 20 years, since I first visited Egypt. This was thanks to a gentleman, by the name of Mohammed Abou El-Enein.

“In those days we decided to write a book called ‘Luxor’ with the help of Dr. Zahi Hawass. Together we started dreaming about a fashion show to be held in this magnificent city. And now that dream has come true.”

The Hatshepsut mortuary temple was carved out of a mountain in a single piece and is considered a masterpiece of ancient architecture.

Dr. Mostafa Waziry, secretary-general of the Egyptian Supreme Council of Antiquities, said: “It’s not like Luxor (temple). It’s not like Karnak. It’s something really one of its kind.”

The fashion show was made possible with the help of the Egyptian government, Waziry, and Dr. Ahmed Eissa Abou Hussein, Egypt’s minister of tourism and antiquities.

The celebration also featured a luxurious dinner at Luxor Temple, backdropped by the city’s ancient ruins and attended by 400 guests from 50 countries, including artists, politicians, investors, and public figures. A personal video message was also delivered by the daughter of the late South Africa President Nelson Mandela.

Bocelli was joined by his son Matteo for a runway interlude performance and Swedish Italian singer Susanna Rigacci delivered an aria by Italian composer Ennio Morricone.

The fashion collection show involved 45 models displaying 90 exclusive looks split into 10 themes including silk, cashmere, and linen ensembles. From elegant evening wear to casual polo shirts and guru jackets, the brand celebrated ancient Egyptian luxury with a modern elevated touch.

On why he made the decision to stage his latest show in the Middle East, Ricci told Arab News: “When somebody from, let’s say Qatar, asks me, ‘Mr. Ricci, do you consider our tradition, our taste?’ Absolutely, I always think about your country. I’m a big liar, because I’m doing my collection, and thanks to God until now, it’s been fitting into every taste and culture, more or less.

“We are trying to survive in a proper, legitimate way. Only for Egypt, we will see tonight some designs inspired by this culture. The gold of the pharaohs, that royal blue of the pharaohs, you will see in the collection today. I’ve been influenced only by Egypt as a tribute to this beautiful country,” he added.

While there are currently no plans to establish stores in the region, the company’s creative director, Filippo Ricci, told Arab News of his fascination with the mega projects undertaken in Saudi Arabia.

“I had the pleasure to visit Saudi Arabia and I went to NEOM, so I know all about the project that’s coming up in that beautiful country. We hope that one day we will open a Stefano Ricci store,” he said.

