Saudi Arabia’s FM says efforts to extend Yemen truce ‘still in place’

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister, Prince Faisal bin Farhan, said that efforts to extend the truce in Yemen are ‘still in place’.
“The Kingdom, the Coalition and the Yemeni government are all keen on extending the truce,” said Prince Faisal during a televised interview with Al Arabiya, which aired on Wednesday.
He added that the Houthi militia keeps proposing new conditions, putting their ‘narrow interests’ above that of the Yemeni people.
The United Nations is pushing for the extension and expansion of the truce, which expired on Oct. 2 after being rolled over twice. The truce reportedly achieved the longest stretch of relative calm in the seven-year conflict.
Tim Lenderking, the US Special Envoy for the war-torn country, headed back to the region on Tuesday to support the UN-led negotiations with all Yemeni parties, according to the State Department.
Meanwhile, Prince Faisal reaffirmed the Saudi Arabia’s support of all efforts aimed at ending the war between Russia and Ukraine, when asked about the ongoing conflict between the two nations.
He added that the conflict does not only affect the Ukrainian people, but the rest of the world.
“The [conflict’s] economic consequences impact millions across the world. [Hence], it is important for all of us in the international community to work and find a way to end [the crisis],” he said.
Prince Faisal said the Kingdom believes the war will only end once Russia and Ukraine carry out serious negotiations.
