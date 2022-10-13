You are here

Supply chain woes to delay global EV rollout by 20 years: industry experts issue warning
The shortage of microchips amid rising demand for EVs has exacerbated the problems many manufacturers and suppliers have been facing since the pandemic hit in 2020. (Shutterstock)
Updated 13 October 2022
Arab News

Updated 13 October 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: As supply chain challenges loom across all sectors of businesses, industry experts have warned these hurdles may impact the transition to electric vehicles despite a global drive towards a sustainable future.    

The shortage of microchips amid rising demand for EVs has exacerbated the problems many manufacturers and suppliers have been facing since the pandemic hit in 2020.  

This, coupled with the geopolitical tensions in Eastern Europe, is steering the EV business backward, as the industry demands more joint ventures to boost the refining of battery raw materials to ensure their availability. 

“Achieving global EV transition targets — set for 2030 in many countries — will be impacted as manufacturers struggle to source raw materials and keep up with rising demand,” said Majida Al-Azazi, chairwoman of Dubai-based M Glory Holding, which owns the first industrial facility in the UAE that manufactures EVs.

"We will achieve a lot by 2030. However, 2050 may be a more realistic target for a hundred percent transition," she added while speaking during a panel discussion at GITEX Global in Dubai on Oct.12, according to MEED.

Faisal Sultan, managing director of US-headquartered Lucid Motors — which is backed by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, said the pandemic has highlighted the critical role of logistics for industries worldwide. 

Calling logistics the lifeline for any industry, Sultan said: “The lesson learned is that you need to localize. Not everything can be localized, but core competencies can be. The more you keep in-house, the more successful you are bound to be.” 

In August, Sultan told Bloomberg TV the PIF backed the firm when it faced a supply crunch which led to two production target cuts. 

“The PIF has been very supportive. When the world re-emerges from the pandemic and the supply chain catches up, we will be ready,” said Sultan. 

Earlier in October, Bloomberg reported that Australia-based lithium producer Pilbara Minerals is seizing on a current rush by automakers to secure future supplies of battery materials to ensure a sufficient supply of raw materials. 

“If you believe the supply-demand outlook, there’s going to be a shortage, and the car companies who haven’t secured the supply chain are going to have a problem,” said Dale Henderson, CEO of Pilbara Minerals. 

Rakesh Nair, managing director of Stellantis Middle East, a Netherlands-headquartered automaker, said that the challenge of keeping up with demand had been now exacerbated for EV manufacturers and their suppliers.

“When COVID-19 hit in 2020, it hit the brakes on virtually every supply point. But now, we don’t have the same speed to go back to where we were before,” he said, adding that demand is peaking, but manufacturers need time to bounce back as they recover their losses.

According to Nair, the shortage of microchips is affecting both EV manufacturers and traditional automakers. 

“We’re reducing the use of mechanical parts at a very high rate, and it is equally important to get the parts we need to our factories as quickly as possible,” Nair further noted. 

Apart from supply chain issues, the EV sector is also facing inconsistent regulations and charging infrastructure, along with reluctance among end-users, said Al-Azizi as reported by MEED. 

“Without the government’s support, manufacturers cannot succeed. Dubai and Abu Dhabi are doing a lot in this space, which helps tackle the infrastructure and awareness challenge,” she added. 

Earlier in June, during an exclusive interview with Arab News, Kalyana Sivagnanam, group CEO of Petromin, said that the company will open several EV charging stations across the Kingdom, as the company aims to kick-start confidence in customers’ minds.

Topics: EV supply chaiin Pandemic

UAE In-Focus — TAQA to cut 25% of carbon emissions; Yellow Door Energy concludes $400m equity transaction 

UAE In-Focus — TAQA to cut 25% of carbon emissions; Yellow Door Energy concludes $400m equity transaction 
Updated 13 October 2022
Dana Abdelaziz

UAE In-Focus — TAQA to cut 25% of carbon emissions; Yellow Door Energy concludes $400m equity transaction 

UAE In-Focus — TAQA to cut 25% of carbon emissions; Yellow Door Energy concludes $400m equity transaction 
Updated 13 October 2022
Dana Abdelaziz

RIYADH: Abu Dhabi National Energy Co., known as TAQA, aims to cut greenhouse gas emissions by 25 percent by 2030 from 2019 levels as the UAE seeks to become net zero through this century.

The energy and water company intends to build more solar plants and shut down power plants running on gas, CEO Jasim Husain Thabet said in an interview with Bloomberg.

He explained that TAQA will build about 9 gigawatts of solar power and will close around 7 gigawatts of conventional gas plants during this decade.

Yellow Door Energy concludes $400m equity transaction 

Dubai-based solar power developer Yellow Door Energy has concluded a $400 million equity transaction that will help it finance projects, worth $1 billion, in the Middle East and Africa, MEED reported. 

The funding is provided by the solar power developer’s shareholder Actis, a UK-based private equity house.

Upon this transaction, Yellow Door Energy’s business plan will be fully funded and the management team is “now focused on executing sustainable energy solutions over the next five years,” according to a statement. 

Amlak Finance to reduce losses

Dubai-based Amlak Finance will use the company’s general reserve in a bid to partially reduce its accumulated losses, according to Asharq. 

By the end of June, the real estate financier’s accumulated losses amounted to 989 million dirhams ($269 million), amounting to around 66 percent of its capital. 

Established in 2000, Amlak works in the real estate finance sector in the Middle East, and was converted into a public joint stock company in 2004, with offices in Egypt. 

Géant UAE forms partnership with Bustanica

Supermarket chain Géant has partnered with Emirates Crop One, a joint venture between Emirates Flight Catering and the market technology platform in indoor vertical farming Crop One.

As per the partnership, Emirates Crop One, or Bustanica, will supply a range of products to Géant hypermarkets and supermarkets across the UAE, according to a statement. 

Located near Al Maktoum International Airport at Dubai World Central, Bustanica’s 330,000 sq. ft. facility is geared to produce more than 1 million kilograms of high-quality leafy greens annually.

Topics: UAE TAQA emission

Ma’aden among firms bidding for Umm Ad Damar mining exploration license

Ma’aden among firms bidding for Umm Ad Damar mining exploration license
Updated 13 October 2022
Arab News

Ma’aden among firms bidding for Umm Ad Damar mining exploration license

Ma’aden among firms bidding for Umm Ad Damar mining exploration license
Updated 13 October 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources has received two bids for the Umm Ad Damar exploration license in Madinah, according to a statement. 

In line with Saudi Vision 2030, this comes as part of the ministry’s Accelerated Mining Initiative and National Industrial Development and Logistics Program, according to a statement. 

The two offers were both submitted by alliances; the first from Saudi Arabian Mining Co., known as Ma’aden, and Barrick Gold, with the second from Abdul Rahman Saad Al-Rashid & Sons Co. and Gold and Minerals Co.

Located 300 kilometers northeast of Jeddah, Umm Ad Damar site spans over 40 km and includes copper, zinc, gold and lead.

Mining is increasingly a key element of Saudi Arabia’s economic development, after energy and petrochemicals, as the Kingdom seeks to wean its economy off oil production and exports.

Saudi Arabia is expecting its mineral wealth to exceed earlier estimates of $1.3 trillion as the Kingdom plans to triple spending on the exploration of metals over the next three years.

The value of the global mining market is expected to increase to $206 trillion in 2022 and to $335 trillion in 2026, up from $184 trillion in 2021, constituting a rise fueled by post-pandemic surge in commodity prices, MEED reported.

Topics: Saudi Arabian Mining Co. (Ma’aden) Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources Umm Ad Damar

TASI falls as Saudi inflation hit 15-month high: Closing bell

TASI falls as Saudi inflation hit 15-month high: Closing bell
Updated 13 October 2022
Aqila Alasaeed

TASI falls as Saudi inflation hit 15-month high: Closing bell

TASI falls as Saudi inflation hit 15-month high: Closing bell
Updated 13 October 2022
Aqila Alasaeed

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s main index ended the last session of the week in red, with investors remaining concerned about the country’s annual inflation rate which increased to a 15-month high of 3.1 percent in September.  

The Tadawul All Share Index dipped 1.12 percent to end at 11,421, while the parallel market Nomu gained 0.23 percent to finish at 19,769.

Saudi oil giant Aramco ended the session 0.84 percent lower, while Rabigh Refining and Petrochemical Co. edged down 1.24 percent.

The Saudi National Bank, the Kingdom’s largest lender, declined 2.24 percent, while Saudi British Bank decreased by 1.74 percent.

The Kingdom’s most valued bank Al Rajhi slipped 1.22 percent, while Alinma Bank declined by 1.38 percent.

Jarir Marketing Co. plunged 2.38 percent, after its profits declined by 4 percent to SR702 million ($187 million) during the first nine months of 2022.

Abdullah Al-Othaim Markets Co. fell 0.33 percent, after it approved the sale of land owned by the company in Riyadh for SR187 million.

Hail Cement Co. dropped 0.63 percent, after it completed the first phase of its share buyback process.

Thob Al Aseel Co. gained 4.24 percent to lead the gainers, while Salama Cooperative Insurance Co. fell 10 percent to lead the fallers.

Topics: Saudi Tadawul TASI shares stock

ICT firm Perfect Presentation seeks to raise $1bn from Saudi IPO

ICT firm Perfect Presentation seeks to raise $1bn from Saudi IPO
Updated 13 October 2022
Arab News

ICT firm Perfect Presentation seeks to raise $1bn from Saudi IPO

ICT firm Perfect Presentation seeks to raise $1bn from Saudi IPO
Updated 13 October 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Perfect Presentation for Commercial Services Co. aims to raise up to $1 billion from its initial public offering in Saudi Arabia next month, Bloomberg reported citing people familiar with the matter.

Also known as 2P, the information and communications technology firm will list about 30 percent of its shares on the Kingdom's main stock market, with trading expected to begin in November.

Saudi Fransi Capital will act as financial adviser and lead manager for the IPO, for which 2P will start accepting orders next week.

Topics: Saudi IPO Capital shares TASI Tadawul

Saudi real estate developer Alawaly eyes $133m from IPO

Saudi real estate developer Alawaly eyes $133m from IPO
Updated 13 October 2022
Arab News

Saudi real estate developer Alawaly eyes $133m from IPO

Saudi real estate developer Alawaly eyes $133m from IPO
Updated 13 October 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Al Awali Real Estate Co. seeks to raise SR500 million ($133 million) by offering 20 percent of its shares on Nomu-Parallel Market, its CEO told Asharq Business.

The Saudi real estate developer is set to float its stake by the first quarter of 2023 as a step toward obtaining the funds that will be needed for the expansion plans the company has in store for the Kingdom, Naif Alturaysi said.

The company has a capitalization of SR200 million, and its shares are expected to be offered at between SR25 and SR32.

Topics: Saudi IPO Tadawul alawaly real esate

