You are here

  • Home
  • Purebred Arabian horses the mane attraction at Riyadh beauty contest

Purebred Arabian horses the mane attraction at Riyadh beauty contest

Purebred Arabian horses the mane attraction at Riyadh beauty contest
The event, supervised by the King Abdulaziz Arabian Horse Center, will include around 350 horses and is considered one of the most important in the Kingdom. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/rvvx7

Updated 24 sec ago
Arab News

Purebred Arabian horses the mane attraction at Riyadh beauty contest

Purebred Arabian horses the mane attraction at Riyadh beauty contest
  • Organizers said that the center maintains the highest international standards on horse safety
Updated 24 sec ago
Arab News

JEDDAH: Hundreds of purebred Arabian horses are to be paraded near Riyadh as owners vie to have theirs judged the most beautiful.
The 11th Championship for Purebred Arabian Horse Beauty starts on Oct. 27 at the Almortajaz Equestrian Center in Malham, north of the capital, under the patronage of Gov. Prince Faisal bin Bandar.
The three-day event, supervised by the King Abdulaziz Arabian Horse Center, will include around 350 horses and is considered one of the most important in the Kingdom.
Organizers said that the center maintains the highest international standards on horse safety.
Saudi Arabia meanwhile retained its status as the leading producer of Arabian horses, with 5,246 born last year.
The country’s top position, which it has held since 2016, was announced at the convention of the World Arabian Horse Organization in Jordan last week.
More than 30 of the organization’s members attended the meeting, held in the presence of Abdulaziz Al-Moqbel and Ahmed Al-Saneh, the director general and the director of registration respectively of the King Abdulaziz Arabian Horse Center.
The convention discussed developing the registration system for Arabian horses and the issuing of documents and genealogy records. Annual reports on Arabian horses’ registration for the WAHO member states were also reviewed.
Al-Moqbel expressed his gratitude to the Saudi leadership for its support of the purebred Arabian horses’ sector. He added that efforts are ongoing to develop fertile land to produce more animals.

Topics: Saudi Arabia horses Riyadh beauty contest

Related

Saudi yoga instructor practices yoga with horses
Saudi Arabia
Saudi yoga instructor practices yoga with horses
International Arabian horse beauty championship crowns 10 winners in Riyadh
Saudi Arabia
International Arabian horse beauty championship crowns 10 winners in Riyadh

Saudi Arabia’s FM says efforts to extend Yemen truce ‘still in place’

Saudi Arabia’s FM says efforts to extend Yemen truce ‘still in place’
Updated 13 October 2022
Arab News

Saudi Arabia’s FM says efforts to extend Yemen truce ‘still in place’

Saudi Arabia’s FM says efforts to extend Yemen truce ‘still in place’
  • The UN is pushing for the extension and expansion of the truce, which expired on Oct. 2 after being rolled over twice
Updated 13 October 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister, Prince Faisal bin Farhan, said that efforts to extend the truce in Yemen are ‘still in place’. 
“The Kingdom, the Coalition and the Yemeni government are all keen on extending the truce,” said Prince Faisal during a televised interview with Al Arabiya, which aired on Wednesday. 
He added that the Houthi militia keeps proposing new conditions, putting their ‘narrow interests’ above that of the Yemeni people.
The United Nations is pushing for the extension and expansion of the truce, which expired on Oct. 2 after being rolled over twice. The truce reportedly achieved the longest stretch of relative calm in the seven-year conflict. 
Tim Lenderking, the US Special Envoy for the war-torn country, headed back to the region on Tuesday to support the UN-led negotiations with all Yemeni parties, according to the State Department.
Meanwhile, Prince Faisal reaffirmed the Saudi Arabia’s support of all efforts aimed at ending the war between Russia and Ukraine, when asked about the ongoing conflict between the two nations.
He added that the conflict does not only affect the Ukrainian people, but the rest of the world. 
“The [conflict’s] economic consequences impact millions across the world. [Hence], it is important for all of us in the international community to work and find a way to end [the crisis],” he said.
Prince Faisal said the Kingdom believes the war will only end once Russia and Ukraine carry out serious negotiations.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Houthi militia Yemen Truce

Related

Iran-backed Houthis deliberately blocking Yemen peace process: Minister
Middle-East
Iran-backed Houthis deliberately blocking Yemen peace process: Minister
Coalition says it exchanged POW visits with Yemen’s Houthis
Saudi Arabia
Coalition says it exchanged POW visits with Yemen’s Houthis

Saudi defense minister holds discussions with British, Yemeni counterparts

Saudi defense minister holds discussions with British, Yemeni counterparts
Updated 13 October 2022
Arab News

Saudi defense minister holds discussions with British, Yemeni counterparts

Saudi defense minister holds discussions with British, Yemeni counterparts
Updated 13 October 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman discussed defense cooperation with his British and Yemeni counterparts on Wednesday.
Prince Khalid met Yemen’s Minister of Defense Lieutenant General Mohsen Al Daari and reaffirms the Saudi-led Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen’s commitment to the country and efforts to ending the crisis, ensuring peace and prosperity for Yemenis.
After a call with UK Defense Secretary Ben Wallace, Prince Khalid tweeted the pair discussed “bilateral military and defense cooperation and ways to strengthen it, and discuss regional and international developments.”

Topics: Prince Khalid bin Salman Yemen

WHO chief, Saudi health minister discuss Kingdom’s future role in agency's programs

WHO chief, Saudi health minister discuss Kingdom’s future role in agency's programs
Updated 13 October 2022
SPA

WHO chief, Saudi health minister discuss Kingdom’s future role in agency's programs

WHO chief, Saudi health minister discuss Kingdom’s future role in agency's programs
Updated 13 October 2022
SPA

RIYADH: Saudi Health Minister Fahad Al-Jalajel recently met with the director general of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, in Cairo.

The meeting was held on the sidelines of the 69th regional summit of the WHO Committee for the Eastern Mediterranean.

Both parties discussed the future Saudi role within the WHO, the support needed to facilitate further use of artificial intelligence applications in public health and measures to confront the rising threat of antimicrobial resistance.

Al-Jalajel also met Egyptian counterpart Khaled Abdel Ghaffar and was given a tour of the Egyptian Medicine City Gypto Pharma, which was built in record time during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Saudi minister’s three-day trip included meetings with counterparts in Bahrain, Sudan, Jordan and Pakistan, in which bilateral cooperation was discussed as well as mechanisms to address the challenges facing public health.

Al-Jalajel detailed the Saudi Ministry of Health’s experience in dealing with medical emergencies during COVID-19, and the results that can be shared with other Arab countries.

On Monday, the Saudi Health Ministry and WHO launched a five-day rapid response team training program as part of health emergency preparedness activities.

Forty-two trainees from different health directorates and representatives from all regions of the Kingdom will take part.

The WHO has developed a training package, which includes a set of educational materials and guidance tools to support member states in planning, activating and evaluating the training of rapid response teams.

The program aims to strengthen the readiness systems of member states, provide the necessary support and guidance to implement a sustainable plan, and improve the skills of rapid response teams, qualifying them to work as trainers in the field.

Training will be conducted in an interactive manner that includes lectures and simulations, delivered by personnel accredited by the WHO and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Topics: WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus Fahad Al-Jalajel WHO Khaled Abdel Ghaffar

Related

Saudi health ministry launches rapid response team training program
Saudi Arabia
Saudi health ministry launches rapid response team training program
Saudi health minister names retired doctor ‘Mother of Volunteers’
Saudi Arabia
Saudi health minister names retired doctor ‘Mother of Volunteers’

DiplomaticQuarter: Spain keen to strengthen strategic partnership with Riyadh, says envoy

DiplomaticQuarter: Spain keen to strengthen strategic partnership with Riyadh, says envoy
Updated 13 October 2022
Arab News

DiplomaticQuarter: Spain keen to strengthen strategic partnership with Riyadh, says envoy

DiplomaticQuarter: Spain keen to strengthen strategic partnership with Riyadh, says envoy
  • The Spanish Embassy in Riyadh marked the National Day of Spain on Oct. 12
Updated 13 October 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Spain is keen to strengthen its strategic partnership with Saudi Arabia and further develop bilateral cooperation, the country’s envoy to the Kingdom has said.

Speaking at a reception held at the Spanish Embassy in Riyadh on Tuesday to mark the National Day of Spain, Ambassador Jorge Hevia noted that a joint committee meeting was due to take place in Spain on Oct. 20 to discuss ways of boosting economic links between the two nations.

On behalf of Riyadh Gov. Prince Faisal bin Bandar, Riyadh Mayor Prince Faisal bin Abdulaziz bin Ayyaf attended the event.

Hevia recently told Arab News: “On Oct. 12, the National Day of Spain, we Spaniards solemnly commemorate a turning point in our collective history: Christopher Columbus’ arrival to the shores of America in 1492.

“The date chosen symbolizes a historical juncture, when Spain, about to conclude a process leading to the founding of a state based on cultural and political plurality and the integration of various kingdoms under the same monarchy, began a period of linguistic and cultural expansion beyond European borders.

“It was then that a great process of fusion began — uniting initially Europeans with the American indigenous populations and later with peoples from Africa — giving rise to the Latin America of our time,” the envoy added.

The maintenance of those Saudi-Spanish ties was based on deep historical roots and the special relationship between the royal families of Spain and Saudi Arabia, Hevia said.

Topics: Ambassador Jorge Hevia Saudi-Spanish ties Prince Faisal bin Bandar

Related

DiplomaticQuarter: US consul general stresses partnerships in Taif visit
Saudi Arabia
DiplomaticQuarter: US consul general stresses partnerships in Taif visit
DiplomaticQuarter: Oman ambassador, NCNPS chief discuss growth of nonprofit sector 
Saudi Arabia
DiplomaticQuarter: Oman ambassador, NCNPS chief discuss growth of nonprofit sector 

Who’s Who: Mona Alsemayen, country head for Saudi Arabia at Amazon Payment Services

Who’s Who: Mona Alsemayen, country head for Saudi Arabia at Amazon Payment Services
Updated 13 October 2022
Arab News

Who’s Who: Mona Alsemayen, country head for Saudi Arabia at Amazon Payment Services

Who’s Who: Mona Alsemayen, country head for Saudi Arabia at Amazon Payment Services
Updated 13 October 2022
Arab News

Mona Alsemayen is the country head, strategy and growth for Saudi Arabia at Amazon Payment Services, an industry leader in digital payments that empowers online businesses with simple, affordable and trusted payment solutions.

Alsemayen is an experienced professional in business transformation and payment systems with extensive knowledge of the Saudi Arabian digital payments sector.

As part of her role, she is leading the Amazon Payment Services team through a period of expansion in the Kingdom and enabling the digitalization of businesses across all sectors of the economy.

Alsemayen began her career as a payments policy specialist at Saudi Central Bank. She was responsible for critical initiatives arising from G-20 commitments and market developments related to payment systems and services. 

She joined Gulf Payments Co. in 2018, created by a Gulf Cooperation Committee Supreme Council resolution to build and develop a system to connect all payment systems in the GCC through an independent organization jointly funded by their central banks.

As the company’s business director, Alsemayen led the business development, business operations and marketing departments and contributed to creating the regional cross border payment service AFAQ.

A graduate of Princess Nourah bint Abdulrahman University in Riyadh, she has received numerous academic certificates, including “Strategy and Innovation” from the MIT Sloan School of Management; “Essential Management Skills for Emerging Leaders” from Harvard; “Blue Ocean Strategy” from INSEAD Business School; and “Artificial Intelligence in Finance and Open Banking” from the Saïd Business School of Oxford.

Topics: Who's Who

Related

Who's Who: Ahmed Al-Sabban, president of the Saudi Arabian Fencing Federation
Saudi Arabia
Who's Who: Ahmed Al-Sabban, president of the Saudi Arabian Fencing Federation
Who's Who: Abdulhadi bin Ahmed Al-Mansouri, assistant for executive affairs to the Saudi minister of foreign affairs
Saudi Arabia
Who's Who: Abdulhadi bin Ahmed Al-Mansouri, assistant for executive affairs to the Saudi minister of foreign affairs

Latest updates

Palestinian rivals agree to hold elections but doubts persist
Palestinian rivals agree to hold elections but doubts persist
Purebred Arabian horses the mane attraction at Riyadh beauty contest
Purebred Arabian horses the mane attraction at Riyadh beauty contest
UN experts urge warring sides to renew truce in Yemen
UN experts urge warring sides to renew truce in Yemen
North Korea launches missile into sea after flying warplanes near border -Seoul
North Korea launches missile into sea after flying warplanes near border -Seoul
Saudi Arabia issues 52 new mining licenses in August 
Saudi Arabia issues 52 new mining licenses in August 

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.