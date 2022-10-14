What We Are Reading Today: The Myth of Normal by Gabor Maté

Gabor Maté’s “The Myth of Normal” delves into the causes of illness, examines how our society breeds disease, and looks at pathways to health and healing.

Maté has come to recognize the prevailing understanding of “normal” as false, neglecting the roles that trauma and stress, and the pressures of modern-day living, exert on our bodies and our minds at the expense of good health.

Nearly 70 percent of Americans are on at least one prescription drug and in Europe, hypertension is diagnosed in more than 30 percent of the population. And everywhere, adolescent mental illness is on the rise.

So what is really “normal” when it comes to health?