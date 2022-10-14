You are here

  What We Are Reading Today: The Myth of Normal by Gabor Maté

What We Are Reading Today: The Myth of Normal by Gabor Maté

What We Are Reading Today: The Myth of Normal by Gabor Maté
What We Are Reading Today: The Myth of Normal by Gabor Maté

What We Are Reading Today: The Myth of Normal by Gabor Maté
Gabor Maté’s “The Myth of Normal” delves into the causes of illness, examines how our society breeds disease, and looks at pathways to health and healing.

Maté has come to recognize the prevailing understanding of “normal” as false, neglecting the roles that trauma and stress, and the pressures of modern-day living, exert on our bodies and our minds at the expense of good health.

Nearly 70 percent of Americans are on at least one prescription drug and in Europe, hypertension is diagnosed in more than 30 percent of the population. And everywhere, adolescent mental illness is on the rise.

So what is really “normal” when it comes to health?

What We Are Reading Today: Wise Gals by Nathalia Holt

What We Are Reading Today: Wise Gals by Nathalia Holt
What We Are Reading Today: Wise Gals by Nathalia Holt

What We Are Reading Today: Wise Gals by Nathalia Holt
Nathalia Holt’s “Wise Gals” tells the story of a small cadre of influential female spies in the precarious early days of the CIA. The women helped create the template for cutting-edge espionage in the post-Second World War era.

The four agents, Adelaide Hawkins, Mary Hutchison, Eloise Page and Elizabeth Sudmeier, were able to make real change in a traditionally “male, pale and Yale” organization — but not without some tragic losses and real heartache along the way.

They were smart, courageous, and groundbreaking agents at the top of their class, instrumental in both developing innovative tools for intelligence gathering — and insisting that they receive the credit and pay their expertise deserved.

What We Are Reading Today: Indigenous Continent; The Epic Contest for North America

What We Are Reading Today: Indigenous Continent; The Epic Contest for North America
What We Are Reading Today: Indigenous Continent; The Epic Contest for North America

What We Are Reading Today: Indigenous Continent; The Epic Contest for North America
In “Indigenous Continent,” acclaimed historian Pekka Hämäläinen presents a sweeping counternarrative that shatters the most basic assumptions about American history.

Shifting our perspective away from Jamestown, Plymouth Rock, the Revolution, and other well-trodden episodes on the conventional timeline, he depicts a sovereign world of Native nations whose members, far from helpless victims of colonial violence, dominated the continent for centuries after the first European arrivals.

From the Iroquois in the northeast to the Comanches on the Plains, and from the Pueblos in the southwest to the Cherokees in the southeast, Native nations frequently decimated white newcomers in battle. Even as the white population exploded and colonists’ land greed grew more extravagant, Indigenous peoples flourished due to sophisticated diplomacy and leadership structures.

Hämäläinen ultimately contends that the very notion of “colonial America” is misleading, and that we should speak instead of an “Indigenous America” that was only slowly and unevenly becoming colonial.

The evidence of Indigenous defiance is apparent today in the hundreds of Native nations that still dot the US and Canada.

What We Are Reading Today: Running Out; In Search of Water on the High Plains

What We Are Reading Today: Running Out; In Search of Water on the High Plains
What We Are Reading Today: Running Out; In Search of Water on the High Plains

What We Are Reading Today: Running Out; In Search of Water on the High Plains
Edited by Lucas Bessire

The Ogallala aquifer has nourished life on the American Great Plains for millennia. But less than a century of unsustainable irrigation farming has taxed much of the aquifer beyond repair. The imminent depletion of the Ogallala and other aquifers around the world is a defining planetary crisis of our times. “Running Out” offers a uniquely personal account of aquifer depletion and the deeper layers through which it gains meaning and force.

Anthropologist Lucas Bessire journeyed back to western Kansas, where five generations of his family lived as irrigation farmers and ranchers, to try to make sense of this vital resource and its loss. His search for water across the drying High Plains brings the reader face to face with the stark realities of industrial agriculture, eroding democratic norms, and surreal interpretations of a looming disaster. Yet the destination is far from predictable, as the book seeks to move beyond the words and genres through which destruction is often known.

Instead, this journey into the morass of eradication offers a series of unexpected discoveries about what it means to inherit the troubled legacies of the past and how we can take responsibility for a more inclusive, sustainable future.

What We Are Reading Today: I Always Knew; A Memoir

What We Are Reading Today: I Always Knew; A Memoir
What We Are Reading Today: I Always Knew; A Memoir

What We Are Reading Today: I Always Knew; A Memoir
Edited by Barbara Chase-Riboud

Barbara Chase-Riboud has led a remarkable life. After graduating from Yale’s School of Design and Architecture, she moved to Europe and spent decades traveling the world and living at the center of artistic, literary, and political circles.

I Always Knew is an intimate and vivid portrait of Chase-Riboud’s life as told through the letters she wrote to her mother, Vivian Mae, between 1957 and 1991. In candid detail, Chase-Riboud tells her mother about her life in Europe, her work as an artist, her romances, and her journeys around the world, from Western and Eastern Europe to the Middle East, Africa, the Soviet Union, China, and Mongolia.

But what emerges most of all is the powerful story of a unique and remarkable relationship between a talented, ambitious, and courageous daughter and her adored mother.

What We Are Reading Today: Half American by Matthew F. Delmont

What We Are Reading Today: Half American by Matthew F. Delmont
What We Are Reading Today: Half American by Matthew F. Delmont

What We Are Reading Today: Half American by Matthew F. Delmont
African-American involvement in the Second World War has long been neglected or dismissed. Matthew F. Delmont vividly brings to life the heroism of African-American war veterans, the battles they constantly faced at home and abroad, and the horrific ways they were treated and targeted after their active war service ended.

Delmont’s “definitive and deftly drawn history needs to be read, shared, and wide exposures,” said a review on Goodreads.com.

Delmont points out how so much of the Second World War “looks different when viewed from the African American perspective” — even the start date, said Jennifer Szalai in a review for The New York Times.

“For many Black Americans, the real war began several years before Pearl Harbor, with Mussolini’s invasion of Ethiopia in October 1935. ‘Half American’ begins with a chapter on the Abraham Lincoln Brigade, an integrated battalion of Americans who fought against Franco’s forces in the Spanish Civil War,” said the review.

Delmont is an energetic storyteller, giving a vibrant sense of his subject in all of its dimensions, said Szalai.

