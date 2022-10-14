Cirque du Soleil excited at Saudi visit with new show  

You are here

The costumes were designed and tested by a creative team in Montreal, Canada.
The costumes were designed and tested by a creative team in Montreal, Canada. (Supplied)
The costumes were designed and tested by a creative team in Montreal, Canada. (Supplied)
Updated 19 sec ago
Rahaf Jambi

Updated 19 sec ago
Rahaf Jambi

RIYADH: Cirque du Soleil showcases its new show “OVO” at Princess Noura bint Abdulrahman University in Riyadh from Wednesday.

The show’s performances revolve around insects scared of a strange animal that comes out of a mysterious egg – all played by professional artists. 

Cirque du Soleil has presented seven shows in Saudi Arabia since 2018. 

Arab News spoke to two of the performers, who were excited at performing in Saudi for the first time.

Svetlana Delous said: “This is our first time in the Kingdom and we are always on the road with Cirque du Soleil. We are used to traveling a lot, but we are very excited to visit a new country and meet a new audience.”




The costumes were designed and tested by a creative team in Montreal, Canada. (Supplied)

Kilian Mongy said of the performers’ colorful dress on stage that it took around “seven to nine months to create one costume, and we consider them as art pieces.” 

The costumes are conceptualized, designed and tested by a creative team in Montreal.

Mongy said: “It’s special material that stretches a lot, and we wash them after every show, so they have to be intact. It’s going to be washed 300 times a year.” 

The new show, which boasts 52 performers and aerial displays accompanied by South American music, has been seen by 7 million people in 26 countries.

The performance takes place in Riyadh five days a week from 4 p.m. on Thursday, Friday and Saturday and at 8 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday. It ends on Dec. 3.

Topics: Cirque du Soleil Culture and Entertainment circus

Saudi minister meets Djibouti diplomat in Riyadh

Saudi minister meets Djibouti diplomat in Riyadh
Updated 10 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi minister meets Djibouti diplomat in Riyadh

Saudi minister meets Djibouti diplomat in Riyadh
Updated 10 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Deputy Minister for International Multilateral Affairs Dr. Abdulrahman Al-Rassi met Dean of the Diplomatic Corps and Ambassador of Djibouti to the Kingdom Dya-Eddine Said Bamakhrama in Riyadh on Thursday. 

The pair reviewed bilateral relations as well as regional and international issues of common interest.

Al-Rassi also met with the secretary-general of the Digital Cooperation Organization, Deemah Al-Yahya. 

During the meeting, the two reviewed aspects of enhancing cooperation in all fields related to the digital economy and the industry’s impact on achieving growth and development.
 

Topics: Saudi Arabia Djibouti

Saudi security university urges Arab countries to step up fight against cybercrime

Saudi security university urges Arab countries to step up fight against cybercrime
Updated 14 October 2022
Arab News

Saudi security university urges Arab countries to step up fight against cybercrime

Saudi security university urges Arab countries to step up fight against cybercrime
  • Hackers last month targeted Albania after Iranian diplomats were expelled from the country
Updated 14 October 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: A recent wave of cyberattacks targeting Albanian government institutions has prompted a Naif Arab University for Security Sciences’ call for Arab countries to step up their capacity to deal with cybercrime.

Hackers last month targeted Albania after Iranian diplomats were expelled from the country in response to a series of cyberattacks it claims were orchestrated by the Islamic Republic.

The university said that the state-backed cyberattacks were aimed at destroying infrastructure, and stealing Albanian government data, correspondence and information.

The attacks closed all government websites and services, and prompted some private sector firms to temporarily suspend their services.

“Early detection of the danger of cyberattacks was one of the most important reasons for establishing the university’s Cybercrime and Digital Forensic Center,” NAUSS said in a statement.

The center helps to develop security capabilities in Arab countries to assist in countering and investigating cybercrime, as well as supporting security decision-makers.

NAUSS conducts two specialist training programs, “cybercrime investigator” and “cybersecurity incident responder,” both of which are recognized by Interpol.

The university is planning an international workshop in cooperation with the South Korean police force in 2023 to discuss scientific and technical advances in combating online crime.
 

Topics: Saudi Arabia cybercrime

Saudi envoy urges UN Security Council to designate Houthis as terrorists

Saudi envoy urges UN Security Council to designate Houthis as terrorists
Updated 14 October 2022
Ephrem Kossaify

Saudi envoy urges UN Security Council to designate Houthis as terrorists

Saudi envoy urges UN Security Council to designate Houthis as terrorists
  • Hans Grundberg, the UN envoy for Yemen, said he regrets the Houthis made extra demands that could not be met, causing a truce to collapse this month
  • US ambassador said Houthis face a historic choice between peace and prosperity or a continuing cycle of destruction, violence and economic deprivation
Updated 14 October 2022
Ephrem Kossaify

NEW YORK CITY: Saudi Arabia on Thursday called for the Iran-backed Houthi militia in Yemen to be officially designated as a terrorist group, for it to face an international boycott, and for its funding sources to be blocked.

While reiterating its commitment to the international efforts to end the war in Yemen, the Kingdom also said it reserves the right to defend itself should the militia resume attacks on Saudi targets.

“We will spare no effort to deter these hostile acts against us,” Abdulaziz Al-Wasil, the Kingdom’s permanent representative to the UN, said during a Security Council meeting to discuss the latest developments in the war-ravaged country.

A truce, which had been in place since April and was extended twice, expired on Oct. 2 despite intensive diplomatic efforts to renew and expand the agreement.

The failure to extend the ceasefire was blamed on what council members described as “additional maximalist demands” on the part of the Houthis that could not be met.

The latest proposal that Hans Grundberg, the UN’s special envoy for Yemen, submitted to all parties before the truce expired included a six-month renewal period, the payment of salaries and pensions to civil servants, the reopening of certain roads in Taiz and other governorates, the addition of more destinations for flights from Sanaa airport, the unhindered entry of fuel ships to Hodeidah port, a commitment to the release of detainees as a matter of urgency, and the strengthening of deescalation mechanisms through the auspices of the Military Coordination Committee.

The longer renewal period of six months, compared with the previous two-month extensions, was designed to provide time for negotiations to begin on an indefinite ceasefire, the resumption of an inclusive political process, and wider economic issues.

“I appreciate the position of the Government of Yemen on engaging positively with my proposal and I regret that Ansar Allah (the official name for the Houthis) came up with additional demands that could not be met,” said Grundberg.

He urged all parties to “demonstrate the leadership and flexibility required to reach an extended and expanded agreement.”

Reiterating his “appreciation for the continued steadfast support” of the Security Council, as well as that of Saudi Arabia and Oman, Grundberg said that the achievements and benefits of the truce should not be underestimated.

Implemented after eight years of conflict, he said, the truce had brought the longest period of calm yet to Yemen, during which there had been no major military operations and a 60 percent decrease in civilian casualties.

It also meant that Sanaa airport was able to reopen, allowing more than 27,000 people to travel abroad for medical attention, education or business. In addition, more than 1.4 million tons of fuel were delivered to Hodeidah’s port during the period of the truce, more than three times the amount that arrived during the whole of 2021.

Face-to-face meetings, under the auspices of the UN, of the parties involved in the conflict also took place to discuss military de-escalation and the reopening of roads in Taiz and other governorates.

Ambassador Al-Wasil told the Security Council: “We have all borne witness on Oct. 2 to the rejection by the Houthi militia of (Grundberg’s) proposal.

“This rejection was no surprise for those who are aware of the nature of this extremist terrorist militia that has taken the Yemeni people hostage, is controlling their fate and exposing entire Yemeni generations to the risks of war and armed conflict, putting at the forefront their extremist ideological interests.

“Hence the threats to peace and stability in the region and Yemen continue and hamper a peaceful settlement (there).”

The Saudi envoy said a group that is rejecting a peace proposal, hampering international efforts to repair the stricken Safer oil tanker that threatens to cause an unprecedented environmental disaster in the Red Sea, laying mines and trafficking illegal weapons, confiscating shipments of humanitarian supplies, and targeting the infrastructures of neighboring states through drone attacks “is not a peaceful group and does not care about the suffering of the Yemeni people. This is a terrorist group under the terms of the Security Council Resolution 2624.”

He added: “Although the proposals to extend the truce might in some way be partially in favor of the Houthis, the Security Council accepted them for the Yemeni people. The international community welcomed this step forward. My country has also supported the efforts of the special envoy to achieve the truce — with other countries and members of the coalition, the United States, the UK and other countries — all to achieve a comprehensive political agreement solution in Yemen.

“But let us recall that the Houthi militia had already violated the truce on several occasions. They refused to put the revenue from oil tankers in the special account to pay civil servants’ salaries. They also organized military parades in Hodeidah, which is a flagrant violation of the Stockholm agreement. It also continues to besiege Taiz.

“So as we have run out of efforts — the Houthi militia are rejecting any efforts to achieve a peaceful settlement, (they) are insisting on defying the cause for peace and stability in Yemen — it falls to the international community, and the Security Council in particular, to reassess this extremist group that is taking the future of Yemen hostage.”

Richard Mills, the US deputy permanent representative to the UN, said “It is our responsibility as the Security Council to be clear, clear about why Yemen has diverted from the path to peace: It is because of the actions of the Houthis, who failed to accept the UN truce proposal and whose inflammatory threats to commercial enterprises are an offense to the entire international community.

“It is the Houthis who must take action to prevent further suffering and enable even greater benefits for Yemenis under an expanded truce agreement. They have a moral responsibility not to deprive Yemenis of these benefits, including salary payments for nurses and teachers and tens of thousands of other civil servants who have not been paid in years.”

As he expressed appreciation for the “commitments of the Yemeni Government and Saudi Arabia to maintain the terms of the truce and to exercise restraint during this sensitive period,” the American envoy implored the Houthis to do the same.

Mills also praised “the strong commitment of regional partners such as Oman, Saudi Arabia and others to ending the devastating cycle of destruction in Yemen and to bring in new opportunities to that country.”

He urged the Houthis to “cease rhetoric threatening commercial shipping and oil companies in the region. Such threats are unacceptable and even a small incident or provocation could have an outsized impact on Yemen’s future.”

He called on the Houthis to face up to the “historic decision” they need to make, describing it as “one that will be remembered for generations to come: Did they, when they had the chance, choose peace and prosperity for their people or did they choose to continue a cycle of pointless destruction, relentless violence and economic deprivation that has plagued Yemen for the last eight years?”

Topics: Yemen Houthis

Saudi Arabia votes in favor of UN Resolution not to recognize regions annexed by Russia

Saudi Arabia votes in favor of UN Resolution not to recognize regions annexed by Russia
Updated 13 October 2022
Lama Alhamawi

Saudi Arabia votes in favor of UN Resolution not to recognize regions annexed by Russia

Saudi Arabia votes in favor of UN Resolution not to recognize regions annexed by Russia
  • Ukraine’s ambassador thanks Kingdom for its support
  • Resolution not to recognize regions annexed by Russia passes by 143 votes to five
  • ‘Grateful to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for its steadfast position,’ Anatolii Petrenko says on Twitter
Updated 13 October 2022
Lama Alhamawi

RIYADH: Ukraine’s ambassador to Saudi Arabia took to Twitter to thank the Kingdom for its support of his nation’s territorial integrity during a vote at the UN General Assembly on Wednesday.

“Grateful to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for its steadfast position and support of the UNGA Resolution, “Territorial Integrity, Defending the Principles of the UN Charter.” Your voice was heard loud and clear,” Anatolii Petrenko tweeted.

A total of 143 member states voted in favor of the resolution, titled “Defending the Principles” of the UN charter, which condemns Russia’s illegal occupation of Ukrainian territories and calls for Moscow to reverse its annexation declaration.

According to the charter, the acts of aggression resulting in Russia’s occupation of Donetsk, Kherson, Luhansk, and Zaporizhzhia are a violation of Ukraine’s territorial sovereignty and political rights.

Four other Gulf countries — Bahrain, the UAE, Kuwait, and Qatar — also voted in favor of the charter.

Belarus, North Korea, Nicaragua, Russia, and Syria all voted against the resolution, and 35 members abstained, but it was insufficient to prevent it from passing with a large majority.

Abdulaziz Al-Wasil, the Kingdom’s permanent representative to the UN, said that “all countries must abstain from the use of force.”

The Kingdom’s vote in favor of the draft resolution was in line with its position of “upholding the principles enshrined in the Charter of the United Nations,” he said.

Saudi Arabia’s support for the UN resolution comes after Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman helped secure the release of 300 prisoners from various countries as part of an exchange program between Russia and Ukraine in September.

Anatolii Petrenko tweeted that he is greatful to Saudi Arabia for the UN vote. (Twitter)

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky called the crown prince to thank him for his work in mediation and securing the prisoners’ release.

The Kingdom has repeatedly expressed its support for alleviating the humanitarian effects of the conflict and will continue to mediate between all parties.

In August, the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center pledged $10 million to help fund emergency health and shelter projects for Ukrainian refugees in Poland.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Purebred Arabian horses the mane attraction at Riyadh beauty contest

Purebred Arabian horses the mane attraction at Riyadh beauty contest
Updated 13 October 2022
Arab News

Purebred Arabian horses the mane attraction at Riyadh beauty contest

Purebred Arabian horses the mane attraction at Riyadh beauty contest
  • Organizers said that the center maintains the highest international standards on horse safety
Updated 13 October 2022
Arab News

JEDDAH: Hundreds of purebred Arabian horses are to be paraded near Riyadh as owners vie to have theirs judged the most beautiful.
The 11th Championship for Purebred Arabian Horse Beauty starts on Oct. 27 at the Almortajaz Equestrian Center in Malham, north of the capital, under the patronage of Gov. Prince Faisal bin Bandar.
The three-day event, supervised by the King Abdulaziz Arabian Horse Center, will include around 350 horses and is considered one of the most important in the Kingdom.
Organizers said that the center maintains the highest international standards on horse safety.
Saudi Arabia meanwhile retained its status as the leading producer of Arabian horses, with 5,246 born last year.
The country’s top position, which it has held since 2016, was announced at the convention of the World Arabian Horse Organization in Jordan last week.
More than 30 of the organization’s members attended the meeting, held in the presence of Abdulaziz Al-Moqbel and Ahmed Al-Saneh, the director general and the director of registration respectively of the King Abdulaziz Arabian Horse Center.
The convention discussed developing the registration system for Arabian horses and the issuing of documents and genealogy records. Annual reports on Arabian horses’ registration for the WAHO member states were also reviewed.
Al-Moqbel expressed his gratitude to the Saudi leadership for its support of the purebred Arabian horses’ sector. He added that efforts are ongoing to develop fertile land to produce more animals.

Topics: Saudi Arabia horses Riyadh beauty contest

