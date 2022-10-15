You are here

Saudi diplomat meets Gambian minister

Saudi diplomat meets Gambian minister
Abdulmohsen Majed bin Khothaila met Seyaka Sonko. (SPA)
Updated 15 October 2022
SPA

Saudi diplomat meets Gambian minister

Saudi diplomat meets Gambian minister
Updated 15 October 2022
SPA

Saudi Arabia’s Permanent Representative to the UN Abdulmohsen Majed bin Khothaila met Minister of Interior of the Republic of Gambia Seyaka Sonko at the mission’s headquarters on Friday in Geneva.

The minister was accompanied by the permanent representative of the Republic of The Gambia, Ambassador Prof. Muhammadou M.O. Kah.

They reviewed relations between the two countries and discussed ways to strengthen them within the framework of international organizations.

In August, Khothaila met the President of the International Committee of the Red Cross Peter Maurer in Geneva.

The pair discussed the importance of the partnership between the Kingdom and the global organization, as well as ways to enhance their cooperation in all aspects of humanitarian work.

 
 

Topics: Saudi Arabia Gambia

GCC mull plans to protect heritage, promote music

GCC mull plans to protect heritage, promote music
Updated 15 October 2022
Arab News

GCC mull plans to protect heritage, promote music

GCC mull plans to protect heritage, promote music
  • Gulf officials at 20th meeting discuss key issues
  • Saudi national band to perform at Arab festival in Cairo
Updated 15 October 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Leading GCC heritage officials gathered here Wednesday to discuss ways to protect the bloc’s cultural assets, including music.

Saudi Arabia chaired the 20th GCC meeting of undersecretaries responsible for antiquities and museums, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Dr. Jasser bin Suleiman Al-Harbash, CEO of the Heritage Commission, highlighted the work currently underway in the Gulf region.

“Our countries are distinguished by their historical interdependence and extended civilizations that lived on the land of the Arabian Peninsula and the Arabian Gulf, and we bear the responsibility to protect and highlight this common cultural heritage,” he said.

He said thanked King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for providing significant support for the sector.

On Thursday, the Music Commission announced that the Saudi National Band and Choir would perform at the 31st Arab Music Festival and Conference at the National Cultural Center Opera House in Cairo, Egypt.

The festival will be held from Oct. 20 to Nov. 3, with the Saudi band and choir performing folk songs on Oct. 27.

By participating, the Music Commission aims to promote international cultural exchange and spread Saudi music worldwide.

Topics: Saudi heritage GCC Saudi National Band and Choir 31st Arab Music Festival and Conference

Anime fans get taste of Japan at Riyadh festival

Anime fans get taste of Japan at Riyadh festival
Updated 15 October 2022
Arab News

Anime fans get taste of Japan at Riyadh festival

Anime fans get taste of Japan at Riyadh festival
  • Saudi Anime Exhibition features set to launch on Oct. 27 in the Riyadh Front zone
  • The exhibition is part of Riyadh Season 2022, which which starts on Oct. 21
Updated 15 October 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi fans of Japanese anime are being promised costume competitions, film screenings and the chance to meet genre stars at a three-day celebration in Riyadh.

The Saudi Anime Exhibition, featuring more than 30 of the best anime shows, will be launched on Thursday, Oct. 27 in the Riyadh Front zone. 

The event offers daily shows, including the latest films, live theater and discussions with producers and voice actors, as well as various cosplay shows and competitions.

Fans can enjoy a taste of Japan at cafes and restaurants serving the country’s specialities and pick up the latest merchandise from an anime store.

The three-day exhibition will open from 4 p.m. until midnight on Thursday and from 3 p.m. to midnight on Friday and Saturday.

The exhibition is part of Riyadh Season 2022, which starts on Oct. 21 and features thousands of activities and experiences in 15 zones, each of which has a special entertainment character. 

The celebration will feature daily fireworks, eight international shows and more than 150 concerts. Festivalgoers can enjoy the choice of 252 restaurants and cafes, and 240 stores. 

The zones of Riyadh Season 2022 are Boulevard World, Boulevard Riyadh City, Winter Wonderland, Al Murabaa, Sky Riyadh, Via Riyadh, Riyadh Zoo, Little Riyadh, The Groves, Imagination Park, Al-Suwaidi Park, Souq Al Zel, Qariat Zaman, Fan Festival and Riyadh Front.

 

Topics: anime Saudi Anime Exhibition Riyadh Season 2022 Riyadh Front Zone

Saudi Arabia celebrates arts and crafts at Cairo's 'Turathna'

Saudi Arabia celebrates arts and crafts at Cairo’s ‘Turathna’
Updated 15 October 2022
SPA

Saudi Arabia celebrates arts and crafts at Cairo’s ‘Turathna’

Saudi Arabia celebrates arts and crafts at Cairo’s ‘Turathna’
  • Traditional textiles, wicker baskets, beadwork displayed
Updated 15 October 2022
SPA

CAIRO: Saudi Arabia’s Royal Institute of Traditional Arts has been celebrating the country’s rich history at the fourth Turathna exhibition of handmade crafts in Cairo, Egypt, with a variety of locally made textiles, beadwork and baskets.

The exhibition, meaning “heritage,” which will conclude on Oct. 15, was organized by the Egyptian Ministry of Industry, Trade and Small Industries, under the patronage of President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi.

In the Kingdom’s pavilion, the institute showcased traditional textile arts such as Al-Sadu weaving, Al-Khos-braided (with palm fronds) wicker baskets, and beadwork.

There was a considerable number of visitors to the pavilion, many of whom praised the Kingdom for protecting these ancient practices as part of the country’s Vision 2030 program.

Through its exhibits, the royal institute focuses on the Kingdom’s history and culture, and assists practitioners to make a living.

Topics: Saudi Arabia’s Royal Institute of Traditional Arts Turathna exhibition Cairo

Deputy ruler of Dubai visits Saudi pavilion at GITEX 2022

Deputy ruler of Dubai visits Saudi pavilion at GITEX 2022
Updated 15 October 2022

Deputy ruler of Dubai visits Saudi pavilion at GITEX 2022

Deputy ruler of Dubai visits Saudi pavilion at GITEX 2022
Updated 15 October 2022

DUBAI: The deputy ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed Al Maktoum, has paid a visit to the Saudi pavilion in the GITEX Technology Week 2022 in Dubai that concluded on Oct. 14, 2022. 

The Saudi Ministry of Interior set up the pavilion under the theme “Absher for A Safe Homeland" for the 8th time through a unified platform that brings together the security and service bodies in the ministry.

The five themes included the impact of “Absher” in achieving digital transformation at the level of ministry, enhancing security and reducing all forms of crime, enhancing civil and traffic safety, and services for Hajj and Umrah performers, in addition to the ministry’s efforts to achieve sustainable development.

The Saudi Ministry of Interior’s pavilion at GITEX 2022 presented a performance of the Saudi Ardah in a video clip on Thursday. (SPA)

The themes also aimed to highlight the successes and achievements of the Ministry of Interior in light of the Kingdom's Vision 2030.

The Saudi pavilion presented a performance of the traditional dance Ardah in a video clip during the closing day Thursday. 

Appreciative visitors took photos and recorded the show, which was presented in cooperation with the Saudi Ministry of Culture. 

The traditional dance is on UNESCO’s World Intangible Heritage list.
 

Topics: Dubai GITEXT 2020 Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed Al Maktoum GITEX Technology Week 2022

200 Saudi students compete in World Robot Olympiad qualifiers 

200 Saudi students compete in World Robot Olympiad qualifiers 
Updated 15 October 2022
Arab News

200 Saudi students compete in World Robot Olympiad qualifiers 

200 Saudi students compete in World Robot Olympiad qualifiers 
  • 3-day final qualifiers held at the King Salman Science Oasis in Riyadh from Oct. 11-13
  • Winners will represent KSA in the November world championship in Dortmund, Germany
Updated 15 October 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: More than 200 students and 90 trainers participated in the World Robot Olympiad final qualifiers for 2022, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Thursday. 

The three-day final qualifiers was organized by the Saudi Wireless Sports and Remote Control Sports Federation and Robot at the King Salman Science Oasis in Riyadh from Oct. 11-13. 

Themed “My Robot, My Friend,” children aged between 9-19 showcased their creativity and problem-solving skills. 

Through participating and representing the Kingdom, the Ministry of Education aims to develop students’ skills in five areas. 

In the Future Innovator and Robot Tasks categories, participants had to build smart robotic solutions, and design and program smart robots to perform random tasks respectively. 

In the RoboSport’s category, robots competed against teams in tennis. 

In the Future Engineer category, participants combined engineering design, programming skills and artificial intelligence to build a self-driving car model. 

The Virtual Robot Challenge aims to develop students’ technical skills through robot programming.

The participants will represent the Kingdom in the world championship, which will take place in November in Germany with competitors from more than 90 countries.

The ministry seeks to keep pace with the advancements of virtual robot challenges in line with the objectives of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 in creating a globally competitive generation.

Topics: Saudi Wireless Sports and Remote Control Sports Federation World Robot Olympiad King Salman Science Oasis Saudi Vision 2030 Vision 2030

