Saudi diplomat meets Gambian minister

Saudi Arabia’s Permanent Representative to the UN Abdulmohsen Majed bin Khothaila met Minister of Interior of the Republic of Gambia Seyaka Sonko at the mission’s headquarters on Friday in Geneva.

The minister was accompanied by the permanent representative of the Republic of The Gambia, Ambassador Prof. Muhammadou M.O. Kah.

They reviewed relations between the two countries and discussed ways to strengthen them within the framework of international organizations.

In August, Khothaila met the President of the International Committee of the Red Cross Peter Maurer in Geneva.

The pair discussed the importance of the partnership between the Kingdom and the global organization, as well as ways to enhance their cooperation in all aspects of humanitarian work.



