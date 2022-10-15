South African President arrives in Jeddah

President of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa, arrived to Jeddah on Friday evening.
He was received by Prince Khalid Al-Faisal, the governor of Makkah, upon his arrival at King Abdulaziz International Airport, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.
https://arab.news/bpyjt
President of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa, arrived to Jeddah on Friday evening.
He was received by Prince Khalid Al-Faisal, the governor of Makkah, upon his arrival at King Abdulaziz International Airport, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.
RIYADH: Leading GCC heritage officials gathered here Wednesday to discuss ways to protect the bloc’s cultural assets, including music.
Saudi Arabia chaired the 20th GCC meeting of undersecretaries responsible for antiquities and museums, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
Dr. Jasser bin Suleiman Al-Harbash, CEO of the Heritage Commission, highlighted the work currently underway in the Gulf region.
“Our countries are distinguished by their historical interdependence and extended civilizations that lived on the land of the Arabian Peninsula and the Arabian Gulf, and we bear the responsibility to protect and highlight this common cultural heritage,” he said.
He said thanked King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for providing significant support for the sector.
On Thursday, the Music Commission announced that the Saudi National Band and Choir would perform at the 31st Arab Music Festival and Conference at the National Cultural Center Opera House in Cairo, Egypt.
The festival will be held from Oct. 20 to Nov. 3, with the Saudi band and choir performing folk songs on Oct. 27.
By participating, the Music Commission aims to promote international cultural exchange and spread Saudi music worldwide.
RIYADH: Saudi fans of Japanese anime are being promised costume competitions, film screenings and the chance to meet genre stars at a three-day celebration in Riyadh.
The Saudi Anime Exhibition, featuring more than 30 of the best anime shows, will be launched on Thursday, Oct. 27 in the Riyadh Front zone.
The event offers daily shows, including the latest films, live theater and discussions with producers and voice actors, as well as various cosplay shows and competitions.
Fans can enjoy a taste of Japan at cafes and restaurants serving the country’s specialities and pick up the latest merchandise from an anime store.
The three-day exhibition will open from 4 p.m. until midnight on Thursday and from 3 p.m. to midnight on Friday and Saturday.
The exhibition is part of Riyadh Season 2022, which starts on Oct. 21 and features thousands of activities and experiences in 15 zones, each of which has a special entertainment character.
The celebration will feature daily fireworks, eight international shows and more than 150 concerts. Festivalgoers can enjoy the choice of 252 restaurants and cafes, and 240 stores.
The zones of Riyadh Season 2022 are Boulevard World, Boulevard Riyadh City, Winter Wonderland, Al Murabaa, Sky Riyadh, Via Riyadh, Riyadh Zoo, Little Riyadh, The Groves, Imagination Park, Al-Suwaidi Park, Souq Al Zel, Qariat Zaman, Fan Festival and Riyadh Front.
CAIRO: Saudi Arabia’s Royal Institute of Traditional Arts has been celebrating the country’s rich history at the fourth Turathna exhibition of handmade crafts in Cairo, Egypt, with a variety of locally made textiles, beadwork and baskets.
The exhibition, meaning “heritage,” which will conclude on Oct. 15, was organized by the Egyptian Ministry of Industry, Trade and Small Industries, under the patronage of President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi.
In the Kingdom’s pavilion, the institute showcased traditional textile arts such as Al-Sadu weaving, Al-Khos-braided (with palm fronds) wicker baskets, and beadwork.
There was a considerable number of visitors to the pavilion, many of whom praised the Kingdom for protecting these ancient practices as part of the country’s Vision 2030 program.
Through its exhibits, the royal institute focuses on the Kingdom’s history and culture, and assists practitioners to make a living.
DUBAI: The deputy ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed Al Maktoum, has paid a visit to the Saudi pavilion in the GITEX Technology Week 2022 in Dubai that concluded on Oct. 14, 2022.
The Saudi Ministry of Interior set up the pavilion under the theme “Absher for A Safe Homeland" for the 8th time through a unified platform that brings together the security and service bodies in the ministry.
The five themes included the impact of “Absher” in achieving digital transformation at the level of ministry, enhancing security and reducing all forms of crime, enhancing civil and traffic safety, and services for Hajj and Umrah performers, in addition to the ministry’s efforts to achieve sustainable development.
The themes also aimed to highlight the successes and achievements of the Ministry of Interior in light of the Kingdom's Vision 2030.
The Saudi pavilion presented a performance of the traditional dance Ardah in a video clip during the closing day Thursday.
Appreciative visitors took photos and recorded the show, which was presented in cooperation with the Saudi Ministry of Culture.
The traditional dance is on UNESCO’s World Intangible Heritage list.
Saudi Arabia’s Permanent Representative to the UN Abdulmohsen Majed bin Khothaila met Minister of Interior of the Republic of Gambia Seyaka Sonko at the mission’s headquarters on Friday in Geneva.
The minister was accompanied by the permanent representative of the Republic of The Gambia, Ambassador Prof. Muhammadou M.O. Kah.
They reviewed relations between the two countries and discussed ways to strengthen them within the framework of international organizations.
In August, Khothaila met the President of the International Committee of the Red Cross Peter Maurer in Geneva.
The pair discussed the importance of the partnership between the Kingdom and the global organization, as well as ways to enhance their cooperation in all aspects of humanitarian work.