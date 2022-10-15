South African President arrives in Jeddah

GCC mull plans to protect heritage, promote music

RIYADH: Leading GCC heritage officials gathered here Wednesday to discuss ways to protect the bloc’s cultural assets, including music.

Saudi Arabia chaired the 20th GCC meeting of undersecretaries responsible for antiquities and museums, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Dr. Jasser bin Suleiman Al-Harbash, CEO of the Heritage Commission, highlighted the work currently underway in the Gulf region.

“Our countries are distinguished by their historical interdependence and extended civilizations that lived on the land of the Arabian Peninsula and the Arabian Gulf, and we bear the responsibility to protect and highlight this common cultural heritage,” he said.

He said thanked King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for providing significant support for the sector.

On Thursday, the Music Commission announced that the Saudi National Band and Choir would perform at the 31st Arab Music Festival and Conference at the National Cultural Center Opera House in Cairo, Egypt.

The festival will be held from Oct. 20 to Nov. 3, with the Saudi band and choir performing folk songs on Oct. 27.

By participating, the Music Commission aims to promote international cultural exchange and spread Saudi music worldwide.