You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia offers condolences to Turkey over mine explosion victims

Saudi Arabia offers condolences to Turkey over mine explosion victims

Saudi Arabia offers condolences to Turkey over mine explosion victims
Rescuers searched for signs of life after a methane blast at a coal mine in northern Turkey killed at least 28 people and trapped dozens of others. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/6bxm9

Updated 15 October 2022
Arab News

Saudi Arabia offers condolences to Turkey over mine explosion victims

Saudi Arabia offers condolences to Turkey over mine explosion victims
  • The Kingdom wished the injured a speedy recovery
Updated 15 October 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has expressed solidarity with Turkey over a coal mine explosion, which killed at least 40 people and injured 11 others.

In a statement released by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Saudi Arabia offered “sincere condolences” to the families of the victims and wished the injured a speedy recovery.

 

 

The Turkish Energy Minister Fatih Donmez had said rescue efforts were almost complete.
Preliminary assessments indicated that the explosion was likely caused by firedamp, which is a reference to flammable gases found in coal mines, Donmez said overnight.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Turkey

Related

US State Department says relations with Saudi Arabia are strategic, include ‘multiplicity of interests’ video
Saudi Arabia
US State Department says relations with Saudi Arabia are strategic, include ‘multiplicity of interests’

Five researchers from Saudi university named in Stanford’s ‘World’s Top 2% Scientists’ list

Five researchers from Saudi university named in Stanford’s ‘World’s Top 2% Scientists’ list
Updated 26 min 58 sec ago
Arab News

Five researchers from Saudi university named in Stanford’s ‘World’s Top 2% Scientists’ list

Five researchers from Saudi university named in Stanford’s ‘World’s Top 2% Scientists’ list
  • Recognition is sign of support education and research receives from Kingdom’s leaders: University’s president
Updated 26 min 58 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Stanford University, one of the world’s leading research and teaching institutions, published its annual “World’s Top 2% Scientists” list — featuring the most widely cited scientists in different disciplines — this week.

It included five faculty members from Riyadh’s Imam Mohammad bin Saud Islamic University: Dr. Rafiq Muhammad Choudhry and the late Dr. Hisham El-Dessouky from the department of engineering; Dr. Kamal Abdul Jawad Buradah and Dr. Ahmed Al-Khayyat from the department of science; and Dr. Qaisar Abbas from the department of computer science.

The university’s president, Dr. Ahmed bin Salem Al-Amri, said that the university’s recognition is a sign of the support that education and research receives from the Kingdom’s leaders.

“The leadership gives special attention to scientific research as a key pillar of the university’s success and a developmental and community-based necessity to transform universities into (places) that serve the development of the knowledge economy, by improving scientific research and its quality and outcomes in order to positively impact the economy and society,” he said.

In recent years, the university has dedicated “specialized programs and quality initiatives as part of its strategic plan to achieve the goals of scientific research and innovation,” and to improve the Kingdom’s ranking in the Global Competitiveness Index, thus achieving the goals of Saudi Vision 2030, Al-Amri explained.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Education Stanford University

Related

Saudi universities star in latest 2023 global rankings
Saudi Arabia
Saudi universities star in latest 2023 global rankings
Saudi universities top OXAGON’s Industrial Innovation Hackathon
Saudi Arabia
Saudi universities top OXAGON’s Industrial Innovation Hackathon

1.5 km Pink Walk for breast cancer awareness month starts at KAEC

1.5 km Pink Walk for breast cancer awareness month starts at KAEC
Updated 15 October 2022
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR

1.5 km Pink Walk for breast cancer awareness month starts at KAEC

1.5 km Pink Walk for breast cancer awareness month starts at KAEC
  • Lebanese singer and breast cancer survivor Elissa performed and gave her testimony at KAEC
  • Participants gathered to form a human ribbon, all dressed in pink shirts
Updated 15 October 2022
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR

Jeddah: About 100 women walked for 1.5 km at King Abdullah Economic City during the “Pink Walk” breast cancer awareness march on Friday.

Before the walk — held under the Pink Lemon movement — started, participants gathered to form a human ribbon, all dressed in pink shirts.

Lebanese singer and breast cancer survivor Elissa performed and gave her testimony at KAEC as part of the movement on Saturday.

Samantha Fadlallah, creative director of LIPS Management, the company managing the Pink Lemon movement with LIV Golf, Golf Saudi, and Zahra Association, said that the company had reached out to Golf Saudi with this corporate social responsibility activity in the field of sports.

“This month is breast cancer awareness month, and this is what Pink Lemon stands for; to increase awareness about breast cancer, to push everyone for early detection; and today the Pink Walk is to show solidarity to show that we are all supporting this movement,” she told Arab News.

“We all care about each and every person who is surviving not only breast cancer but living, fighting or trying to survive certain illnesses or any other hard time they are facing,” she said.

Natalie Mamo, a Lebanese former basketball professional and the first female to represent sports in Lebanon, and one of the first to join their national team when she was 13, hosted the event.

Mamo applauded the Kingdom’s advances in women’s sports.

“I think the Kingdom is doing an amazing job in the past few years in promoting sports in every possible level, creating the first (women’s) leagues for football, basketball and for all kinds of sports,” she told Arab News.

“And seeing this event today included golf sessions to push women into golf as well — so I see that they really want to include women in everything and push them into sports.”

“I’m very impressed to see where this country has been going in the past years and to see how involved women are in the changes that have been going on as well — I’m just very happy to be part of it as a previous athlete,” she said.

Johnny Fadlallah, CEO of LIPS Management, explained the company created a movement called “Pink October” previously in Beirut, Lebanon.

“What we did today during the LIV Golf, we created this movement called Pink Lemon, and we did a movement in Beirut called Pink October previously. We believe this movement would create a buzz around this disease and that ladies have to be aware for early checkup,” he told Arab News.

He highlighted their collaboration with Zahra Breast Cancer Association as a significant part of the movement.

“To be on board as being the main supporter for this movement, we did the human ribbon and gave them some golf courses because it’s happening during the golf event,” he said.

“We are also bringing one of the biggest survivors, Elissa, tomorrow; she is going to be giving her testimony on stage with our presenter Natalie Mamo who came from Dubai especially for this movement.”

Topics: Saudi Arabia

Related

Saudi Arabia offers condolences to Turkey over mine explosion victims
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia offers condolences to Turkey over mine explosion victims
US State Department says relations with Saudi Arabia are strategic, include ‘multiplicity of interests’ video
Saudi Arabia
US State Department says relations with Saudi Arabia are strategic, include ‘multiplicity of interests’

Saudi walkers find an illuminating way to help keep fit

Saudi walkers find an illuminating way to help keep fit
Updated 15 October 2022
Afshan Aziz

Saudi walkers find an illuminating way to help keep fit

Saudi walkers find an illuminating way to help keep fit
Updated 15 October 2022
Afshan Aziz

Jeddah: A glow of excitement was in evidence at the night walk hosted by the Saudi Sports for All Federation at the King Abdullah University of Science and Technology in Jeddah.

Walkers of all age groups assembled and enjoyed the energy and celebratory atmosphere on Thursday.

With carefully mapped and accessible routes around illuminated features to help guide the way, the 2-4 km walk helped participants experience a different world filled with neon lights and music.

Shaima Saleh Al-Husseini, managing director of the federation, said: “SFA has always been at the forefront of encouraging local communities to stay healthy and active by arranging fun and exciting events. We are delighted to hold this thrilling event that has entertained hundreds of people across multiple areas in the Kingdom, including those who are not physically active.”

The ‘glow’ of excitement was seen at the Night Walk event hosted by the Saudi Sports for All Federation (SFA) on Thursday, Oct. 13, in Jeddah City at King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST).  

She added: “The night walk is a fun, inclusive physical activity and a break from the busy life in a non-competitive environment, and embraces people from every walk of life with varying abilities to walk or run in a fun environment.

“The event helps spread awareness of the importance of physical activity in an entertaining and non-strenuous way.”

The night walk ended in a festival area boasting a stage, entertainment and different sports activities, all included in the ticket price. Refreshments were also available.

The ‘glow’ of excitement was seen at the Night Walk event hosted by the Saudi Sports for All Federation (SFA) on Thursday, Oct. 13, in Jeddah City at King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST).  

Mohammed Awad, who took part with his family, said: “We started our walk with a neon light path surrounded by energetic people and children. It is a great event and a good way to raise awareness among children particularly to engage in the culture of sport and continue to walk as part of their daily routine.

“Events like these are the first step in embedding physical activity in our culture and motivate us to stay fit and active.”

All participants received a T-shirt and four glowing items to help illuminate their walk.

SFA has hosted similar events in Abha and Alkhobar to raise awareness of the importance of sport and physical activity.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Jeddah

Related

Saudi Arabia offers condolences to Turkey over mine explosion victims
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia offers condolences to Turkey over mine explosion victims
US State Department says relations with Saudi Arabia are strategic, include ‘multiplicity of interests’ video
Saudi Arabia
US State Department says relations with Saudi Arabia are strategic, include ‘multiplicity of interests’

US State Department says relations with Saudi Arabia are strategic, include ‘multiplicity of interests’

US State Department says relations with Saudi Arabia are strategic, include ‘multiplicity of interests’
Updated 15 October 2022
Arab News

US State Department says relations with Saudi Arabia are strategic, include ‘multiplicity of interests’

US State Department says relations with Saudi Arabia are strategic, include ‘multiplicity of interests’
  • Washington has broader national security interests that must be maintained, the spokesman said 
Updated 15 October 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: The United States and Saudi Arabia have a “multiplicity of interests” in common, including regional security and the safety of American expats in the kingdom, State Department Spokesman Vedant Patel said during a press briefing on Friday. 

“We continue to have a multiplicity of interests as it relates to our bilateral relationship with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. And of course, a big piece of that is a security relationship – one that is important towards regional stability,” the spokesman said. 

Washington has broader national security interests that must be maintained, he added. 

The US also has more than 70,000 American citizens living in the Kingdom, he said, adding that their safety is also an important factor in the bilateral ties it shares with Riyadh.

Topics: US Saudi Arabia

Related

Saudi diplomat meets Gambian minister
Saudi Arabia
Saudi diplomat meets Gambian minister

South African President arrives in Jeddah

South African President arrives in Jeddah
Updated 15 October 2022
Arab News

South African President arrives in Jeddah

South African President arrives in Jeddah
Updated 15 October 2022
Arab News

President of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa, arrived to Jeddah on Friday evening.

He was received by Prince Khalid Al-Faisal, the governor of Makkah, upon his arrival at King Abdulaziz International Airport, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Jeddah Cyril Ramaphosa South Africa

Related

Saudi Arabia celebrates arts and crafts at Cairo’s ‘Turathna’
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia celebrates arts and crafts at Cairo’s ‘Turathna’

Latest updates

Kuwait FAO envoy calls for action on emerging hunger crisis
Kuwait FAO envoy calls for action on emerging hunger crisis
Tributes paid to British MP on anniversary of murder by Daesh sympathizer
Tributes paid to British MP on anniversary of murder by Daesh sympathizer
OAPEC secretary general: OPEC+ decision to cut oil production was correct, comes in the right time
OAPEC secretary general: OPEC+ decision to cut oil production was correct, comes in the right time
Baby joy for Ukrainian tennis star Elina Svitolina
Baby joy for Ukrainian tennis star Elina Svitolina
Five researchers from Saudi university named in Stanford’s ‘World’s Top 2% Scientists’ list
Five researchers from Saudi university named in Stanford’s ‘World’s Top 2% Scientists’ list

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.