Saudi walkers find an illuminating way to help keep fit

Jeddah: A glow of excitement was in evidence at the night walk hosted by the Saudi Sports for All Federation at the King Abdullah University of Science and Technology in Jeddah.

Walkers of all age groups assembled and enjoyed the energy and celebratory atmosphere on Thursday.

With carefully mapped and accessible routes around illuminated features to help guide the way, the 2-4 km walk helped participants experience a different world filled with neon lights and music.

Shaima Saleh Al-Husseini, managing director of the federation, said: “SFA has always been at the forefront of encouraging local communities to stay healthy and active by arranging fun and exciting events. We are delighted to hold this thrilling event that has entertained hundreds of people across multiple areas in the Kingdom, including those who are not physically active.”







She added: “The night walk is a fun, inclusive physical activity and a break from the busy life in a non-competitive environment, and embraces people from every walk of life with varying abilities to walk or run in a fun environment.

“The event helps spread awareness of the importance of physical activity in an entertaining and non-strenuous way.”

The night walk ended in a festival area boasting a stage, entertainment and different sports activities, all included in the ticket price. Refreshments were also available.







Mohammed Awad, who took part with his family, said: “We started our walk with a neon light path surrounded by energetic people and children. It is a great event and a good way to raise awareness among children particularly to engage in the culture of sport and continue to walk as part of their daily routine.

“Events like these are the first step in embedding physical activity in our culture and motivate us to stay fit and active.”

All participants received a T-shirt and four glowing items to help illuminate their walk.

SFA has hosted similar events in Abha and Alkhobar to raise awareness of the importance of sport and physical activity.