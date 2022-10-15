Saudi Arabia’s King Salman to inaugurate work for third year of Shoura Council’s eighth session on Sunday

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman on Sunday will deliver via video conference the annual royal speech to inaugurate the work for the third year of the Shoura Council’s eighth session, Saudi Press Agency reported on Saturday.

The king’s speech is expected to deal with the Kingdom’s internal and external policies, announced Speaker of the Shoura Council Dr. Abdullah bin Mohammed Al-Asheikh.

Al-Asheikh said that the annual royal speech is a source of pride for the Shoura Council and an occasion he looks forward to every year.

He added that the council receives great support from King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, which confirms the leadership’s confidence in the Shoura Council as a partner in decision-making, a house of expertise in strengthening the work of state agencies, and an important station in enacting regulations and legislation.

“The Shoura Council during its second year worked through its fifteen specialized committees to meet with officials, discuss the annual performance reports of their bodies and address the challenges posed therein,” he said.

Al-Asheikh reviewed the council’s achievements during the second year of its eighth session, during which it held 53 meetings, discussed 210 reports from government agencies and issued decisions regarding them after careful consideration.

He said the council held 34 official visits, while the parliamentary friendship committees held 44 meetings with diplomats in Saudi Arabia’s parliamentary councils to clarify the Kingdom's viewpoint on current regional and international issues.