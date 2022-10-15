You are here

  • Home
  • IRL to soon become talking point in MENA

IRL to soon become talking point in MENA

IRL to soon become talking point in MENA
Abraham Shafi said IRL is in talks with Saudi Arabia and Qatar’s tourism and culture ministries and multiple fintech companies to boost expansion. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/8jkds

Updated 24 sec ago
Nour El-Shaeri

IRL to soon become talking point in MENA

IRL to soon become talking point in MENA
  • Company valued at $1.17 billion is keen on establishing regional partnerships
Updated 24 sec ago
Nour El-Shaeri

CAIRO: IRL, or In Real Life, the US-based messaging social network company, is expanding its footprint in the Middle East and North African region in a few weeks, following its partnership with global mixed martial arts promotion company UFC.

Valued at $1.17 billion, IRL is a leading group messaging social network unicorn that brings people together through groups, events and community engagement.

In finance, a unicorn is a privately held startup company with a current valuation of $1 billion or more.

In an exclusive interview with Arab News, Egyptian entrepreneur and founder of IRL Abraham Shafi said that the UFC is planning multiple events in Abu Dhabi, and IRL will help promote these fights through its messaging platform as part of its foray into the region.

“We are targeting the whole region, starting with a few cities to get our playbook right and making sure we support everything, including one of the activations happening in Abu Dhabi,” Shafi told Arab News.

He added that IRL is also expanding into Dubai, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt and is keen on establishing regional partnerships.

“I’m deeply interested in the region. We’re actively working in Qatar for the World Cup. I think there’s a ton of opportunity in Saudi Arabia, and I’m pumped up about the overall region,” he said.

The company is in talks with Saudi Arabia and Qatar’s tourism and culture ministries and multiple fintech companies to boost expansion.

“I’m hoping to get as many incredible opportunities as possible. There are so many great partnerships, and people are so open and excited to deepen consumer tech with their culture and communities,” he added.

Shafi also added that the company is planning to open an office in Abu Dhabi before the end of the year to help strengthen its presence in the region.

Born in Egypt and raised in the US, Shafi harbored dreams of becoming an entrepreneur by watching his father and brothers set up a successful technology company in America.

“The big thing here is that I wanted to work on something that helps me keep a healthy relationship with friends and family and the world around me. I realized social media was just all about media and wasn’t about real human social interaction,” he said.

The company currently has over 20 million users on its platform, with more than 12 million monthly active users. In 2021, IRL managed to secure $170 million in a series C funding round led by Softbank’s Vision Fund 2.

Topics: In Real Life MENA UFC

Related

All eyes on UFC 280’s title fights in Abu Dhabi
Sport
All eyes on UFC 280’s title fights in Abu Dhabi
Top 10 most funded edtech startups in the MENA region
Business & Economy
Top 10 most funded edtech startups in the MENA region

Getting the sum total of human knowledge in a blink

Getting the sum total of human knowledge in a blink
Updated 8 sec ago
Dana Alomar

Getting the sum total of human knowledge in a blink

Getting the sum total of human knowledge in a blink
Updated 8 sec ago
Dana Alomar

DUBAI: In the next five to 10 years, people will be able to use the internet through their contact lenses, says Michio Kaku, professor of theoretical physics and co-founder of the string field theory.

Michio Kaku told Arab News on the sidelines of Dubai Future Forum that individuals could go online simply by blinking.

He said that people could view the biography of someone across from them with these contact lenses.

“If they speak to you in Chinese, it’ll translate Chinese into whatever language you want,” he added.

According to him, people wearing those lenses will always know what and who they are looking at. He said that individuals will have “the sum total of human knowledge by blinking.”

Although Kaku has traveled the world, he has never seen a country like the UAE with the foresight, imagination, and vision to create the future, he said.

“Only in the UAE do we see leaders, visionaries, people that say that this is the way for the future of the country, the destiny of the area itself,” he added.

In collaboration with the Dubai Future Foundation and the Museum of the Future, Kaku promotes the idea that science contributes to wealth, prosperity, enlightenment and education.

He added that the key to this is to motivate young people to get interested in science, create new industries, and develop new theories since science is ultimately the source of all wealth.

“The prosperity of society depends on science,” he said.

The scientist also participated in a panel discussion with the UAE Minister of Cabinet Affairs Mohammad Al-Gergawi on the future predictions of the world.

In the discussion, Kaku described some scenarios in which computers will be replaced by chips embedded in the brains of individuals in the next 50 years.

“We will communicate telepathically, and we will be able to record our memories and emotions. Television will disappear, too, and the internet will be neurologically wired. We’ll be using quantum computers faster and more powerful than anything we’ve seen before,” he said.

As for energy, healthcare and entertainment, he warned the world to prepare for “major transformations.”

“We will be able to treat diseases like Parkinson’s and cancer at the molecular level, curing cancer as easily as we treat the common cold,” he said.

He added that people could detect cancer years before a tumor forms. “In upcoming sessions of the Dubai Future Forum, we must focus on future sources of wealth such as science, innovation, and technology to ensure the best future for humanity,” he concluded.

The Dubai Future Forum held at the MOTF featured over 45 international institutions and more than 400 experts striving to shape the future.

Topics: Michio Kaku Scientists Dubai Future Forum Internet

Related

A jellyfish swims in a giant spherical tank at the World of Jellyfish aquarium in Prague, Czech Republic, February 3, 2020.
Offbeat
Scientists find clues to what makes ‘immortal jellyfish’ immortal
Climate change causes wonky bumblebee wings: scientists
Offbeat
Climate change causes wonky bumblebee wings: scientists

Saudi Arabia, South Africa sign 11 deals to promote investment

Saudi Arabia, South Africa sign 11 deals to promote investment
Updated 37 min 49 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia, South Africa sign 11 deals to promote investment

Saudi Arabia, South Africa sign 11 deals to promote investment
  • The deals were signed in the fields of energy, water, green hydrogen, waste diversion, logistics, and aerial survey services  
Updated 37 min 49 sec ago
Arab News

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia and South Africa on Saturday signed 11 agreements and memoranda of understanding in the government and private sectors, aimed at promoting their developing investment sectors.

The deals, which were signed at the Saudi-South African Investment Forum in Jeddah, covered the fields of energy, water, green hydrogen, waste diversion, logistics and aerial survey services.

The forum, organized by the Saudi Ministry of Investment, was attended on the South African side by President Cyril Ramaphosa, Minister of Commerce and Industry and Competition Ebrahim Patel and others.

 

 

Saudi attendees included Investment Minister Khalid Al-Falih, Tourism Minister Ahmed Al-Khateeb, and Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Bandar Al-Khorayef.

In his address at the forum, Al-Falih praised Saudi-South African relations, including economic and trade cooperation spanning more than three decades.

“Our nations share many traits. The Kingdom is the largest economy in the Middle East and in the Arab world, and holds a leading political and economic role in the region,” he said.

 

 

“Meanwhile, South Africa is the second-largest economy in Africa and the most diverse and technologically advanced economy on the African continent, with great market potential, well-developed infrastructure and a competitive private sector,” he added.

“These circumstances present an invaluable opportunity to strengthen our cooperation, which can be seen as an exceptional South-to-South exchange, especially given the timing, with the world undergoing tremendous shifts and challenges.”

Al-Falih said Saudi Arabia is growing at the fastest rate among the G20 economies, as it enjoys a strategic location linking three continents, and has a coastline of 1,200 km along the Red Sea, through which about 15 percent of global trade travels.

 

 

He added that Saudi-South African trade is constantly growing, has increased from $4.6 billion in 2019 to around $4.8 billion last year, and is expected to exceed $5.3 billion in 2022.

He said these numbers could increase further by activating the great commercial and logistical capabilities of the two countries.

Al-Falih underscored priority areas of cooperation, including renewable energy, mining, agriculture and food processing, manufacturing, defense and aerospace industries, tourism, communications and information technology.

 

 

He said South Africa represents a major access point to Africa, while Saudi Arabia is an important gateway to the Middle East and a link between East and West.

The forum’s agenda included sessions on major projects in the Kingdom, mining, agriculture, food, tourism and energy.

Topics: Saudi Arabia South Africa Khalid Al-Falih Cyril Ramaphosa

Related

Five researchers from Saudi university named in Stanford’s ‘World’s Top 2% Scientists’ list
Saudi Arabia
Five researchers from Saudi university named in Stanford’s ‘World’s Top 2% Scientists’ list
Saudi Arabia offers condolences to Turkey over mine explosion victims
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia offers condolences to Turkey over mine explosion victims

OAPEC secretary general: OPEC+ decision to cut oil production correct, comes at right time

OAPEC secretary general: OPEC+ decision to cut oil production correct, comes at right time
Updated 15 October 2022
Reuters

OAPEC secretary general: OPEC+ decision to cut oil production correct, comes at right time

OAPEC secretary general: OPEC+ decision to cut oil production correct, comes at right time
  • OPEC and its allies lowered production target by 2 million barrels per day on Oct. 5
Updated 15 October 2022
Reuters

KUWAIT CITY: The secretary general of the Organization of Arab Petroleum Exporting Countries (OAPEC) said on Saturday that the OPEC+ decision to cut its oil production target is correct and was taken at the right time.

The decision took into account the uncertainty surrounding the performance of the global economy, and was in line with the successful approach taken by OPEC+ in taking proactive steps to avoid any oil market imbalances, especially on the demand and supply sides, OAPEC secretary general Ali bin Sabt added in a statement.

OAPEC comprises Saudi Arabia, Algeria, Bahrain, Egypt, Iraq, Kuwait, Libya, Qatar, Syria, Tunisia and the UAE.

The 13-member Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies lowered their production target by 2 million barrels per day when they met on Oct. 5.

Topics: business OPEC+ oil prices OAPEC

Related

OPEC+ oil supply cuts could tip world into recession, IEA says
Business & Economy
OPEC+ oil supply cuts could tip world into recession, IEA says

Oil prices fall about 3 percent on recession worries

Oil prices fall about 3 percent on recession worries
Updated 14 October 2022
Reuters

Oil prices fall about 3 percent on recession worries

Oil prices fall about 3 percent on recession worries
Updated 14 October 2022
Reuters

NEW YORK: Oil prices plummeted on Friday as global recession fears and weak oil demand, especially in China, outweighed support from a large cut to the supply target of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, known as OPEC+.

Brent crude futures were down $2.52, or 2.7 percent, at $92.05 a barrel at 11:12 a.m. EDT, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell $2.97, or 3.3 percent, to $86.14.

The Brent and WTI contracts both oscillated between positive and negative territory for much of Friday but were down for the week by 6 percent and 7 percent, respectively.

US core inflation recorded its biggest annual increase in 40 years, reinforcing views that interest rates would stay higher for longer with the risk of a global recession. The next US interest rate decision is due on Nov. 1-2.

US consumer sentiment continued to improve steadily in October, but households’ inflation expectations deteriorated a bit, a survey released on Friday showed.

The improvement in consumer sentiment “is being viewed as a negative because it means the Fed needs to break the spirit of the consumers and slow the economy down more and that’s caused an increase in the dollar and downward pressure on the oil market,” said Phil Flynn, analyst at Price Futures Group in Chicago.

The US dollar index rose 0.7 percent on Friday. A stronger dollar reduces demand for oil by making the fuel more expensive for buyers using other currencies.

China, the world’s largest crude oil importer, has been fighting COVID flare-ups after a week-long holiday. The country’s infection tally is small by global standards, but it adheres to a zero-COVID-19 policy that is weighing heavily on economic activity and thus oil demand.

The International Energy Agency  on Thursday cut its oil demand forecast for this and next year, warning of a potential global recession.

The market is still digesting a decision last week from OPEC+ when they announced a 2 million barrel per day cut to oil production targets.

Underproduction among the group means this will probably translate to a 1 million bpd cut, the IEA estimates.

Saudi Arabia and the United States, meanwhile, have clashed over the decision.​ 

Topics: OPEC+ Oil

Related

Oil edges up on weaker dollar, low US diesel stocks
Business & Economy
Oil edges up on weaker dollar, low US diesel stocks

NEOM water transmission contract receives nine bids

NEOM water transmission contract receives nine bids
Updated 14 October 2022
Arab News

NEOM water transmission contract receives nine bids

NEOM water transmission contract receives nine bids
Updated 14 October 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: NEOM, Saudi Arabia's smart and sustainable city, saw the submission of nine contractors for the design-and-build contract of a water transmission project that will link the desalination plant in Oxagon to the town of Gayal in Tabuk, MEED reported.

The water transmission pipeline extends 100 kilometers, with a diameter of 2 meters.

The bidders include Saudi Al-Ayuni Investment & Contracting Co., Al-Rashid Trading & Contracting Co., Al-Yamama Co., Nesma Group and Saudi Services for Electromechanic Works, according to MEED.

Lebanon's CAT group, Egypt's Enppi, China's Sinopec and Power China have also put in bids.

Close to a dozen water infrastructure projects are planned for NEOM, including this scheme, with a total estimated budget of around $2 billion.

The scope of works includes the installation of a pumping station, storage tanks and water tunnels, MEED said.

Construction works on the 48 sq. km, eight-sided industrial city have already started.

Regions planned for development as part of NEOM also include the Gulf of Aqaba, NEOM Bay, The Line's Spine, NEOM Mountain Jabal al-Lauz and NEOM Zero.

Topics: NEOM

Related

Update Saudi Arabia to host the 2029 Asian Winter Games at NEOM
Sport
Saudi Arabia to host the 2029 Asian Winter Games at NEOM

Latest updates

Calls for international probe into deaths of 18 children with leukemia in Houthi-held Sanaa
Calls for international probe into deaths of 18 children with leukemia in Houthi-held Sanaa
IRL to soon become talking point in MENA
IRL to soon become talking point in MENA
Getting the sum total of human knowledge in a blink
Getting the sum total of human knowledge in a blink
Amnesty International urges Lebanon to reconsider ‘voluntary returns’ plan for Syrian refugees
Amnesty International urges Lebanon to reconsider ‘voluntary returns’ plan for Syrian refugees
US Secretary Blinken, Iran envoy discuss situation in Islamic Republic with civil society partners, activists
US Secretary Blinken, Iran envoy discuss situation in Islamic Republic with civil society partners, activists

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.