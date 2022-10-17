Ukraine’s ambassador to Saudi Arabia thanks Kingdom for $400m aid package

You are here

Ukraine’s ambassador to Saudi Arabia Anatolii Petrenko. (SPA)
  • Saudi aid will focus on changing the lives of civilians in Ukraine, the ambassador said
  • Petrenko: “We are concentrating our efforts on recovering all prisoners of war”
RIYADH: Ukraine’s ambassador to Saudi Arabia Anatolii Petrenko thanked the Kingdom for a $400m humanitarian aid package announced on Friday.

In an interview with Al Arabiya on Monday, he said the Saudi aid will focus on changing the lives of civilians in Ukraine.

Speaking to Arab News last week, the ambassador said that Saudi Arabia’s vote last Wednesday in favor of the United Nations General Assembly resolution not to recognize the four regions annexed by Russia showed clear support for “Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

“This position is the strong testimony of Saudi Arabia’s commitment to the principles and essential provisions of international law, and wisdom of your political leadership and true friendship of Saudi people and their passion for Ukraine,” Petrenko said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has previously thanked Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in an interview with Arab News for his mediation efforts which resulted in the release of nearly 300 prisoners in September.

Russia and Ukraine carried out a prisoner swap in September involving almost 300 people, including 10 foreigners and the commanders who led a prolonged Ukrainian defense of Mariupol earlier this year.

On Friday, Zelensky said that he and Prince Mohammed had agreed to continue communicating in order to release more prisoners of war.

Petrenko told Al Arabiya: “We are concentrating our efforts on recovering all prisoners of war,” and noted that he considers the mediation efforts of the Saudi leadership to be “very successful.”

  • The pills have a value of approximately $999,530 to $2.48 million
RIYADH: A Saudi Arabian man has been arrested for possession of a massive haul of drugs with an estimated street value of up to $2.5m, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Monday. 

The General Directorate of Narcotics Control (GDNC) arrested the man in Riyadh after he was found to be in possession of 99,953 amphetamine pills and other tablets.

The pills have a value of approximately $999,530 to $2.48 million, according to figures cited in the International Addiction Review Journal. 

The man was detained and has been referred to the Public Prosecution, SPA reported. 

The Kingdom has been cracking down on attempts to smuggle and sell drugs across the country, according to the GDNC. 

KSRelief concludes volunteer program in Jordan’s Zaatari camp 

KSRelief concludes volunteer program in Jordan’s Zaatari camp 
  • The program ran from Oct. 7 – 14
DUBAI: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) concluded it’s 13th volunteer program in Jordan’s Zaatari camp for Syrian refugees.
The program, which ran from Oct. 7 – 14, saw 21 volunteers from various medical, psychological, social, and educational specialties participate in the initiative. 
The campaign benefited 1,193 people and included courses in carpentry, furniture design, pottery, sign language, and medical support, according to state agency SPA. 

KSRelief dismantles more than 7000 mines in Yemen in 1 week

KSRelief dismantles more than 7000 mines in Yemen in 1 week
  • The mines included ‘4 anti-personnel mines, 224 anti-tank mines, 6,787 unexploded ordnance and 24 explosive devices’
DUBAI: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) dismantled 7,039 mines during the second week of October as part of its Project Masam. 
The mines, planted by Yemen’s Houthi militia, included ‘4 anti-personnel mines, 224 anti-tank mines, 6,787 unexploded ordnance and 24 explosive devices’, state agency SPA reported. 
Since its inception, KSRelief’s Project Masam helped dismantle a total of 368,351 mines planted by Houthis.

KSRelief continues distribution of relief, food aid to people in Pakistan

KSRelief continues distribution of relief, food aid to people in Pakistan
  • The relief center’s humanitarian efforts benefited 14,161 people
DUBAI: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) continued distributing relief and food items to people affected by the floods in Pakistan. 
The relief center’s humanitarian efforts benefited 14,161 people, according to state agency SPA.
The recent delivery comes as part of King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud’s directives to support the Pakistani people who have been affected by torrential rains and floods, which swept away cities and regions in recent months.

Imagination Park zone makes debut at Riyadh Season

Imagination Park zone makes debut at Riyadh Season
  • The third Riyadh Season will kick off on Oct. 21 with more than 8,500 activities
RIYADH: Riyadh Season’s new Imagination Park zone offers four experiences based on Netflix’s most popular shows, models and exhibitions of popular films as well as a range of entertainment options, General Entertainment Authority Chairman Turki Al-Sheikh has said.

The zone also has a section for rare luxury cars, another section for modified cars, as well as a range of shops selling souvenirs from movies and TV shows.

The third Riyadh Season will kick off on Oct. 21 with more than 8,500 activities. This year’s event will offer visitors a wide range of entertainment options.

The new season will include 15 zones: Boulevard World, Boulevard Riyadh City, Winter Wonderland, Al-Murabaa, Sky Riyadh, Via Riyadh, Riyadh Zoo, Little Riyadh, The Groves, Imagination Park, Al-Suwaidi Park, Souq Al-Zel, Qariat Zaman, Fan Festival and Riyadh Front.

Visitors to the Al-Murabaa zone, where the National Museum is located, will be able to take part in a new experience this year.

The area has eight restaurants and two international cafes, as well as outdoor courtyards with music and art performances.

The garden will also feature advanced lighting technology during Riyadh Season.

In the Souq Al-Zel zone, traditional shows, light shows and live graffiti events by Saudi artists will take place every week. 

Riyadh Season combines exclusivity and modernity to promote the capital as a major incubator and popular destination for tourism.

It also contributes to promoting the Saudi entertainment sector industry and consolidating the Kingdom’s position as a prominent regional and global entertainment destination.

The season will also feature the largest man-made lake in the world, cloud-embracing lounges and the international Cirque du Soleil.

Riyadh Season also has sports events like WWE and the Riyadh Season Cup, which brings together the Paris Saint-Germain football team and stars from Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr clubs.

There are also 65 days of fireworks, a variety of Saudi and Arab plays, concerts, local and international exhibitions covering anime, perfumes and games, as well as various events for families, individuals and children.

