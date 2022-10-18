You are here

Japan Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Iwai participates in Secretariat General of GCC meeting

Japan Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Iwai participates in Secretariat General of GCC meeting
Japanese Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Iwai Fumio at the Secretariat General of the Gulf Cooperation Council meeting in Riyadh. (Twitter: IwaiFumio)
Updated 18 October 2022
Arab News Japan

Japan Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Iwai participates in Secretariat General of GCC meeting

Japan Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Iwai participates in Secretariat General of GCC meeting
  Iwai held talks with the Director General of the Office of the Technical Secretariat for Combating Harmful Practices in International Trade Faisal Abdullah Al-Muhaidib
Updated 18 October 2022
Arab News Japan

DUBAI: Japanese Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Iwai Fumio participated at the Secretariat General of the Gulf Cooperation Council meeting in Riyadh on Sunday.

Iwai held discussions with the Director General of the Office of the Technical Secretariat for Combating Harmful Practices in International Trade Faisal Abdullah Al-Muhaidib.

The two discussed trade relations between Japan and other gulf states in the Middle East region.

Iwai tweeted: “Yesterday, at the headquarters of the Secretariat General of the Gulf Cooperation Council, I held discussions with His Excellency Mr. Faisal Abdullah Al-Muhaidib, Director General of the Office of the Technical Secretariat for Combating Harmful Practices in International Trade, on trade relations between Japan and the Arab Gulf states.”

 

 

Japan relies heavily on the Gulf states for crude oil imports and the country is working on strengthening its relations in other sectors beyond oil and energy.

Originally published in Arab News Japan.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Japan

Updated 18 October 2022
Arab News

Saudi Foreign Minister congratulates Kuwaiti counterpart during phone call

Saudi Foreign Minister congratulates Kuwaiti counterpart during phone call
  Both officials reviewed ways of enhancing relations between the two countries
Updated 18 October 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Foreign Minister, Prince Faisal bin Farhan, congratulated Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah for his new role as Kuwait’s foreign minister during a phone call.

Bin Farhan vowed to work with his new Kuwaiti counterpart to strengthen bilateral relations, according to a statement on the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

During the call, both officials reviewed ways of enhancing relations between the two countries to achieve common interests. They also discussed recent regional and international developments.

Al-Sabah was appointed as foreign minister in a recent cabinet reshuffle in Kuwait. The new government was sworn in on Monday amid pledges of reform.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Kuwait Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Prince Faisal bin Farhan

Misk marks 10 years of empowering Saudis

Misk marks 10 years of empowering Saudis
Updated 18 October 2022
Arab News

Misk marks 10 years of empowering Saudis

Misk marks 10 years of empowering Saudis
  Special event to showcase future development plans
Updated 18 October 2022
Arab News

JEDDAH: The Mohammed bin Salman Foundation, known as Misk, will celebrate its 10th anniversary in Jeddah on Oct. 18 and 19 under the patronage of Makkah Gov. Prince Khaled Al-Faisal.

To mark the decade of empowering Saudi youth, Misk will be showcasing its future plans for the nation’s development at a special event.

With more than 30 speakers, the gathering will provide participants with an array of topics focusing on the foundation’s four areas of operations — leadership, entrepreneurship, community upliftment and skills development.

Sessions will also highlight major projects that the organization has developed including Manga Productions, Misk Art Institute, Misk Schools and Riyadh Schools.

The interactive introductory sessions will ensure participants can interact and build networks with experienced leaders and graduates of Misk’s various initiatives.

One of Misk’s key programs is “2030 Leaders,” an exclusive world-class program tailored for Saudi leaders and presented by some of the world’s leading academics.

The foundation also runs “The Misk Fellowship,” a six-month program offering undergraduate and postgraduate Saudi students a chance to study at leading universities worldwide.

Meanwhile, the sixth Misk Global Forum will be held on Nov. 8 and 9 with the participation of local and international experts.

Topics: Mohammed bin Salman Foundation MISK Saudis

Ambitious plans unveiled to build Saudi Arabia’s own Champs-Elysees in Diriyah

Ambitious plans unveiled to build Saudi Arabia’s own Champs-Elysees in Diriyah
Updated 18 October 2022
Lama Alhamawi

Ambitious plans unveiled to build Saudi Arabia's own Champs-Elysees in Diriyah

Ambitious plans unveiled to build Saudi Arabia’s own Champs-Elysees in Diriyah
  The project draws its structural inspiration from France while paying tribute to Saudi Arabia's heritage, says DGDA chief Jerry Inzerillo
Updated 18 October 2022
Lama Alhamawi

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is to build its own version of France’s world-famous Champs-Elysees, in historic Diriyah.

The Diriyah Gate Development Authority’s chief executive officer, Jerry Inzerillo, announced plans for the ambitious project during the Saudi-French Strategic Partnership for Designing Sustainable Cities for Tomorrow tour in Riyadh.

He said: “The Crown Prince (Mohammed bin Salman) wanted to connect the cultural identity and the heritage of Diriyah Gate 1 to the university (King Saud University) in Diriyah Gate 2, thereby connecting the Kingdom’s past and its present with its future.

“That connection point allows us to build a new boulevard and the crown prince is someone who loves France.

“Who doesn’t love the Champs-Elysees? He has been very motivated by it, and he said he would like to have our own Diriyah version of the Champs-Elysees giving honor to the French but not copying them. We have our own culture, we have our own heritage, and we have our own history,” Inzerillo added.

It is envisaged the avenue will include a contemporary art museum, convention center, opera house, and mosques along its route.

The new project was discussed during the second edition of the Saudi-French architecture tour that aims to strengthen cooperation between French architects and some of the major projects taking place in the Kingdom, including the DGDA scheme. The tour directly links French architects to the leaders of major projects, such as Inzerillo.

Diriyah’s own Champs-Elysees Boulevard will fall under the Diriyah Gate 2 project but full details on the scale of the project have yet to be released. According to the authority the project is still in its early stages and has yet to be given an official name.

HIGHLIGHTS

• The new project was discussed during the second edition of the Saudi-French architecture tour that aims to strengthen cooperation between French architects and some of the major projects taking place in the Kingdom, including the DGDA scheme.

• The boulevard will fall under the Diriyah Gate 2 project but full details on the scale of the project have yet to be released. According to the authority the project is still in its early stages and has yet to be given an official name.

Inzerillo said: “Diriyah is very special, soon the silhouettes of Al-Saud palace which was the image of the G20 will be known all over the world the same way people take a picture in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris.

“I assure you a few years from now no one will come to the Kingdom, and no one will come to Riyadh, without taking a picture in front of the palaces of At-Turaif and Diriyah.

“Diriyah’s own Champs-Elysees Boulevard is a future project that draws its structural inspiration from France while paying tribute to the Kingdom’s heritage.

“The height and the width will be similar to Paris’ Champs-Elysees which I believe is 1.9 kilometers.”

Inzerillo highlighted some of the different features that will be a part of the new boulevard.

“The Saudi contemporary art museum will be on that boulevard. That will be our homage to the Louvre (museum in Paris).

“Also on that boulevard will be the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia convention center, opera house, the Grand Mosque in addition to the King Salman mosque.

“We are now 97 percent done with the design of what we call Diriyah Gate 1, and we are very advanced in Diriyah Gate 2 and will be starting the design of Diriyah Gate 3 soon in addition to the 60-kilometer Wadi Safar development.

“We are working on over two-dozen contracts in the cultural and heritage site including archaeology. So, there is a very strong relationship between the Kingdom and France, it has gone from strength to strength, especially in the four years that I have been CEO,” he added.

During the tour, Inzerillo highlighted the DGDA’s ambitions and opportunities for French cooperation.

“The very strong relationship between Saudi and France since the giga projects have only gone from strength to strength.”

He noted that there had been close to $1 billion in agreements signed between the authority and French companies.

Addressing the French architectural delegation, he said: “When the crown prince and I sat down to talk about Diriyah Gate the masterplan was ambitious at 1.5 million square meters of development.

“But the crown prince, when you give him drawings and you show him the master planning, he doesn’t just approve it, he will study it, he will tweak it, he will change it. That original 1.5 million has turned into 14 million square meters of development.

“These bold giga projects are no longer inspirational, they are coming to fruition,” he added.

The tour was coordinated by Business France, a French Embassy agency overseeing the globalization of the French economy to build awareness of the Kingdom’s ambitions in relation to environmental sustainability, innovative technology, and cultural and historical preservation.

Inzerillo said: “Diriyah is the birthplace of the Arabian Peninsula, Diriyah is the birthplace of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Diriyah is the ancestral home of the house of Al-Saud.

“We want to celebrate the unique identity of Saudi Arabia by acknowledging its past but doing it in an authentic way.

“When you look at French architecture and you look at French design and you look at France as one of the great cultural heritage tourism countries in the world you are indeed an inspiration to us.

“We are going through another very large expansion of architectural and design competitions in the next 12 months.

“We will be building 20,000 residents which we will start in the first quarter of 2023,” he added.

Diriyah Gate 1 is centered around culture and heritage and will utilize traditional mud bricks in its construction.

“We are currently making 180 million mud bricks. We just symbolically last week did the mudbrick making for the first 1 million that we finished. We have 179 million more to make,” he said.

Riyadh is set to host the 22nd World Travel and Tourism Council Global Summit in Riyadh from Nov. 29 to Dec. 2, where the authority will be making various announcements regarding its projects.

“During that time, not only will we announce all of the new assets for 2023, but we will also show the completion of major aspects of Vision 2030 in 2022,” Inzerillo added.

Topics: Champs-Elysees Diriyah Boulevard Diriyah Gate Development Authority

Optical Illusion amazes Jeddah visitors with creative zones

Optical Illusion amazes Jeddah visitors with creative zones
Updated 18 October 2022
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR

Optical Illusion amazes Jeddah visitors with creative zones

Optical Illusion amazes Jeddah visitors with creative zones
  The Winter Zone showcases winter decorations and a special handicraft children's area
Updated 18 October 2022
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR

JEDDAH: Families are being entertained by Optical Illusion in Jeddah, which features flipped furniture, height-changing corners, giant macrons, carrom boards, Barbie and Ken doll boxes, and snakes and ladders.

Arab News spoke to Ahmed Khomais, creative team manager at Lamasat Events and project manager at Optical Illusion. “Optical illusions consists of things that trick the brain, or things the brain is unable to translate the way they are in reality,” he said.

“The type of experience we want to provide to our visitors is educational in terms of exploring optical illusions,” said Khomais, “and of course an all-in-all happy and joyful experience because everything in here can amaze you.” 

The place has two main areas: The cafe and the event zone, which consists of five sub-zones comprising Fun Zone, Candy Land, Underground Zone, Winter Zone, and the Optical Illusions room. 

The Fun Zone contains a salon with a human-sized Barbie and Ken doll, a room with giant macrons, a luxury fudge room, the human claw machine, and a children’s art area. 

HIGHLIGHTS

• The Fun Zone contains a salon with a human-sized Barbie and Ken doll, a room with giant macrons, a luxury fudge room, the human claw machine, and a children’s art area.

• Candy Land has a gigantic three-layer birthday cake in the center alongside giant lollipops and two trampolines.

• The Underground Zone features a fantasy city that is dealing with the after-effects from an explosion, including the formation of gangs and criminals.

Candy Land has a gigantic three-layer birthday cake in the center alongside giant lollipops and two trampolines. Visitors can celebrate any event they like, such as birthdays.

The Underground Zone features a fantasy city that is dealing with the after-effects from an explosion, including the formation of gangs and criminals. Visitors need to solve riddles and act quickly to complete the game. 

The Winter Zone showcases winter decorations and a special handicraft children’s area.

Abrar Abdulmohsen, a visitor, said that she enjoyed the Underground Zone the most as it was full of suspense. 

“I loved the action and riddles I had to solve. I got competitive, and I absolutely loved that the gangs played their characters so well; it felt real,” she told Arab News.

Alaa Samhouri visited Optical Illusion with her husband and children. She said it was a great place for families to spend quality time.

“The kids really enjoyed the human claw machine where they are hooked onto the cable wearing a harness and grab the toys themselves,” Samhouri said. Her son, Ryan, however, had loved the trampoline the most. 

“There’s something for all age groups,” she said. 

Optical Illusion began on Sept. 8 and will continue until Nov.15.

Topics: optical illusion Jeddah

Who’s Who: Riyadh Al-Shedokhi, vice president at the Sports Boulevard Foundation

Who’s Who: Riyadh Al-Shedokhi, vice president at the Sports Boulevard Foundation
Updated 18 October 2022
Arab News

Who's Who: Riyadh Al-Shedokhi, vice president at the Sports Boulevard Foundation

Who’s Who: Riyadh Al-Shedokhi, vice president at the Sports Boulevard Foundation
Updated 18 October 2022
Arab News

Riyadh Al-Shedokhi is the newly appointed design management vice president at the Sports Boulevard Foundation.

In his role, Al-Shedokhi leads all assigned design consultants and design managers within the project, and manages contracts, leads corporate initiatives, and develops strategies, goals and objectives, among other assigned duties.

Before his role, Al-Shedokhi was director of design management at the foundation, where he headed strategy development, operations, proposals, design oversight and coordination of pre-construction efforts since February 2022.

He also delivered projects within the framework of risks, sustainability and environmental considerations.

Al-Shedokhi first joined the Sports Boulevard Foundation in April 2021 as a senior design manager, leading consultant coordination for sustainable design and projects to ensure that sustainability targets were met.

During that time, his responsibilities included ensuring that a cohesive design management process was adhered to throughout all stages of the scheme.

As a senior design manager, Al-Shedokhi administered complex contracts, proactively managed and confirmed the compliance of consultants, assisted with the compilation of tender documents and critically reviewed contract negotiations and award contracts.

Before that, he occupied the position of portfolio manager at the Saudi Development and Reconstruction Program for Yemen from October 2018 to April 2021.

At SDRPY, Al-Shedokhi assisted in long-range urban planning efforts, land development review and analysis, and planning studies in support of new and updated programs and regulations.

He took part in advanced, highly complex professional planning and management activities, which included supervision and interface management of stakeholders.

Al-Shedokhi also reviewed and recommended master plans, regulations, codes and standards related to SDRPY projects.

From September 2014 to October 2018, he worked in senior urban planning and design at INDEXA Engineering Consulting Co.

At INDEXA, Al-Shedokhi worked on a variety of mega projects in Riyadh, such as the study of Transit Oriented Development for the city’s metro, Al-Aredh National Park, Riyadh Gateway Project, Ad Diriyah Historical District Urban Guidelines and Banban District strategic master plan project.

Educated at King Saud University in Riyadh, Al-Shedokhi earned his master’s degree in urban planning in 2019, and a bachelor’s degree in urban design in 2014.

He holds numerous certifications, such as LEED Green Associate from the US Green Building Council, as well as the Leadership Essentials Program and Urban Renewal Program from the Saudi Heritage Commission.

Topics: Who's Who

