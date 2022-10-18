Global construction exhibition Big 5 expects to attract over 55k attendees in Dubai 

RIYADH: Global leaders in the construction industry will gather in Dubai for the Big 5 exhibition, with the annual event expected to attract 2,000 exhibitors and over 55,000 attendees from more than 150 countries.

To be held from Dec. 5 to 8 at Dubai World Trade Center, the event’s attendees will include industry professionals, disruptors, innovators, suppliers, stakeholders, environmental, social, and governance advisers, and international policymakers, according to a press release.

The event holds significance in the global construction industry as the combined value of projects in the Middle East and Africa is $6.5 trillion, with $3.5 trillion already ongoing and a further $2.9 trillion in the pipeline, according to ABiQ, the event’s Knowledge Partner.

The UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure also aims to strengthen the partnership between public and private entities in the construction sector at the exhibition, it said.

“The government is determined to develop policies, laws, and regulations to support and diversify the national economy by launching integrated investment projects, enabling innovative capabilities, and enhancing skills on the regional and international levels,” said Suhail Mohamed Al Mazrouei, UAE minister of energy and infrastructure.

He added: “The Big 5 Global Construction Leaders’ Summit brings into attention the critical role the construction sector plays in developing infrastructure and achieving the sustainability of the national economy.”

The Big 5 event will host six specialized events addressing key sectors in the construction industry.

“This portfolio of events aims at ensuring participants get to meet the people most appropriate to their specific area of business, and that visitors can make the most of their attendance by quickly accessing the exhibitors most relevant to their operations,” said Ben Greenish, senior vice president construction of dmg events, the organizer of Big 5.

The press release also noted that the Big 5 Construction Impact Awards would continue the theme of net zero and ESG by honoring the people, organizations, and projects that are driving sustainable development, innovation, and transformation in the region’s construction industry.