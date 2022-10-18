You are here

Kuwait reaffirms unwavering support for Palestinian cause at UN panel meeting

Kuwait reaffirms unwavering support for Palestinian cause at UN panel meeting
Kuwaiti Diplomatic Attache Suleiman Hamada. (KUNA)
Updated 18 October 2022
Arab News

  • Kuwaiti diplomat cites more than 50 years of Israeli violations of moral, legal principles
LONDON: Kuwaiti Diplomatic Attache Suleiman Hamada has said his country remains a firm supporter of the Palestinian people and will back their quest for legitimate rights at all international events.

Hamada also urged the international community to end Palestinians’ decades of suffering at the UN panel meeting on Monday, the Kuwait News Agency reported. 

He added that Kuwait would continue to stand by Palestinian and Syrian people until their legitimate rights, as enshrined in relevant international resolutions, were restored.

Citing the UN secretary-general’s report on violations of human rights, he condemned Israel’s insistence on imposing arbitrary administrative, security and other restrictions on Palestinians and Syrians.

Hamada also denounced current Israeli attempts to alter the demographics of Palestinian territories, pointing to more than 50 years of violations of all moral and legal principles.

He said that by seizing additional Palestinian lands and constructing more settlements, it was undermining all efforts to achieve sustainable development goals.

The diplomat reiterated the UN secretary-general’s recent comments that Israel’s decision to impose its laws and administrative authority on the Golan Heights is legally void.

He said that continued construction of Israeli settlements in the Occupied Palestinian Territories and the Golan Heights is a major impediment to economic and social development.

Hamada’s remarks echoed those of Mohammed Al-Sawagh, Kuwait’s permanent delegate to the UN, who had renewed his country’s firm stance against the Israeli occupation of Palestinian territories prior to the Fourth Committee of the General Assembly.

Iranian regime’s relentless attacks on protesters must end, says UN human rights chief

Iranian regime’s relentless attacks on protesters must end, says UN human rights chief
Updated 19 October 2022
Ephrem Kossaify

Iranian regime’s relentless attacks on protesters must end, says UN human rights chief

Iranian regime’s relentless attacks on protesters must end, says UN human rights chief
  • More than 20 children reportedly killed during the current protests; schools have been raided and pupils sent to “psychological centers”
  • Patterns of torture and violations of prisoners’ right to due process “are common” among security forces, according to UN Human Rights Office
Updated 19 October 2022
Ephrem Kossaify

NEW YORK CITY: Volker Turk, the UN’s high commissioner for human rights, on Tuesday said he is deeply concerned about the unrelenting violent crackdown by security forces on protesters in Iran, including reports of arbitrary arrests and the killing and detention of children.

More than a month after nationwide protests broke out over the death in police custody of 23-year-old Mahsa Amini, as many as 23 children have been killed and many more injured in a number of provinces by live bullets or metal pellets fired at close range, or by fatal beatings, according to Turk’s office.

Ravina Shamdasani, a spokesperson for the high commissioner, said that security forces have carried out raids on several schools, during which children were arrested, along with school principals who refused to cooperate with the officers.

Iran’s minister of education confirmed that “an unspecified” number of children were sent to “psychological centers” after they were detained while participating in anti-government protests.

“Under human rights treaties, accepted by Iran, the Islamic Republic has an obligation to protect children’s right to life under any circumstances, and to respect and protect their right to freedom of expression and peaceful protest,” according to a statement issued by Shamdasani.

“Along with the mass arrests of protesters, our office has also received reports of the arrests of at least 90 members of civil society, including human rights defenders, lawyers, artists, and journalists. On Oct. 12 three lawyers were arrested as they demonstrated outside the bar association in Tehran.”

A large number of such detainees, along with students, opposition politicians and environmentalists, are among the inmates at Evin prison in Tehran, where a fire broke out on Oct. 15. Although the circumstances surrounding the blaze remain unclear, there have been reports of explosions and gunfire. Iranian officials said at least eight prisoners died and 61 were injured. Many prisoners were reportedly beaten during the incident and transferred to other detention centers.

Shamdasani repeated UN Human Rights Office concerns about “patterns of ill-treatment, torture and medical neglect of prisoners,” and said: “Violations of due process, including keeping prisoners incommunicado in solitary confinement with no access to a lawyer, are common.

“The continued unnecessary and disproportionate use of force against protesters must stop. Arresting people solely for exercising their rights of peaceful assembly and freedom of expression constitutes an arbitrary deprivation of liberty.”

The office has called on Iranian authorities to immediately release all detainees, while reminding them of their obligation under international law to protect the physical and mental health and well-being of inmates, adding that “any use of force must strictly comply with the principles of legality, necessity, proportionality and non-discrimination.”

It also urged the regime in Tehran to conduct “prompt, impartial and independent investigations into all alleged violations, including the killing of children, and to ensure those responsible are prosecuted” and, more broadly, to “address the underlying causes of the grievances of the population instead of using violence to suppress the protests.”

Turkish troops deploy in Syrian town to halt inter-rebel fighting

Turkish troops deploy in Syrian town to halt inter-rebel fighting
Updated 19 October 2022
Reuters

Turkish troops deploy in Syrian town to halt inter-rebel fighting

Turkish troops deploy in Syrian town to halt inter-rebel fighting
  • Monday’s renewed fighting was triggered by mutual charges that both sides had reneged on the Turkey-brokered deal that saw jihadist fighters withdraw from the city of Afrin, which they seized from mainstream rebels
Updated 19 October 2022
Reuters

AMMAN: Turkish troops deployed on Tuesday in an area in northwestern Syria to try to halt fighting between rival rebel factions opposed to Syrian President Bashar Assad, witnesses and rebel forces said.

Turkish tanks and armored vehicles took up positions around Kafr Jana, a rugged area that the main jihadist rebel group Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham seized on Monday from two rival factions belonging to a coalition of rebel forces backed by Ankara.

Turkish army and security officers worked to bring the warring factions back to the negotiating table to implement a peace deal reached last Saturday that led to a one-day respite from five days of clashes that left scores dead on both sides.

“Turkey has now intervened to stop the conflict and prevent Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham from progressing and to get both sides to the negotiating table to implement the accord,” Waiel Olwan, a former opposition official in touch with both sides, said.

Tensions have been building in the opposition-held northwest under rebel control, mainly over ideological differences between Islamist militant and more nationalist-leaning armed factions.

Monday’s renewed fighting was triggered by mutual charges that both sides had reneged on the Turkey-brokered deal that saw jihadist fighters withdraw from the city of Afrin, which they seized from mainstream rebels. Those rebels also agreed to go back to their barracks away from the populated cities.

Turkey fears HTS’s hold over much of the insurgent enclave would give Moscow a free hand to renew the bombing of a region that is home to more than 3 million displaced Syrians who fled Assad’s rule under the pretext of fighting hard-line jihadists.

Russian fighters have in the last few days escalated strikes in the area in a message by Moscow that it will strike with impunity areas that now fall under the wider influence of the jihadist group, three rebel commanders said.

Washington, which has been leading a coalition campaign that has killed in recent years hard-line jihadists affiliated with Al-Qaeda in northern Syria, demanded a return to the status quo.

“We are alarmed by the recent incursion of HTS, a designated terrorist organization, into northern Aleppo. HTS forces should be withdrawn from the area immediately,” the US Embassy in Damascus said.

Turkey’s large military presence, with thousands of troops stationed in a string of bases in northwest Syria, had held back Russian-backed Syrian forces from seizing the rebel-held area.

Rebels said the jihadist group, which has expanded its influence since fighting broke out in Afrin region, was now positioned several kilometers away from the border city of Azaz, the administrative center of the mainstream Turkish-backed opposition government.

A senior official in the coalition fighting HTS said they had reinforced positions around the city to repel any attempt by the jihadists to take it over.

Azaz has seen in the last two days street protests opposed to the entry of the jihadists.

Many inhabitants fear a takeover by the jihadists who run an efficient civilian administration in the Idlib region, their main stronghold, but rule with an iron fist.

Argentina asks Qatar to detain top Iranian official accused of Jewish center attack

Argentina asks Qatar to detain top Iranian official accused of Jewish center attack
Updated 19 October 2022
Reuters

Argentina asks Qatar to detain top Iranian official accused of Jewish center attack

Argentina asks Qatar to detain top Iranian official accused of Jewish center attack
  • Judge Daniel Rafecas requested the detention of Iran VP for Economic Affairs Dr. Mohsen Rezaei Mirghaed, who is currently in Qatar, so he can be tried in Argentina
  • Investigations into the 1994 attack, in which an explosives-laden truck blew up outside the Argentine Israeli Mutual Association (AMIA) building, have made little progress
Updated 19 October 2022
Reuters

BUENOS AIRES: Argentina’s justice department has asked Qatar to arrest a top Iranian official for his alleged participation in a 1994 attack on a Jewish community center in Buenos Aires that killed 85 people.
Federal judge Daniel Rafecas late on Monday requested the detention of Iran Vice President for Economic Affairs Dr. Mohsen Rezaei Mirghaed, who is currently in Qatar, so he can be tried in Argentina.
Argentina does not currently have an extradition treaty with Qatar.
Investigations into the 1994 attack, in which an explosives-laden truck blew up outside the Argentine Israeli Mutual Association (AMIA) building, have made little progress.
Argentine courts have blamed the attack on Iran. But no one has been brought to trial in either that case or a deadly 1992 bombing of the Israeli embassy in Buenos Aires. Iran denies playing a role in either attack.
“The accusation made against him arises from his proven participation at the meeting in which carrying out the attack on AMIA’s headquarters was decided,” Rafecas said an official letter requesting the detention.

Protests hit Tunisian town after migrant deaths

Protests hit Tunisian town after migrant deaths
Updated 18 October 2022
Reuters

Protests hit Tunisian town after migrant deaths

Protests hit Tunisian town after migrant deaths
  • Images showed the streets of Zarzis packed with protesters chanting anti-authority slogans with shops and government institutions closed
Updated 18 October 2022
Reuters

TUNIS: A southern Tunisian coastal town was paralyzed by protests on Tuesday amid growing anger over the fate of people who drowned in a migrant shipwreck last month, with some buried in unmarked graves.

The powerful UGTT labor union called a general strike in Zarzis on Tuesday, bringing to a head days of smaller protests to demand authorities do more to find missing bodies and improve living conditions.

Images showed the streets of Zarzis packed with protesters chanting anti-authority slogans with shops and government institutions closed.

“Today the state continues to ignore us and does not even search for those drowned,” said Salim Zreidat, whose 15-year-old son Walid was among the missing.

“What has the state done for us to stop our children running? Is there employment? Nothing,” he said, adding that Walid felt he had no future in Tunisia despite being an excellent student.

As the economy has lagged and public finances run into crisis amid political upheaval, many Tunisians have taken to often rickety boats to join the illegal migration route to Europe.

Dozens have died this year in shipwrecks as boats attempted the journey from Tunisia’s eastern coast to the Italian island of Lampedusa.

Protests began in Zarzis this month after a boat believed to be carrying 18 migrants disappeared. Last week local fishermen searching for the wreck found eight bodies.

Anger increased when authorities buried the bodies in a graveyard for migrants rather than work to identify them, and were slow to search for those missing.

As anger over unemployment and shortages of food and fuel intensified across Tunisia, there were four consecutive nights of protests in the capital’s poor Ettadamen district as youths clashed with police.

Iraq judge questions five tax officials over missing $2.5bn

Iraq judge questions five tax officials over missing $2.5bn
Updated 18 October 2022
AFP

Iraq judge questions five tax officials over missing $2.5bn

Iraq judge questions five tax officials over missing $2.5bn
Updated 18 October 2022
AFP

BAGHDAD: An Iraqi investigative judge has questioned five senior tax officials over $2.5 billion in public funds that have gone missing, and more arrest warrants have been issued, authorities said on Tuesday.

An internal probe by the Finance Ministry in oil-rich Iraq has found that the money was withdrawn from the tax authority’s account at state-owned Rafidain Bank, the state news agency INA reported on Saturday.

Local media published a tax authority document showing the funds were withdrawn between September 2021 and August this year, transferred to the accounts of five companies using 247 checks, and then immediately withdrawn.

The Baghdad judge summoned five tax office officials, including the director-general, his deputy and a supervisor at the finance and control department, the supreme judicial council said in a statement Tuesday.

The five, who also include the head of the financial department and his deputy, were summoned under a penal code article relating to “intentional damage to funds at the Finance Ministry.”

Arrest warrants have separately been issued against the owners of the suspect companies, the judiciary statement said, adding that the companies’ bank accounts were frozen.

Late on Monday, the ministry also said that arrest warrants had been issued against the “owners of the companies and those who benefited from the withdrawal of this money.”

The ministry said that the head of the tax administration and individuals close to him had been fired in the wake of its internal investigation.

The five officials cited in the supreme judicial council statement appeared in front of the judge on Monday evening and on Tuesday and they provided statements, a judicial source said. The case was “still under investigation,” this source said.

Rafidain Bank said in a statement on Sunday that it had cashed the checks on the basis of official correspondence from the tax authority assuring their validity.

Corruption is rife in Iraq where it has caused widespread public anger, but criminal charges are rare and usually limited to mid-level government officials.

