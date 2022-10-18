UN Yemen envoy concludes Riyadh visit

You are here

UN Special Envoy for Yemen Hans Grundberg meets with Yemeni Foreign Minister Ahmed Awad bin Mubarak in Riyadh. (Yemen News Agency)
  • Yemeni FM condemns the Houthis for rejecting all suggestions to extend and expand the truce
  • Grundberg reiterated his commitment to renewing UN-brokered truce
RIYADH: UN Special Envoy for Yemen Hans Grundberg on Tuesday concluded a visit to Riyadh where he met with Yemeni Foreign Minister Ahmed Awad bin Mubarak.

The two officials discussed the latest developments in the war-torn country and the outcomes of Grundberg’s efforts to renew a UN-brokered truce.

Bin Mubarak condemned the Houthis for rejecting all suggestions to extend and expand the truce despite the significant concessions made by the government in order to alleviate the suffering of the Yemeni people.

Grundberg reiterated his commitment to continue efforts to renew the truce and move forward to revive the peace process.

During his visit, the envoy also met with the secretary general of the Gulf Cooperation Council Nayef Falah Al-Hajraf, Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to Yemen Mohammed Al-Jabir, and permanent members of the UN Security Council.
The Kingdom’s ambassador to Yemen said he discussed with Grundberg the “important positive impacts of the truce, and the significant benefits that would be realized once the UN envoy’s proposal is accepted - a proposal that the Houthi militias continue to reject.”

Topics: Yemen Saudi Arabia UN Special Envoy for Yemen Hans Grundberg

Kuwait reaffirms unwavering support for Palestinian cause at UN panel meeting

Kuwait reaffirms unwavering support for Palestinian cause at UN panel meeting
  • Kuwaiti diplomat cites more than 50 years of Israeli violations of moral, legal principles
LONDON: Kuwaiti Diplomatic Attache Suleiman Hamada has said his country remains a firm supporter of the Palestinian people and will back their quest for legitimate rights at all international events.

Hamada also urged the international community to end Palestinians’ decades of suffering at the UN panel meeting on Monday, the Kuwait News Agency reported. 

He added that Kuwait would continue to stand by Palestinian and Syrian people until their legitimate rights, as enshrined in relevant international resolutions, were restored.

Citing the UN secretary-general’s report on violations of human rights, he condemned Israel’s insistence on imposing arbitrary administrative, security and other restrictions on Palestinians and Syrians.

Hamada also denounced current Israeli attempts to alter the demographics of Palestinian territories, pointing to more than 50 years of violations of all moral and legal principles.

He said that by seizing additional Palestinian lands and constructing more settlements, it was undermining all efforts to achieve sustainable development goals.

The diplomat reiterated the UN secretary-general’s recent comments that Israel’s decision to impose its laws and administrative authority on the Golan Heights is legally void.

He said that continued construction of Israeli settlements in the Occupied Palestinian Territories and the Golan Heights is a major impediment to economic and social development.

Hamada’s remarks echoed those of Mohammed Al-Sawagh, Kuwait’s permanent delegate to the UN, who had renewed his country’s firm stance against the Israeli occupation of Palestinian territories prior to the Fourth Committee of the General Assembly.

Topics: Palestine Kuwait United Nations

French firm Lafarge fined $778m for supporting terror groups in Syria

French firm Lafarge fined $778m for supporting terror groups in Syria
  • Lafarge acknowledged that it paid nearly $12.8 million to middlemen to keep its Syrian cement factory running in 2013 and 2014
NEW YORK: French cement giant Lafarge SA will pay a $778 million fine to the US Justice Department for supporting terror groups including Daesh during the Syrian civil war, the company announced Tuesday.
Lafarge acknowledged that it paid nearly 13 million euros ($12.8 million) to middlemen to keep its Syrian cement factory running in 2013 and 2014, long after other firms had pulled out of the country.
Lafarge SA and its defunct subsidiary Lafarge Cement Syria “have agreed to plead guilty to one count of conspiring to provide material support to designated foreign terrorist organizations in Syria,” it said.
“Lafarge SA and LCS have accepted responsibility for the actions of the individual executives involved, whose behavior was in flagrant violation of Lafarge’s Code of Conduct.
“We deeply regret that this conduct occurred and have worked with the US Department of Justice to resolve this matter.”
Earlier this year a French court ruled that the company was aware that much of the money had gone to finance Daesh operations.
Holcim Group, the Swiss conglomerate which took over Lafarge in 2015, said the US Justice Department had cleared it of any wrongdoing.
It said it only learned of the allegations in 2016, and launched its own probe and cooperated with US justice authorities.
“None of the conduct involved Holcim, which has never operated in Syria, or any Lafarge operations or employees in the United States, and it is in stark contrast with everything that Holcim stands for,” it said in a parallel statement.
The statements came shortly before a planned press conference by Justice Department officials in New York to announcement the settlement of the longstanding case.
Shares of Holcim were temporarily suspended on the Swiss stock exchange after news of the fine emerged.

Topics: Daesh Syria lafarge Terror groups US

Israel vexed as Australia reverses recognition of ‘capital’ Jerusalem

Israel vexed as Australia reverses recognition of ‘capital’ Jerusalem
  • Australian FM Penny Wong: ‘Australia’s embassy has always been, and remains, in Tel Aviv’
  • Netanyahu tweeted that it was ‘no surprise’ Australia made the decision while Lapid was in power
SYDNEY: Australia said it would no longer recognize west Jerusalem as Israel’s capital Tuesday, a policy reversal that prompted a curt rebuke from the Jewish state but was cheered by Palestinians.
Foreign Minister Penny Wong said the city’s status should be decided by Israeli-Palestinian peace talks, unwinding a contentious decision by the previous conservative government.
In 2018, Australia’s then-prime minister Scott Morrison followed US president Donald Trump’s lead in unilaterally recognizing west Jerusalem as the Israeli capital.
The move caused a domestic backlash in Australia and friction with neighboring Indonesia — the world’s most populous Muslim-majority nation — temporarily derailing a bilateral free trade deal.
“I know this has caused conflict and distress in part of the Australian community, and today the government seeks to resolve that,” Wong said.
Jerusalem is claimed by both Israelis and Palestinians, but most governments avoid putting embassies there to avoid prejudging the outcome of negotiations for a lasting peace.
“We will not support an approach that undermines” a two-state solution, Wong said, adding: “Australia’s embassy has always been, and remains, in Tel Aviv.”
Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid criticized Tuesday’s move — which comes as he prepares to face a November 1 general election.
“We can only hope that the Australian government manages other matters more seriously and professionally,” he said.
Political director of the Israeli foreign ministry Aliza Bin Noun summoned Australia’s ambassador Paul Griffiths on Tuesday to express her country’s “deep disappointment” and to protest Canberra’s “surprising decision.”
Bin Noun told Griffiths that the move would encourage extremism and jeopardize regional stability, a foreign ministry statement said.
Israel annexed east Jerusalem following the Six-Day War of 1967, and has declared the entire city its “eternal and indivisible capital.”
Palestinians claim the eastern sector as the capital of their future state.
The Palestinian Authority’s civil affairs minister, Hussein Al-Sheikh welcomed the move by Canberra as an “affirmation” that Jerusalem’s status depends on the outcome of negotiations.
Hamas, the Islamist group that controls Gaza, called it “a step in the right direction.”
Indonesia also welcomed the decision.
“This policy would hopefully contribute positively to Palestinian-Israeli peace negotiations,” the foreign ministry in Jakarta said.
Wong insisted that the decision — which has limited practical impact — did not signal any broader shift in policy or hostility toward Israel.
“Australia will always be a steadfast friend of Israel. We were among the first countries to formally recognize Israel,” she said.
“We will not waver in our support of Israel and the Jewish community in Australia. We are equally unwavering in our support of the Palestinian people, including humanitarian support.”
The center-left Labor party, with Anthony Albanese as prime minister and Wong as foreign minister, came to power in May 2022 after strongly opposing the previous government’s Jerusalem policy.
Wong accused the Morrison government of making the Jerusalem decision to influence a by-election in a Sydney suburb with a sizeable Jewish community.
“You know what this was? This was a cynical play, unsuccessful, to win the seat of Wentworth and a by-election,” she said.
Canberra’s shift was foreshadowed by the removal of language about the Israeli capital from the website of Australia’s Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade.
Although Australia is not a major player in peace talks, Ran Porat, a historian and researcher at Melbourne’s Monash University, said the move was significant.
“In the Middle East in general, symbolism is very much at the center of many conflicts. Symbolism is not negligible, it’s not unimportant.”
Porat added that the move could be seized on by Israel’s opposition Likud, led by Benjamin Netanyahu, as evidence of the government’s failings ahead of next month’s election.
Netanyahu tweeted Tuesday that it was “no surprise” Australia made the decision while Lapid was in power, condemning the premier for supporting Palestinian statehood in an address to the UN General Assembly last month.

Topics: Australia Jerusalem Penny Wong Yair Lapid Benjamin Netanyahu

Iran agrees to ship missiles, more drones to Russia, defying the West: Sources

Iran agrees to ship missiles, more drones to Russia, defying the West: Sources
  • “Where they are being used is not the seller’s issue. We do not take sides in the Ukraine crisis like the West,” a diplomat said
  • Ukraine has reported a spate of Russian attacks using Iranian-made Shahed-136 drones in recent weeks
LONDON: Iran has promised to provide Russia with surface to surface missiles, in addition to more drones, two senior Iranian officials and two Iranian diplomats told Reuters, a move that is likely to infuriate the United States and other Western powers.
A deal was agreed on Oct. 6 when Iran’s First Vice President Mohammad Mokhber, two senior officials from Iran’s powerful Revolutionary Guards and an official from the Supreme National Security Council visited Moscow for talks with Russia about the delivery of the weapons.
“The Russians had asked for more drones and those Iranian ballistic missiles with improved accuracy, particularly the Fateh and Zolfaghar missiles family,” said one of the Iranian diplomats, who was briefed about the trip.
A Western official briefed on the matter confirmed it, saying there was an agreement in place between Iran and Russia to provide surface-to-surface short range ballistic missiles, including the Zolfaghar.
The Iranian diplomat rejected assertions by Western officials that such transfers breach a 2015 UN Security Council resolution.
“Where they are being used is not the seller’s issue. We do not take sides in the Ukraine crisis like the West. We want an end to the crisis through diplomatic means,” the diplomat said.
Ukraine has reported a spate of Russian attacks using Iranian-made Shahed-136 drones in recent weeks. Iran has denied supplying the drones to Russia, while the Kremlin on Tuesday denied its forces had used Iranian drones to attack Ukraine.
Asked if Russia had used Iranian drones in its campaign in Ukraine, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the Kremlin did not have any information about their use.
“Russian equipment with Russian nomenclature is used,” he said. “All further questions should be directed to the Defense Ministry.”
The ministry did not immediately reply to a request for comment.
The appearance of Iranian missiles in addition to drones in Moscow’s arsenal in the war with Ukraine would raise tensions between Iran and the United States and other Western powers.
Shipment “soon, very soon”
The US State Department assessed that Iranian drones were used on Monday in a morning rush hour attack on the Ukrainian capital Kyiv, a US official said. White House spokesperson Karinne Jean-Pierre also accused Tehran of lying when it said Iranian drones are not being used by Russia in Ukraine.
A European diplomat said it was his country’s assessment that Russia was finding it more difficult to produce weaponry for itself given the sanctions on its industrial sector and so was turning to imports from partners like Iran and North Korea.
“Drones and missiles are a logical next step,” said the European diplomat.
Asked about sales of Iranian surface-to-surface missiles to Russia, a senior US military official said: “I don’t have anything to provide at this time in terms of whether or not that is accurate at this point.”
Iran’s rulers are also under pressure from nationwide demonstrations which were ignited by the death in custody of a 22-year-old woman detained for “inappropriate attire.”
Several European Union states on Monday called for sanctions on Iran over its supply of drones to Russia, as the bloc agreed a separate set of sanctions over Tehran’s crackdown on unrest.
“They (Russians) wanted to buy hundreds of our missiles, even mid-range ones, but we told them that we can ship soon a few hundred of their demanded Zolfaghar and Fateh 110 short-range, surface to surface missiles,” said one of the security officials.
“I cannot give you the exact time, but soon, very soon those will be shipped in 2 to three shipments.”
An Eastern European official tracking Russia’s weapons activity said it was their understanding that this arms deal was happening, although he had no specific evidence to back it up. The official said that a decision had been taken by the Iranian and Russian leaders to proceed with the transfer.
Moscow had specifically asked for surface to surface short-range Fateh 110 and Zolfaghar missiles, and the shipment will happen in a maximum of 10 days, said another Iranian diplomat.
Attack drones
The stakes are high for Iran, which has been negotiating with Western states to revive a 2015 deal that would ease sanctions on Tehran in return for limits on its nuclear work.
The talks have deadlocked, and any disputes between Tehran and Western powers over arms sales to Russia or Iran’s crackdown on the unrest could weaken efforts to seal an accord.
The United States agrees with British and French assessments that Iran supplying drones to Russia would violate a UN Security Council resolution that endorsed the 2015 deal, US State Department spokesman Vedant Patel said on Monday.
The Western official, who declined to be identified due to the sensitive nature of the matter, said that like the drones, missile transfers would also violate UN resolution 2231.
Several senior Iranian officials are outraged about “unjust” planned sanctions on Iran over its arms shipments to Russia, said the second diplomat.
In September, Tehran had refused a request by President Vladimir Putin for the supply of Iran’s sophisticated Arash 2 long-range attack drones, three Iranian officials told Reuters.
When asked the reason for the refusal, one of the officials cited several issues including “some technical problems.”
“Also the (Revolutionary) Guards’ commanders were worried that if Russia uses this Arash 2 drone in Ukraine, Americans may have access to our technology.”

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Iran drones

OIC to hold conference combating disinformation and Islamophobia in Istanbul

OIC to hold conference combating disinformation and Islamophobia in Istanbul
  • The importance of intensifying media action on the Palestinian issue will be discussed
  • Developing media training and expertise in the Muslim world will also be explored
RIYADH: The Organization of Islamic Cooperation will hold a conference to discuss combating disinformation and Islamophobia in Istanbul from October 21-22.

OIC information ministers taking part in the event will discuss ways to confront Islamophobia and present the true image of Islam, strengthen the role of the media in confronting terrorism, and develop media training and expertise in the Muslim world.

The importance of intensifying media action on the Palestinian issue will also be discussed.

Secretary general Hissein Brahim will address the opening session of the conference during which he will focus on the role of the OIC in various fields of information which benefit member states, the organization said.

Topics: Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Istanbul Islamophobia

