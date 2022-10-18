UN Yemen envoy concludes Riyadh visit

RIYADH: UN Special Envoy for Yemen Hans Grundberg on Tuesday concluded a visit to Riyadh where he met with Yemeni Foreign Minister Ahmed Awad bin Mubarak.
The two officials discussed the latest developments in the war-torn country and the outcomes of Grundberg’s efforts to renew a UN-brokered truce.
Bin Mubarak condemned the Houthis for rejecting all suggestions to extend and expand the truce despite the significant concessions made by the government in order to alleviate the suffering of the Yemeni people.
Grundberg reiterated his commitment to continue efforts to renew the truce and move forward to revive the peace process.
During his visit, the envoy also met with the secretary general of the Gulf Cooperation Council Nayef Falah Al-Hajraf, Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to Yemen Mohammed Al-Jabir, and permanent members of the UN Security Council.
The Kingdom’s ambassador to Yemen said he discussed with Grundberg the “important positive impacts of the truce, and the significant benefits that would be realized once the UN envoy’s proposal is accepted - a proposal that the Houthi militias continue to reject.”