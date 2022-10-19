You are here

Kick-start your child's e-learning journey with Lamsa
Updated 19 October 2022
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR

Updated 19 October 2022
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR

Lamsa is a personalized and ramified learning platform that is suitable for children aged two to eight. To begin your child’s e-learning journey, the application sets up the program in three steps, which include the filling in of biographical details and choosing topics and themes of interest.

The topics include science, nature, sounds, colors, shapes, numbers, words, letters, arts and crafts, music, imagination, culture, manners and values, and roles in the community.

In addition, requests can be made to focus on other topics including food and nutrition, health and exercise, sustainability, safety, social skills, attitude and behavior, and computational thinking.

After completing these steps, there is a choice between learning in Arabic, English or French.

The learning assessment can be customized to the child’s level. For example, as part of the assessment, the application asks if your child can count objects up to 10, recognize basic shapes such as triangles, squares and circles, or describe objects or people using words like tall, short, big or small.

For an accurate customization, the assessment also includes naming different animals, identifying sensations like hot and cold, recognizing the sounds and shapes of the alphabet and many more features.

I recommended the application to my cousin who has a three-year-old daughter, and we set up Sara’s learning path together.

Paying for a subscription on Lamsa allows the user unlimited access to all the lessons and features.

The toddler absolutely loved the application for its fun way of presenting lessons and background music. She had the best time revising colors and numbers, and sat me down to teach me how to count the fish in one of the mathematics lessons.

The application is available on the App Store, Google Play, and the App Gallery.

AFP

Updated 18 October 2022
AFP
  • "Java Man" is the centrepiece of an important collection at the Naturalis museum in Leiden
  • Dutch education and science ministry spokesman Jules van de Ven on Tuesday said Indonesia made the request "during the summer"
AFP

THE HAGUE: Indonesia has asked the Netherlands to hand back at least eight art pieces and natural history collections that were acquired during the colonial era, including the remains of a landmark hominid known as “Java Man.”
Identified as the first-ever example discovered of a Homo erectus, a forerunner of anatomically modern humans, “Java Man” is the centerpiece of an important collection at the Naturalis museum in Leiden.
It comprises a femur and most of a cranium, discovered on the Indonesian island of Java by Dutch anatomist and geologist Eugene Dubois in 1891-92, when Indonesia was still a colony of the Netherlands.
Asked about Jakarta’s request, Dutch education and science ministry spokesman Jules van de Ven on Tuesday said Indonesia made the request “during the summer.”
Other pieces sought by Indonesia in the Dubois collection include the horse-riding reins of Prince Diponegoro, a Javanese royal who opposed Dutch colonial rule in the 19th century, and the so-called “Lombok treasure” of golden artefacts, the Dutch daily newspaper Trouw reported.
Ven said a government-appointed commission will start a probe in December and make recommendations to Dutch deputy culture minister Gunay Uslu, adding that he could not give a timeline for the work.
Ven added the Dutch government had had “very constructive” discussions with their Indonesian counterparts.
“Not only did we speak about returns, but also about cooperation in scientific studies and exhibitions.”
The Naturalis museum told Trouw it “understood the Indonesian claim” but was surprised that Indonesia viewed objects of natural history in a similar vein as historical artifacts.
The Java skull would not have been found if it wasn’t for Dubois, it added.
Indonesia’s approach to its former colonial master follows that of African countries in pressing Britain, France, Germany and Belgium to return historic or cultural items that were looted during their rule.
In recent years the Netherlands has finally started to grapple with the legacy of its colonialism in the former Dutch East Indies.
The archipelago declared its independence in August 1945 after being under Dutch rule for three centuries. Dutch recognition took place in 1949 after four years of bloody fighting.
The Netherlands apologized in February after a study found that the Dutch army used “systematic and extreme violence” during the independence war.

Baby joy for Ukrainian tennis star Elina Svitolina

Baby joy for Ukrainian tennis star Elina Svitolina
AFP

Updated 15 October 2022
AFP
  • "What a night. Ladies and gentlemen, please give a warm welcome to Skai Monfils," Svitolina said on Twitter
  • "I can only thank my wife and God for this special moment," her husband Montfils said
AFP

PARIS: Ukrainian star Elina Svitolina announced on Saturday the birth of a baby girl with her fellow tennis player husband Gael Monfils.
"What a night. Ladies and gentlemen, please give a warm welcome to Skai Monfils," Svitolina said in a post on Twitter. "Can't thanks enough my husband to live thru this unforgettable moment with me."
Svitolina, a former world number three, stepped back from tennis in March, in a year which has been traumatic for the 28-year-old because of the war in her native Ukraine.
"Mentally it's exhausting to see all these terrible things happening to people, and not knowing what's going to happen tomorrow or in an hour, it's very scary," she told AFP in May.
Svitolina was born in Odessa, where some of her family still live, and the city on the Black Sea is strategic in the conflict with Russian forces.
"I can only thank my wife and God for this special moment," Montfils, 36, also said on Twitter.
"I had the most incredible night of my life, which ended with the most incredible gift at 6:00 a.m. Elina was strong and brave.
"Welcome to the world my little princess Skai," added Monfils who has been sidelined with a foot injury since the Montreal Masters last August.

UK police charge two women after soup thrown at van Gogh’s ‘Sunflowers’

UK police charge two women after soup thrown at van Gogh’s ‘Sunflowers’
Reuters

Updated 15 October 2022
Reuters
Reuters

LONDON: Two women have been charged with criminal damage after climate change protesters threw soup over Vincent van Gogh’s painting “Sunflowers” at London’s National Gallery, British police said on Saturday.
A video posted by the Just Stop Oil campaign group, which has been holding protests for the last two weeks in the British capital, showed two of its activists on Friday throwing tins of Heinz tomato soup over the painting, one of five versions on display in museums and galleries around the world.

 

The gallery said the incident had caused minor damage to the frame but the painting was unharmed. It later went back on display.
Police said two women, aged 21 and 20, would appear later at Westminster Magistrates’ Court charged with “criminal damage to the frame of van Gogh’s Sunflowers painting.”
Another activist will also appear in court accused of damaging the sign outside the New Scotland Yard police headquarters in central London.
Police said in total 28 people had been arrested during protests on Friday.

Tiger blamed for 13 deaths caught in India

Tiger blamed for 13 deaths caught in India
AFP

Updated 13 October 2022
AFP
  • Named “Conflict Tiger,” the five-year-old male was tranquilized and caught nearly a week after officials declared it a threat to humans
  • The big cat has been blamed for killing 13 people in Maharashtra since last December
AFP

NEW DELHI: Indian wildlife authorities on Thursday caught a tiger blamed for killing 13 people over 10 months, an official said.
Named “Conflict Tiger,” or “CT-1,” the five-year-old male was tranquilized and caught nearly a week after officials declared it a threat to humans and authorized its capture.
The big cat has been blamed for killing 13 people in remote, forested parts of the western state of Maharashtra since last December, including two in one day.
Its most recent killing was last month.
“We have been trailing the tiger for a while and it was finally captured inside the forest,” wildlife official Kishor Mankar told AFP.
Mankar said all the victims were attacked inside the forest area, where some of them lived or had entered to collect firewood.
The tiger has been moved to the nearby Nagpur region and is being monitored by vets before a decision is taken about its future, he said.
It will either be released or remain in captivity.
CT-1 is was far from being India’s only troublesome tiger.
On Saturday police shot dead another tiger, which had killed nine people in the eastern state of Bihar, in a major operation involving 200 people including trackers on elephants.
And students at a university in the central state of Madhya Pradesh have been told to stay indoors after dark, because of a tiger on the prowl around campus.
There has been an increase in man-animal conflict in parts of India, which conservationists blame on the rapid expansion of human settlements around forests and key wildlife corridors for animals such as elephants and tigers.
Nearly 100 people were killed in tiger attacks between 2019 and 2021 in India, according to government figures.
More than 200 tigers were killed by poachers or electrocution between 2012 and 2018, the data showed.
India is home to around 70 percent of the world’s wild tigers, with a population estimated at 2,967 in 2018.

Dubai’s Museum of the Future hires first robotic staff member

Dubai’s Museum of the Future hires first robotic staff member
Arab News

Updated 10 October 2022
Arab News
  • The artificial intelligence-powered Ameca is described as a perfect platform for human-robot interaction
  • Video shows Ameca on her first day at the museum
Arab News

DUBAI: Visitors to Dubai’s latest landmark, Museum of the Future, will be greeted by the “most advanced humanoid robot in the world,” organizers said on Monday.

The artificial intelligence-powered Ameca, manufactured by the England-based Engineered Arts, is described as a perfect platform for human-robot interaction. Her “smooth, lifelike motion and advanced facial expression capabilities means Ameca can strike an instant rapport with anybody,” the manufacturer’s website said.

Museum of the Future introduced Ameca as the latest staff member joining the museum on her first day, as seen in an Instagram video.

 

 

Speaking in Emirati dialect, she tells her human counterpart, “Don’t worry, I will not replace you.”

Open since February, Museum of the Future has received international acclaim in the global architectural scene for its unique torus-shaped pillarless design adorned with Arabic calligraphy.

The structure houses a series of interactive and advanced exhibitions that give visitors the chance to experience future technologies.

Upon its opening, organizers said the museum would act as a platform for innovators, scientists and industry leaders who can share their vision of the future.

