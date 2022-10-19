Kick-start your child’s e-learning journey with Lamsa

Lamsa is a personalized and ramified learning platform that is suitable for children aged two to eight. To begin your child’s e-learning journey, the application sets up the program in three steps, which include the filling in of biographical details and choosing topics and themes of interest.

The topics include science, nature, sounds, colors, shapes, numbers, words, letters, arts and crafts, music, imagination, culture, manners and values, and roles in the community.

In addition, requests can be made to focus on other topics including food and nutrition, health and exercise, sustainability, safety, social skills, attitude and behavior, and computational thinking.

After completing these steps, there is a choice between learning in Arabic, English or French.

The learning assessment can be customized to the child’s level. For example, as part of the assessment, the application asks if your child can count objects up to 10, recognize basic shapes such as triangles, squares and circles, or describe objects or people using words like tall, short, big or small.

For an accurate customization, the assessment also includes naming different animals, identifying sensations like hot and cold, recognizing the sounds and shapes of the alphabet and many more features.

I recommended the application to my cousin who has a three-year-old daughter, and we set up Sara’s learning path together.

Paying for a subscription on Lamsa allows the user unlimited access to all the lessons and features.

The toddler absolutely loved the application for its fun way of presenting lessons and background music. She had the best time revising colors and numbers, and sat me down to teach me how to count the fish in one of the mathematics lessons.

The application is available on the App Store, Google Play, and the App Gallery.