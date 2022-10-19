Saudi stocks in red despite higher oil prices: Closing bell

You are here

The Tadawul All Share Index declined 0.13 percent to end at 11,795 (Shutterstock)
Aqila Alasaeed

Aqila Alasaeed

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s main stock exchange ended in red on Wednesday, reversing a two-day gain despite a spike in crude oil prices.

The Tadawul All Share Index declined 0.13 percent to end at 11,795, while the parallel market Nomu declined 0.83 percent to finish at 19,561.

The decline came despite a 0.42 percent rise from Saudi Aramco, and a 3.25 percent gain in Sahara International Petrochemical Co, known as Sipchem.

Saudi National Bank, the Kingdom’s largest lender, gained 0.47 percent, while Saudi British Bank shed 0.69 percent.

The Kingdom’s most valued bank, Al Rajhi, fell 0.35 percent, while Alinma Bank was down 2.19 percent.

Al Gassim Investment Holding Co. jumped 4.98 percent to lead the gainers, followed by Astra Industrial Group with a 4.13 percent gain.

Aldawaa Medical Services Co. added 3.67 percent, while its rival Nahdi Medical Co. edged down 1 percent.

Despite leading the gainers in Tuesday’s session, Saudi Paper Manufacturing Co. ended the session with a 6.60 percent decline, leading the fallers in the market.

Aqila Alasaeed

Aqila Alasaeed

Updated 19 October 2022
Arab News

Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Human Resource Development Fund, known as HADAF, has spent SR3.75 billion ($1 billion) on employment support programs, benefitting 277,000 Saudis during the first nine months of 2022, the latest data from the National Labor Observatory revealed. 

These employments were given through support services and programs directed to national human cadres, Saudi Press Agency reported.

HADAF runs several initiatives including training programs to drive employability among Saudis while supporting establishments in various activities, sectors and professions, as the Kingdom pursues its localization goals outlined in Vision 2030.

On Oct. 17, Ahmad Al-Rajhi, Saudi Arabian minister of human resources and social development, said that professional roles in management, procurement and the food sector are considered to be among the 11 localization decisions which will be made by the end of 2022.

The minister also noted that the new localization decision will also include roles in the drug industry.

Al-Rajhi noted that the localization decisions made by the government have increased the number of Saudis workers in the private sector to 2.12 million.

The minister further noted that the localization initiatives in the Kingdom have brought down the unemployment rate of Saudi citizens to 9.7 percent, along with increasing the women's partnership in the private workforce to 35.6 percent.

In September this year, the ministry began its program to localize amusement parts and entertainment sectors to ensure that 70 percent of its workforce is Saudis. The ministry is also eyeing to localize entertainment centers within closed commercial complexes by 100 percent.

As localization efforts in Saudi Arabia continue, Finance Minister Muhammad Al-Jadaan issued a ministerial decision amending the terms of consulting services and obligating consulting companies to ensure the percentage of localization is met.

According to Vision 2030, enhancing the role of the private sector in the Kingdom is crucial to achieving the goals outlined, as it will reduce unemployment, diminish the gender gap, and bring foreign investments to the nation.

Updated 19 October 2022
Arab News

Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s National Development Fund continues to show its support to firms and individuals in the third quarter, as it unveiled a raft of approvals for finance incentive packages for sectors across the board, including media production, agriculture, and tourism.

The NDF’s Board of Directors approved a finance incentive package for the Cultural Development Fund’s budget worth SR750 million ($200 million). The investment aims to attract media production companies, along with another program worth SR300 million to finance the gaming and esports sector in the third quarter, according to a press statement.

The Agricultural Development Fund approved financing loans and credit facilities with a value of more than SR2 billion in several regions of the Kingdom over the same period. 

In the third quarter, the Social Development Bank witnessed a remarkable rise in financing, as it provided services to 4,300 small and emerging enterprises, along with 10,000 freelancers.

There were also 19,000 beneficiaries in social financing, and 37,000 in the entrepreneurship training program. 

The Real Estate Development Fund signed 24,460 supported financing contracts in the third quarter, with a total value that exceeding SR16 billion. 

The Tourism Development Fund signed a tripartite agreement with Ennismore company and Al Rajhi Capital to establish a hospitality investment fund that will advance lifestyle hotels with a capital of SR1.5 billion, the statement added. 

TDF also launched its Tourism Investment Portal, designed to provide digital services for investors, entrepreneurs and organizations in the tourism sector. 

The press statement noted that TDF’s Aoun Tourism program aims to provide support to over 2,000 micro and small tourist establishments with a capital of up to SR500 million. 

According to the statement, Saudi Industrial Development Fund in the third quarter also launched its first environmental, social, and governance practices Intelligence Report — “Enabling Sustainable Industrial Growth in Saudi Arabia” — which aims to illustrate the ESG practices adopted by the Fund, and display examples of clients’ applications.

The press statement added that the NDF continued to support countries in the third quarter, with beneficiaries including Pakistan, Albania, Ivory Coast, Guinea, Senegal, Cameroon, and Kyrgyzstan. 

Updated 19 October 2022
SARAH GLUBB

SARAH GLUBB

LONDON: The Arab British Chamber of Commerce is set to host the second Arab-British Economic Summit next month as part of its ongoing activities to enhance cooperation between the UK and the Arab world, organizers said.

The summit, which will be held on Nov. 2 at the Hilton London Metropole, will be held under the patronage of Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit, and includes 34 speakers, among them Nayef Al-Hajjraf, secretary-general of the Gulf Cooperation Council, Bahraini Minister of Industry and Commerce Zayed Al-Zayani, and UK Trade Commissioner for the Middle East Simon Penney.

“The event will bring together government officials, senior executives, thought leaders and decision-makers from across the UK and the Arab world to share their ideas and debate the diverse trade and investment opportunities that are emerging in the new emerging technology based industries,” ABCC said.

Around 600 economic, financial and business experts are expected to participate in this year’s summit, which was set to be held on Sept. 15 but was postponed out of respect to the 10-day national mourning period in the UK following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Sept. 8.

The summit, which will be held under the theme “Shaping a Shared Vision,” will highlight the strategic partnership between the UK and the Arab countries, with a focus on how to reshape trade relations between both sides in light of the technological and climate changes that are transforming business priorities and reshaping commercial relationships, ABCC said.

The high-level event “will seek to identify practical initiatives that can strengthen transnational trade ties and bilateral investment flows in the post-pandemic, post-Brexit low-carbon economy (and) discussions will concentrate on health care, education, financial services, hospitality, real estate, transport and other key sectors,” it added in a statement.

The sessions will include rebooting Arab-British trade, renewable energy, innovative education, accelerating health, the banking and fintech revolution and promoting digital cooperation.

The inaugural Arab-British Economic Summit was held in July 2019 and attracted hundreds of senior business executives, diplomats, government officials and investors, highlighting the enormous potential for closer UK-Arab cooperation and the keenness of both sides to strengthen their historic partnership, the chamber had said.

Updated 19 October 2022
REEM WALID 

REEM WALID 

RIYADH: UAE-based five-company consortium Pearl Petroleum Co. has announced plans to resume work on the SR2.3 billion ($630 million) KM250 expansion project located at the Khor Mor field in Iraqi Kurdistan. 

This comes as the project was put on hold back in June after rocket attacks were targeting the site. 

Island Project

Dubai-based asset management group Wasl has set a Nov.15 deadline for the main construction works contract for ‘The Island Project in Dubai’, MEED reported. 

Located off the coast of Umm Suqeim, the island is projected to be home for 1,400 hotel rooms as well as apartments, retail, food & beverage, among other entertainment picks.

Skyborn

Emirati state-owned holding firm Mubadala Investment Co. has announced that it has acquired a stake in offshore wind energy company Skyborn Renewables, Trade Arabia reported. 

The Germany-based firm has a pipeline of differentiated offshore wind projects across various development stages amounting to an estimated 30 GW. 

