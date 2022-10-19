You are here

date 2022-10-19

Saudi authorities thwart attempt to smuggle nearly 4 million amphetamine pills

The illegal amphetamine pills were hidden in a shipment of bell peppers. (SPA)
The illegal amphetamine pills were hidden in a shipment of bell peppers. (SPA)
Saudi authorities thwart attempt to smuggle nearly 4 million amphetamine pills
The illegal amphetamine pills were hidden in a shipment of bell peppers. (SPA)
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi authorities thwart attempt to smuggle nearly 4 million amphetamine pills

Saudi authorities thwart attempt to smuggle nearly 4 million amphetamine pills
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s General Directorate of Narcotics Control, in coordination with the Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority on Wednesday thwarted an attempt to smuggle 3,989,000 highly addictive and illegal amphetamine pills into the country.

The tablets were found hidden in a shipment of bell peppers.

Five recipients were apprehended in Jeddah and Riyadh, and referred to the Public Prosecution.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Peppers drugs amphetamine

Saudi swimmer sets new women’s world record for Red Sea crossing

Saudi swimmer sets new women’s world record for Red Sea crossing
Updated 33 min 55 sec ago
Nada Hameed

Saudi swimmer sets new women’s world record for Red Sea crossing

Saudi swimmer sets new women’s world record for Red Sea crossing
  • Mariam Saleh Binladen took just four hours to make the crossing from the Saudi island of Tiran to the Egyptian resort of Sharm El-Sheikh
  • Binladen was accompanied in the water on her 9-kilometer swim by Lewis Pugh, a British South African endurance swimmer and UN patron of the oceans
Updated 33 min 55 sec ago
Nada Hameed

JEDDDAH: A Saudi dentist and endurance swimmer has set a new women’s world record time for swimming across the Red Sea.

Mariam Saleh Binladen took just four hours to make the crossing from the Saudi island of Tiran to the Egyptian resort of Sharm El-Sheikh.

She was accompanied in the water on her 9-kilometer swim by Lewis Pugh, a British South African endurance swimmer and UN patron of the oceans.

Pugh was on the first leg of his campaign to raise awareness about the destruction of oceans and coral reefs in the run up to the 2022 UN Climate Change Conference (COP27) due to take place in Sharm El-Sheikh next month.

Binladen told Arab News: “During the final moments of the swim, I felt elated, a sense of jubilation, and blessed to have achieved my goal with my body intact.

“I had concerns before embarking on the swim, namely the weather conditions and sharks. As the last moments approached, I thanked Allah that the team had made it safe and sound through what were quite hazardous conditions.”

Due to high winds and rough seas the swim had to be staggered over two days.

She said: “We completed the swim in two segments and fed less often to minimize the risk of shark attacks. I would say that the most challenging aspect was at the midway point when the sea became very turbulent.

“We had also agreed to swim without protective cages, so those sharks were always at the back of our minds.”

Binladen has been involved in open water endurance swimming professionally since 2012.

“I train hard at least three times a week. Over my weekends, I alternate between four to six hours of swims to maintain momentum. I maintain a dedicated fitness regime, and I keep to a physically gruelling schedule when I am preparing for a challenge,” she added.

Her first major world record-breaking swim was in London’s River Thames in 2016, but she pointed out that the Red Sea attempt was for a greater cause.

“I agreed to join this challenge as the cause is near to my heart. These challenges are not for the faint of heart; you really need to be disciplined with your training and build up your physical and mental strength. Those two things are what will keep you going and be the key to success,” she said.

Long-distance swimming, she noted, was physically and mentally challenging and it was only with the support of a sports counsellor and her family that she was able to prepare herself.

“We sift through any fears and concerns together. I cannot stress enough how important it is to always work with professionals and to surround yourself with the right people.

“I’m blessed to also have the support and reassurance of a loving family without whom I could never have embarked on this journey,” she added.

Binladen’s charitable work has included offering support to refugees.

She said: “I am primed and physically and mentally prepared to take on my next challenge.

“In terms of the future, I will continue to use my challenges to raise awareness of issues that concern me, my philanthropic work is ongoing, and I have my career, and I am very busy.”

She now has five world records to her name, including being the first Arab to complete the Dardanelles Strait open water race in Turkey from Asia to Europe, in August 2015, completing the 6.5-km distance in one hour, 27 minutes, and 26 seconds.

In September 2016, she became the first Saudi to complete an assisted swim across the English Channel of 39.7 km, a feat she did in 11 hours and 41 minutes.

And she was also the first swimmer to cross the Dubai Creek and Dubai Water Canal, clocking up a total distance of 24 km in nine hours and 10 minutes.

Topics: Mariam Saleh Binladen Lewis Pugh COP27

Saudi Arabia welcomes Australia’s rejection of Jerusalem as Israeli capital

Saudi Arabia welcomes Australia’s rejection of Jerusalem as Israeli capital
Updated 19 October 2022
Arab News

Saudi Arabia welcomes Australia’s rejection of Jerusalem as Israeli capital

Saudi Arabia welcomes Australia’s rejection of Jerusalem as Israeli capital
  • The Kingdom also urged international efforts to resolve the Palestinian issue.
Updated 19 October 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has welcomed Australia’s decision to reverse its recognition of West Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

In a statement, the Saudi foreign ministry reiterated the Kingdom’s “unwavering support” for the Palestinian people.

Saudi Arabia called for “unifying international efforts to find a just settlement for the Palestinian issue, in a manner that fulfills the aspirations of the Palestinian people to establish an independent state with East Jerusalem as its capital in line with the international law and the Arab Peace Initiative,” read the ministry’s statement.

 

Palestinians on Tuesday hailed Australia’s decision as a “wise and courageous” decision.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Australia Jerusalem

KSRelief distributes over 213 tons of food aid in Marib

KSRelief distributes over 213 tons of food aid in Marib
Updated 19 October 2022
Arab News

KSRelief distributes over 213 tons of food aid in Marib

KSRelief distributes over 213 tons of food aid in Marib
Updated 19 October 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) distributed Tuesday more than 231 tons of food aid in Yemen’s Marib, benefiting 12,966 people.
This is part of the Food Security Support Project 2021-2022 that is being implemented in Yemen. 
It aims to distribute more than 192,000 food baskets weighing more than 20,000 tons to needy and affected families in 15 Yemeni governorates.
Elsewhere, KSRelief continued distributing humanitarian aid to people affected by the floods in the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, benefitting 18,361 individuals.
These efforts come within the Saudi relief airlift that dispatched, under the directives of Saudi King Salman to support flood victims.

Topics: Yemen

KSRelief distributes over 2,600 food baskets in 4 crisis-hit countries

KSRelief distributes over 2,600 food baskets in 4 crisis-hit countries
Updated 19 October 2022
Arab News

KSRelief distributes over 2,600 food baskets in 4 crisis-hit countries

KSRelief distributes over 2,600 food baskets in 4 crisis-hit countries
  • In flood-hit Pakistan, 18,361 beneficiaries in Sindh and Baluchistan received 803 food baskets
Updated 19 October 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) have distributed over 2,600 food baskets in Lebanon, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sudan.

In flood-hit Pakistan, 18,361 beneficiaries in Sindh and Baluchistan received 803 food baskets, 1,820 shelter bags, 211 tents and 1,554 mosquito nets, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The aid was dispatched as part of the air bridge that KSRelief earlier operated to aid those impacted by Pakistan’s worst floods in decades.

KSRelief teams distributed on Monday 650 food baskets to 3,250 Palestinian and Syrian refugees and the host community in Lebanon’s Tripoli.

As many as 950 food baskets were delivered to 4,275 Rohingya refugees in Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh, as part of an ongoing aid project, said SPA.

Meanwhile, families in Khartoum received 218 food baskets as Sudan has recently been reeling from devastating floods that killed more than 100 people and displaced thousands more across the country.

Topics: King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) Saudi Arabia

French jazz pianist Paul Lay presents a multicultural experience through reimagining Beethoven

French jazz pianist Paul Lay presents a multicultural experience through reimagining Beethoven
Updated 19 October 2022
Nada Alturki

French jazz pianist Paul Lay presents a multicultural experience through reimagining Beethoven

French jazz pianist Paul Lay presents a multicultural experience through reimagining Beethoven
  • Saudi opera singer and vocal coach Sawsan Al-Bahiti joined the pianist onstage for a surprise performance
  • The French Embassy aims to spotlight established and emerging foreign talents in Saudi Arabia across all sectors
Updated 19 October 2022
Nada Alturki

RIYADH: French pianist Paul Lay brought a whimsical blend of jazz and classical music to the halls of the Cultural Palace in Riyadh’s multinational Diplomatic Quarters this week, premiering his newest album, Full Solo, for the first time in Riyadh.

His first solo album unfolded on Saudi listeners in a crescendo of raw passion on a Maeari piano, as Lay channeled one of his idols in distinctive covers of Ludwig van Beethoven’s greatest classical hits.

His performance included the beloved “Symphonie No. 7” and variations of “In Vienna,” reimagined with a twist of jazz and blues elements.

“I’m a jazz pianist, but I also studied a lot of classical music. For this repertoire, I tried to make the right combination to mix the written music and the improvised music. The idea is how to make new forms by playing this beautiful music by Beethoven,” Lay told Arab News.

Paralleling the objectives of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, the French Embassy aims to spotlight established and emerging foreign talents in all sectors, especially music, in an effort to build bridges between the two countries. Lay began the show by playing variations of both the Saudi and French national anthems.

In partnership with the Alliance Française and the Diplomatic Quarter Authority, the event acts as an elemental opportunity to open up the floor for cultural discourse: French artist, Lay, recreates the iconic symphonies of German Beethoven, reconstructed through a Jazz-based lens, a genre of music that originates from the African-American communities of New Orleans — all broadcast to Saudi listeners.

“That’s the main purpose of music for me: To meet people from different cultures, but we gather the same vibes,” Lay said.

Joining the artist onstage for a surprise performance was Saudi opera singer and vocal coach Sawsan Al-Bahiti, who collaborated with Lay on presenting a cover of “Leila Law Bagi Leila” by Saudi singer Abdel Rab Idris and another in Spanish.

“It was a wonderful exchange of culture . . . I believe music is an international language; no matter what the words are, the melody is the fundamental of this language. This night is pure proof to this testimony,” Al-Bahiti told Arab News.

The opera singer expressed a feeling of familiarity with Lay as they performed onstage. While they only met the night prior, the two’s love for music made the delivery seamless.

“I believe any two musicians, if they know each other or not, when they hear each other, and they have this calmness and openness for other musicians to join, magic is created,” she said.

The night ended with standing ovations for the two onstage and a call for an encore.

The acclaimed French artist was dubbed “the most brilliant jazz pianist of his generation” by critics. In addition to revolutionizing the concept of soloism, he won multiple awards for his unconventional blend of genres — most prominently the “Best French Musician of the Year” award by the French Jazz Academy.

Lay began his journey as a student at the Conservatoire Superieur National de Musique et de Danse, later becoming a teacher at the institute. As he studied the jazz legends, their influence was strong enough to create one out of him.

The marriage between classical music and jazz was prompted by the music festival La Folle Journee de Nantes. The festival yearly takes place in the city of Nantes, under the patronage of a different classical musician. In 2020, Lay was selected to carry on the tradition, which happened to be the 250th anniversary of Beethoven’s birthday.

In preparation for the album, Lay spent a few months soaking up Vienna’s emotional pull, where the iconic composer spent much of his time creating the timeless classics.

Inspired by the harmonious feel of the town, Lay, in his deciphering of Beethoven’s greatest hits, found that the purposeful notes lend themselves to the blues genre effortlessly.

“Beethoven is a great master of silence and suspense, which is what I needed to keep while improvising . . . Silence is as important as the notes in the music. That was the main goal, and on the other side, to keep the right form,” Lay said about the experience.

Birthed was Lay’s sixth album, “Full Solo,” which reached top sales for jazz/blues at the French retail chain Fnac last year.

The word mystery is one often used to describe the nature of Beethoven’s music — and not a foreign one to Lay. The artist studied the music carefully to be able to sustain the integrity of the sonatas while also adding his own flare.

“Mystery in music is one of the keys, but we don’t really control that, it’s the way we play and the way we keep a distance as well. It’s beyond words.

“When I feel really good, I forget that I’m playing, and the music takes me, and I fly with the instrument,” he said.

Topics: Saudi Arabia

