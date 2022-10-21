Saudi university bags patent for increasing shelf life of dates

MAKKAH: The Saudi Authority for Intellectual Property has awarded King Faisal University a patent for an alternative solution for sterilization of dates to increase their shelf life from one month to 100 days.

Dr. Fahd bin Abdulrahman Al-Asmari, assistant professor in microbiology and food safety at the university’s department of food and nutrition sciences, said: “This achievement is eco-friendly since it only relies on natural materials that do not harm humans or the environment.

“A photosensitization technique is used in this process, where dates are sprayed with photosensitizers, to be later exposed to light with a specified wavelength within the visible range.

“During the process, light waves (photons) react with photosensitizers, causing a reaction between the photons and the nanoparticles of the latter. The products of such reaction are high energy and oxidizing materials, which are used to kill microbes.”

The Kingdom ranks among the top date-producing countries in the world, and Al-Asmari described the fruit as a “strategic product” for the country.

The production and storage of dates encounter several challenges including environmental factors and microbes.

Al-Asmari pointed out that a few years ago his team noticed fungi nucleus growing on dates with higher sugar content, which were lost shortly after storage. This led the team to investigate alternative eco-friendly and efficient ways to preserve dates.







Dr. Fahd bin Abdulrahman Al-Asmari



But initial experiments proved unproductive. “We noticed change in the color and texture of the preserved dates, rendering them non-consumable,” Al-Asmari added.

However, after many other attempts a breakthrough was found.

“We found a new method that relies on adopting a unique approach using natural materials. This method is eco-friendly and not harmful. In addition, it is a great alternative to the use of sterilizing chemicals in some date factories.

“This alternative method processes dates by photosensitization, where dates are sprayed with natural photosensitizers. Dates become sensitive to light rays, and they are exposed to intense light known as the visible spectrum,” he added.

As a result, the shelf life of dates can be extended by as much as three times.

He said: “This invention will prolong the dates validity period, improve their quality, and raise the competence of their marketing outside the Kingdom.”

The university has now been awarded 12 patents this year.