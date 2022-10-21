Instagram to make it easier to avoid trolls

You are here

In recent months, the photo-sharing app has been doubling down on tackling hate speech and online abuse on its platform. (AFP/File)
Updated 21 October 2022
Reuters

  • New feature will allow users to block all existing accounts of a person
LONDON: Instagram will enhance features that help users block the accounts of abusers and trolls on the social media platform, the Meta Platforms-owned company said on Thursday.
Users will now be able to block all existing accounts of a person, expanding a feature launched last year that only allowed the blocking of any new accounts that they may create.
“Based on initial test results from this new change, we expect our community will need to block 4 million fewer accounts every week, since these accounts will now be blocked automatically,” Instagram said in a blog post.
The photo-sharing app has been doubling down on tackling hate speech and online abuse on its platform, which is more popular among teens and young adults than Meta’s Facebook.
Instagram has also upgraded its feature that helps prevent users from viewing possibly abusive messages, by filtering offensive words to story replies, and said on Thursday it is expanding “nudges” designed to protect creators from harassment.

Report: TikTok bad at culling US election misinformation ads

Updated 21 October 2022
AP

  • TikTok banned all political advertisements from its platform in 2019
TikTok’s algorithms are very good at finding videos to keep people glued to their phone screens for hours on end. What they are not so good at, a new report has found, is detecting ads that contain blatant misinformation about US elections.
That’s despite TikTok having banned all political advertisements from its platform in 2019.
The report raises fresh concerns about the wildly popular video-sharing app’s ability to catch election falsehoods at a time when a growing number of young people use it not just for entertainment, but also for finding information. The nonprofit Global Witness and the Cybersecurity for Democracy team at New York University published the report Friday.
Global Witness and NYU tested whether some of the most popular social platforms — Facebook, YouTube and TikTok — can detect and take down false political ads targeted at US voters ahead of next month’s midterm elections. The watchdog group has done similar tests in Myanmar, Ethiopia, Kenya and Brazil with ads containing hate speech and disinformation, but this is the first time it has done so in the United States.
The US ads included misinformation about the voting process, such as when or how people can vote, as well as about how election results are counted. They were also designed to sow distrust about the democratic process by spreading baseless claims about the vote being “rigged” or decided before Election Day. All were submitted for approval to the social media platforms, but none were actually published.
TikTok, which is owned by Chinese company ByteDance, performed the worst, letting through 90 percent of the ads the group submitted. Facebook fared better, catching seven out of 20 false ads — in both English and Spanish.
Jon Lloyd, senior adviser at Global Witness, said TikTok’s results, in particular were “a huge surprise to us” given that the platform has an outright ban political advertising.
In a statement, TikTok said it bans and prohibits election misinformation and paid political ads from its platform.
“We value feedback from NGOs, academics, and other experts which helps us continually strengthen our processes and policies,” the company said.
Facebook’s systems detected and took down the majority of the ads Global Witness submitted for approval.
“These reports were based on a very small sample of ads, and are not representative given the number of political ads we review daily across the world,” Facebook said. “Our ads review process has several layers of analysis and detection, both before and after an ad goes live.” It added that it invests “significant resources” to protect elections.
YouTube, meanwhile, detected and took down all of the problematic ads, and even suspended the test account Global Witness set up to post the fake ads in question. At the same time, however, the Alphabet-owned video platform did not detect any of the false or misleading election ads the group submitted for approval in Brazil.
“So that goes to show that there’s a real global discrepancy in their ability to enforce their own policies,” Lloyd said.
Representatives for YouTube did not immediately respond to a message for comment.
“The consequences of inaction could be disastrous for our democracies and our planet and our society in general,” Lloyd said. “Increasing polarization and all of that. I don’t know what it’s going to take for them to take it seriously.”

Google fined $162 million by Indian watchdog over market dominance

Updated 21 October 2022
AFP

  • Company’s Android mobile operating system is by far the dominant player in India
  • Google had configured the platform to unlawfully crowd out rivals to its popular apps
NEW DELHI: Google has been fined more than $160 million by India’s anti-trust watchdog after a probe found the tech behemoth was abusing its commanding position in the local smartphone market.
The California-based company’s Android mobile operating system is by far the dominant player in India and is run on 95 percent of all the country’s smartphones, according to research agency Counterpoint.
But the Competition Commission of India (CCI) said Google had configured the platform to unlawfully crowd out rivals to its popular apps, including YouTube and web browser Chrome.
Android had a suite of Google apps pre-installed on its phones, including the company’s own search engine, “which accorded significant competitive edge to Google’s search services over its competitors,” a CCI statement said late Thursday.
“Markets should be allowed to compete on merits and the onus is on (Google) that its conduct does not impinge this competition on merits,” it added.
The commission levied a fine of 13.4 billion rupees ($162 million) and instructed the company not to force Android users to pre-install its apps.
It also told Google not to enter into any agreement with smartphone makers that would encourage them to only sell Android-based devices or exclusively use its software.
India is home to the second-highest number of smartphone users in the world, after China.
Its smartphone market grew 27 percent year-on-year in 2021, according to Counterpoint, with annual sales exceeding 169 million units.
More than 60 percent of phones sold in the country come from leading Chinese manufacturers including Xiaomi and Oppo.
Apple remains a minor player in the budget-conscious market but has seen some inroads in recent years, and the company last month announced plans to locally manufacture its flagship iPhone 14.

Report: Elon Musk plans to cut 75 percent of Twitter workforce

Updated 21 October 2022
AP

  • Critics warn that such a drastic workforce reduction could leave the platform vulnerable to harmful content and spam
SAN FRANCISCO: Elon Musk plans to lay off most of Twitter’s workforce if and when he becomes owner of the social media company, according to a report Thursday by The Washington Post.
Musk has told prospective investors in his Twitter purchase that he plans to cut nearly 75 percent of Twitter’s employee base of 7,500 workers, leaving the company with a skeleton crew, according to the report. The newspaper cited documents and unnamed sources familiar with the deliberations.
San Francisco-based Twitter and a representative for Musk attorney Alex Spiro did not immediately respond to messages seeking comment.
While job cuts have been expected regardless of the sale, the magnitude of Musk’s planned cuts are far more extreme than anything Twitter had planned. Musk himself has alluded to the need to cull some of the company’s staff in the past, but he hadn’t given a specific number — at least not publicly.
“A 75 percent headcount cut would indicate, at least out of the gates, stronger free cash flow and profitability, which would be attractive to investors looking to get in on the deal,” said Wedbush analyst Dan Ives. “That said, you can’t cut your way to growth.”
Ives added that such a drastic reduction in Twitter’s workforce would likely set the company back years.
Already, experts, nonprofits and even Twitter’s own staff have warned that pulling back investments on content moderation and data security could hurt Twitter and its users. With as drastic a reduction as Musk may be planning, the platform could quickly become overrun with harmful content and spam — the latter of which the Tesla CEO himself has said he’ll address if he becomes owner of the company.
After his initial $44 billion bid in April to buy Twitter, Musk backed out of the deal, contending Twitter misrepresented the number of fake “spam bot” accounts on its platform. Twitter sued, and a Delaware judge has given both sides until Oct. 28 to work out details. Otherwise, there will be a trial in November.

 

 

Palestinian journalist stripped of award over antisemitic comments

Updated 21 October 2022
Arab News

  • Messages posted on Facebook by Shatha Hammad appeared to support the actions of Hitler
  • She was due to receive a Kurt Schork Award in International Journalism in London this month
LONDON: Palestinian reporter Shatha Hammad has been stripped of a journalism award over antisemitic comments found in her social media posts.

The Thomson Reuters Foundation and the Kurt Schork Memorial Fund announced last week that Hammad was one of the recipients of a Kurt Schork Award in International Journalism.

However, reports subsequently emerged about messages posted on Facebook and dating back to 2014 in which Hammad, a freelance journalist based in the West Bank, appeared to praise Hitler’s actions against the Jews. The two awards organizations said that this “suggests an endorsement of his ideology.”

In a statement released jointly this week, they said: “The Thomson Reuters Foundation and the Kurt Schork Memorial Fund have today made the difficult decision to withdraw a journalism award conferred on reporter Shatha Hammad.

“The Thomson Reuters Foundation and the Kurt Schork Memorial Fund stand opposed to hate speech of any description.”

They added that they are aware of a second post containing antisemitic language, also dated 2014, purportedly written by Hammad, though it notes that she strongly denies this post is hers.

“Both the Thomson Reuters Foundation and the Kurt Schork Memorial Fund remain absolutely committed to protecting and promoting independent and accurate journalism, particularly of those whose voices are often marginalized or unheard,” the organizations added.

The historical posts by Hammad were first reported on Sunday by HonestReporting, a media-monitoring organization, which claimed that there were dozens of such comments on her social media.

“Her work was set to be promoted via a major social media marketing campaign and given the credibility of an international platform as guest speaker on a panel moderated by CNN’s Christiane Amanpour,” said HonestReporting CEO Jacki Alexander said after the announcement that the award had been withdrawn.

“Let’s be clear: This is not about denying a Palestinian journalist an award. This is about relegating unrepentant antisemites to the fringes of society and not rewarding them with international recognition. Antisemitism is on the rise globally and Shatha Hammad’s language only serves to incite more violence against Jews.”

Some people accused the awards bodies of negligence for failing to properly check Hammad’s background. Hillel Neuer, an international lawyer and human rights activist, called for Thomson Reuters Foundation CEO Antonio Zappulla to “personally condemn her hate.”

Hammad was one of three journalists due to receive a 2022 Kurt Schork Award in International Journalism. The other recipients, news fixer Kyaw Ye Lynn from Myanmar and American freelance investigative journalist Kenneth R. Rosen, will receive their awards as scheduled.

Hammad works as a freelance correspondent for Middle East Eye, a London-based online news site covering events in the Middle East and North Africa. Her articles, which mainly focus on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, gained international attention and recognition.

She was honored at the One World Media Awards in June 2020 with the New Voice Award for young journalists who have made a “substantial contribution to international journalism during the year.”

The Kurt Schork Awards in International Journalism are named after an American freelance journalist killed in Sierra Leone while reporting for Reuters in 2000.

A win for the greens! Lettuce outlasts British PM Liz Truss

Updated 20 October 2022
Arab News

  • Tabloid newspaper’s contest pitched 60 pence vegetable against Conservative leader
  • Salad staple wilting but still intact as Truss leaves Downing Street
DUBAI: A wilting lettuce has emerged victorious over British Prime Minister Liz Truss in a peculiar competition run by British tabloid the Daily Star.

Last week, the newspaper bought a 60 pence (67 cent) lettuce from grocery chain Tesco and started a competition to see if Truss would remain prime minister within the 10-day shelf-life of the salad vegetable.

It even launched an Instagram filter of a lettuce with googly eyes as part of the bizarre contest.

 

 

As it started gaining celebrity status, the lettuce also joined celebrity video messaging website Cameo earlier this week, where users could have a personalized message sent to them by the lettuce for £13 ($14).

The Daily Star said a portion of the money raised would go to its charity of choice, Free The Bears, which rescues bears from dangerous captivity and has sanctuaries in Laos, Cambodia and Vietnam.

As it turns out, the lettuce won, with Truss resigning on Thursday after just 44 days in office.

When the Conservative Party leader confirmed her resignation, a crown was placed on the browning lettuce, and the caption changed from “Day Seven: Will Liz Truss outlast his lettuce?” to “The Lettuce Outlasted Liz Truss.”

“I recognize though, given the situation, I cannot deliver the mandate on which I was elected by the Conservative Party. I have therefore spoken to His Majesty the King to announce that I am resigning as leader of the Conservative Party,” Truss said in a statement.

She was not the only one to speak to the press. “Lizzy Lettuce,” as the Daily Star calls the vegetable, also released a statement, saying: “I, Lizzy Lettuce, just wanted to say thank you to the nation for all your support. We shall remain here for as long as we can, and we can’t believe you have ‘lettuce’ into your heart.”

 

 

The stunt was inspired by a column in The Economist that said Truss’ likely tenure would be “roughly the shelf-life of a lettuce.”

