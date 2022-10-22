Haaland’s scoring streak goes on as Man City beat Brighton

You are here

Manchester City’s Erling Haaland celebrates scoring their first goal with Kevin De Bruyne, Riyad Mahrez and Manuel Akanji during their Premier League match against Brighton & Hove Albion at Etihad Stadium, Manchester on Saturday. (Reuters)
  • Kevin De Bruyne added a third after Leandro Trossard had briefly put the result in doubt
  • Haaland looked set to register his fourth hat trick of the season
MANCHESTER, England: Erling Haaland took his goal total to 22 this season as Manchester City moved to within a point of Premier League leader Arsenal on Saturday.
The Norway international struck twice in a 3-1 win against Brighton at the Etihad Stadium to continue his remarkable scoring streak.
Kevin De Bruyne added a third after Leandro Trossard had briefly put the result in doubt.
Haaland looked set to register his fourth hat trick of the season, with both goals coming in the first half.
He didn’t manage that but his latest double moved him up to 17 league goals, which is just six fewer than Mo Salah and Son Heung-min required to share the Golden Boot last season as joint leading scorers.
Haaland, who failed to find the back of the net in City’s 1-0 loss at Liverpool last week, opened the scoring after 22 minutes.
Ederson’s long clearance reached the run of the striker and, with Brighton goalkeeper Robert Sanchez stranded outside of his goal, Haaland overpowered Adam Webster and rolled the ball into an empty net.
Haaland got his and City’s second two minutes before halftime after referee Craig Pawson reviewed a challenge from Lewis Dunk on Bernardo Silva and awarded a penalty.
Haaland stepped up and powered a low shot past Sanchez, which was the club’s 600th league goal under Pep Guardiola.
Just as City fans might have been wondering how many goals their team would rack up in a latest rout, Brighton reduced the deficit.
Riyad Mahrez looked set to add to the home team’s lead but his tame shot was saved by Sanchez, which allowed Brighton to break. Solly March laid the ball off to Trossard just outside the penalty box and he unleashed a low drive that beat Ederson at his near post in the 53rd.
Trossard could have equalized later when running through on goal – but his shot from a tight angle was saved.
Brighton paid the price for that missed opportunity when De Bruyne made it 3-1 in the 75th with a superb 25-yard shot that curled into the top corner.

Saudi sport minister crowns Ben Maher winner of Longines championship

Saudi sport minister crowns Ben Maher winner of Longines championship
Updated 23 October 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Sport Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal on Saturday crowned British jockey Ben Maher winner of the Longines Global Champions Tour, ending a 15-city tour around the world that ended in Riyadh’s historic Diriyah.
Prince Abdulaziz, who is also president of the Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee and president of Diriyah Season, also crowned the three winners of the Riyadh tour, Saudi Press Agency reported.
Prince Abdullah bin Fahd bin Abdullah, chairman of the Saudi Equestrian Federation, crowned the Berlin Eagles team with the World Champions League title, and the St. Tropez Pirates were crowned the champions of the final Riyadh team tour.
The tournament of 50 jockeys, representing 19 countries around the world, sees competition between the teams.
And in the overall ranking of the championship, the competition was strong between Maher, Belgian Pieter Devos, German Christian Ahlmann, Sweden’s Malin Baryard-Johnsson, Ireland’s Bertram Allen and Austrian Max Kuhner to win the competition to gain time and avoid mistakes.
Equestrians from the Kingdom, including Abdullah Al-Sharbatly, Abdul Rahman Al-Rajhi, Meshary Al-Harbi, Khaled Al-Mabti, Saad Al-Ajmi, and more than 65 male and female riders participated in the accompanying runs that were hosted by the Saudi Equestrian Federation.
At the end of the third day of the championship, the jockeys competed in the ninth run called the Saudi Equestrian Federation run, in which Al-Sharbatly achieved first place with a time of 50:00 seconds in a clean round without errors. Al-Ajmi won the tenth run, called the Equestrian Sports Company for Events run, with a time of 38: 59 seconds in a clean round without errors.
The Longines tour is one of the activities of the Diriyah Season, which has become one of the most important tourist, cultural and entertainment destinations in the region. Diriyah Authority aims to attract more than 25 million visitors annually to this region, which hosts many museums, hotels, shops and restaurants, to be a global destination for culture, leisure, marketing and hospitality.

  • Garcia told Spanish newspaper El Pais: "I understand that life is not the same thing I am living. That's why I think we have to be supportive"
  • Various players in Spain over the past decade have been punished for tax fraud offences
BILBAO, Spain: Athletic Bilbao forward Raul Garcia agrees with the Spanish government’s plan to impose a temporary tax on the richest people in the country.
Budget minister Maria Jesus Montero announced in September that some of those in the wealthiest minority of the population would be taxed more during the next two years, because of rampant inflation caused by fallout from Russia’s war in Ukraine.
“Obviously we live in a comfortable financial situation, but it does not isolate me from the situations that my friends, my family are living in,” Garcia told Spanish newspaper El Pais.
“I understand that life is not the same thing I am living. That’s why I think we have to be supportive.”
Various players in Spain over the past decade have been punished for tax fraud offenses, including former Real Madrid and Barcelona players, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.
The Socialist-led coalition government’s new asset tax, described as a “solidarity” tax, will see those who have holdings worth over three million euros (2.96 million dollars) subject to extra payments from 1.7 percent rising to 3.5 percent, depending on the size of their fortune.
“There are people who are unemployed, who aren’t making it to the end of the month, who don’t have money for food, I see it among my friends,” added the 36-year-old veteran.
“Suddenly a mortgage is drowning you, with both people at home working. Or if you have to plan whether to have a child or not for financial reasons.
“I understand that if they are charging me some taxes... charging, no, collecting, so that everyone can benefit, I understand it and I also want it to be that way.”
“I’m glad to have my taxes raised, if they go where I think they should go, because I don’t think all that should be done is being done.”
Athletic, who have started the season well and are currently sixth in La Liga face Barcelona on Sunday at Camp Nou.

  • Former Real Madrid star Casemiro ensured United left west London on a six-match unbeaten run
  • Ronaldo was missing from the United squad after being dropped by Ten Hag
LONDON: Casemiro rescued Manchester United as the Brazil midfielder grabbed his first goal for the club in stoppage-time to salvage a dramatic 1-1 draw at Chelsea on Saturday.
Erik ten Hag’s side were seconds away from defeat after Jorginho’s 87th minute penalty put Chelsea ahead in United’s first match since Cristiano Ronaldo was sent into exile.
But former Real Madrid star Casemiro ensured United left west London on a six-match unbeaten run as he netted with a header that was awarded by goal-line technology after crossing the line by millimeters.
Ronaldo was missing from the United squad after being dropped by Ten Hag after his refusal to come on as a substitute in Wednesday’s win over Tottenham.
Ten Hag’s decision to lay down the law to Ronaldo could signal the beginning of the end for the Portugal attacker in his second spell with United.
It would be no surprise if United and Ronaldo parted ways in the January transfer window, but Ten Hag’s men did not appear troubled by the striker’s latest petulant outburst.
With Ronaldo banished, United were still the stronger side for long periods, while there were no chants in support of the 37-year-old from the visiting fans packed into one corner of Stamford Bridge.
Fifth placed United remain one point behind fourth placed Chelsea, who are unbeaten in eight matches in all competitions since Graham Potter replaced the sacked Thomas Tuchel.
The only concern for United was the sight of France center-back Raphael Varane limping off in tears in the second half after a World Cup injury scare.
Varane’s leg twisted awkwardly as he stretched in a failed attempt to intercept a pass toward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, leaving him crumpled in a heap on the pitch for several minutes.
The 29-year-old was eventually able to walk around the pitch unaided, but his angst at potentially missing the World Cup, which starts on November 20, was clear as he punched the corner flag in frustration.
Lost in the fuss over Ronaldo’s antics was the vibrancy of United’s performance against Tottenham and they retained that quality at the Bridge.
A flurry of passes cut through Chelsea’s midfield to create the first chance for Luke Shaw, who fizzed his low drive just wide of the far post from the edge of the area.
Teed up by Bruno Fernandes, United winger Anthony was next to threaten with a left-foot curler that forced a good save from Kepa Arrizabalaga.
Marcus Rashford’s return to form has played a role in keeping Ronaldo on the bench this season.
However, Ronaldo would surely have delivered a better finish than Rashford managed midway through the first half.
Fernandes’s pin-point pass opened up the Chelsea defense, leaving Rashford one on one with Kepa but a poor first touch took him away from goal and his shot thudded into the Chelsea keeper’s chest.
Rashford didn’t let that mess drain his confidence and he surged into the Chelsea area for a fierce strike that Kepa palmed away.
With Chelsea being over-run in central areas, Potter responded by replacing center-back Marc Cucurella and sending on midfielder Mateo Kovacic in a bid to disrupt United’s rhythm.
Chelsea finally managed a menacing raid after Kovacic’s introduction as Aubameyang stabbed just wide.
Aubameyang couldn’t get the decisive touch to a pair of half-chances moments later but United were unfazed.
Christian Eriksen flashed narrowly wide from 25 yards before Anthony missed a glorious chance, the winger firing wide after Fernandes sent him racing clear on goal.
Chelsea’s Trevoh Chalobah hit the bar with a second half header from Mason Mount’s cross.
And Potter’s men looked to have won it in when Scott McTominay needlessly fouled Armando Broja and Jorginho calmly slotted past David De Gea.
But four minutes into stoppage-time, Casemiro rose highest for a superb header that Kepa could only tip onto the post, the ball bouncing down just over the line to spark wild United celebrations.

  • Divock Origi scored his first goal for Milan
  • Substitute Rafael Leão sealed the game after Filippo Ranocchia had pulled one back for Monza
MILAN: A first-half brace from Brahim Díaz helped AC Milan to a 4-1 win over Monza in Serie A, making it an unhappy return to San Siro for former Rossoneri CEO Adriano Galliani on Saturday.
Divock Origi scored his first goal for Milan and substitute Rafael Leão sealed the game after Filippo Ranocchia had pulled one back for Monza.
The only negative note for Milan was the sight of Díaz limping off early in the second half clutching his left thigh. He received a standing ovation and Milan will hope his injury is not too serious, with their two final matches in the Champions League group stage coming up over the next two weeks.
Milan moved level with Serie A leader Napoli ahead of the southern club’s match against Roma on Sunday.
Monza, which had won three of their last four league matches, remained five points above the relegation zone.
Much of the focus before the match had been on the return of Silvio Berlusconi and Galliani to the club they led to 29 trophies in 31 years.
Berlusconi bought Monza in 2018 and installed Galliani as CEO — reuniting the duo that found success at Milan until Berlusconi sold the Rossoneri in 2017.
The former Italian premier was not seen at San Siro but the television cameras were on Galliani, who — as promised — managed to contain his emotions during the match.
He was visibly moved before kickoff, however, looking around his old home and hugging everyone on the touchline, including former Milan player and current director Paolo Maldini.
Milan took the lead in the 16th minute in stunning fashion as Díaz collected a goal kick in the center circle and burst downfield, past several defenders before slotting across into the bottom right corner.
The Spain midfielder doubled his tally four minutes from halftime as Origi rolled the ball across from the right and Díaz turned his marker before firing an angled drive into the far bottom corner.
Origi got on the scoresheet himself in the 65th as he gathered the ball from Junior Messias and smashed it into the top right corner.
Ranocchia got his side back into the match five minutes later with a superb free kick into the right side of the net but Leão restored Milan’s three-goal advantage with six minutes remaining.
Inter Milan played at bitter rival Fiorentina later. A win would send the Nerazzurri level with fifth-place Lazio, five points behind Napoli.

  • Saleh Al-Shehri scored the only goal of the match
ABU DHABI: Saudi Arabia beat North Macedonia 1-0 on Saturday at Zayed Sports City Stadium in Abu Dhabi, as part of the Green Falcons’ preparatory program for the FIFA World Cup next month.

Saleh Al-Shehri scored the only goal of the match.

Coach Herve Renard played the match with two different game plans, during which the first group of the squad played 60 minutes of the match, while the second group completed the last 30 minutes of the match.

Renard dedicated special training to Salman Al-Faraj, Abdullah Mado, Sami Al-Naji and Haitham Asiri, accompanied by the physio and goalkeeper Amin Bukhari.

