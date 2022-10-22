You are here

  Saudi Arabia arrests 17,114 illegals in one week

Saudi Arabia arrests 17,114 illegals in one week

Saudi Arabia arrests 17,114 illegals in one week
(SPA file)
Updated 14 sec ago
RIYADH: Saudi authorities arrested 17,114 people in one week for breaching residency, work and border security regulations.

A total of 9,346 people were arrested for violations of residency rules, while 4,980 were held over illegal border crossing attempts, and a further 2,788 for labor-related issues.

The report showed that among the 600 people arrested for trying to enter the Kingdom illegally.

A further 73 people were caught trying to cross into neighboring countries, and 16 were held for involvement in transporting and harboring violators.

Topics: Illegals in Saudi Arabia

Updated 22 October 2022
  Founder and CEO of Toqa Group Sara Alsaadi said: "Toqa Cafe has a truly unique concept and a distinctive aesthetic."
JEDDAH: Riyadh-based Toqa Cafe has triumphed at the Restaurant & Bar Design Awards.
Its accolade, in the Middle East and Africa cafe category, recognizes the world’s most creative spaces and the people behind them.
Founder and CEO of Toqa Group Sara Alsaadi said: “We are humbled by the recognition and are delighted to be the winner.
“Toqa Cafe has a truly unique concept and a distinctive aesthetic. Being an entrepreneur, I have always been passionate about building and creating unique spaces in Saudi Arabia, while giving attention to our culture and heritage in every concept detail.”
The awards, now in their 14th year, are based in London, and Alsaadi added: “There were around 66 countries applying for this award, and more than 1,200 concepts were submitted worldwide.
“It’s a professional dream come true to win the most competitive award and to be among the design heroes from across the world.”
Alsaadi’s philosophy is based on distinction and exclusivity, building a concept of international standard and infusing it with Saudi culture in a modern way.
Toqa Cafe represents the simplicity and sophistication of Saudi culture, which is reflected in the venue’s layout and decor.
She added: “It wasn’t easy to design but we worked hard in transporting the concept with a twist so that it feels modern and exciting.
“The space perfectly represents Saudi Arabia and I am proud to present our country’s exclusive culture to the world.”

Topics: Saudi Arabia Riyadh Toqa Cafe

Updated 22 October 2022
  Contrary to popular belief, the band members say, there are more metalheads in the Kingdom than people think
  Al-Shammari, the band's drummer, said the Saudi metal scene has been waiting for opportunities to hold public concerts.
JEDDAH: Saudi melodic death metal band Immortal Pain have been a pioneer in the Saudi metal scene since 2005 and are the first to perform heavy metal at a large public event.
The band, who sing original songs in English, performed in a concert on the second day of Comic Con Arabia at the Jeddah International Exhibition and Convention Center.
The band members include Emad Ashoor, rhythm guitarist and vocalist; Rasheed Attar, lead guitarist; Moayad Al-Shammari, drummer; and Anan Al-Sabban, bassist.
“Immortal Pain started late 2005, with Rasheed and I joining together to start the band, and it took off from there throughout the years,” the vocalist told Arab News.
“We played a lot of shows here in Riyadh and in Dammam. We’ve released a couple of songs, and we are planning to release more,” he added.
Contrary to popular belief, the band members say, there are more metalheads in the Kingdom than people think.
“The heavy metal scene is huge. It’s kind of an underground scene, but we have a lot of great bands around such as Wasted Land, Kaizer, and it’s still growing,” Ashoor said.
Al-Shammari, the band’s drummer, said the Saudi metal scene has been waiting for opportunities to hold public concerts.
“It’s been quiet for a while, but now practicing music is supported by the country. Immortal Pain are actually one of the pioneers in the metal scene in Saudi Arabia, and I’m so thankful to see the growing number of bands,” he told Arab News.
Expressing his excitement at the opportunity, Al-Shammari added: “It feels so welcoming. People cannot believe that we posted on social media that we are playing at Comic Con Arabia; they said it’s like a dream come true.”
Alternative Hejazi rock band Ana N7n also performed at Comic Con Arabia.
Band members include Saif Mufti, Shaher Karkashan, Saleh Binsaif, Abdulmalik Zubilah, and Maan Balila.
Bassist Mufti said Ana N7n came together in 2019, and the band’s members had all been musicians since 2006.
“We have all played in different bands, and the experience of playing with other bands led us to create Ana N7n,” Mufti told Arab News.
Vocalist Zubilah explained that they sing in a Hejazi dialect because they want to directly reach their community.
“A huge goal we wanted to achieve when we started Ana N7n was to have an open dialogue with the people we feel close to and relate to,” he said.
“The only way to communicate clearly is to speak to people in the same dialect, so that’s why we decided specifically on the Hejazi dialect to sing our songs,” he added.
Ana N7n uses an unconventional instrument in rock, the tabla, which Binsaif plays along with the keyboard and synth.
“I’ve been playing the tabla ever since I was a kid, and when I joined Ana N7n, I listened to a solo that Said created. It had a strong Arabic tune, and that’s when I thought the tabla needed to be added,” Binsaif told Arab News.
“We tried it, and it created a great sound. It also added that Hejazi note in our material; it gave us our own sound,” he added.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Immortal Pain metal band

Updated 22 October 2022
  Singer was performing as part of a special VIP program to inaugurate Banyan Tree
  New Banyan Tree is a luxury villa, tented resort
ALULA: US singing sensation Mariah Carey dazzled a full house at the Maraya Hall in AlUla, Saudi Arabia on Friday evening.

The singer was performing live as part of a special VIP program to inaugurate Banyan Tree, the newest resort to open at the historic mountainous location.

The performance in Saudi Arabia was her first full show in three years, and included hits from across her decades-long career.

The legendary pop diva wowed the crowds with hits from a decades-long career. (AN Photo)

Carey joins Italian opera singer Andrea Bocelli and R&B superstar Alicia Keys as the latest international artists to perform at the Maraya venue, which next month will also see OneRepublic and John Legend perform.

The new Banyan Tree AlUla is a luxury tented villa resort, with each villa inspired by the ancient Nabataean civilization which resided in the area in the 6th century BC, set in the stunning AlUla landscape.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Mariah Carey AlUla

Updated 22 October 2022
  According to experiencealula.com, AlUla on Wheels will return on Oct. 27
ALULA: American DJ, producer and rapper Swizz Beatz performed at AlUla on Wheels this weekend, hosting a listening party from a DJ dome overlooking the temporarily-installed roller-skating rink.

“Shoutout to the Good Intentions movement in the building, my partner Noor — everybody here. We did this in, like, two weeks. This is the Saudi way. The Saudi way is ‘Tomorrow.’ We got a compilation coming out called ‘Moya,’ and we are going to play some exclusives off of that album. I have one request: If you know how to skate — go on the dance floor and skate,” Swizz Beatz told the crowd.

Good Intentions is a Saudi-based creative consultancy launched in partnership with Swizz Beatz and Noor Taher. 

For the last several weekends, an abandoned outdoor school playground in AlUla was used to educate locals and visitors, both young and old, about the importance of movement and incorporating sound into their spaces. Fittingly, the album’s name, “Moya” — which means ‘water’ in Arabic — also has to do with flow and movement.

The space houses disco balls, neon lights in the shape of a camel and a DJ dome. It has brought in overseas visitors alongside local residents exploring what was on offer in their own backyard.

“I heard about this event from Snapchat, and it is honestly seems very fun,” local resident Fayz Alqaeetiu told Arab News with a laugh. “This is my second time coming … I came last week but haven’t skated yet, I just like to support everyone. I’ll try to skate, perhaps, sometime in the future.”

His friend, Swilem Al-Blwie is also native to AlUla and they both attended a school not far from the venue.

“AlUla is known for its culture and history and it really changed a lot recently. Now, we have festivals and events. It’s the forefront of tourism in Saudi Arabia and it’s the face that represents the Arab and Islamic world. The skating rink is one of the best activities offered this season. I’ll hopefully learn how to skate one day, God willing,” Al-Blwie said. 

Saudi’s REXCHOUK, known as Rex, was there wearing his signature “scream mask” to conceal his identity. The NYC-educated artist, who created the mural that served as the backdrop for the skating rink, is well-established in the Saudi art scene and his vibrant Saudi-centric art and use of color set the mood in a humorous and locally relevant way.

“This artwork is inspired by AlUla. It was inspired by skating, inspired by music, by disco, inspired by Swizz Beats and the type of music that he’s going to bring here, and also the release party for the ‘Moya’ album. I love hip-hop, so when I heard this was going to be here, I was like, ‘Yeah, I have to be there!’ The artwork is inspired by everything that we’re gonna go through and experience this weekend,” Rex told Arab News.

This event and the upcoming album were created in close collaboration with the Kabsa Boys, Adel Al-Ghamdi, Terki Shalhoub and Mohammed Al-Shamsi of the popular ‘Pass the Kabsa’ podcast.

‘Moya,’ which was played in public for the first time at the rink, was co-produced by Saudi’s Nawaf Alalyan — aka Ntitled — and other Saudi artists whose names have not yet been revealed.

Swizz Beatz also served as a producer. The album is currently being finalized and should be released soon.

Taher was delighted with the results of the collision of subcultures and combination of Eastern sensibilities and Western practices that make up AlUla on Wheels.

“I was surprised that people stepped out of their comfort zone. I saw walls being broken down. I saw a community be engaged. I saw a grandfather dance to hip-hop and watch his grandson skate. I saw women fall and laugh and get back up. I saw little girls doing loops around older adults. I saw confidence in kids. I saw just what this was all about. It really is about movement, freedom, wonder, and music and it’s amazing we got to bring it to AlUla. I can’t wait to bring it to other cities,” said Taher.

“This is the first project that Good Intentions really directed, managed, and curated. And I’m super-proud about the impact. Skating is a love of Swizz’s and I honestly can’t say that I shared it, but just being here opened my eyes,” she said. “I get it, I get it now.”

According to experiencealula.com, AlUla on Wheels will return on Oct. 27.

Topics: Saudi Arabia AlUla

Updated 22 October 2022
  Fireworks, laser shows and live performances herald Riyadh Season 2022
RIYADH: Fireworks, laser shows and live performances heralded Riyadh Season 2022 on a night of wonder and excitement.

General Entertainment Authority Chairman Turki Al-Sheikh took to the stage to make a brief speech before the opening performances.

He thanked King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for their support of the Riyadh Season and the entertainment sector in which, he added, “imagination increases and ambitions grow into larger and more comprehensive entertainment for all.”

Drones took to the sky in a colorful spectacle before a song written especially for the season was delivered by performers dressed in Najdi attire.

Cirque du Soleil then left the crowd in awe of their performance.

British singer Anne-Marie headlined, closing the night’s entertainment by performing some of her biggest hits, including “Friends” and “Rockabye.” She told the crowd she was looking forward to a return visit to the Kingdom.

Yara Alzahrani, 21, who saw the opening night with some of her colleagues from work, told Arab News: “The Cirque du Soleil show was just wow, and seeing Anne-Marie perform ‘2002’ in front of us was amazing.

“I came here with some of my friends. We saw the videos of last year’s opening ceremony on Snapchat, but the tickets sold out before we could go.

“We were excited after watching the video of Turki Al-Sheikh on YouTube talking about this year’s Riyadh Season.

“I don’t know how they are going to be able to beat last year’s events but this year looks amazing.

“I am looking forward to seeing Boulevard World. I hope it is like a small World Expo. I want to try all the international restaurants there.”

This year’s event boasts 15 zones with over 8,500 activities, including 108 interactive experiences, eight international shows, 17 Arabic plays, 252 restaurants and cafes, daily fireworks and more than 150 concerts.

Topics: Riyadh season

