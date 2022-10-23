Who’s Who: Majid Abdullah Matbouly, head of Industrial Valley at King Abdullah Economic City

You are here

Majid Abdullah Matbouly
Majid Abdullah Matbouly is the head of Industrial Valley at King Abdullah Economic City.

A seasoned leader with more than 15 years of experience in industrial, real estate and healthcare consultancy services and regulations development, Matbouly leverages his deep industry knowledge and expertise across multiple sectors to drive the growth and development of the 55 square kilometer industrial and logistics hub.

Guided by his visionary stewardship, the Industrial Valley has attracted more than 120 leading pharmaceuticals, food, logistics, automotive, construction, and packaging companies. The hub also hosts reputed names such as Pfizer, Mars, IKEA, Bin Zager, Tota, and Lucid Motors. It plays a crucial role in driving Saudi Arabia’s prosperity through job creation and economic development.

Before joining KAEC, Matbouly served as chief strategy officer for the W1 Cluster in the Kingdom’s Ministry of Health. He also held the post of managing director for the Saudi operations of Vezeeta, a digital platform that connects patients with healthcare providers.

Earlier in his career, he held senior roles with Elixir Management Consultancy and Royal Haskoning DHV, an engineering consultancy firm.

Matbouly is a member of the Misk Foundation’s 2030 Leaders Program, an intensive program designed to equip experienced and influential leaders to realize the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 goals.

He is also a member of various socially rooted organizations involved in youth marriage and voluntary institutions focused on supporting children from underprivileged families.

Matbouly earned a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering and a master’s in engineering management from the University of South Florida. In addition, he holds an MBA from the Mohammed bin Salman College in collaboration with Babson College of Entrepreneurship and a diploma in Leadership from TIAS Business School in the Netherlands.

AlUla Dates Festival ends on a sweet note

AlUla Dates Festival ends on a sweet note
Updated 29 min 56 sec ago
Jasmine Bager

AlUla Dates Festival ends on a sweet note

AlUla Dates Festival ends on a sweet note
  • Event witnesses record-breaking date auction
  • Bestselling varieties were mabroom, sagai, medjool and ambar
Updated 29 min 56 sec ago
Jasmine Bager

ALULA: The end of the AlUla Dates Festival this weekend saw an array of cultural activities, a record-breaking auction and a showcase of the special Al-Shannah date preservation method unique to AlUla.

At 7 a.m. sharp, the final morning auction of the festival involved farmers and attendees bartering over date prices. As the sun started to rise in the sky, the prized dates, stored in cartons, proved to be the most valuable commodity of the show.

Organized by the Royal Commission for AlUla, the event returned with a record-breaking auction on the final weekend of the festival, with dates selling for SR51 ($13.50) per kilo.

Farmers and attendees clapped enthusiastically at the end of the bidding.

In its first week this year, the event sold 96 tons of dates, in the second, 142, and in the third, 149, for a total price of more than SR3 million — without factoring in the final day’s sale.

In comparison, 2021’s event saw date sales of about SR1 million.

On four weekends between Sept. 30 and Oct. 22, the auction is one of the main attractions in the area.

In a strategically located open space near the intersection of the main travel routes to nearby Tabuk and conveniently situated near stretches of local farms, the local auctioneer rapidly shouts out prices to start the bidding.

He continues the auction based on the head gestures of interested buyers. The event’s auctioneer is originally from Madinah, but arrives to inspect the date collection each night before an auction in order to decide starting bid prices.

Farmer Turki Al-Uneizi told Arab News that the gift of witnessing the date auction is a “treat for all.”

He added: “The difference between AlUla dates and other areas is, first, the water. It is good water — there is no salt. And the soil and the climate and things like that. It has low humidity.”

The bestselling dates are the mabroom, sagai, medjool and ambar varieties.

In the evening, local vendors offer handicrafts, products and entertainment with live music and snacks.

The Saudi Post offered a station that allows attendees to conveniently ship date purchases to friends or family in other cities, or to their own homes elsewhere in the Kingdom.

The Al-Shannah special event is unique to AlUla. It showcases a date preservation process inherited from generations of locals in the region. The harvested dates are wrapped in a hardened and cleaned shell made from dried goat or sheep skin. The technique is used to preserve the flavor and color of the dates for up to one year.

Vendors such as Abeer Soap, which is headed by women entrepreneurs from a local group of artists, sold natural and organic soaps derived from local dates at the festival.

Lamia Hamdan, owner of Be Alive brand, sold kombucha produced from dates. Her love of combining local ingredients makes for a unique blend of flavors and benefits.

“What makes my product unique is it’s a mix between Japanese culture and Saudi Arabian culture. It is all Saudi handmade,” Hamdan told Arab News.

Her fermented date vinegar aids in gut health while maintaining the integrity of traditional methods and local ingredients.

Hamdan uses dried rose petals to add a pop of color and adds sesame seeds and zataar to another mix — which is her bestseller — to add a little pizazz to a yogurt breakfast or sprinkled atop a salad.

Riyadh’s Toqa Cafe takes honor at Restaurant & Bar Design Awards

Riyadh’s Toqa Cafe takes honor at Restaurant & Bar Design Awards
Updated 22 October 2022
Afshan Aziz

Riyadh’s Toqa Cafe takes honor at Restaurant & Bar Design Awards

Riyadh’s Toqa Cafe takes honor at Restaurant & Bar Design Awards
  • Founder and CEO of Toqa Group Sara Alsaadi said: “Toqa Cafe has a truly unique concept and a distinctive aesthetic.”
Updated 22 October 2022
Afshan Aziz

JEDDAH: Riyadh-based Toqa Cafe has triumphed at the Restaurant & Bar Design Awards.
Its accolade, in the Middle East and Africa cafe category, recognizes the world’s most creative spaces and the people behind them.
Founder and CEO of Toqa Group Sara Alsaadi said: “We are humbled by the recognition and are delighted to be the winner.
“Toqa Cafe has a truly unique concept and a distinctive aesthetic. Being an entrepreneur, I have always been passionate about building and creating unique spaces in Saudi Arabia, while giving attention to our culture and heritage in every concept detail.”
The awards, now in their 14th year, are based in London, and Alsaadi added: “There were around 66 countries applying for this award, and more than 1,200 concepts were submitted worldwide.
“It’s a professional dream come true to win the most competitive award and to be among the design heroes from across the world.”
Alsaadi’s philosophy is based on distinction and exclusivity, building a concept of international standard and infusing it with Saudi culture in a modern way.
Toqa Cafe represents the simplicity and sophistication of Saudi culture, which is reflected in the venue’s layout and decor.
She added: “It wasn’t easy to design but we worked hard in transporting the concept with a twist so that it feels modern and exciting.
“The space perfectly represents Saudi Arabia and I am proud to present our country’s exclusive culture to the world.”

Saudi heavy metal band play in large public event for the first time

Saudi heavy metal band play in large public event for the first time
Updated 22 October 2022
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR

Saudi heavy metal band play in large public event for the first time

Saudi heavy metal band play in large public event for the first time
  • Contrary to popular belief, the band members say, there are more metalheads in the Kingdom than people think
  • Al-Shammari, the band’s drummer, said the Saudi metal scene has been waiting for opportunities to hold public concerts.
Updated 22 October 2022
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR

JEDDAH: Saudi melodic death metal band Immortal Pain have been a pioneer in the Saudi metal scene since 2005 and are the first to perform heavy metal at a large public event.
The band, who sing original songs in English, performed in a concert on the second day of Comic Con Arabia at the Jeddah International Exhibition and Convention Center.
The band members include Emad Ashoor, rhythm guitarist and vocalist; Rasheed Attar, lead guitarist; Moayad Al-Shammari, drummer; and Anan Al-Sabban, bassist.
“Immortal Pain started late 2005, with Rasheed and I joining together to start the band, and it took off from there throughout the years,” the vocalist told Arab News.
“We played a lot of shows here in Riyadh and in Dammam. We’ve released a couple of songs, and we are planning to release more,” he added.
Contrary to popular belief, the band members say, there are more metalheads in the Kingdom than people think.
“The heavy metal scene is huge. It’s kind of an underground scene, but we have a lot of great bands around such as Wasted Land, Kaizer, and it’s still growing,” Ashoor said.
Al-Shammari, the band’s drummer, said the Saudi metal scene has been waiting for opportunities to hold public concerts.
“It’s been quiet for a while, but now practicing music is supported by the country. Immortal Pain are actually one of the pioneers in the metal scene in Saudi Arabia, and I’m so thankful to see the growing number of bands,” he told Arab News.
Expressing his excitement at the opportunity, Al-Shammari added: “It feels so welcoming. People cannot believe that we posted on social media that we are playing at Comic Con Arabia; they said it’s like a dream come true.”
Alternative Hejazi rock band Ana N7n also performed at Comic Con Arabia.
Band members include Saif Mufti, Shaher Karkashan, Saleh Binsaif, Abdulmalik Zubilah, and Maan Balila.
Bassist Mufti said Ana N7n came together in 2019, and the band’s members had all been musicians since 2006.
“We have all played in different bands, and the experience of playing with other bands led us to create Ana N7n,” Mufti told Arab News.
Vocalist Zubilah explained that they sing in a Hejazi dialect because they want to directly reach their community.
“A huge goal we wanted to achieve when we started Ana N7n was to have an open dialogue with the people we feel close to and relate to,” he said.
“The only way to communicate clearly is to speak to people in the same dialect, so that’s why we decided specifically on the Hejazi dialect to sing our songs,” he added.
Ana N7n uses an unconventional instrument in rock, the tabla, which Binsaif plays along with the keyboard and synth.
“I’ve been playing the tabla ever since I was a kid, and when I joined Ana N7n, I listened to a solo that Said created. It had a strong Arabic tune, and that’s when I thought the tabla needed to be added,” Binsaif told Arab News.
“We tried it, and it created a great sound. It also added that Hejazi note in our material; it gave us our own sound,” he added.

Mariah at Maraya: Pop diva wows crowd at Banyan Tree opening in AlUla

Mariah at Maraya: Pop diva wows crowd at Banyan Tree opening in AlUla
Updated 22 October 2022
Arab News
Arab News

Mariah at Maraya: Pop diva wows crowd at Banyan Tree opening in AlUla

Mariah at Maraya: Pop diva wows crowd at Banyan Tree opening in AlUla
  • Singer was performing as part of a special VIP program to inaugurate Banyan Tree
  • New Banyan Tree is a luxury villa, tented resort
Updated 22 October 2022
Arab News
Arab News

ALULA: US singing sensation Mariah Carey dazzled a full house at the Maraya Hall in AlUla, Saudi Arabia on Friday evening.

The singer was performing live as part of a special VIP program to inaugurate Banyan Tree, the newest resort to open at the historic mountainous location.

The performance in Saudi Arabia was her first full show in three years, and included hits from across her decades-long career.

The legendary pop diva wowed the crowds with hits from a decades-long career. (AN Photo)

Carey joins Italian opera singer Andrea Bocelli and R&B superstar Alicia Keys as the latest international artists to perform at the Maraya venue, which next month will also see OneRepublic and John Legend perform.

The new Banyan Tree AlUla is a luxury tented villa resort, with each villa inspired by the ancient Nabataean civilization which resided in the area in the 6th century BC, set in the stunning AlUla landscape.

OIC conference calls on media to promote informed discourse

OIC conference calls on media to promote informed discourse
Updated 9 sec ago
Arab News

OIC conference calls on media to promote informed discourse

OIC conference calls on media to promote informed discourse
Updated 9 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The 12th session of the Islamic Conference of Information Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation began in Istanbul on Saturday.

At the beginning of the opening session, Saudi Arabia handed over the chairmanship of the conference to Turkey.

Saudi Media Minister Majid Al-Qasabi highlighted the challenges that the world is facing, and the need to coordinate efforts among OIC member states to confront them. He called for developing a trust-based road map with clear mechanisms to advance joint Islamic action.

OIC Secretary-General Hissein Brahim Taha addressed the opening session of the conference, held under the theme of “Combating Disinformation and Islamophobia in the Post-Truth Era.”

He said that the session would discuss the challenges facing the information sector and its infrastructure in OIC member states, and cover media discourse through both traditional and social media networks which, he noted, have made it possible for people around the world to send and receive news and media content.

The session addressed other themes and issues, most notably the role of the media in supporting the cause of Palestine and Al-Quds Al-Sharif, the special media program highlighting Africa’s position and role in the Islamic world, and the project to launch the OIC award for distinguished media outlets and media professionals in the field of promoting dialogue, tolerance and intercultural harmony.

Taha warned about an upsurge in terrorism and extremist discourse in some OIC societies. He added that under the cover of pseudo-Islamic slogans, segments of the young population have been lured into extremism.

The OIC chief stressed that media institutions and outlets, whether those affiliated with the OIC or those of member states, should promote informed and persuasive discourse, and diffuse news highlighting ambitious development, economic, tourism and cultural projects inspiring hope and optimism, rather than disseminate negative news stories.

