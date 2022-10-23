Who’s Who: Majid Abdullah Matbouly, head of Industrial Valley at King Abdullah Economic City

Majid Abdullah Matbouly is the head of Industrial Valley at King Abdullah Economic City.
A seasoned leader with more than 15 years of experience in industrial, real estate and healthcare consultancy services and regulations development, Matbouly leverages his deep industry knowledge and expertise across multiple sectors to drive the growth and development of the 55 square kilometer industrial and logistics hub.
Guided by his visionary stewardship, the Industrial Valley has attracted more than 120 leading pharmaceuticals, food, logistics, automotive, construction, and packaging companies. The hub also hosts reputed names such as Pfizer, Mars, IKEA, Bin Zager, Tota, and Lucid Motors. It plays a crucial role in driving Saudi Arabia’s prosperity through job creation and economic development.
Before joining KAEC, Matbouly served as chief strategy officer for the W1 Cluster in the Kingdom’s Ministry of Health. He also held the post of managing director for the Saudi operations of Vezeeta, a digital platform that connects patients with healthcare providers.
Earlier in his career, he held senior roles with Elixir Management Consultancy and Royal Haskoning DHV, an engineering consultancy firm.
Matbouly is a member of the Misk Foundation’s 2030 Leaders Program, an intensive program designed to equip experienced and influential leaders to realize the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 goals.
He is also a member of various socially rooted organizations involved in youth marriage and voluntary institutions focused on supporting children from underprivileged families.
Matbouly earned a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering and a master’s in engineering management from the University of South Florida. In addition, he holds an MBA from the Mohammed bin Salman College in collaboration with Babson College of Entrepreneurship and a diploma in Leadership from TIAS Business School in the Netherlands.