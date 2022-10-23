You are here

Egypt fixes fuel prices until the end of 2022 following 3 hikes this year

Egypt fixes fuel prices until the end of 2022 following 3 hikes this year
The move has defied expectations of another raise and ended a series of three consecutive petrol price hikes during 2022. (Shutterstock)
Updated 35 sec ago
Arab News

Egypt fixes fuel prices until the end of 2022 following 3 hikes this year

Egypt fixes fuel prices until the end of 2022 following 3 hikes this year
Updated 35 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Egypt’s Petroleum Products Automatic Pricing Committee has announced that the price of fuel in the local market will remain unchanged, for the period from October to December 2022.

The move has defied expectations of another raise and ended a series of three consecutive petrol price hikes during 2022, according to Asharq Al-Awsat. 

The decision also comes amid the devaluation of the local currency against the dollar, despite a preliminary agreement with the International Monetary Fund on a loan ranging from $3 billion to $7 billion.

The price of 80-octane fuel will remain at 8 Egyptian pounds ($0.41), while 92-octane fuel will be sold at 9.25 Egyptian pounds. 95-octane fuel will cost 10.75 Egyptian pounds, the Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources reported. 

The price of diesel will be 7.25 Egyptian pounds, while the industrial-use mazut will be 5,000 Egyptian pounds per tonne.

The committee’s latest decision comes after Egypt started implementing a quarterly price index mechanism on all petroleum products in July 2019.

The mechanism of automatic pricing aims to amend the prices of petroleum products quarterly.

It should not increase or decrease by more than 10 percent, in accordance with the international price of Brent crude oil, and the rate of the dollar against the Egyptian pound.

In July, the Egyptian government raised fuel prices after steep inflationary pressures in the wake of Russia’s war on Ukraine.

During 2022, the north African country witnessed two other fuel price hikes during April and February. 

In 2021, the price of octane-80 fuel was 6.75 Egyptian pounds per liter, 92-octane fuel was 8 Egyptian pounds per liter, and 95-octane fuel was 9 Egyptian pounds per liter.

Last Sunday, Egypt finalized a staff-level agreement with the IMF on the components of its program, and will issue an announcement “very soon,” the country’s finance minister said.

“Very productive bilateral discussions were held with IMF staff on the sidelines of the IMF and World Bank’s annual meetings in Washington, and significant progress was made across all policies,” Mohamed Maait said in a statement.

Egypt began talks with the IMF for a financial support package in March.

The war in Ukraine threw its already unsettled finances into further disarray, leading foreign investors to pull nearly $20 billion out of Egyptian treasury markets in a matter of weeks.

Topics: Egypt fuel price

QatarEnergy names Shell partner for LNG expansion project

QatarEnergy names Shell partner for LNG expansion project
Updated 20 sec ago
Reuters

QatarEnergy names Shell partner for LNG expansion project

QatarEnergy names Shell partner for LNG expansion project
Updated 20 sec ago
Reuters

RIYADH: QatarEnergy's chief executive on Sunday named Shell SHEL.L a partner on the Gulf Arab state's North Field South expansion, part of the world's largest liquefied natural gas (LNG) project.

Shell will have a 9.3% share of the project and QatarEnergy will keep 75%, Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi,Saad, who is also state minister for energy, said at a news conference.

The development contract for North Field South would be awarded in the first quarter of 2023, Al-Kaabi said.

QatarEnergy was open to discussing working with Shell in all energy sectors, he added.

The North Field is part of the world's biggest gas field that Qatar shares with Iran, which calls its share South Pars.

QatarEnergy earlier this year signed deals for North Field East, the first and larger phase of the two-phase North Field expansion plan, which includes six LNG trains that will ramp up Qatar's liquefaction capacity from 77 million tonnes per annum to 126 million tonnes by 2027.

TotalEnergies, Shell, Exxon, ConocoPhillips and Eni took stakes in the North Field East expansion phase, and last month TotalEnergies was named as the first partner in the North Field South project.

QatarEnergy had said partners for the North Field South would be selected from those already involved in the first phase.

Topics: Qatar Energy

Shell sees 2024 global demand for aviation fuel return to level before pandemic
Business & Economy
Shell sees 2024 global demand for aviation fuel return to level before pandemic
Oil Updates — Crude inches up; Moldova blames Gazprom; US drillers add oil and gas rigs
Business & Economy
Oil Updates — Crude inches up; Moldova blames Gazprom; US drillers add oil and gas rigs

National Bank of Bahrain tops Refinitiv Arab ESG rankings

National Bank of Bahrain tops Refinitiv Arab ESG rankings
Updated 4 min 52 sec ago
Arab News

National Bank of Bahrain tops Refinitiv Arab ESG rankings

National Bank of Bahrain tops Refinitiv Arab ESG rankings
Updated 4 min 52 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The National Bank of Bahrain, known as NBB, has ranked first in its environment, social, and governance performance across all sectors in the Arab world based on Refinitiv ESG scoring.

The bank’s ESG score rose from 72 to 76 points in the third quarter, driven by NBB’s multiple initiatives aimed at ensuring responsible environmental practices, along with providing environmentally friendly products to its clients, Trade Arabia reported, citing a press release.

According to the report, Refinitiv allocates ESG scores to companies on the basis of 10 main sustainability themes, based on publicly available data.

An organization with a score above 75 is considered a firm with excellent relative ESG performance and a high degree of transparency in reporting material ESG data publicly, according to the Refinitiv website.

Focusing on sustainability

“Sustainability continues to play an essential role within our organization. NBB recognizes the significance of adopting sustainable methods that will lead to a positive impact both within our organization and our community,” said Jean-Christophe Durand, CEO of NBB.

He added: “Our line-up of ESG-driven products and services have enabled us to assist our stakeholders in reducing their carbon footprint, and simultaneously add value to our community.”

The high ESG score obtained by NBB is crucial as Bahrain set the net-zero target in 2060.

“We are proud to have achieved the leading ESG score across all sectors in the Arab world. NBB’s tireless efforts have been recognized over the course of our sustainability journey, reflecting our collective efforts to engage sustainability across all levels from board members to employees,” said Dana Buheji, the bank’s group chief human resources and sustainability officer.

In this year’s Euromoney Middle East Awards for Excellence, NBB was awarded as the ‘Best Bank for ESG in Bahrain’.

NBB also received the ‘Best Bank for Sustainability Finance’ in Bahrain award and ‘Outstanding Leadership in Sustainability Transparency’ on a regional level from Global Finance’s Sustainable Finance Awards 2022.

In September, NBB signed a memorandum of understanding with Honeywell to further enhance its sustainability footprint, according to a press release.

With the deal, NBB aims to maximize its reach and offer more sustainability-focused financing plans to a larger number of customers, while supporting its existing client base with advice and financing, the press release added.

ESG ratings should be used with caution: EFAMA

Meanwhile, the European Fund and Asset Management Association, known as EFAMA, has put the ambiguity of ESG ratings under pressure, as it found a low correlation between different companies’ ratings.

In its latest installment of the Market Insights series, the EFAMA analyzed the ESG ratings provided by Morningstar Direct and Refinitiv.

It found that although there was a positive correlation between ratings from these two providers, “it is quite small” and investors should use the ESG scores “with caution.”

“There is a positive correlation. However, that correlation appears to be quite small, as there are many funds with a very low Refinitiv score that have a high Morningstar score, and vice versa,” said EFAMA in a statement.

EFAMA further noted that the results were not surprising as both agencies use different proprietary ESG assessment metrics to determine the scores.

Topics: National Bank of Bahrain ESG ranting

JPMorgan to hire 20 more bankers as it expands Saudi Arabian operation 

JPMorgan to hire 20 more bankers as it expands Saudi Arabian operation 
Updated 48 min 46 sec ago
Arab News

JPMorgan to hire 20 more bankers as it expands Saudi Arabian operation 

JPMorgan to hire 20 more bankers as it expands Saudi Arabian operation 
Updated 48 min 46 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: JPMorgan Chase & Co, one of the largest banks in the US, is set to add an additional 20 people for its operations in Saudi Arabia by the end of the year, as it looks to tap into one of the world's few bright spots for equity capital markets, Bloomberg reported. 

The bank will have doubled the size of its Saudi operations by the end of the year, compared to 2016, Bader Al-Amoudi, JPMorgan’s senior country officer said. 

It will be hiring across investment banking, local custody, client services and back office staff, he added.

“We see a very strong pipeline of deals coming up across M&A and IPOs. There’s still a lot of interest from local companies to list and from foreign investors looking to get exposure to the Saudi market,” Al-Amoudi said. 

JPMorgan chairman and CEO Jamie Dimon is set to arrive in Riyadh this week to attend Saudi Arabia’s flagship investment conference, dubbed Davos in the Desert. 

US bankers have been expanding their presence in Saudi Arabia to tap into new opportunities emanating from the opening of the economy as the oil-reach Kingdom is looking to diversify into other sectors.  Saudi Arabia, which owns one of the largest sovereign wealth funds, is selling off state-owned assets to attract investors, helping it to become one of the hotspots for initial public offerings in the world. 

“Competition has definitely increased but we’ve been here for the long term and will continue to invest to serve our clients and bring new products and offerings to Saudi Arabia,” Alamoudi said.

Topics: JP Morgan Saudi operation expansion

JP Morgan launches bitcoin fund; Uruguay mulls letting businesses accept cryptos
Business & Economy
JP Morgan launches bitcoin fund; Uruguay mulls letting businesses accept cryptos
Special Saudi Arabia will 'come out on top' in oil markets, JP Morgan predicts
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia will ‘come out on top’ in oil markets, JP Morgan predicts

Walaa Insurance concludes merger with SABB Takaful

Walaa Insurance concludes merger with SABB Takaful
Updated 23 October 2022
Arab News

Walaa Insurance concludes merger with SABB Takaful

Walaa Insurance concludes merger with SABB Takaful
Updated 23 October 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Walaa Cooperative Insurance Co. has completed its merger deal with SABB Takaful Co. after listing the consideration shares to SABB Takaful entitled shareholders, according to a bourse filing.

The merger was conducted through a share swap, where Walaa issued 0.6 shares against each share issued by SABB Takaful.

SABB Takaful shareholders listed at the Securities Depository Center Co. received 20.41 million ordinary shares from Walaa with a nominal value of SR10 ($3) each on Oct. 23, 2022.

Last week, SABB Takaful Co. was suspended from trading on the Saudi Stock Exchange in preparation to begin delisting procedures as a result of the merger.

 

Topics: Saudi Insurance merger

SABB Takaful stops trading due to merger with Walaa Cooperative Insurance
Business & Economy
SABB Takaful stops trading due to merger with Walaa Cooperative Insurance
SABB provides economic overview to high-end clients
Corporate News
SABB provides economic overview to high-end clients

Saudi telecom firm Mobily’s shares edge higher after 40% rise in profit 

Saudi telecom firm Mobily’s shares edge higher after 40% rise in profit 
Updated 23 October 2022
Arab News

Saudi telecom firm Mobily's shares edge higher after 40% rise in profit 

Saudi telecom firm Mobily’s shares edge higher after 40% rise in profit 
Updated 23 October 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi telecom operator Etihad Etisalat Co., known as Mobily, posted a 40 percent increase in profits for the first nine months of this year driven by revenue growth.

Mobily’s profit peaked at SR1.2 billion ($319 million) between January and September compared to SR751 million in the prior-year period, according to a bourse filing.

In response to the higher profits, its shares gained 1.23 percent to reach SR36.90 at 10:43 a.m. Saudi time.

The telecom firm attributed the increase in profit to a 5.5 percent rise in revenue, reaching SR12 billion by the end of the current quarter due to growth across all segments.

Gross profit for the same period stood at SR6.9 billion, an increase of 7 percent over the previous year.

Topics: Saudi telecom tadawul

Saudi telecom operator Mobily profits up 41% in Q1 on higher revenues
Business & Economy
Saudi telecom operator Mobily profits up 41% in Q1 on higher revenues
Mobily Pay wins SAMA license to offer e-payment services
Corporate News
Mobily Pay wins SAMA license to offer e-payment services

Egypt fixes fuel prices until the end of 2022 following 3 hikes this year
Egypt fixes fuel prices until the end of 2022 following 3 hikes this year
QatarEnergy names Shell partner for LNG expansion project
QatarEnergy names Shell partner for LNG expansion project
National Bank of Bahrain tops Refinitiv Arab ESG rankings
National Bank of Bahrain tops Refinitiv Arab ESG rankings
Riyadh Season 2022 kicks off with football legends Mohammed Salah and Karim Benzema
Riyadh Season 2022 kicks off with football legends Mohammed Salah and Karim Benzema
JPMorgan to hire 20 more bankers as it expands Saudi Arabian operation 
JPMorgan to hire 20 more bankers as it expands Saudi Arabian operation 

