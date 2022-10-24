You are here

Airbus eyes Saudi deal for almost 40 A350 jets — sources

Airbus eyes Saudi deal for almost 40 A350 jets — sources
Updated 24 October 2022
Reuters

Airbus eyes Saudi deal for almost 40 A350 jets — sources

Airbus eyes Saudi deal for almost 40 A350 jets — sources
Updated 24 October 2022
Reuters

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is in advanced negotiations to order almost 40 A350 jets from Europe’s Airbus as part of strategic efforts to launch a new airline and challenge heavyweight carriers in the Gulf, industry sources said.

If confirmed, the purchase by the sovereign Public Investment Fund, worth $12 billion at list prices, could be announced as early as this week when Riyadh hosts a major forum, the Future Investment Initiative, the sources said.

It remained unclear whether Boeing would also seize part of a substantial shopping list for the new airline, which will be named RIA, the sources said. One source familiar with the negotiations cautioned that it was “not over yet.”

PIF has been negotiating to buy some 75 jets and another source said the kingdom was leaning toward the Boeing 787. Reports have said that the airline may also need narrow-body jets.

Neither Airbus nor Boeing had any comment. PIF did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Any commercial deal must still win political approval and also depends on complex engine negotiations, one of the sources said.

The choice of supplier is widely seen as politically charged as the Saudi gathering takes place amid deepening tensions between Washington and Riyadh, two industry sources said.

The FII is a showcase for Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s Vision 2030 plan to wean the economy off oil by creating new industries that also generate jobs for millions of Saudis, and lure foreign capital and talent.

US President Joe Biden has vowed “consequences” for US-Saudi ties over an OPEC+ decision to cut oil output targets, which Riyadh defended as serving market stability.

Reuters first reported in August that Saudi Arabia was discussing a significant order for wide-body jets.

Bloomberg News reported on Sunday that a deal could involve up to 80 aircraft.

The new airline will be based in the capital Riyadh, while state airline Saudia will be based out of the Red Sea city Jeddah under a transportation strategy that calls for the establishment of two hubs to rival UAE and Qatari carriers

Topics: #SAUDI ARABIA Airbus Travel tourism

Ma'aden's share prices surge over 100%, hit highest level since listing

Ma’aden’s share prices surge over 100%, hit highest level since listing
Updated 24 October 2022
Arab News

Ma’aden’s share prices surge over 100%, hit highest level since listing

Ma’aden’s share prices surge over 100%, hit highest level since listing
Updated 24 October 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabian Mining Co., known as Ma’aden’, saw its shares price hitting its highest level since the company went public on the back of its plans to expand production capacity.

Ma’aden’s share price, which opened at SR39.25 ($10.5) in 2022, climbed to SR80 on Oct. 24, surging 104 percent.

In March, the state-owned firm announced plans to increase production capacity and invest in exploration to tap into the Kingdom’s $1.3 trillion mineral reserves — something economist Ali Alhazmi believes made Ma’aden shares lucrative, further leading to high performance.

Speaking to Arab News, Alhazmi explained that one of the reasons could be attributed to Ma’aden turning into a profitable company last year, reaching SR5.2 billion, compared to SR280 million in losses in 2020.

“By the end of 2022, Ma’aden will achieve SR9 billion in profit, a growth of 50 percent from 2021,” Alhazmi predicted.

The other reason could relate to its plan to double its capital by distributing one bonus share for each share to shareholders, which has attracted investors to buy Ma’aden shares.

"The beginning of the third line of its ammonia production also helped the company’s fortune, especially when there was a considerable shortage of raw materials for fertilizer,"  CEO of Rassanah Capital Abdullah AlRebdi told Arab News.

The ammonia plant expansion is set to increase capacity by over 1 million tons, with total production reaching 3.3 million tons. This will make Ma’aden one of the largest ammonia producers east of the Suez Canal.

The company’s net profit increased over threefold to SR6.2 billion in the first half of 2022, from SR1.9 billion a year earlier.

Analysts expect Ma’aden to maintain its solid performance throughout 2022, owing to its expansion plans and gold mining projects in Mansoura and Masarrah.

As one of the fastest-growing mining companies worldwide, Ma’aden has a market capitalization of over SR100 billion and is one of the Kingdom’s 10 most prominent players.

Topics: maadan Mining Profit share Tadawul

ADQ invests $125m in Aliph Capital's fund

ADQ invests $125m in Aliph Capital’s fund
Updated 24 October 2022
Arab News

ADQ invests $125m in Aliph Capital’s fund

ADQ invests $125m in Aliph Capital’s fund
Updated 24 October 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Abu Dhabi Developmental Holding Co., or ADQ, has invested $125 million in a fund launched by the private equity firm Aliph Capital. 

Based in Abu Dhabi Global Market, Aliph Fund I is a $250 million target private equity fund that aims to invest in high quality mid-sized companies in the UAE and across the Gulf region, according to a statement. 

This comes as the fund seeks to accelerate its expansion and growth plans.

Aliph Capital intends to acquire sizable, active positions in privately owned mid-market companies across the Gulf Cooperation Council countries that possess strong business fundamentals. 

It will scale up companies by helping founders adopt technology platforms and tools to grow revenues, optimize operations, and cut costs.

“The timing is perfect for GCC based private equity to invest in the region’s mid-market growth stars, who — when fully equipped with digital and tech enablement levers — will generate significant returns and power the ongoing diversification and transformation of the GCC economy,” CEO Huda Al-Lawati said.

Topics: ADQ Aliph Capital

Saudi paper manufacturer MEPCO seeks shareholders' approval for 33% capital raise

Saudi paper manufacturer MEPCO seeks shareholders’ approval for 33% capital raise
Updated 24 October 2022
Arab News

Saudi paper manufacturer MEPCO seeks shareholders’ approval for 33% capital raise

Saudi paper manufacturer MEPCO seeks shareholders’ approval for 33% capital raise
Updated 24 October 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Jeddah-based Middle East Paper Co. invited its shareholders to vote on increasing its capital to SR666 million ($177 million) in support of the company’s financial position and growth plans.

The Saudi-listed paper manufacturer’s board is proposing a 33 percent capital hike from the current capital of SR500 million, according to a bourse filing.

Shares of MEPCO opened the day unchanged at SR54.30, as of 10:15 a.m. Saudi time.

The transaction will be conducted by granting shareholders one bonus share for every three shares held, the filing said.

Topics: saudi market Saudi economy

Saudi tech firm Sure Global shares decline 6% on market debut

Saudi tech firm Sure Global shares decline 6% on market debut
Updated 24 October 2022
Arab News

Saudi tech firm Sure Global shares decline 6% on market debut

Saudi tech firm Sure Global shares decline 6% on market debut
Updated 24 October 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Sure Global Technology Co.'s shares declined 5.57 percent below the listing price on their debut on Tadawul’s Nomu-Parallel Market on Oct. 24. 

The Riyadh-based company’s initial public offering price had earlier been set at SR70 ($19), thanks to high investor interest.

Established in 2006, Sure International Technology offers a wide range of services, including wholesale and retail sales of computers and accessories, printers and inks, systems analysis, software design and programming, and senior management consulting.

Topics: Saudi tech NOMU IPO trading Tadawul

Saudi PIF launches new firm to localize halal production industry

Saudi PIF launches new firm to localize halal production industry
Updated 24 October 2022
Arab News

Saudi PIF launches new firm to localize halal production industry

Saudi PIF launches new firm to localize halal production industry
Updated 24 October 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund has announced the launch of Halal Products Development Co. aimed at localizing the halal production industry in the Kingdom.

The launch of the new firm is expected to help promote Saudi Arabia as a global halal hub, according to a press release.

It further noted that HPDC will help enable local players; small and medium-sized enterprises, in particular, to grow and expand across global halal markets. It will also help develop the halal production industry in Saudi Arabia through partnerships with key local and international players, along with creating job opportunities.

“HPDC aims to localize knowledge, technology, and innovation for the development of halal products including foods, cosmetics, and pharmaceuticals. The company also aims to promote investment and economic opportunities for the industry by introducing various services, including specialized advisory,” said PIF in the press release.

It further added that the company will also help PIF and its portfolio companies to access a variety of collaboration and investment opportunities across global halal markets.

The launch of the new firm comes in line with the goals outlined in the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, aiming at diversifying Saudi Arabia’s economy away from oil, along with developing key sectors including goods and retail, and food and agriculture.

The PIF is one of the world’s largest sovereign wealth funds, with assets valued at $620 billion, according to data released by Sovereign Wealth Fund Institute in April.

Earlier in October, PIF Governor Yasir Al-Rumayyan revealed a strategy detailing plans for the fund’s assets to reach between $2 to $3 trillion by the end of this decade.

“We want to reach $1 trillion by 2025. And we are almost now less than $700, we need close to $400 billion to reach this size of assets,” said Al-Rumayyan, during an interview given to the Thmanyah podcast.

He added: “We have a complete plan from now till 2030, on how to reach a trillion and reach between $2 to $3 trillion, and His Highness Crown Prince is determined to reach it.”

In September, PIF launched the National Real Estate Registration Services Co. to digitize and develop the local real estate sector through a comprehensive digital platform.

In a press release, PIF noted that the new platform will help build a comprehensive digital database of all public, residential, commercial, and agricultural units of property across the Kingdom, along with ensuring transparency in the real estate sector.

Topics: PIF halal Investment

