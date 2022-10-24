Oil Updates — Crude prices slide; China’s oil import falls; South Africa welcomes OPEC move 

You are here

China’s crude oil imports in September were 2 percent below their level a year earlier, data showed on Monday. (Shutterstock)
RIYADH: Oil prices slid more than 1 percent on Monday after Chinese data showed that demand from the world’s largest crude importer remained lackluster in September as strict COVID-19 policies and fuel export curbs depressed consumption.

Brent crude futures for December settlement slid $1, or 1.1 percent, to $92.50 a barrel by 0609 GMT after rising 2 percent last week. 

US West Texas Intermediate crude for December delivery was at $84.02 a barrel, down $1.03, or 1.2 percent. 

China’s September crude oil import falls

China’s crude oil imports in September were 2 percent below their level a year earlier, data showed on Monday, as independent refiners curbed throughput amid thin margins and lackluster demand.

However, state-run refiners lifted fuel exports to the highest monthly volume since June 2021 to cash in on robust export margins, according to data from the General Administration of Customs that was released a week behind schedule.

The world’s largest crude importer brought in 40.24 million tons of crude oil last month, equivalent to about 9.79 million barrels per day. While that was up from 9.5 million bpd in August, shipments remained below the nearly 10 million bpd imported a year earlier.

Imports for the first three quarters totaled 370.4 million tons, or about 9.9 million bpd, 4.3 percent below the corresponding period last year. This marks the first annual decline for this period since at least 2014.

However, the data showed that exports last month of refined fuel — including diesel, gasoline, aviation fuel and marine fuel oil — soared 36 percent from a year earlier to 5.64 million tons.

Year-to-date exports were down 27.6 percent at 35.45 million tons, as a result of Beijing’s policy adopted in late 2021 to limit fuel exports and excessive refinery processing.

But, in late September Beijing released a large set of fresh fuel export quotas to boost its sagging economy, which could see exports recover further through the first quarter of 2023.

Natural gas imports last month via pipelines and as liquefied natural gas (LNG) also rebounded to 10.15 million tons, the highest since January, the data showed.

However, volumes were 4.4 percent lower than a year earlier, with LNG imports being the drag as companies avoided pricey spot purchases.

Gas imports for the first nine months of the year were down 9.5 percent year-on-year at 81.16 million tons.

South African President welcomes focus on price stabilization of oil

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has welcomed the decision by Saudi Arabia and other countries in the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries to focus on price stabilization in their management of oil production, according to a statement. 

In the statement, the president noted that the decision by OPEC countries could provide relief to South Africa’s pressured economy. 

(With input from Reuters) 

 

Topics: OPEC Oil China imports South Africa

Saudi paper manufacturer MEPCO seeks shareholders’ approval for 33% capital raise

Saudi paper manufacturer MEPCO seeks shareholders’ approval for 33% capital raise
Updated 21 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi paper manufacturer MEPCO seeks shareholders’ approval for 33% capital raise

Saudi paper manufacturer MEPCO seeks shareholders’ approval for 33% capital raise
Updated 21 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Jeddah-based Middle East Paper Co. invited its shareholders to vote on increasing its capital to SR666 million ($177 million) in support of the company’s financial position and growth plans.

The Saudi-listed paper manufacturer’s board is proposing a 33 percent capital hike from the current capital of SR500 million, according to a bourse filing.

The transaction will be conducted by granting shareholders one bonus share for every three shares held, the filing said.

Topics: saudi market Saudi economy

Saudi tech firm Sure Global to start trading on Nomu Monday

Saudi tech firm Sure Global to start trading on Nomu Monday
Updated 9 min 23 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi tech firm Sure Global to start trading on Nomu Monday

Saudi tech firm Sure Global to start trading on Nomu Monday
Updated 9 min 23 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Sure Global Technology Co. will start trading its shares on Tadawul’s Nomu-Parallel Market on Oct. 24, a bourse statement showed.

The Riyadh-based company’s initial public offering price had earlier been set at SR70 ($19), thanks to high investor interest.

Established in 2006, Sure International Technology offers a wide range of services, including wholesale and retail sales of computers and accessories, printers and inks, systems analysis, software design and programming, and senior management consulting.

Topics: Saudi tech NOMU IPO trading Tadawul

Saudi PIF launches new firm to localize halal production industry

Saudi PIF launches new firm to localize halal production industry
Updated 15 min 32 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi PIF launches new firm to localize halal production industry

Saudi PIF launches new firm to localize halal production industry
Updated 15 min 32 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund has announced the launch of Halal Products Development Co. aimed at localizing the halal production industry in the Kingdom.

The launch of the new firm is expected to help promote Saudi Arabia as a global halal hub, according to a press release.

It further noted that HPDC will help enable local players; small and medium-sized enterprises, in particular, to grow and expand across global halal markets and will develop the halal production industry in Saudi Arabia through partnerships with key local and international players, along with creating job opportunities. 

 

Topics: PIF halal Investment

Saudi Kayan turns to losses of $121m as feedstock costs weigh on earnings

Saudi Kayan turns to losses of $121m as feedstock costs weigh on earnings
Updated 40 min 8 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Kayan turns to losses of $121m as feedstock costs weigh on earnings

Saudi Kayan turns to losses of $121m as feedstock costs weigh on earnings
Updated 40 min 8 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Kayan Petrochemical Co. turned to losses of SR453 million ($121 million) in the first nine months of 2022 on the back of higher feedstock costs and lower selling prices.

The losses were against profits of SR1.9 billion the homegrown petrochemical producer made in the same period a year earlier, according to a bourse filing.

Saudi Kayan attributed the losses to a rise in the average cost of feedstock and lower selling prices, despite a slight increase in sales to SR9.1 billion.

Topics: Saudi Kayan Petrochemical loss Tadawul

Dubai to offer 10 percent of Empower in fourth state-linked IPO this year -Gulf News

Dubai to offer 10 percent of Empower in fourth state-linked IPO this year -Gulf News
(Shutterstock)
Updated 54 min 3 sec ago
Reuters

Dubai to offer 10 percent of Empower in fourth state-linked IPO this year -Gulf News

Dubai to offer 10 percent of Empower in fourth state-linked IPO this year -Gulf News
Updated 54 min 3 sec ago
Reuters

DUBAI: Dubai plans to offer 10 percent of Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation (Empower) in an initial public offering, according to an advertisement in Dubai-based daily Gulf News on Monday.

Empower is the fourth state-linked entity to seek a listing this year in Dubai in a program aimed at attracting investor interest in the domestic stock exchange.

Dubai Electricity & Water Authority (DEWA) and Emirates Power Investment will offer the 10 percent stake, which is equivalent to 1 billion shares.

Subscriptions begin on Oct. 31 and close on Nov. 7, according to the advertisement.

Dubai’s deputy ruler, Sheikh Maktoum Bin Mohammed, announced plans in November for 10 government-linked entities to go public as part of a program intended to boost stock market activity. 

Topics: UAE Dubai IPO Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA)

