Mubadala, KKR to invest about $1bn in Asia
The agreement, announced on Sunday, will see the two firms investing across performing private credit opportunities in the Asia Pacific region. (Shutterstock)
ABU DHABI: KKR & Co. and Abu Dhabi state fund Mubadala Investment Co. said they had entered into an agreement to invest about $1 billion in Asia.

The agreement, announced on Sunday, will see the two firms investing across performing private credit opportunities in the Asia Pacific region.

Mubadala, which manages $243 billion in assets, said in a joint statement it would deploy its capital alongside KKR’s existing pools of capital, including capital from the KKR Asia Credit Opportunities Fund, a $1.1 billion credit investment vehicle KKR closed in May.

“Expanding into the Asia Pacific region is a core pillar of our strategy as this market presents unique credit investment opportunities, driven by its rapid growth and high demand for non-bank capital,” Omar Eraiqaat, co-head of credit investments at Mubadala, said in the statement.

Private credit funds have gained traction in Asia in the last few years as companies tap into alternative sources of funding although banks still account for the bulk of financing.

Investors are drawn to credit funds for potentially higher returns.

KKR has deployed nearly $3 billion in credit capital in APAC since 2019. The credit business in the region is part of KKR’s about $178 billion global credit platform.
 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Small and Medium Enterprises General Authority, also known as Monsha’at, has announced Sami bin Ibrahim Al-Husseini as its new governor, according to the Saudi Press Agency. 

With an advanced diploma in leadership from the Swiss-based Institute for Management Development, a bachelor’s degree in public relations from King Saud University, and multiple specialized and leadership certificates, Al-Husseini has worked in several leadership positions in both the private and public sectors.

Prior to this new role, between 2019 and 2022, Al-Husseini held the position of deputy governor for Planning and Developments in Monsha’at. 

Between 2018 and 2019, Al-Hussein was CEO of Riyadh Airports Co., having served as executive vice president of the firm’s commercial sector between 2017 and 2018.

He took up his role at Monsha’at in August, although it has only just been publicly confirmed.

Monsha’at is keen on upgrading and further elevating the Kingdom’s SMEs, with the sector set to play a significant role in achieving Saudi Arabia’s objectives of lowering the unemployment rate from 11.6 percent to 7 percent, increasing women’s participation in the workforce from 22 percent to 30 percent, and expanding SME contribution to 35 percent of gross domestic product by 2030.

Monsha’at’s objectives also fall in line with the Saudi vision to create suitable job opportunities for its citizens by supporting SME entrepreneurship, privatization, and investments in new industries.

 

RIYADH: Sharjah Airport witnessed a passenger growth rate of 141 percent at the end of the third quarter as the aviation sector shows strong signs of rebounding after the negative impacts caused by the pandemic. 

The number of passengers stood at 9.5 million, compared to 3.9 million in the same period last year, according to a press release.

Aircraft movement at the airport also rose 81.65 percent, with 64,780 flights by the end of September, as compared to 35,662 flights at the end of the third quarter of 2021. 

The press release further noted that the total cargo handled by Sharjah Airport since the beginning of the year amounted to 135,038 tons, marking a growth rate of 38.71 percent. 

“With this, the airport not only has achieved a remarkable position in terms of statistics and numbers, but also provided high-quality services and achieved customer satisfaction through its smart travel services, digital services, and smart solutions,” said Ali Salim Al-Midfa, chairman of Sharjah Airport Authority. 

DMCC signs MoU with Logis

Dubai Multi Commodities Center has signed a memorandum of understanding with Logis, an agri-logistic free trade zone that is being constructed in Panama. 

According to a statement from the Dubai government, Logis is expected to become the largest free trade zone of its kind in Central and Latin America. 

The MOU was signed by Ahmed Bin Sulayem, executive chairman and CEO of DMCC, and Sandro Salsano, president of Salsano Group and majority shareholder of Logis. 

“Panama stands as the gateway between Central and South America and Logis is perfectly positioned to host the largest free zone of its kind in the region, especially where agriculture commodities trade is concerned,” said Bin Sulayem. 

RIYADH: US-based electric vehicle manufacturer Lucid Group Inc., in which Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund holds a 60 percent stake, has promoted Faisal Sultan to vice president and managing director in the Middle East.

According to a press release, Sultan will directly report to Lucid’s CEO and Chief Technology Officer Peter Rawlinson. 

Sultan's appointment comes as Lucid plans the construction of a plant in the Kingdom that will produce 150,000 electric vehicles per year.

“Our mission is to inspire the adoption of sustainable energy by creating the most captivating electric vehicles in the world, and the Middle East is a strategic region in fulfilling that mission, for both manufacturing and retail,” said Rawlinson. 

He added: “This requires deep knowledge of the area along with business acumen, and we are very fortunate to have Faisal leading our team here in the Middle East.” 

Sultan has 23 years of combined automotive experience with Lucid, Industrial Clusters, FCA, Magna, Ford, and GM, where he held leadership positions spanning industrial development, manufacturing, operations, engineering, and program management. 

In August, Sultan, who was then the managing director of global operations at Lucid, said the PIF was supportive of Lucid when it faced a supply crunch. 

During an interview with Bloomberg, Sultan noted that supply chain issues will be righted soon, and things will get back to normal by the end of this year. 

He also lauded the Saudi Arabian government for changing the atmosphere of the Kingdom, making it suitable for the roll-out of EVs. 

“The government is very serious and they’ve been working very hard with us to make sure the environment is ready,” Sultan said. 

The government plans to ensure 30 percent of all vehicles in the capital city Riyadh run on electricity by 2030.

RIYADH: Saudi Arabian Mining Co., known as Ma’aden’, saw its shares price hitting its highest level since the company went public on the back of its plans to expand production capacity.

Ma’aden’s share price, which opened at SR39.25 ($10.5) in 2022, climbed to SR80 on Oct. 24, surging 104 percent.

In March, the state-owned firm announced plans to increase production capacity and invest in exploration to tap into the Kingdom’s $1.3 trillion mineral reserves — something economist Ali Alhazmi believes made Ma’aden shares lucrative, further leading to high performance.

Speaking to Arab News, Alhazmi explained that one of the reasons could be attributed to Ma’aden turning into a profitable company last year, reaching SR5.2 billion, compared to SR280 million in losses in 2020.

“By the end of 2022, Ma’aden will achieve SR9 billion in profit, a growth of 50 percent from 2021,” Alhazmi predicted.

The other reason could relate to its plan to double its capital by distributing one bonus share for each share to shareholders, which has attracted investors to buy Ma’aden shares.

"The beginning of the third line of its ammonia production also helped the company’s fortune, especially when there was a considerable shortage of raw materials for fertilizer,"  CEO of Rassanah Capital Abdullah AlRebdi told Arab News.

The ammonia plant expansion is set to increase capacity by over 1 million tons, with total production reaching 3.3 million tons. This will make Ma’aden one of the largest ammonia producers east of the Suez Canal.

The company’s net profit increased over threefold to SR6.2 billion in the first half of 2022, from SR1.9 billion a year earlier.

Analysts expect Ma’aden to maintain its solid performance throughout 2022, owing to its expansion plans and gold mining projects in Mansoura and Masarrah.

As one of the fastest-growing mining companies worldwide, Ma’aden has a market capitalization of over SR100 billion and is one of the Kingdom’s 10 most prominent players.

RIYADH: Abu Dhabi Developmental Holding Co., or ADQ, has invested $125 million in a fund launched by the private equity firm Aliph Capital. 

Based in Abu Dhabi Global Market, Aliph Fund I is a $250 million target private equity fund that aims to invest in high quality mid-sized companies in the UAE and across the Gulf region, according to a statement. 

This comes as the fund seeks to accelerate its expansion and growth plans.

Aliph Capital intends to acquire sizable, active positions in privately owned mid-market companies across the Gulf Cooperation Council countries that possess strong business fundamentals. 

It will scale up companies by helping founders adopt technology platforms and tools to grow revenues, optimize operations, and cut costs.

“The timing is perfect for GCC based private equity to invest in the region’s mid-market growth stars, who — when fully equipped with digital and tech enablement levers — will generate significant returns and power the ongoing diversification and transformation of the GCC economy,” CEO Huda Al-Lawati said.

