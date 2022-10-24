Japan, Saudi discuss strengthening energy cooperation

Japan’s Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry Nishimura Yasutoshi held a video meeting with the Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdul Aziz bin Salman on Sunday, where they agreed to strengthen their ties in the energy sector.

During the meeting, both ministers stressed the importance of supporting the stability of global oil markets by encouraging dialogue between producing and consuming countries, Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of of Energy tweeted.

عقد سمو ⁧#وزير_الطاقة⁩، اجتماعًا عبر الاتصال المرئي مع معالي وزير الاقتصاد والتجارة والصناعة الياباني نيشيمورا ياسوتوشي،ناقشا خلاله تعزيز العلاقات الثنائية في مجالات الطاقة؛ وأكدا أهمية دعم استقرار أسواق البترول العالمية، عبر تشجيع الحوار بين الدول المنتجة والمستهلكة. pic.twitter.com/yRzEyoxUZj — وزارة الطاقة (@MoEnergy_Saudi) October 19, 2022

Nishimura expressed Japan’s keenness to strengthen the cooperative relationships between the two countries in the field of energy, according to a tweet by the Japanese ambassador to Saudi Arabia Iwai Fumio.

لقد عقد معالي وزير الاقتصاد والتجارة والصناعة الياباني أ. ياسوتوشي نيشيمورا مع نظيره السعودي صاحب السمو الملكي الأمير عبدالعزيز بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود لقاءً مرئيًا تضمن فيه حرصهما على تعزيز العلاقة بين بلديهما الصديقين في مجالات الطاقة pic.twitter.com/vThWZniuWM — Iwai Fumio(@FumioIwai) October 23, 2022

This reaffirms the importance of the country’s relationship with Saudi Arabia in terms of maintaining energy security, and its reliance on energy supplies from Arab sources, particularly in the absence of imports from Iran and Russia due to sanctions enforced by the US