Shares of Bank Albilad decline despite 23% profit growth in the first nine months

Shares of Bank Albilad decline despite 23% profit growth in the first nine months
The bank’s profit rose to SR1.5 billion ($399 million) from SR1.3 billion in the same period a year earlier. (Supplied)
Updated 1 min 15 sec ago
Arab News

Shares of Bank Albilad decline despite 23% profit growth in the first nine months

Shares of Bank Albilad decline despite 23% profit growth in the first nine months
Updated 1 min 15 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Bank Albilad posted a 23 percent surge in profits for the first nine months of 2022, driven by a rise in operating profit.

Following the announcement, Albilad saw its shares fall 1.50 percent to end Tuesday's session at SR52.5 ($14).

The bank’s profit rose to SR1.5 billion from SR1.3 billion in the same period a year earlier, according to a bourse filing

The profit hike was mainly supported by a 12-percent surge in operating income to SR3.8 billion.

It attributed the results to higher income from investment and financing activities, despite a rise in total operating expenses of 8 percent.

In the third quarter of 2022, the bank saw its net profit rise 20 percent to SR541 million from SR450 million a year earlier on the back of 13 percent growth in total operating income.

Topics: Saudi Bank Tadawul TASI

Rayana Alqubali - Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: An economic recession could happen globally within the next 12 months, warned Khaldoon Al-Mubarak, CEO and managing director of Mubadala Investment Co.

Speaking at the Future Investment Initiative in Riyadh on Oct. 25, the head of the Emirati sovereign investor said that the pandemic and the conflict in Ukraine have affected the entire world including the energy sector.

“Energy crisis would have occurred in any way, but it accelerated due to the current situation,” said Al-Mubarak.

He further noted that the lack of investments is another reason behind the crisis faced by the energy sector today.

According to Al-Mubarak, the three principles which can be implemented to solve challenges faced by the world are transparency, empathy, and inclusion.

Topics: FII6 Future Investment Initiative FII2022 Mubadala

Fahad Abuljadayel and Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Saudi Coffee Co. is planning to ramp up production by more than 700 percent within five years, according to its CEO Raja AlHarbi. 

The firm, solely owned by the Kingdom’s Public Investment Fund, currently produces 300 tons of coffee a year, but is aiming to hit 2,500 tons, the executive told Arab News on the sidelines of the Future Investment Initiative in Riyadh on Oct 25.

AlHarbi said the company also has plans to open 25 coffee shops globally as he revealed details of a strategic plan comprising five pillars to elevate the coffee production industry in Saudi Arabia. 

He said: “We start at the beginning of the value chain, which is the agriculture part. We started our first model farm in Jazan to support small farmers and resurrect Saudi bean farming. The second step of the value chain is roasting and packing.

“We will build an open platform factory to enable private sector, global and local brand names to utilize this factory and not necessarily invest into having their own facilities.” 

He further said that building an open platform is a major investment, making use of all the technologies, to enable all the brands to have the solution. 

AlHarbi added: “The third (pillar) would be having a Saudi coffee brand that tells the story of Jazan beans to the globe. The fourth pillar is opening a chain of coffee shops. 

“The last pillar is to lift up the standards of the coffee industry through trainings and certification by having academies in Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam and Jazan.” 

He further noted that the company will give adequate training to Saudi youths on agriculture, roasting, grading, and cupping of coffee. 

AlHarbi added that Saudi Coffee Co. is not competing with other suppliers outside Saudi Arabia as no other companies are producing Jazan beans. 

He pointed out that PIF is supporting the Saudi Coffee Co. to achieve the targets. 

“PIF is targeting to help in the diversification of the Saudi economy. Agriculture and coffee play a major role in this diversification. Coffee is the second biggest product globally after oil. So, imagine one day Saudi Arabia is the major oil producer, and one of the major coffee producers,” he added. 

He also noted that the development of the coffee industry in the Kingdom will help create jobs, and open businesses; both small and medium.

Topics: FII6 Future Investment Initiative (FII)

Jana Salloum and Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Transition from fossil fuels to renewables will take time and investments in oil and gas should continue to ensure global growth, the chief of Reliance Industries Limited has insisted.

Speaking at the Future Investment Initiative in Riyadh on Oct. 25, Reliance's chairman and managing director Mukesh D. Ambani said that renewables account for only 10 percent of global power generation. 

According to Ambani, the energy sector is facing pressure to meet rising demand whilst battling climate-related issues. 

“On one hand, with rising aspirations and growing urbanization, we must meet the energy, food, water and other basic needs of 7.5 million people. On the other hand, and simultaneously, we must also save our beautiful planet from the climate crisis,” he said. 

He went on to note that Saudi Arabia and India, along with other countries in the east and south, are playing a crucial role in driving the world’s transition into a new global order, as humankind passes through changes unseen in history. 

“I shall mention four transformative transitions, energy transition from fossils to renewables; technology transition from physical to digital; economic transition from west to east, and demographic transition from aging nations to young nations,” said Ambani during his speech. 

He added that India is aiming to produce half of its energy requirements from renewables by 2030, including the production of green hydrogen. 

He noted that Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Indian prime minister Narendra Modi provide broad and far-sighted leadership. 

“In the technology transition too, Prime Minister Modi’s Digital India Mission and the Vision 2030 unveiled by the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia are in alignment,” he said.

Topics: FII6 India Saudi Arabia Ties

Arab News

RIYADH: The Red Sea Development Co., known as TRSDC, has rebranded to Red Sea Global, the company announced during the sixth edition of Future Investment Initiative in Riyadh on Oct. 25.

RSG is currently overseeing the creation of two luxury tourism destinations in Saudi Arabia: The Red Sea and AMAALA. The developments will support the country’s ambitions to become a global tourism hub, in line with the goals set out in the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.

According to a press release, The Red Sea destination is expected to welcome its first visitors in early 2023, and RSG’s mandate has expanded to oversee upwards of a dozen projects stretching the length of the Red Sea coast of Saudi Arabia, with the potential to expand beyond the Kingdom in the future.

“With The Red Sea and AMAALA we’ve proven our ability to realize mega-scale responsible developments that positively shape the futures of both the people who we welcome and employ, and the places in which we operate,” said RSG's group CEO John Pagano.

He added: “The announcement today marks the start of our evolution into a truly global developer that can lead the category toward a new archetype for development. We are powered by extraordinary people from the Kingdom and beyond, and have the skills, knowledge, and experience required to succeed on the world stage.”

RSG has a growing portfolio of projects stretching along the Red Sea coast of Saudi Arabia, with more than five additional projects already under feasibility studies, some entering the masterplan competition phase, and others in which construction has already started.

The press release further noted that the Red Sea and AMAALA projects, upon completion, are expected to contribute SR33 billion ($8.78 billion) to the Kingdom’s economy annually.

According to the release, through the Red Sea and AMAALA projects, the company has awarded more than 1300 contracts worth nearly SR32 billion, with some 70 percent of the total value awarded to Saudi companies.

Topics: TRSDC Red Sea Development Co. (TRSDC) FII6 saudi tourism

Arab News

RIYADH: Arabian Drilling Co. has seen SR2.18 billion ($580 million) raised from its initial public offering, as retail investors rushed to subscribe to shares despite global market volatility.

The Saudi-based onshore and offshore gas and oil rig drilling company saw 497,172 retail investors subscribing to the offering, leading to 816.45 times oversubscription, according to a bourse filing.

Retail investors were allocated 2.67 million shares, representing 10 percent of the total offering.

Founded in 1964, Arabian Drilling Co. is a limited liability company co-owned by Industrialization and Energy Services Co. and Schlumberger who own 51 percent and 49 percent respectively.

The company operates a fleet of 45 drilling rigs, both onshore and offshore, which include equipment capable of drilling wells from 375 feet below sea level, as well as multi-purpose self-propelled service vessels that can intervene and test wells in the field.

Among its main customers are Saudi Aramco, Al-Khafji Joint Operations, Schlumberger Middle East and Dowell Schlumberger Saudi Arabia Ltd., as well as Baker Hughes Saudi Arabia.

Topics: Saudi arabian drilling IPO

