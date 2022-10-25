Saudi, Indonesian ministers discuss Umrah services

JAKARTA: Saudi Minister of Hajj and Umrah Tawfiq Al-Rabiah on Tuesday held a meeting with Indonesian Minister of Transportation Budi Karya Sumadi in Jakarta.

The meeting was part of the Saudi minister’s official visit to Indonesia, with the aim of discussing cooperation and boosting ties between the two countries in an effort to ease the arrival of Indonesian Umrah performers in Makkah and Madinah. The goal is part of the Kingdom’s ambitions to streamline the pilgrim experience as part of Saudi Vision 2030.

Al-Rabiah stressed the keenness of the ministry and other stakeholders to offer the best services for Umrah performers, with the highest quality standards in light of the support of the Saudi leadership. He noted the profound commitment of Saudi Arabia to serve Islam and Muslims in its capacity as host of the Two Holy Mosques.

He also referred to strategic relations between Saudi Arabia and Indonesia, and mutual interests, noting that the two countries are members of the G20. Al-Rabiah highlighted the importance of the transport sector as an industry that supports ease of movement between the two countries and contributes to enhancing relations between the two brotherly peoples, and access to the Two Holy Mosques.

The visit also involved several expanded meetings with officials and specialists from the public and private sectors to discuss means to enhance cooperation. It was part of efforts to realize development targets, enhance ties in several fields, develop strategic cooperation between the two sides and contribute to increasing the level of services provided to Umrah performers arriving from Indonesia.

