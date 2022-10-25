You are here

Saudi, Indonesian ministers discuss Umrah services

Saudi, Indonesian ministers discuss Umrah services
JAKARTA: Saudi Minister of Hajj and Umrah Tawfiq Al-Rabiah on Tuesday held a meeting with Indonesian Minister of Transportation Budi Karya Sumadi in Jakarta.

The meeting was part of the Saudi minister’s official visit to Indonesia, with the aim of discussing cooperation and boosting ties between the two countries in an effort to ease the arrival of Indonesian Umrah performers in Makkah and Madinah. The goal is part of the Kingdom’s ambitions to streamline the pilgrim experience as part of Saudi Vision 2030.

Al-Rabiah stressed the keenness of the ministry and other stakeholders to offer the best services for Umrah performers, with the highest quality standards in light of the support of the Saudi leadership. He noted the profound commitment of Saudi Arabia to serve Islam and Muslims in its capacity as host of the Two Holy Mosques.

He also referred to strategic relations between Saudi Arabia and Indonesia, and mutual interests, noting that the two countries are members of the G20. Al-Rabiah highlighted the importance of the transport sector as an industry that supports ease of movement between the two countries and contributes to enhancing relations between the two brotherly peoples, and access to the Two Holy Mosques.

The visit also involved several expanded meetings with officials and specialists from the public and private sectors to discuss means to enhance cooperation. It was part of efforts to realize development targets, enhance ties in several fields, develop strategic cooperation between the two sides and contribute to increasing the level of services provided to Umrah performers arriving from Indonesia.
 

Topics: Saudi Arabia Indonesia hajj

Saudi aid center chief receives Ukraine envoy to Riyadh

Saudi aid center chief receives Ukraine envoy to Riyadh
Supervisor General of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah received Ambassador of Ukraine to Saudi Arabia Anatolii Petrenko in Riyadh on Tuesday.

During the meeting, they discussed issues of common interest related to humanitarian and relief affairs.

The ambassador extended his sincere thanks for the Saudi leadership’s decision to offer an additional humanitarian aid package for Ukraine in the amount of $400 million, which contributed to alleviating the suffering of Ukrainian citizens in light of the crisis the country is going through.
 

Topics: Saudi Arabia Ukraine

OIC chief, Russian FM discuss global challenges

OIC chief, Russian FM discuss global challenges
JEDDAH: Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation Hissein Brahim Taha recently met Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Moscow.

The two sides discussed major regional and international challenges and underscored the importance of coordination and consultation for the benefit of global efforts to foster peace, stability and development in the world.

They also reiterated their commitment to further their existing friendly relations and support cooperation between Russia and the OIC in various fields in view of Russia’s observer status in the organization.

Meanwhile, the OIC and the Russian Ministry of Science and Higher Education signed a memorandum of understanding to promote the development and consolidation of long-term, constructive relations in the fields of science and higher education.

Under the MoU, the two sides will undertake joint projects and programs that will support interaction between scientific organizations and higher education institutions in various spheres of activity, including student training and joint educational and research projects in both OIC member states and Russia.

A joint working group will be established to oversee the implementation of the MoU, which will come into effect upon the completion of the internal approval process of both parties.

The MoU was signed on behalf of the OIC by Askar Musinov, assistant secretary-general for science and technology, and Irina Bocharnikova, deputy minister of science and higher education of Russia.
 

Topics: Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC)

King Salman arrives in Riyadh

King Salman arrives in Riyadh
RIYADH: King Salman arrived in Riyadh on Tuesday following his departure from Jeddah, Saudi Press Agency reported.

The king had been seen off at King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah by the Governor of Makkah Prince Khaled Al-Faisal.

King Salman traveled to Riyadh from Jeddah on Tuesday. (SPA)

 

Topics: Saudi Arabia King Salman Jeddah Riyadh

Lucid Motors opens first Middle East studio in Riyadh

Lucid Motors opens first Middle East studio in Riyadh
RIYADH: Lucid Group, Inc., known for its luxurious electric cars, has announced the opening of its first Middle East studio, in Riyadh.

Similar to other Lucid studios, the store, located in the city’s Al-Nakheel district, will offer a digitally focused, high-end customized experience.

Peter Rawlinson, Lucid’s chief executive officer and chief technology officer, said: “The launch of our first studio in the Middle East marks yet another step toward Lucid’s mission to inspire the adoption of sustainable energy on a global scale, and I’m delighted this brand-new studio is set to open here in Saudi Arabia.

“Saudi Arabia recognizes the seismic transition toward automobile electrification, and it looks to the future to secure a better world for generations to come with Saudi Vision 2030,” he added.

Customers will be able to fully experience the brand and learn about its products in a setting that highlights the company’s design philosophy.

Earlier this year, Lucid unveiled plans for a fully operational facility in King Abdullah Economic City. It is proposed that the plant will reassemble Lucid Air cars constructed at the company’s AMP-1 manufacturing site in Casa Grande, Arizona, and eventually make vehicles in their entirety.

The firm aims to produce up to 155,000 automobiles annually at the KAEC factory during peak production.

Faisal Sultan, vice president and managing director of Lucid Middle East, told Arab News: “Saudi Arabia is situated in a very strategic region from a geographic standpoint, and the country is undergoing an amazing transformation as part of Vision 2030.

“I believe that this plays a role in our strategy as a company that is focused on sustainability; we want to introduce technology in eclectic vehicles and transportation that aids the transition from internal combustion engines to electric vehicles.

“It is also clear that this region is also going through a similar transformation,” he said.

Lucid is the first electronic motor company that will have its manufacturer in Saudi Arabia.

“It’s an amazing feeling being the first; we are just happy to open that door for the industrialization of cars in the country. I think the potential is huge with all the transformation like the Saudi Green Initiative, which Lucid cars fit in,” Sultan added.

The company’s factory in Arizona can produce 350,000 units a year, and while the KAEC facility will initially serve the local market it will eventually export vehicles globally.

Sultan highlighted the role of sustainability and how electronic cars could help the planet.

He said: “Sustainability is the most important thing the human population needs, and electric vehicles give you that option.”

He pointed out that the KAEC plant would need to create thousands of jobs to meet output targets for the end of the decade.

Topics: Peter Rawlinson Faisal Sultan Lucid Group

Saudi crown prince receives Pakistan PM in Riyadh

Saudi crown prince receives Pakistan PM in Riyadh
Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman receives Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Riyadh on Tuesday. (SPA)
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman received Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Riyadh on Tuesday.

During a meeting, Prince Mohammed and Sharif reviewed the historical relations between their countries, aspects of bilateral cooperation, and ways to develop it in various fields. They also discussed regional and international developments.

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman receives Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Riyadh on Tuesday. (SPA)

Sharif is in the Kingdom to attend the sixth edition of the Future Investment Forum.

Earlier, he addressed the FII and thanked Prince Mohammed for Saudi aid to Pakistan in response to the devastation caused by heavy rains and floods over the summer.

“We are extremely grateful to our brotherly countries and friendly countries, including the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and my very respected brother, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who created an air bridge between Saudi Arabia and Islamabad and Karachi, sending food items, tents and other very important items for flood affected people,” Sharif said.

Topics: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Pakistani prime minister Shehbaz Sharif

