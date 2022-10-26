You are here

Oil Updates — Crude dips; Valero expects more US emergency oil releases
Brent crude futures for December fell 97 cents, or 1.04 percent, to $92.55 a barrel by 08.45 a.m Saudi time. (Shutterstock)
RIYADH: Oil prices eased on Wednesday after industry data showed US crude stockpiles rose more than expected, but losses were capped by supply worries.

Brent crude futures for December fell 97 cents, or 1.04 percent, to $92.55 a barrel by 08.45 a.m Saudi time. 

US West Texas Intermediate crude futures for December were down 68 cents, or 0.8 percent, to $84.64, reversing the previous session’s gain.

Valero expects more US emergency oil releases

Oil refiner Valero Energy said it expects the Biden administration to continue releasing oil from the US emergency reserve through year-end and will continue buying barrels.

President Joe Biden last week announced a plan to release 15 million barrels from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve — part of a record 180 million-barrel release that began in May. The US is ready to tap reserves again next year if needed, he said.

Reserves released in the early days of the program were primarily sour crude, or crude with higher sulfur content, but more recent sales included more low-sulfur, sweet oil.

Valero sees value in buying sweet crude for its refining system, President Lane Riggs said on Tuesday. The refiner currently tops the list of companies that have received barrels from the US reserve.

Riggs added that he expects some restocking of the SPR next year.

Biden announced a plan to replenish stocks when US crude is around $70 a barrel, a level he said would still allow companies to profit while being a good deal for taxpayers. The US benchmark was around $85 on Tuesday.

Valero on Tuesday reported bumper profits that zoomed past Wall Street estimates, helped by discounts on high-sulfur, sour crude that boosted margins.

Halliburton profit rises as higher oil prices spark drilling demand

Halliburton Co. posted a rise in profit for the third quarter on Tuesday, wrapping up an upbeat earnings season from the world’s top oilfield services providers on strong demand fueled by higher oil prices.

The Houston-based company’s net income rose to $544 million, or 60 cents per share, for the quarter that ended Sept. 30, from $236 million, or 26 cents per share, a year earlier.

(With input from Reuters)

Saudi NDMC completes first partial repurchase offer for $5bn dollar-denominated bonds

Saudi NDMC completes first partial repurchase offer for $5bn dollar-denominated bonds
Updated 22 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi NDMC completes first partial repurchase offer for $5bn dollar-denominated bonds

Saudi NDMC completes first partial repurchase offer for $5bn dollar-denominated bonds
Updated 22 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s National Debt Management Center has announced the completion of its first partial repurchase offer for the Kingdom’s dollar-denominated bonds and the US dollar-denominated issuance of sukuk and bonds maturing in 2028 and 2032, respectively, with a total value of $5 billion.

According to a statement, the first partial repurchase of the Kingdom’s outstanding US dollar-denominated bonds maturing in 2023, 2025, and 2026 stood at a total value of $1.26 billion.

“This transaction is being made as part of the Kingdom’s effective sovereign debt management, which includes the pro-active management of its refinancing risk and debt maturities of the debt portfolio,” the statement added.

On Oct. 19, NDMC announced that it received more than $27 billion in bids for its dollar-denominated sukuk and bonds issuance.

This was oversubscribed by five times the total issuance of $5 billion, which was divided into two tranches — $2.5 billion for a six-year sukuk maturing in 2028, and $2.5 billion for a 10-year bond maturing in 2032.

Report: UAE-UK can be global leaders in hydrogen production

Report: UAE-UK can be global leaders in hydrogen production
Updated 16 min 15 sec ago
Arab News

Report: UAE-UK can be global leaders in hydrogen production

Report: UAE-UK can be global leaders in hydrogen production
  • Aim for 100% green energy 2050 plan, says consultancy head
  • Projected $8.7bn to Emirates, $14.8bn to Britain, 100k jobs each
Updated 16 min 15 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: The UAE and the UK have a global leadership opportunity to develop clean hydrogen, through a broad collaboration involving policy, innovation, trade and investment, according to a new report released on Monday.

The report is a joint initiative of the World Green Economy Organization and Zest Associates, a UAE-based sustainability consultancy, and sponsored by HSBC. It draws on insights and studies from nearly 100 international hydrogen experts to prioritize 39 areas across policies, innovation, investment, infrastructure, supply, demand and skills, adding substantially to the world’s body of knowledge on the subject. Initial findings were shared at the World Green Economy Summit 2022.

“We have an ambitious strategy in place to produce and leverage green hydrogen, which represents one of the pillars of a sustainable future that depends on accelerating the transition to carbon neutrality to support a green economy,” said Saeed Mohammed Al-Tayer, chairman of WGEO, a UAE-based international platform that builds coalitions to enable green economic growth worldwide.

“This study is part of our efforts to support the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 and the Dubai Net Zero Emissions Strategy 2050 to provide 100 percent of the energy production capacity from clean energy sources by 2050,” he added.

“This report shows how the UAE and the UK can forge a robust partnership to develop the green hydrogen sector. We have seen strong actions and willingness to cooperate from the public and private sectors in both countries, but to fully realize the economic and environmental potential of green hydrogen, more and faster measures must be taken.

“This aligns with WGEO’s commitment to a global economic transition through sharing best global experiences and practices that are key pillars for this development. Through this comprehensive study, we intend to help accelerate the clean hydrogen industry in both countries by identifying priorities and finding opportunities to strengthen cooperation,” he said.

The report stated that by 2050, hydrogen is estimated to deliver more than $8.7 billion annually to the UAE economy, and $14.8 billion Gross Value Added to the UK, as well as over 100,000 new jobs in each country under high-adoption scenarios. These opportunities are driving multibillion-dollar investments individually and jointly, through bilateral agreements such as the strategic partnership between BP, ADNOC and Masdar to build low carbon hydrogen hubs like the UK’s H2Teesside, the report stated.

“By working together, the UAE and UK can harness hydrogen’s enormous economic potential and lead the global low carbon transition,” said Sabrin Rahman, managing director and head of sustainability for Europe and the Middle East at HSBC. “The International Energy Agency estimates that $1.2 trillion of investment in hydrogen will be needed by 2030 to reach net zero. At HSBC, we recognize the huge potential of this sector and we’re working with partners and policymakers to develop the clean hydrogen ecosystem as part of a net zero future.”

Jeffrey Beyer, managing director at Zest Associates and the report’s author said: “Clean hydrogen is an opportunity to grow and diversify the economies of the UAE and UK whilst making progress on their net zero commitments (and) both countries are already the strongest hydrogen partners globally and should enhance this special relationship via bilateral platforms to coordinate hydrogen supply chains, research and demonstration initiatives for new hydrogen technologies.”

He added that the two countries agreeing on “a common method for measuring the emissions intensity of hydrogen can be a first step to creating a robust global standard that ensures hydrogen delivers its low carbon promise.”

The report says existing agreements could be enlarged and focused on hydrogen to match the scale of investment required to achieve net zero. These include the £10 billion ($11.5 billion) UAE-UK Sovereign Investment Partnership, signed by the UK Office for Investment and Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala Investment Company, or the Memorandum of Cooperation on Industrial and Advanced Technologies Cooperation, signed by the UK Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy and the UAE Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology.

SABIC Agri-Nutrients’s profits zoom 219% to $2bn as sales soar in first 9 months

SABIC Agri-Nutrients’s profits zoom 219% to $2bn as sales soar in first 9 months
Updated 25 min 10 sec ago
Arab News

SABIC Agri-Nutrients’s profits zoom 219% to $2bn as sales soar in first 9 months

SABIC Agri-Nutrients’s profits zoom 219% to $2bn as sales soar in first 9 months
Updated 25 min 10 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabian petrochemical firm SABIC Agri-Nutrients Co. saw its profits nearly triple to SR7.8 billion ($2 billion) in the first nine months of 2022, up from SR2.4 billion in the prior-year period.

The homegrown fertilizer producer’s revenue increased by 166 percent to SR14.7 billion, compared to SR5.5 billion in the same period a year ago, according to a bourse filing.

SABIC Agri-Nutrients, which is half-owned by chemical giant SABIC, attributed the profit boost to higher sales and selling prices of its products.

For the third quarter of 2022, net profit surged by 93 percent to SR2.3 billion from SR1.2 billion a year earlier.

Saudi-listed Yanbu Cement’s profits surge 4% despite lower sales

Saudi-listed Yanbu Cement’s profits surge 4% despite lower sales
Updated 34 min 22 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi-listed Yanbu Cement’s profits surge 4% despite lower sales

Saudi-listed Yanbu Cement’s profits surge 4% despite lower sales
Updated 34 min 22 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi-listed Yanbu Cement Co., one of the Kingdom’s largest cement producers, reported a profit increase of 4 percent for the first nine months of 2022, despite a slight drop in sales.

The company’s net income went up to SR156 million ($23 million) from SR150 million in the same period a year earlier, according to a bourse filing.

The profit increase is attributed to a fall in the cost of goods sold and an increase in export revenues during the current period, the cement producer said.

However, the Jeddah-based firm saw its revenue fall slightly to SR741.9 million from SR742.87 million year-on-year.

For the third quarter of 2022, net profit surged by 90 percent to SR69 million from SR36 million a year earlier.

LIVE: Future Investment Initiative - Day Two

LIVE: Future Investment Initiative - Day Two
Updated 40 min 19 sec ago
Arab News

LIVE: Future Investment Initiative - Day Two

LIVE: Future Investment Initiative - Day Two
  • About 6,000 of the world’s business leaders, policymakers, investors, entrepreneurs and tech experts gather in Riyadh
Updated 40 min 19 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Day two of the Future Investment Initiative (FII) event in Riyadh will again gather more than 6,000 participants – from policymakers, investors, entrepreneurs to young leaders – for discussions on topics ranging from geoeconomics to gaming.

During Tuesday’s sessions, delegates explored issues such as supply-chain disruption, the growing demand for travel since the lifting of pandemic restrictions, e-commerce, cybercrime, and the widespread problem of rising inflation.

Saudi Minister of Investment Khalid Al-Falih in a plenary session said that the energy crisis in Europe will accelerate the oil and gas sector’s transition to renewables and hydrogen.

Saudi Arabia’s Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, in a separate session, meanwhile said that some were using their emergency stocks and using it as a mechanism to manipulate markets when its purpose should be to mitigate any shortages of supply.

Princess Reema bint Bandar, the Kingdom’s ambassador to Washington, also explained that the current discord between Saudi Arabia and the US was “not political” but “purely economic.”

Meanwhile, on the sidelines of the Riyadh event, Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Investment signed five investment agreements in the aerospace (Boeing and Orbitel), technology (Ginkgo Bioworks and Taihan Cable & Solution) and finance (BTG Pactual) sectors to further cement its emerging positioning in global value chains.

 

 

Working with the year’s theme ‘Investing In Humanity: Enabling a New Global Order,’ today’s opening plenary will have Nelson Peltz, chief executive and founding partner of Trian Partners, discuss how to ensure success for and through the long-term – across the world, amidst decades of change and turbulence.

Mohammed Bin Abdullah Al-Jadaan, Saudi Arabia’s minister of finance, meanwhile will sit with his Bahraini counterpart Sheikh Salman Khalifa Alkhalifa and Steven Mnuchin, founder and managing partner of Liberty Strategic Capital, in a plenary on power players whose decisions impact global finance.

Other plenary sessions during the day include the rise of geoeconomics, the energy transition calibrating the new energy economy, financing net zero and building a better crypto economy.

As it happens: The following are live updates on the highlights of the opening day at FII 6th edition. (All timings are GMT)

 

