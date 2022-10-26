You are here

  • Saudi Arabia ‘unbeatable’ in supply chain resilience, says investment minister 
Saudi Arabia ‘unbeatable’ in supply chain resilience, says investment minister 

Saudi Arabia ‘unbeatable’ in supply chain resilience, says investment minister 
Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has unveiled a new initiative designed to position the Kingdom as a global supply chain hub (Shutterstock)
Fahad Abuljadayel and Dana Abdelaziz  

RIYADH: Digital infrastructure and competitive energy rates are among the tools giving Saudi Arabia the advantage when it comes to supply chain resilience, according to the Kingdom’s minister of investment.

Speaking at the Future Investment Initiative in Riyadh on Oct. 26, Khalid Al Falih said the strength in this area is a key attraction for securing foreign direct investment into the Saudi economy.

“Putting all that together, makes the Kingdom unbeatable in the global supply chain resilience,” the minister explained. 

With regards to the recently launched Global Supply Chain Initiative, the minister said it comes in line with the local content program.

“This is complementary to our local content program to support our local demand,” he said.

Earlier this month, Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman unveiled a new initiative designed to position the Kingdom as a global supply chain hub, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The Global Supply Chain Resilience Initiative is a strategy of continuous enhancement of the investment environment, complete with a unique incentives budget including SR10 billion ($2.66 billion) in financial and non-financial inducements.

In its launch phase it aims to attract SR40 billion in industrial and service investments in global supply chains to the Kingdom.

The GSCRI falls under Saudi Arabia’s National Investment Strategy, which was launched in October 2021. Its primary goal is to make the Kingdom a prime investment environment for supply chain investors.

Al Falih noted that Saudi Arabia will have a special economic zones strategy to be launched soon. 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s main index declined for the second consecutive day as a result of mixed earnings announcements.

The Tadawul All Share Index fell 1.46 percent to end at 11,798, while the parallel market Nomu dropped 1.12 percent to finish at 19,714

Saudi oil giant Aramco ended the session 1.82 percent lower, while Rabigh Refining and Petrochemical Co. decreased 2.27 percent.

Saudi National Bank, the Kingdom’s largest lender, shed 2.60 percent, after it recently announced a 42 percent surge in profit to SR14 billion ($3.8 billion).

The Kingdom’s most valuable bank, Al Rajhi, decreased by 1.70 percent, after posting a 19 percent rise in profit to SR13 billion in the first nine months of 2022.

Yanbu Cement Co. gained 2.07 percent, with profit up 4 percent to SR156 million for the quarter ending Sept. 30.

SABIC Agri-Nutrients Co. dipped 2.67 percent, despite a 219 percent surge in profits to SR8 billion during the first nine months of 2022.

Saudi Herfy Food Services Co. declined 2.80 percent, following a 38 percent decline in profit to SR70 million in the first nine months of this year.

Retal Urban Development Co. shed 3.98 percent, after it announced a 53 percent increase in its profit for the first nine months of 2022, totaling SR183 million.

Advanced Petrochemical Co. gained 0.11 percent, despite a decline by 54 percent in profits during the first nine months of 2022 to SR301 million.

Yanbu National Petrochemical Co. fell 4.60 percent, after it reported a 57 percent profit drop to SR511 million for the first nine months of the year.

RIYADH: Indonesia was looking to boost the production of electric vehicles and strengthen its energy cooperation with Saudi Arabia, an Indonesian business leader has revealed.

Speaking to Arab News on the sidelines of the Future Investment Initiative forum in Riyadh, Arsjat Rashid, chairman of the Indonesian chamber of commerce, said the southeast Asian country supplied more than 40 percent of the world’s nickel, the main mineral used in car batteries, and had an array of energy facilities.

“This is where Saudi Arabia, with the capital and technology, and Indonesia can work together,” he added.

He pointed out that with the shifting global supply chains against the backdrop of the current geopolitical scene, Indonesia was seeking to create synergies with the Middle East, particularly Saudi Arabia.

Rashid said: “There is interconnectivity here on the level of electric vehicle ecosystems that can be synergized between Saudi and Indonesia.”

He added, “What we hope is to see how we can create synergy between Indonesia and Saudi Arabia.”

In November, Indonesia will host the G20 and B20, which will bring together world leaders, policy makers, and international businesses, in what Rashid called “a great opportunity to create ecosystems and supply chains” and boost Saudi investment in Indonesia.

“What we want to see is not only how Saudi Arabia will invest in Indonesia, but also how Indonesian businesses will be able to participate in investment in Saudi,” he added.

Hajj and Umrah pilgrimage, he noted, was also another area of cooperation that Indonesia, as the world’s most Muslim populated country, was seeking to strengthen with the Kingdom.

The three-day FII gathered more than 6,000 participants – from policymakers, investors, entrepreneurs to young leaders – for discussions on topics ranging from geoeconomics to gaming.

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s travel industry will witness significant growth and is projected to reach $100 billion by 2032, as the Kingdom continues to boost tourism investments, an aviation expert said.

Speaking to Arab News, Julia Simpson, president and CEO of the World Travel and Tourism Council, said that while aviation in Saudi Arabia was worth $77 billion in 2019, the industry is expected to reach $100 billion in the next 10 years.

“All the investment that the Saudi government is making in developing what is a really beautiful country and opening up for travel and tourism is bearing fruit,” said Simpson on the sidelines of the Future Investment Initiative (FII) in Riyadh.

Saudi Arabia’s massive investment in mega projects, including the $500 billion NEOM City and AlUla, would contribute to positioning the Kingdom as a major travel and tourism destination.  

The Kingdom’s efforts are bringing the “immense amounts of cultural heritage in locations like AlUla” and “places in Saudi Arabia that are rich with history and biodiversity” to the forefront, noted Simpson.

The global aviation forecast looked similarly positive as travel rates are expected to see rapid growth in the next 10 years.

“While the global (gross domestic product) is looking to rise at 2.7 percent annually, travel and tourism will be growing at double that rate,” said Simpson, noting that the aviation industry has returned to normalcy in 2022 after the decline of COVID-19.

The travel industry, which was worth $9.6 trillion before the COVID-19 pandemic, was cut in half during the pandemic. By next year, however, it is expected to climb to $10 trillion, she said.

“In 2023, we are already seeing numbers that will exceed 2020,” she added.

Business travel, however, will recover at a slower rate.

“It has already started coming back, but if you look at places like China that are still closed and Japan that has only recently opened, we will see that business travel will come back fully more like in 2024,” Simpson said.

She denied reports of an expected global downturn in the aviation industry.  

“Currently, we aren’t seeing (a decline) in any of the travel and tourism numbers. In fact, at the moment, the demand is outstripping supply, and also, we have very high employment levels. Sometimes they are so high that we find it hard to recruit people.”

She pointed to the emergence of new post-pandemic travel trends, which have been propelling the hospitality sector to grow and adjust to new models.

“We are seeing digital nomads, where people are combining home, work and travelling at the same time. So, you are seeing the classical division between holiday and workplace blurring slightly. That’s a whole new model, and a lot of hotels are adjusting to meet that new challenge,” she added.

The three-day FII gathered more than 6,000 participants – from policymakers, investors, entrepreneurs to young leaders – for discussions on topics ranging from geoeconomics to gaming.

RIYADH: Saudi Arabian Oil Co. will launch a $1.5 billion sustainability fund to invest in stable and inclusive energy transition technology, announced its CEO Amin Nasser.

Managed by the oil behemoth’s venture capital arm Aramco Ventures, it will be “among the biggest funds in the world for sustainability,” declared the CEO at the sixth edition of the Future Investment Initiative held in Riyadh.

“The fund will be active around the world; this is in addition to other funds we have,” said Nasser.

Aramco already has two international funds of $100 billion and $500 million and a local fund of $200 million.

Additionally, the fund has partnered with other companies to lead the oil and gas climate initiative, the CEO added.

In addition, the company is developing its blue ammonia and hydrogen business to produce up to 11 million metric tons of blue ammonia per year by 2030.

Speaking on blue hydrogen, the CEO said that the market has started to pick up in Japan and South Korea, but it will take a bit longer for Europe and will “need long-term agreements to expand in this production.”

Aramco is also exploring opportunities to reduce greenhouse gas emissions along the entire value chain of its products and aims to implement a range of initiatives t which carbon dioxide emissions are reduced, reused, recycled and removed.

Nasser also mentioned that the global plan toward renewables is impractical and realistic; it is abandoning the investments in oil to shift toward renewables.

He urged the need to work on renewable energy and work on it simultaneously with the decarbonization of traditional sources.

“We need to decarbonize existing resources in parallel with our support for alternatives,” he added.

 

RIYADH: As Saudi Arabia is working on a strategy to attract SR260 billion ($69 billion) worth of investment to the non-oil sector, there can’t be any distinction between foreign investments and local investments, said the Kingdom’s Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources.

Speaking to Arab News on the sidelines of the Future Investment Initiative in Riyadh on Oct. 26, Bandar Ibrahim Alkhorayef said: "Today, our policy in Saudi Arabia is to treat international investors as Saudis, and therefore, we don't see the distinction between the two."

"When we looked at the number, the amount of investments that are needed for the strategy, we tried to avoid splitting it between FDI (Foreign Direct Investment) and local," he added. 

Alkhorayef noted that FDI would focus on global players in the Kingdom — who have different facilities around the globe, companies who offer value manufacturing products in sectors under the strategy's focus and artificial intelligence.

"We are definitely sure that Saudi Arabia will be the right place for them (FDI) for their next investment. And also for companies who offer added value manufacturing products in the areas we are focusing on, such as downstream petrochemical or minerals, and in sectors that are important to us like pharmaceuticals, military equipment, and so on. Finally, in regards to our plan for advanced manufacturing and automation, and AI (Artificial Intelligence), we see FDI coming in," the minister said.

While speaking earlier at a press conference at the FII summit, Alkhorayef said the investment strategy will help Saudi Arabia’s non-oil exports hit SR170 billion by 2030, and SR230 billion by 2035.

The minister noted that the Kingdom aims to increase its exports five-fold by 2035, thus placing the country as an ideal global hub that attracts international players.

