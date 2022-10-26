AlUla Commission signs MoU with Egis-led consortium to support infra development

RIYADH: The Royal Commission for AlUla and a consortium of French engineering companies, involving Setec, Egis and Assystem, have signed a memorandum of understanding to support the infrastructure development in the historical city.

The MoU was signed by RCU’s CEO Amr Al-Madani, and Egis’ Middle East CEO Alaa AbuSiam at the Future Investment Initiative in Riyadh on Oct. 26, according to a press release.

The ten-year alliance will see the consortium’s AlUla workforce rise from 40 to 200.

The deal includes performing operation and maintenance activities, and developing professional capabilities in AlUla, the press release added.

“The strengthening of RCU’s partnership with SEA gives us a platform to further plan and deliver the next stage of AlUla’s development,” said AlMadani of RCU.

He added: “The newly expanded MoU will allow AlUla to continue its upwards trajectory of sustainable growth as it evolves into the world’s largest Living Museum and the beating heart of business, culture, and tourism for the north-west Arabia region and beyond.”

Over the past two years, the Egis-led consortium has facilitated and structured the development of AlUla’s infrastructure, which includes the inauguration of a new airport facility.

“We are excited to announce the establishment of the JV of three well-known and highly regarded firms, Egis, Setec and Assystem, to demonstrate our commitment to the development of AlUla,” said Laurent Germain, CEO of Egis Group, on behalf of the SEA joint venture.