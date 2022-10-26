You are here

  • Home
  • Oil prices rise on supply concerns, but stockpiles weigh

Oil prices rise on supply concerns, but stockpiles weigh

Oil prices rise on supply concerns, but stockpiles weigh
Brent crude futures for December were up $1.11, or 1.19 percent, at $94.63 a barrel by 1359 GMT (Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/c7ffg

Updated 17 sec ago
Reuters

Oil prices rise on supply concerns, but stockpiles weigh

Oil prices rise on supply concerns, but stockpiles weigh
Updated 17 sec ago
Reuters

LONDON: Oil prices rose by more than $1 a barrel on Wednesday on supply concerns and a weaker dollar, though US stockpile data capped gains.

Brent crude futures for December were up $1.11, or 1.19 percent, at $94.63 a barrel by 1359 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate crude futures for December rose $1.39, or 1.63 percent, to $86.71.

A weaker US dollar sent a bullish signal, making oil cheaper for holders of other currencies.

Ongoing supply constraints added further support, with the head of the International Energy Agency highlighting the “first truly global energy crisis.”

Saudi Aramco’s CEO said there were many uncertainties ahead of planned European embargoes on crude and refined products from Russia, a member of the OPEC+ alliance led by Saudi Arabia, adding that Russian oil is still finding buyers.

Saudi energy minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman warned on Tuesday that energy stockpiles were being used as a mechanism to manipulate markets.

“OPEC production cuts effective November and the new EU sanctions on Russian oil to be enforced from December should be positive (for prices),” Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management, told Reuters.

But support for prices was capped on Wednesday by a 4.5 million barrel rise in US crude inventories in the week ending Oct. 21, according to market sources citing figures from the American Petroleum Institute. This was above expectations from five analysts polled by Reuters.

Rising stockpiles reinforce fears of a global recession that would cut demand, weakness in which has also been apparent in softer Chinese crude import data.

Of the wide WTI-Brent spread in recent sessions, Innes added that WTI buyers are watching for more interventions by President Joe Biden ahead of the US mid-term elections on Nov. 8.

Biden announced a plan last week to sell off the rest of a record release from the nation’s emergency oil reserve by the end of the year as he tries to keep gasoline prices in check.

Topics: Oil oil prices

Related

First batch of new Saudi oil grant to Yemen arrives in Aden
Saudi Arabia
First batch of new Saudi oil grant to Yemen arrives in Aden

PIF completes biggest ever carbon credit auction 

PIF completes biggest ever carbon credit auction 
Updated 22 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

PIF completes biggest ever carbon credit auction 

PIF completes biggest ever carbon credit auction 
Updated 22 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund auctioned off 1.4 million tons of carbon credits during the 6th edition of the Future Investment Initiative conference in Riyadh.

As many as 15 Saudi, as well as regional, firms participated in what has been labeled as the biggest ever carbon credit sale, according to a statement.

Carbon credits allow companies to emit a specific amount of carbon dioxide or other harmful gasses — with one credit the equivalent of one ton of emissions.

Out of all participants, petroleum refineries firm Aramco, Olayan Financing Co., and mining company Ma’aden purchased the largest number of carbon credits.

Other participants included Saudi Basic Industries Corp., Saudi Motorsport Co., Saudi National Bank, SAUDIA, and Yanbu Cement Co..

The auction offered Verra-registered carbon credits that comply with the Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation.

The sell-off was part of the Voluntary Carbon Market initiative launched by the PIF in an attempt to back the Kingdom’s green journey. 

The move comes as the PIF aims to develop 70 percent of Saudi Arabia’s green energy capacity to align with the Saudi Vision 2030.

The auction also falls in line with the PIF’s goal to draw investments and develop innovations to help tackle the effects of climate change, and follows the completion of the wealth fund’s $3 billion inaugural green bond sale.

Topics: FII6 Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF)

Related

Live LIVE: Future Investment Initiative - Day Two
Business & Economy
LIVE: Future Investment Initiative - Day Two

AlUla Commission signs MoU with Egis-led consortium to support infra development

AlUla Commission signs MoU with Egis-led consortium to support infra development
Updated 4 min 22 sec ago
Arab News

AlUla Commission signs MoU with Egis-led consortium to support infra development

AlUla Commission signs MoU with Egis-led consortium to support infra development
Updated 4 min 22 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Royal Commission for AlUla and a consortium of French engineering companies, involving Setec, Egis and Assystem, have signed a memorandum of understanding to support the infrastructure development in the historical city.

The MoU was signed by RCU’s CEO Amr Al-Madani, and Egis’ Middle East CEO Alaa AbuSiam at the Future Investment Initiative in Riyadh on Oct. 26, according to a press release.

The ten-year alliance will see the consortium’s AlUla workforce rise from 40 to 200.

The deal includes performing operation and maintenance activities, and developing professional capabilities in AlUla, the press release added.

“The strengthening of RCU’s partnership with SEA gives us a platform to further plan and deliver the next stage of AlUla’s development,” said AlMadani of RCU.

He added: “The newly expanded MoU will allow AlUla to continue its upwards trajectory of sustainable growth as it evolves into the world’s largest Living Museum and the beating heart of business, culture, and tourism for the north-west Arabia region and beyond.”

Over the past two years, the Egis-led consortium has facilitated and structured the development of AlUla’s infrastructure, which includes the inauguration of a new airport facility.

“We are excited to announce the establishment of the JV of three well-known and highly regarded firms, Egis, Setec and Assystem, to demonstrate our commitment to the development of AlUla,” said Laurent Germain, CEO of Egis Group, on behalf of the SEA joint venture.

Topics: Saudi MoU AlUla

Saudi Arabia ‘unbeatable’ in supply chain resilience, says investment minister 

Saudi Arabia ‘unbeatable’ in supply chain resilience, says investment minister 
Updated 25 min 28 sec ago
Fahad Abuljadayel and Dana Abdelaziz  

Saudi Arabia ‘unbeatable’ in supply chain resilience, says investment minister 

Saudi Arabia ‘unbeatable’ in supply chain resilience, says investment minister 
Updated 25 min 28 sec ago
Fahad Abuljadayel and Dana Abdelaziz  

RIYADH: Digital infrastructure and competitive energy rates are among the tools giving Saudi Arabia the advantage when it comes to supply chain resilience, according to the Kingdom’s minister of investment.

Speaking at the Future Investment Initiative in Riyadh on Oct. 26, Khalid Al Falih said the strength in this area is a key attraction for securing foreign direct investment into the Saudi economy.

“Putting all that together, makes the Kingdom unbeatable in the global supply chain resilience,” the minister explained. 

With regards to the recently launched Global Supply Chain Initiative, the minister said it comes in line with the local content program.

“This is complementary to our local content program to support our local demand,” he said.

Earlier this month, Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman unveiled a new initiative designed to position the Kingdom as a global supply chain hub, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The Global Supply Chain Resilience Initiative is a strategy of continuous enhancement of the investment environment, complete with a unique incentives budget including SR10 billion ($2.66 billion) in financial and non-financial inducements.

In its launch phase it aims to attract SR40 billion in industrial and service investments in global supply chains to the Kingdom.

The GSCRI falls under Saudi Arabia’s National Investment Strategy, which was launched in October 2021. Its primary goal is to make the Kingdom a prime investment environment for supply chain investors.

Al Falih noted that Saudi Arabia will have a special economic zones strategy to be launched soon. 

Topics: FII6 supply chain Khalid Al Falih

Related

Live LIVE: Future Investment Initiative - Day Two
Business & Economy
LIVE: Future Investment Initiative - Day Two

TASI in red on mix earnings: Closing bell

TASI in red on mix earnings: Closing bell
Updated 30 min 33 sec ago
Aqila Alasaeed

TASI in red on mix earnings: Closing bell

TASI in red on mix earnings: Closing bell
Updated 30 min 33 sec ago
Aqila Alasaeed

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s main index declined for the second consecutive day as a result of mixed earnings announcements.

The Tadawul All Share Index fell 1.46 percent to end at 11,798, while the parallel market Nomu dropped 1.12 percent to finish at 19,714

Saudi oil giant Aramco ended the session 1.82 percent lower, while Rabigh Refining and Petrochemical Co. decreased 2.27 percent.

Saudi National Bank, the Kingdom’s largest lender, shed 2.60 percent, after it recently announced a 42 percent surge in profit to SR14 billion ($3.8 billion).

The Kingdom’s most valuable bank, Al Rajhi, decreased by 1.70 percent, after posting a 19 percent rise in profit to SR13 billion in the first nine months of 2022.

Yanbu Cement Co. gained 2.07 percent, with profit up 4 percent to SR156 million for the quarter ending Sept. 30.

SABIC Agri-Nutrients Co. dipped 2.67 percent, despite a 219 percent surge in profits to SR8 billion during the first nine months of 2022.

Saudi Herfy Food Services Co. declined 2.80 percent, following a 38 percent decline in profit to SR70 million in the first nine months of this year.

Retal Urban Development Co. shed 3.98 percent, after it announced a 53 percent increase in its profit for the first nine months of 2022, totaling SR183 million.

Advanced Petrochemical Co. gained 0.11 percent, despite a decline by 54 percent in profits during the first nine months of 2022 to SR301 million.

Yanbu National Petrochemical Co. fell 4.60 percent, after it reported a 57 percent profit drop to SR511 million for the first nine months of the year.

Topics: TASI Tadawul stock shares

Related

TASI loses some ground on falling oil prices: Closing bell
Business & Economy
TASI loses some ground on falling oil prices: Closing bell
TASI finishes higher after a spike in oil prices and strong earnings: Closing bell
Business & Economy
TASI finishes higher after a spike in oil prices and strong earnings: Closing bell

Indonesia seeks to boost investment, e-vehicle production with Saudi Arabia

Indonesia seeks to boost investment, e-vehicle production with Saudi Arabia
Updated 34 min 53 sec ago
Sherouk Zakaria

Indonesia seeks to boost investment, e-vehicle production with Saudi Arabia

Indonesia seeks to boost investment, e-vehicle production with Saudi Arabia
  • The southeast Asian country supplied more than 40 percent of the world’s nickel, the main mineral used in car batteries
  • Indonesia was seeking to create synergies with the Middle East
Updated 34 min 53 sec ago
Sherouk Zakaria

RIYADH: Indonesia was looking to boost the production of electric vehicles and strengthen its energy cooperation with Saudi Arabia, an Indonesian business leader has revealed.

Speaking to Arab News on the sidelines of the Future Investment Initiative forum in Riyadh, Arsjat Rashid, chairman of the Indonesian chamber of commerce, said the southeast Asian country supplied more than 40 percent of the world’s nickel, the main mineral used in car batteries, and had an array of energy facilities.

“This is where Saudi Arabia, with the capital and technology, and Indonesia can work together,” he added.

He pointed out that with the shifting global supply chains against the backdrop of the current geopolitical scene, Indonesia was seeking to create synergies with the Middle East, particularly Saudi Arabia.

Rashid said: “There is interconnectivity here on the level of electric vehicle ecosystems that can be synergized between Saudi and Indonesia.”

He added, “What we hope is to see how we can create synergy between Indonesia and Saudi Arabia.”

In November, Indonesia will host the G20 and B20, which will bring together world leaders, policy makers, and international businesses, in what Rashid called “a great opportunity to create ecosystems and supply chains” and boost Saudi investment in Indonesia.

“What we want to see is not only how Saudi Arabia will invest in Indonesia, but also how Indonesian businesses will be able to participate in investment in Saudi,” he added.

Hajj and Umrah pilgrimage, he noted, was also another area of cooperation that Indonesia, as the world’s most Muslim populated country, was seeking to strengthen with the Kingdom.

The three-day FII gathered more than 6,000 participants – from policymakers, investors, entrepreneurs to young leaders – for discussions on topics ranging from geoeconomics to gaming.

Topics: FII6

Related

Exclusive Saudi Arabia’s travel industry projected to reach $100bn by 2032
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia’s travel industry projected to reach $100bn by 2032
Business chiefs meet in Riyadh for annual FII forum
Business & Economy
Business chiefs meet in Riyadh for annual FII forum

Latest updates

Bank of Canada surprises with 50 bps hike, says slight recession possible
Bank of Canada surprises with 50 bps hike, says slight recession possible
Qatar’s beIN Sports picks Saudi firm as exclusive advertising partner
Qatar’s beIN Sports picks Saudi firm as exclusive advertising partner
Euro back above dollar parity on US economic strains
Euro back above dollar parity on US economic strains
Oil prices rise on supply concerns, but stockpiles weigh
Oil prices rise on supply concerns, but stockpiles weigh
PIF completes biggest ever carbon credit auction 
PIF completes biggest ever carbon credit auction 

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.